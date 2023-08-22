Connect with us

This Week’s Showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 24th

Published

2 hours ago

on

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, August 24:

• Thursday: 7:30
• Friday: 6:05, 8:50
• Saturday: 12:15, 3:05, 6:10, 9:05
• Sunday: 1:10, 4:15, 7:10
• Monday-Wednesday: 7:05
Rated PG13 | Run Time: 1 hr 54 min

• Thursday: 7:45
• Friday: 6:10, 8:55
• Saturday: 12:30, 3:15, 6:15, 9:10
• Sunday: 1:20, 4:25, 7:20
• Monday-Wednesday: 7:10
Rated R | Run Time: 1 hr 33 min

• Friday: 6:00, 9:00
• Saturday: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00
• Sunday: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00
• Monday-Wednesday: 7:00
Rated PG13 | Run Time: 2 hrs 15 min

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

COMING SOON:

  • “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”
  • “Equalizer 3”
  • “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie”
  • “Expend4bles”
  • “The Creator”
Royal Rhythms: Your Weekly Guide to the Shenandoah’s Live Music Scene – August 17-20, 2023

Published

6 days ago

on

August 16, 2023

By

Unveiling the Best of Shenandoah’s Live Music Scene One Beat at a Time

The Shenandoah Valley resonates with harmonies, both old and new. From folk tales told with a strumming guitar to the modern beats echoing in lively venues, our town pulses with unmatched musical vigor. Each week, Black Bear Media will spotlight the tunes and tales that make our hearts beat a little faster, guiding locals and visitors alike through the rich tapestry of the Front Royal area soundscape. Whether you’re a seasoned music aficionado or someone just beginning to explore, let us be your compass in the ever-evolving symphony of the Shenandoah Valley. Welcome to “Royal Rhythms,” – where every note tells a story.

Thursday – Aug 17

Front Royal Gazebo  Ryan Jewel 7:00 pm
Halfnote Lounge Lisa Fritsch 7:30 pm
Horseshoe Curve Dylan Woelfel 8:00 pm
Paladin SC  Shane Click 6:30 pm
Wayside Inn  Duffy & Terri 6:00 pm

Friday – Aug 18

Alesatian Live (Romas) David Smith 8:30 pm
Briede Family Vineyards Melanie Pearl 8:00 pm
Bright Box Evening W/Black Flag 8:00 pm
Box Office Witchita Falls 7 ;00 pm
Dark Horse Tavern Gingerfunk Allstars 6:00 pm
Dividing Creek Brent Baxter 6:00 pm
Horseshoe Curve Hank Gorecki 8:00 pm
Monument The Steel Woods 8:00 pm
Paladin WM Fast Eddie 7:00 pm
Paladin SC Jay Halterman 7:00 pm
Picadilly’s Ryan Jewel 7:30 pm
Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing River Mason 6:30 pm
Shenandoah Valley Golf Club Robbie Limon 6:oo pm
Strasburg Square Rich Follett 6:00 pm
Valerie Hill Darryl Marini 6:00 pm
Vibrissa W Brennan Edwards 7:00 pm
Wayside Inn Bobby Crim 6:00 pm
West Oakes Farm Justin Starnes Band 5:00 pm
West Oakes Farm Blue Ridge Rain 7:00 pm

Saturday – Aug 19

Big Meadow Lodge Rich Follett 7:30 pm
Blue Fox Cannon Hill w/Paradise Ablaze & Chris Demon 9:00 pm
Briede Family Vineyard Kimberly Burke 2:30 pm
Bright Box Mojo Mothership 8:00 pm
Box Office Robbie Limon 7:00 pm
Cave Ridge Winery Taylor LaFever 2:00 pm
Clarke County Farmers Market Maddie Mae 8:00 am
Dark Horse Tavern One Street Over 6:00 pm
Fox Meadow Luke Andrews 1:00 pm
Horseshoe Curve 7th Son 8:00 pm
Monument Red Clay Strays w/ Taylor Scott Band, Brady Heck & Mackenzie Roark 8:00 pm
Muse Vineyard Ron Medina 2:00 pm
On Cue Jeremiah Prophett 7:00 pm
Paladin WM Six Strings & Bourbon 7:00 pm
Picadilly’s Chris Harasyn 7:30 pm
Shenandoah University Elevation 7:30 pm
Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co Charlee Allman & Jon France 6:00 pm
Little Washington Winery Kiaya Abernathy 2:00 pm
Valerie Hill Boo Snider 3:30 pm
Vibrissa FR Fork in the Road 8:00 pm
Wayside Inn Karen & Mike Fleming 6:00 pm
Wild Hare Will Spaulding 6:00 pm
West Oaks Dylan Woelfel 1:00 pm

Sunday – Aug 20

Bright Box Phil Zuckerman’s Rock Room 2:00 pm
Box Office Open Mic 6:00 pm
Dividing Creek Weatherworn w/Caught up in a Dream 2:00 pm
James Charles Winery Luke Johnson 2:30 pm
Valerie Hill Jimmy Lee 2:00 pm
West Oaks River Mason 1:00 pm
Wild Hare The Brewed 2:00 pm
Wolf Gap Vineyard Massandoah Trio 2:00 pm
Community Events

