Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 26th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, August 26:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Film Club Showing Tuesday, September 6:
“McClintock” @ 7:30
COMING SOON:
- “Don’t Worry Darling”
- “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”
- “Halloween Ends”
- “Black Adam”
Community Events
SAR conducts successful Color Guard Workshop
On August 20, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) and Sgt Maj John Champe (SMJC) Chapters of the Northern Region Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution co-sponsored a successful Color Guard Training Workshop. The training was held at VFW Post 1177 in Leesburg, and started with a reminder that safety is everyone’s responsibility, whether the event is a workshop or a formal ceremony.
Musket safety checks were conducted throughout the session. All attendees were briefed on hydration and heat safety, how to check the site of an event for ground, overhead and brush hazards, and the importance of a complete and updated Virginia SAR emergency call card.
Individuals were provided training in firing a black powder musket and given the opportunity to fire under command. They were instructed in the proper method of carrying and presenting the musket during ceremonies and safety at all times in carrying a weapon. The participants were given training in proper handling of black powder and the process to load and fire the musket.
Sean Carrigan was the Color Guard Commander and Safety Officer, with Dale Corey and Marc Robinson giving training presentations on safety and flag etiquette. Sean Carrigan and Robinson provided training on the proper procedures for firing black powder.
Three SAR Chapters were represented. From Colonel James Wood II there were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Paul Christensen, John Petrie, Richard Tyler and pospective member Bill Weiss. Representing Sgt Maj John Champe were Ken Bonner, Steve Riddle, Barry Schwoerer and Mark Sink. Colonel William Grayson Chapter had Andrew Mills and Jack Mills participating.
Community Events
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of September
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of September 2022. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Saturday, September 3
- 2:00 PM – Aspiring Artists. Are you aged 7 or older? Do you enjoy art? If so, please join us for our children’s art class and learn the Hammered Nature process. Registration is required.
Monday, September 5 – Library closed in observation of Labor Day
Tuesday, September 6
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Come explore STEM activities using the scientific method and working in teams. This week’s topic is identifying the differences in fingerprints. Registration is required.
Wednesday, September 7
- 10:15 AM – Toddler Story Time. Laura Zimmerman will be our special guest this week for our stories, songs and craft! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Laura Zimmerman will be our special guest this week for our tales, sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Saturday, September 10
- 2:00 PM – Press Play. Join us for a gaming session of Smash Brothers! Attendance is very limited, so please register in advance. For ages 11-18.
Monday, September 12
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, September 13
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. For ages 6-11. Come explore the mysteries of the world through science! Our topic this week is Finding Fingerprints. Registration is required.
Wednesday, September 14
- 10:15 AM – Toddler Story Time. Pigs will be the theme of our stories, songs and craft! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Pigs will be the theme for our tales, sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Saturday, September 17
- 2:30 PM – Dungeons & Dragon. For ages 12-18. Come build your character to prepare for the monthly campaign. Registration is required.
Monday, September 19
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, September 20
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Come explore STEM activities using the scientific method and working in teams. This week’s topic is building in earthquake zones. Registration is required.
Wednesday, September 21
- 10:15 AM – Toddler Story Time. Ladybugs will be the theme of our stories, songs and craft! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Ladybugs will be the theme for our tales, sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Monday, September 26
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, September 27
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. For ages 6-11. Come explore the mysteries of the world through science! Our topic this week is Earthquakes. Registration is required.
Wednesday, September 28
- 10:15 AM – Toddler Story Time. Something fishy will be the theme of our stories, songs and craft! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00 AM – Read with the Sheriff Preschool Story Time. Something fishy will be the theme for our tales, sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Community Events
Warren Coalition offers free Trauma-Informed Certification
We all interact with others on a daily basis, and sometimes we are left wondering why we snapped, or why the other person acted so rudely. Sometimes those interactions can leave us feeling lonely, insecure, or as if we aren’t good enough.
Trauma-Informed Training provides you with a different perspective. There’s nothing “wrong” with you or the other person. The question to ask, both of yourselves and others, is “What happened to you?” This allows you to approach yourself and others from a place of understanding. This two-class trauma-informed training will explore this and more. It will help you understand the science behind trauma, the lifelong impacts trauma can have on your mental and physical health, and how to approach others whose trauma history is unknown.
