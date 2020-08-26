Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 28th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 25% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, August 28:
COVID-19 Throwbacks Ticket Prices: All Seats $3.00
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Tenet”
- “The King’s Man”
- “Wonder Woman 1984”
- “Greenland”
Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for September
Vision and Craft: A Poetry Writing Workshop:
Join poet and educator Connie Stadler for a six-week poetry workshop where participants will be focusing on creative strategies to help appreciate ‘the history of the human heart.’ Workshop members will be tracking the personal growth of their unique artistic voice. The instructor will be available if help is needed and the class will be sharing their work. You will need A notebook and will be required to provide an email along with a device that has Zoom on it. 10 seats are open so reserve while there is still time. Tuesday, September 1st at 6 P.M.
Books & Beyond Discussion:
Join us for an informal book discussion group over Zoom! If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference Desk at (540) 635-3153 ext 105. Wednesday, September 2nd at 10 A.M.
Vision and Craft: A Poetry Writing Workshop:
Join poet and educator Connie Stadler for a six-week poetry workshop where participants will be focusing on creative strategies to help appreciate ‘the history of the human heart.’ Workshop members will be tracking the personal growth of their unique artistic voice. The instructor will be available if help is needed and the class will be sharing their work. You will need A notebook and will be required to provide an email along with a device that has Zoom on it. 10 seats are open so reserve while there is still time. Tuesday, September 8th at 6 P.M.
Photography & Beyond:
Join local photographer and educator Sharon Fisher for a bi-monthly photography workshop. The first sessions each month will be a presentation on a photographic subject or theme. The second session each month will be a sharing of images and real-time editing. This workshop is appropriate for beginning, intermediate and advanced photographers using all types of cameras from smartphones to advance cameras with adjustable settings and special lenses. This program will take place over Zoom. Saturday, September 12th at 10 A.M.
Books & Beyond
New members of all ages are always welcome to the library’s book club! This month’s book is Nickel & Dimed: On (Not) Getting By in America by Barbara Ehrenreich. This program will take place over Zoom. You will need to provide an email as well as a device that has Zoom on it. Wednesday, September 16th at 10 A.M.
Photography & Beyond People and Pet Photography: Sharing & Editing
Come explore the world of photography and beyond. Our photography group meets virtually, every other week, using Zoom technology. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. During this session, we will share people and pet photographs taken by group members. We will review the key points of composition and other techniques. Using a free editing tool, suggestions for enhancing photos will be demonstrated. Saturday, September 26th at 10 A.M.
Libraries Transform Book Discussion
Join us via Zoom as we discuss September’s Libraries Transform Book Pick, Book of the Little Axe by Lauren Francis-Sharma. Ambitious and masterfully wrought, Francis-Sharma’s novel is an incredible journey, spanning decades and oceans from Trinidad to the American West during the tumultuous days of warring colonial powers and westward expansion. Participating is easy! Check out a copy of the book from the library or download a copy from Overdrive with your library card. Tuesday, September 29th at 6 P.M.
Community Events
Colonel James Wood II Chapter’s grave marking ceremony of Thomas Buck
On August 22, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution sponsored a grave marking ceremony to honor Revolutionary War patriot Thomas Buck at the Buck Family Cemetery, in Waterlick, Virginia. The SAR honors patriots by marking their graves with a granite stone emblematic of their service in the fight for freedom during the American Revolutionary War. This can be as a fighter, a tax payer, government service or providing goods and materials to the cause.
Thomas Buck was born in 1756 to Charles Buck and Letitia Sorrell, in Frederick County, Virginia. He was one of three patriot brothers. His brother John served as a fighter and moved to Ohio. Charles gave patriotic service, providing materials to the cause. He married Ann Richardson in 1774, daughter of Colonel William and Isabella Richardson. On January 11, 1776, Thomas was commissioned a Lieutenant of a company of militia while a resident of Dunmore County (now Shenandoah). In 1777, he was Adjutant under Colonel Joseph Pugh, Commandant of the Dunmore Militia. On September 5, 1777, at Woodstock, he was chosen Captain of a company of volunteers dubbed “Buck’s Minute Men” of the 8th Virginia Regiment. The unit was sent to Fort Pitt where he served for about four months.