This Week’s Showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 18th

Published

6 days ago

on

August 16, 2023

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, August 18:

• Friday: 6:00 & 8:40
• Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:20, 6:00 & 8:40
• Mon-Wed: 6:00 & 8:40
Rated PG13 | Run Time: 1 hr 54 min

• Friday: 6:15 & 8:50
• Sat & Sun: 1:00, 3:35, 6:15 & 8:55
• Mon-Wed: 6:15 & 8:50
Rated R | Run Time: 1 hr 33 min

• Friday: 6:30
• Saturday: 12:00, 3:50 & 7:40
• Sunday: 1:30 & 5:40
• Mon-Wed: 6:40
Rated R | Run Time: 3 hours

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

COMING SOON:

  • “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”
  • “Dumb Money”
  • “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie”
Community Events

A Confluence of Community Services: One Stop Resource Fair in Warren County

Published

1 week ago

on

August 15, 2023

By

Warren County Gathers Local Organizations for a Day of Answers.

The Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Ave, will soon be echoing with the hum of conversations aimed at building a stronger, more informed community. On September 6, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm, the One Stop Resource Fair will open its doors to the public, aiming to unite local individuals with many community resources in one convenient location.

Dedicated to proactively addressing community members’ myriad questions and concerns, the fair promises to be an invaluable day for all who attend. Whether seeking volunteering opportunities or looking to connect with specific community services, attendees will be greeted with a wide range of organizations eager to assist.

Among the standout names attending are Northwestern Community Services, known for their vital contributions to health and welfare, and the Warren Coalition, a consistent pillar in community enhancement initiatives. Also participating are Phoenix Project, which advocates for those affected by domestic violence, and Laurel Ridge Community College. The event also boasts of representatives from state institutions like the Virginia Cooperative Extension, the VA Dept. for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, and the VA Dept. for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, ensuring that a broad spectrum of needs is addressed.

“The idea is to have every answer at your fingertips,” says Nichole from Warren County Dept. of Social Services. She further emphasized how invaluable such a gathering is, especially in an era where direct, face-to-face communication has become rare. Nichole encourages all community members to make the most of this opportunity and ensures that any specific queries can be directed to her ahead of the event.

This is a networking event and a testament to Warren County’s commitment to its residents. In a world where information is often scattered across various platforms and services can be difficult to navigate, the One Stop Resource Fair aims to streamline the process and foster genuine community ties.

An informed community is stronger; this One Stop Resource Fair is a step toward building that strength.

Community Events

Belle Grove’s Wine Fest: Celebrating Heritage with a Glass in Hand

Published

1 week ago

on

August 15, 2023

By

A day of wine, history, and culinary delights set amidst Virginia’s scenic backdrop.

Set against the panoramic views of Shenandoah Valley, Belle Grove Plantation is primed to present its 12th Annual Wine Festival this August 26. An enchanting blend of history, culture, and libations, this event promises an indulgence for the taste buds and the soul.

From 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., attendees will embark on a journey, immersing themselves in the rich tapestry of local beverages, tantalizing food, and captivating heritage. What’s on the palette? Notable wineries, including Castle Glen and Mattaponi, will share the limelight with a range of brewers and distillers like Honey and Hops Brew Works and Copper Fox Distillery, the proud maker of Belle Grove 1797 Whiskey.

But it’s not just about sipping and savoring. Attendees with tasting tickets will be privy to a souvenir glass, and a convenient tent will provide a space for securing purchases, allowing guests to engage in manifold activities freely. Among them are tours of the historic Manor House and enlightening chef demonstrations. One of which will see James Courtney of the Wayside Inn delving into the story of the historic inn while artfully crafting Thomas Jefferson’s Bread Pudding.

Furthermore, Wine Fest’s musical offering ensures that the atmosphere remains lively and enchanting. Mojo Mothership will deliver their signature “funky Southern fried” rhythm, while The Sons of Liberty will regale attendees with rock and roll favorites.

Yet, no festival is complete without a hearty feast. Several food trucks, from Catfish on Wheels serving delectable Southern comfort food to Sugar Creek Snowy offering its cherished ice cream, ensure that hunger pangs are kept at bay.

A celebration of heritage, the event dovetails with the launch of “Hungry for History,” a ten-day fête highlighting local history through food.

Belle Grove doesn’t stop at tantalizing the taste buds; it’s also a haven for shoppers. Attendees can peruse an array of artisan stalls featuring unique crafts, jewelry, and more. And for those looking for truly local tokens, the Belle Grove Museum Shop awaits with a medley of local artistic treasures.

Supported by sponsors such as Crescent Cities Charities and Edward Jones Front Royal, the Wine Fest is more than just a gathering. It’s an affirmation of Belle Grove’s commitment to preservation and education. Rain or shine, the festival promises an unforgettable experience – a blend of history, flavors, and scenic beauty.