The Warren Coalition, in partnership with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, will offer Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training on September 1st and 8th from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. An evening course option will be available September 6th and 13th, from 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm. Attendees must attend both sessions of their selected time slot to receive the Trauma-Informed Certification. This course is normally $150, but is currently funded by a grant and is available to the local community free of charge. This month’s course is being presented virtually and will be taught by Christa Shifflett, Executive Director of the Warren Coalition.
Pre-registration is required. To register for the morning class beginning on September 1st, visit bit.ly/ti-91am. To register for the evening class beginning on September 6th, visit bit.ly/ti-96pm. For more information about Trauma-Informed Training and whether it can help you in your personal and/or professional life, email Christa Shifflett at christa@warrencoalition.org.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for September
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing
In-Person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library Wednesday, September 7th at 1pm to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis. A.R.E will be at the library every 1st Wednesday of the month.
Bad Romance
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, September 12th at 6pm for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles! This group meets on the 2nd Monday of every month.
Genealogy Club
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, September 14th at 6pm. This group meets on the 2nd Wednesday of every month.
Books & Beyond
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of September, we will be discussing Caste: the Origins of our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson. This meeting will be held on Thursday, September 15th at 6pm. This group now meets on every 2nd Thursday of the month.
Pen & Prose
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club on Wednesday, September 21st at 6:00 PM. Open to new members. This group now meets on the 3rd Wednesday of the month.
Local Author: Poetry Reading with Joanne Cherefko
In-person. Join us on Thursday, September 22nd at 6:30pm as local poet Joanne Cherefko reads a selection of poetry from her newest collection, Souls Tilled Like Soil, which was inspired by the pandemic and the divisiveness in this country. She welcomes questions and comments about the poems and the flow of the book, which takes the reader on a journey from darkness to light.
Photography and Beyond: Photography Sharing and Fall Refresher
Virtual. Please join us on Saturday, September 24 at 10:00am for an virtual photography sharing session and Fall Photography basics review. Please gather up your summer photographic memories to share with our group. And be ready to get inspired for capturing Autumn in our beautiful valley. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. Register for this event online.
Korean Alphabet
Virtual. Learn how to recognize simple Korean characters in less than 30 minutes! Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project (KSCPP) will be conducting a free class on the Korean Alphabet and its creator King Sejong the Great on September 29th at 6pm.
General Education Development
In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00am to 12:00pm (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LRCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
What the Tech!
In-person. Need help with technology? Come by the library every Tuesday at 2:00 PM where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.
Community Events
Upcoming Parks and Recreation programs for Warren County
The County of Warren Parks and Recreation Department announces upcoming programs for the month of September. To see if any of these programs are eligible for online registration, visit their website at parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net.
Kings Dominion – Good Any Day Discount Tickets
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department is offering “Good Any Day” discount tickets for Paramount’s Kings Dominion. These tickets are valid any 2022 operating day except park rental days.
The cost is $40.00 per ticket for ages 3 and older and can be purchased at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Piano Lessons
A fun and inspiring approach to piano, teaching the basics of music so you can learn to read music, play by ear, and be creative at the keyboard. Playing piano helps develop the life skills of discipline, goal-setting, and independent learning.
These lessons are for children and adults and will be held Mondays through Thursdays, September 1, 2022 through November 30, 2022; class time and cost varies.
All classes are held at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
For more information on available classes, fees, or to register, contact Barbara Stepp at barbara@skylinepiano.com or (540) 635-1919.
Karate Program
This program will encompass the usual stances, kicking, punching techniques, stretching, weight lifting (2 to 4 lbs.), and an overall history and review of martial arts. Sensei Drago emphasizes the attitude of working with each other, not at each other.
The program is held on Saturdays, September through December 2022, at the Front Royal Karate Club, 7 Kidd Lane, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. for those ages 5 to 16.
The cost of the program is $120.00 per participant for ten (10) consecutive classes. This program is ongoing and starts the first week you register.
