This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 21st

Stephens City Baseball Club is an up and coming youth baseball organization in the Shenandoah Valley Region. Based in Stephens City, VA our goal is to allow area youth to play in competitive baseball leagues and tournaments. Established in 2019 with the 12u Spartans are growing with an 8U, 12U, and 13U team and will host open tryouts on Saturday, August 15, 2020. All players seeking to improve their baseball skills in a fun-safe, team environment are encouraged to participate in tryouts.

What – Stephens City Baseball Club Tryouts for 12U and 13U

Stephens City Baseball Club Tryouts for 12U and 13U Where – Sherando Park, 255 Lakeview Cir, Stephens City, VA 22655

Sherando Park, 255 Lakeview Cir, Stephens City, VA 22655 When – August 15, 2020 13U Age Group, Sherando Park Field 1, 3 PM – 5 PM 12U Age Group, Sherando Park Field 2, 5 PM – 7 PM * Player cannot exceed qualifying age before April 30, 2021.

August 15, 2020 Who – Seeking dedicated hard working ballplayers 12U and 13U who are looking to be part of a competitive growing youth baseball organization in the Stephens City area.

Register for Tryouts – If interested please complete tryout form available at stephenscitybaseball.club

If you cannot make these dates and times, please contact us at info@stephenscitybaseball.club to schedule a private try-out.

Photo/Video and Interview Opportunity

Watch the 12U Spartans team practice Thursday, August 13, 2020 8 PM – 10 PM

Interview players, coaches and parents

Sherando Park, 255 Lakeview Circle, Stephens City VA – Field 2

About

Mission – Our mission in starting this new organization is to provide boys a local opportunity to play higher competition baseball at an affordable cost. There are not many available local options for the boys to work on their baseball skills during the fall/winter offseason. Also, it is not just about baseball skill development. We are challenging the boys to be better young men by focusing and developing the following traits: being a great teammate, teamwork, perseverance in difficult moments, being respectful to others, developing mental strength, communication development, overcoming challenges and adversity, hard work, leadership development, good sportsmanship, dedication to a cause, loyalty, and “we” before “I” mentality.

Vision – Our vision is to become the prominent local baseball travel organization that is a short and long term provider of developing local kids from tee-ball up to high school. We will provide an opportunity to develop their skills with a short and long term strategy tailored to each individual player. We will develop a reputation to be the very best youth baseball organization for development and providing a great experience. For our inaugural season, we started with one team at 12U age level. Over the next few years, we will strategically start adding teams at younger age groups to develop a pipeline for development.

Our focus is more than baseball skills. We challenge our players to be a great teammate, teamwork, perseverance in difficult moments, being respectful to others, developing mental strength, communication development, overcoming challenges and adversity, hard work, leadership development, good sportsmanship, dedication to a cause, loyalty, and “we” before “I” mentality.

Learn more by visiting stephenscitybaseball.club