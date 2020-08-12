Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 14th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 25% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Outdoor Main Street Movie is this Friday and Saturday at 8:50pm:
- Friday, August 14: “Dolphin Tale”
- Saturday, August 15: “Singin in the Rain”
- Bring your own lawn chair and enjoy the outdoors! (Weather permitting)
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, August 14:
COVID-19 Throwbacks Ticket Prices: All Seats $3.00
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Footloose”
- “The Greatest Showman”
Successful Color Guard Workshop and Flag Raising Ceremony at the Wayside Inn
On August 9, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a Color Guard Workshop and then a Flag Raising Ceremony at the Wayside Inn, in Middletown, Virginia. The Wayside Inn provided a great place for the workshop. Since 1797, it has been the oldest and longest continuously run inn in the United States. The oldest part, “Summer Kitchen,” was built as a way-station and stagecoach stop in 1742, along with the well that watered the town.
The Chapter conducted training in procedures for color guard activities and then conducted a flag raising ceremony for the inn. The color guard was represented by Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke, Erick Moore, Clay Robinson, Dennis Parmeter, Sean Carrigan and Brett Osborn. Doug Hall played drums to provide a cadence. Dale Corey and George Reeves (owner of the Wayside Inn) ceremoniously raised a new flag.
You’re invited to the upcoming grave marking commemoration ceremonies by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution welcomes all to join us at these upcoming grave marking ceremonies. If you are a descendant of any of these War Patriots, and would like to participate, please contact Dale Corey and leave a message at (540) 636-1263.
- On August 22, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will be sponsoring a grave marking ceremony for Jacob Kuller, Revolutionary War Patriot. At 9:00 am, Dry Run Church Cemetery, Fort Valley, Virginia, a ceremony including a Color Guard presentation, musket salute and wreath presentations will honor Jacob’s service to the colonial cause.
- On August 22, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will be sponsoring a grave marking ceremony for Thomas Buck, Revolutionary War Patriot. At 11:00 am, Buck Family Cemetery, Waterlick, Virginia, a ceremony including a Color Guard presentation, musket salute and wreath presentations will honor Thomas’ service to the colonial cause.
- On September 5, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will be sponsoring a grave marking ceremony for Daniel Cloud, Revolutionary War Patriot. At 9:00 am, Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal, Virginia, a ceremony including a Color Guard presentation, musket salute and wreath presentations will honor Daniel’s service to the colonial cause.
4-H Center hosting 2nd Annual Family Camp over Labor Day weekend
Over the 2020 Labor Day Weekend of September 4-7, the NOVA 4-H Center will be hosting our 2nd Annual Family Camp! If you are looking for a peaceful end to a crazy summer, come join us! With plenty of space to spread out, we will enjoy the fellowship of family and camaraderie of friends all while adhering to State and CDC public health guidelines.
Family Camp includes three-nights’ lodging in private rooms in one of two lodging options, seven delicious, family-style meals carefully prepared by our own chef staff, unlimited access to the self-led family recreational activity options at the 4-H Center, and fun evening program options led by Center staff.
As an added bonus, our postponed Independence Day Fireworks are rescheduled for Saturday night over Labor Day Weekend, and the lodge balconies (open only to Family Campers) will be the best seats in the house!
For more information and registration, go to https://form.jotform.com/202094226111037
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 7th
Outdoor Main Street Movie is this Friday and Saturday at 8:50pm:
- Friday, August 7: “The Empire Strikes Back”
- Saturday, August 8: “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”
- Bring your own lawn chair and enjoy the outdoors! (Weather permitting)
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, August 7:
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “RoboCop”
- “Footloose”
- “The Greatest Showman”
- “Singing in the Rain”
Coming to the Table video conversation and invitation to virtual gathering on Thursday, July 30
WHAT MATTERS Warren–The community is invited to watch the virtual healing discussion shared below and to attend the Coming to the Table (Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter) ZOOM virtual gathering on Thursday, 7/30, from 6:30pm-8:30pm. The group’s mission is to promote “truth, justice, healing and working together to create a just and truthful society that acknowledges and seeks to heal from the racial wounds of the past, from slavery and the many forms of racism it spawned.” CTTT encourages all to be willing to be uncomfortable, willing to learn and step out of comfort zones, to make time to become educated and to engage in healing as well as transforming conversations in a safe space.
This video is a thought provoking ZOOM discussion between Beth Medved Waller, Judith James and Ira Chaleff (co-chairs) as well as Sarah Downs, a Reaching Out Now Volunteer and Shenandoah University student. During the conversation, a powerful theory that “pain that is not transformed is transferred” and “hurt people hurt people” is presented as well as the concepts of forgiveness, inclusion, respect, honesty, transparency, compassion, reconciliation and using non-violence to bridge the divide through love and peace.
According to the CTTT Facebook page, “Our goal is to provide leadership, resources, and a supportive environment for all who wish to acknowledge and heal wound from racism that is rooted in the United States’ history of slavery and, unfortunately, is ongoing.
The essential element that is needed for us to do the work of healing is to have blacks, whites, and others well represented. Toward that end, PLEASE REACH OUT TO FAMILY MEMBERS, FRIENDS, NEIGHBORS, FELLOW PARISHIONERS, STUDENTS AND CO-WORKERS – BLACK AND WHITE – AND EXTEND AN INVITATION TO THIS WORK. THE MORE DIVERSE OUR GROUP, THE RICHER WILL BE THE CONVERSATION” Learn more at comingtothetable.org/front-royal, and contact them at ctttfrontroyal@gmail.com or on Facebook to receive the ZOOM link and/or to sign up for their mailing list.
WHAT TO EXPECT DURING MEETINGS–During the gatherings (in person or ZOOM), attendees do not need to speak but are encouraged to share, make connections, discuss history, brainstorm about paths to healing, express and challenge hard truths in a safe space without shame, listen thoughtfully and take action they feel called to take. As volunteer Sarah Downs shares, people don’t have to feel obligated to speak–healing is fostered when people who are hurt are heard.
WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of July 31st
Outdoor Main Street Movie is this Friday and Saturday at 8:50pm:
- Friday, July 31: “The Notebook”
- Saturday, August 1: “Pitch Perfect”
- Bring your own lawn chair and enjoy the outdoors! (Weather permitting)
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, July 31:
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “The Breakfast Club”
- “Footloose”