Walking Club
This club is geared towards providing participants with a safe environment to walk and stay active and healthy throughout the year. This program is “self-paced” to fit everyone’s life style.
Walking Club will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, September 1, 2022 through December 29, 2022, from
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center, located at 200 E 8th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630. The Walking Club is a free-to-join, drop-in program for all ages. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Square Dance Lessons
These classes are co-sponsored by the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and the Rivermont Rambler Square Dancers. Classes will be held on Tuesdays, September 6, 2022, through August 29, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Raymond E. Santmyers (RES) Youth Center, located at 200 East 8th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
First two lessons are FREE, then just $5.00 per class.
For more information or to register, contact Nick Capozio at (540) 636-2323.
Mah Jongg “Players Club”
Players will enjoy several hands of Mah Jongg against skilled opponents. Players must bring their own league card.
This club meets on Tuesdays, September 6, 2022, through September 27, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
The cost for the club is $8.00 for the month prepaid or $3.00 per day drop-in at the door.
For more information about the Mah Jongg “Players Club”, please contact Deb Jones at (540) 252-4252.
Little Movers
Little Movers is a fun-filled 30-minute class created to get your little mover, moving! This once-a-week class has a loose structure of learning basic ballet movements, playing movement games, and getting that energy out all while making new friends! Participants will need to be able to follow along as best they can for their age group and must be accompanied by an adult throughout the course.
Classes will be held on Tuesdays, September 6, 2022, through October 11, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Participants must be 2½ to 4 years of age. Minimum of four (4) participants needed to hold the class, with a maximum of twelve (12) participants.
The cost of the class is $40.00 per participant, per session. Registration deadline is September 4, 2022.
For more information regarding class instruction, please email zumba.lizi@gmail.com.
Ballet
This class is a wonderful way for a child to experience the basics of ballet without a yearlong commitment. Participants will learn the basic structure of ballet along with building block movements that are the cornerstone of every dancer’s vocabulary. There is no performance with such a short class period, but students will share a short combination at the end of the session.
Classes will be held on Tuesdays, September 6, 2022, through October 11, 2022, from 6:35 p.m. – 7:20 p.m. at the Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Participants must be 5 to 9 years of age. Minimum of four (4) participants needed to hold the class, with a maximum of twelve (12) participants.
The cost of the class is $60.00 per participant. Registration deadline is September 4, 2022.
For more information regarding class instruction, please email zumba.lizi@gmail.com.
Hip-Hop for Kids
This class is designed to teach kids basic movement skills in a jazz and hip-hop class and for them to have a lot of giggles while they learn! This class is perfect for someone who is not sure if they want to commit to a full year format in a traditional studio setting, but still want to dance! There is no performance with such a short class period, but students will share a short combination at the end of the session.
Classes will be held on Tuesdays, September 6, 2022, through October 11, 2022, from 7:25 p.m. – 8:10 p.m. at the Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Classes are open to boys and girls, 6 to 10 years of age. Minimum of four (4) participants needed to hold the class, with a maximum of twelve (12) participants.
The cost of the class is $60.00 per participant, per session. Registration deadline is September 4, 2022.
For more information regarding class instruction, please email zumba.lizi@gmail.com.
Adult Archery
Have you ever wanted to try archery? Afraid to invest in equipment when you are not sure you will like the sport? Archery is a sport for people of all ages. Come try out our Adult Beginners Archery Class where the only requirement is to have fun! Equipment will be provided on site.
Classes will be held on Tuesdays, September 6, 2022, through September 27, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Track Area, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Classes are open to those sixteen (16) years of age and older, and the cost for the session is $50.00 per participant. A minimum of four (4) participants needed to hold the class, with a maximum of twelve (12) participants.
Registration deadline is September 3, 2022.
Youth Archery
Starting in archery? The best place to learn how to shoot well is our Beginner Archery Class. We will cover the basics of proper archery form in a group setting while having fun.
Classes will be held on Thursdays, September 8, 2022, through September 29, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Track Area, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Classes are open to those eight (8) to fifteen (15) years old, and the cost for the session is $50.00 per participant.
A minimum of four (4) participants needed to hold the class, with a maximum of twelve (12) participants.
Registration deadline is September 6, 2022.