Tickets are on sale now at www.bellegrove.org, in the Belle Grove Museum Shop, and at the Winchester Frederick County Visitors Center.

Community Events

United in Remembrance: Shenandoah Valley Confronts Opioid Crisis Head-On

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 11, 2023

By

Northwestern Prevention Collaborative to Host a Memorial and Awareness Event for the Community

The rising tide of drug overdoses in America is alarming, with national figures surpassing 109,000 over the last year alone. The northern Shenandoah Valley, unfortunately, shares in this grim statistic. In a poignant effort to combat this epidemic, Northwestern Prevention Collaborative (NPC) is curating an Overdose Awareness Day Vigil. Set against the backdrop of the Front Royal Moose Lodge on August 31st, from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm, the event promises to be a beacon of hope, remembrance, and awareness.

The central theme of the evening is a collective gesture of solidarity. By coming together, we aim to not only remember those who’ve been tragically lost to overdose but also offer solace to the survivors and the bereaved. A crucial segment of the vigil will be devoted to disseminating knowledge about the growing threat of synthetic opioids, notably fentanyl.

Kicking off the proceedings will be a resource fair spotlighting local bodies at the forefront of the opioid crisis battle. Representing a triad of prevention, treatment, and recovery, these organizations hope to provide holistic solutions. A significant highlight will be a Rapid Revive course conducted by the Northwestern Community Services Board, which underscores the urgency of timely intervention in overdose scenarios.

An interactive memory board will allow attendees to celebrate the lives of the departed, a poignant reminder that each statistic had a story. Subsequently, the community will hear from notable speakers, each with a deeply personal connection to the overdose epidemic. From Strasburg’s Chief of Police, Wayne Sager, to Lisa Cochran’s heart-wrenching personal journey with substance abuse, and John Winslow’s transformative recovery tale, the audience is set for a rollercoaster of emotions and insights.

As darkness envelopes the venue, candles will illuminate the surroundings, each flicker symbolizing a life snuffed out by an overdose in the region. A bell toll will further reinforce the somber tone while also providing attendees an avenue to commemorate their personal losses.

Celeste Brooks, the event’s organizer, emphasized the importance of community cohesion, stating, “This epidemic often pushes survivors and their families into the shadows. This vigil is a clarion call that they’re not alone.”

The event, being free of cost, welcomes all. Additionally, organizations aiming to bolster community resilience against substance abuse can still secure a free booth, further emphasizing the collective stance against this crisis. Contact Celeste at 540-667-3367 or celeste@warrencoalition.org to reserve a table (space is limited) or to learn more about the Overdose Awareness Vigil.

NPC extends gratitude to the Moose Lodge for their hospitality and the Women Of The Moose for their generous financial backing. For real-time event details, consider visiting the official webpage. To broaden your understanding of International Overdose Awareness Day or locate more events, explore here.

About NPC: A coalition binding various community forces, NPC is determined to uproot opioid misuse in the broader Lord Fairfax Planning District. Their mission, funded partly by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, harmonizes the expertise of several community organizations, ensuring a united front against this menace.

Community Events

Lace Up for Education: Laurel Ridge Community College’s Annual 5K Run/Walk

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 10, 2023

By

Racing Towards a Brighter Future for Students

Laurel Ridge Community College (LRCC) is once again taking strides toward building a brighter future for its students. This year, LRCC is set to host its annual 5K run/walk on Saturday, Sept. 16, serving not just as a fitness rendezvous but also as an initiative to bolster student scholarships.

Every year, LRCC’s track witnesses a convergence of fitness enthusiasts, alumni, and community members, all unified by a singular purpose: supporting the dreams of aspiring students. This commitment towards higher education is evident in the meticulous organization and palpable energy that permeates the event.

Kickstarting at 9 a.m., participants will embark on a route that’s as challenging as it is rewarding. As with previous editions, organizers anticipate a mix of competitive racers and those just there to enjoy a brisk morning walk, thereby ensuring the event remains inclusive for all.

For those eager to secure a spot, early birds can benefit from a reduced registration fee of $20 if they sign up by Sept. 1. Following this, the fee rises slightly to $25. It’s worth noting, however, that in-person registrations will not be entertained on the day of the event—a measure to ensure the smooth execution of the race.

The spirit of competition is also set to shine through, with awards slated for the top three male and female runners across various age categories. But even beyond the accolades and personal records, the ultimate winner remains the student body of LRCC. Every dollar garnered from the registrations directly augments the student scholarship fund, translating into tangible educational opportunities for many.

Integral to the success of the event are the sponsors who have generously come forward. This year, the college extends its heartfelt gratitude to Anthem Healthkeepers Plus and Shenandoah Valley Runners for their unwavering support. Their contribution significantly amplifies the reach and impact of the event, reinforcing its status as a staple in the community’s calendar.

At its core, the 5K run/walk organized by LRCC is more than just a race. It’s a manifestation of a community’s collective commitment to fostering education. Whether you’re racing to break a personal best or simply aiming to complete the distance, every step taken is a stride towards creating scholarship opportunities for deserving students.

Click here to register or make a donation.