Grandparents’ Day Brunch
Enjoy brunch, conversation, crafts, and games. These simple moments with the grandchildren often become special memories to enjoy for years to come.
Brunch will be from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center, located at 200 E. 8th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Cost is $30.00 per couple (grandparent & child); each additional person is $10.00.
Grandchildren must be fifteen (15) years of age or younger to participate.
Pre-registration is required; limited to 30 couples.
Registration deadline is Thursday, September 8, 2022.
Basic Pistol Shooting Class
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and Defensive Firearms of Virginia, LLC will be holding a Basic Pistol Shooting Class on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
This class is open to anyone 10 years of age and older; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
This class deals with the basic knowledge, skill, and attitude necessary for owning and using a firearm safely. Through this class, the student will learn the following:
- Firearm parts and operation
- Ammunition
- Gun safety
- Virginia laws regarding firearms
- Shooting fundamentals
This class satisfies all requirements for a Virginia Concealed Carry Permit.
The cost for the class is $75.00 per participant, and the class is limited to 12 participants. Pre-registration is required; registration deadline is September 15, 2022.
For more information about this class, please contact Rex King at DFV357@yahoo.com.
Last Wish Q&A
There are a lot of questions when it comes to end-of-life planning and the proper documentation that individuals and families should have ready in the event of a loss. Don’t let yourself or your loved ones be left in the dark in the midst of a life-changing event. Join Warren County Parks and Recreation, Maddox Funeral Home, and Mata & Hill Attorneys and Counsellors at Law for this presentation and Q&A. Learn your options for end-of-life care. Get information on estate planning, ask questions, and get answers – because it is never too soon to plan ahead.
This program will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
This is a FREE community program. There is a limit of 90 participants for the Last Wish Q&A.
Youth Basketball League
Registration will be held September 26, 2022, through October 21, 2022
This program emphasizes fundamental teamwork, sportsmanship, and positive participation with the goal of providing a fun and rewarding youth basketball experience where young players can create a bond with the game while also learning what it takes to be successful away from the court.
Games are scheduled to begin Saturday, December 3, 2022, and will be held at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 and/or Ressie Jeffries Elementary School, located at 320 E. Criser Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Practices will be held twice a week, including Saturdays, until games start and then once a week when games begin.
Practices are held at various locations. All practice locations and times will vary and are subject to change due to gym availability.
Draft will be held Saturday and Sunday, October 29th and 30th, 2022.
This program is for boys and girls, 7 to 14 years old as of December 1, 2022; age verification is necessary to register for this activity.
The cost is $70.00 per participant.
Community Events
St. Luke Community Clinic announces their 26th Annual Benefit & Auction
All are invited to join us at our 26th Annual Benefit & Auction, to be held on September 10, 2022, at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. There will be dining, music by Shae Parker, door prizes, and a silent auction. This will ensure St. Luke is able to provide medical, dental and mental health care to the uninsured and underinsured of Warren County/Front Royal.
Schedule of Events:
- 5:30 – 6:30 PM: Social with appetizers beer and wine
- 6:30 PM: Seating and Introductions
- 6:45 PM: Dinner
- 8:00 PM: Silent Auction & 50/50 ends
- 8:00 – 9:00 PM: Music by Shae Parker
There will be a choice of three items for your main course:
(Please let us know all attendees, meal preference, along with any food allergies.)
- Bacon Wrapped Pork Filet with Apple Cider Demi-Glace
- Atlantic Salmon Filet Provencal
- Vegetarian Meal Choice is: Tortellini with roasted garlic sauce
Each will be served with a Salad of Mixed Greens, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, and a Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing, Yukon Mashed Potatoes, Jumbo Asparagus, Rolls and Butter. Dessert will be New York Style Cheesecake with a Berry Sauce.
Tickets are $75.00 each, or sponsor a table for $500.00 (8 tickets). Event item sponsorships are available. Tickets can also be picked-up at the event!
Please RSVP by Friday, September 2, 2022. To RSVP, please contact SLCC’s Executive Director, Vicki Davies, by email or phone:
- executive.director@saintlukeclinic.org
- 540-636-4325 Extension 221