In 1778, by then a resident of Frederick County, he raised a company of volunteers and served an additional two months. When the British were on their march from Carolina to Virginia, he was called upon to raise a company of 70 horsemen to move prisoners from Albermarle Barracks to Winchester. While enroute they were requested to proceed to Fredericksburg and reported to General Peter Muhlenburg. These appointments and elections show a high regard for young Thomas Buck, then only in his early twenties.
On May 1793, he was appointed Captain of Virginia Militia by Governor Henry (Lighthorse Harry) Lee and served during the Whiskey Rebellion. In 1797-98, he built the home “Bel Air” on Happy Creek, in Front Royal, where they raised thirteen children. After the war, he returned to Frederick County, living in Front Royal where he was one of the original trustees and a leading citizen for a number of years. He served as a magistrate and held the office of high sheriff. His first wife died on April 1, 1823. On September 21, 1823, he married Ruhamah Heath McKim. Thomas was allowed a pension on October 1, 1833, for his military service during the Revolutionary War. He died June 4, 1842, and is buried in the Buck Family Cemetery, in Waterlick, Virginia, next to his first wife and his brother, Charles.
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter was joined by the Colonel William Grayson, Culpeper Minute Men, Fairfax Resolves, George Mason and General Adam Stephens Chapters of the SAR with representation from the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Shenandoah Society of the Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.). Dale Corey presided over the ceremony with chaplain services provided by Jim Simmons. Ten wreaths were presented to honor the patriot by representatives of the various organizations. A 14 man color guard presented the colors and a 10 man squad fired a three round musket salute.
Compatriots participating in the ceremony included Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) William “Bill” Schwetke, VASSAR Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner, VASSAR Color Guard Safety Officer Paul Christensen, VASSAR Color Guardsman of the Year Brett Osborn, Colonel James Wood II President Marc Robinson, Colonel William Grayson President Mike Weyler, Culpeper Minute Men President Charles Jameson, George Mason President Ken Morris, General Adam Stephens President Marty Keesecker and Fairfax Resolves 1st Vice President Dave Cook. Additional compatriots included Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Mike Dennis, Steve Englebright, Fred Gill, Art LaFlam, Dennis Parmeter, Will Reynolds, Clay Robinson, Eric Robinson and Barry Schwoerer. Attending from the DAR were Deborah Corey and Anne Simmons. From the C.A.R. were Leona, Samuel and Jacqueline Gill.
Community Events
Colonel James Wood II Chapter’s grave marking ceremony of Johannes Kuller
On August 22, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a grave marking ceremony to honor Johannes (also known as John) Kuller at the Dry Run Cemetery in Fort Valley, Virginia. The SAR honors patriots by marking their graves with a granite stone emblematic of their service in the fight for freedom during the American Revolutionary War. This can be as a fighter, a tax payer, government service or providing goods and materials to the cause.
John’s father, Jacob had migrated from the Palatinate region of southern Germany in 1743, settling in Frederick County, Maryland. John was born in 1747, one of eight children. While visiting his sister who lived in Fort Valley, he fell in love with the mountains and Passage Creek. On August 22, 1777, he bought property known as Teabo’s Fort from Conrad Teabo along Passage Creek, becoming one of the earliest recorded official deed holders in that area.
During the Revolutionary War, John was an “associator”. Maryland organized a system to deal with grievances imposed by Great Britain before the war with the formation of a provisional government known as the Maryland Convention. The Convention circulated a document, “The Association of Free Men of Maryland”, which resolved that the colony be put in a state of defense. The executive branch of this convention was the Council of Safety. Reporting to this body and keeping watch at county level for those disloyal to the provisional government was the Committee of Observation. John Kuller was a member of that committee in 1775 and thereby was referred to as an “associator”.
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter was joined by the Colonel William Grayson, Culpeper Minute Men, Fairfax Resolves, George Mason and General Adam Stephens Chapters of the SAR with representation from the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Shenandoah Society of the Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.). Dale Corey presided over the ceremony with chaplain services provided by Jim Simmons. Bob Cullers, a descendant of John Kuller presented a history of John and the family. Additional descendants also attended. Ten wreaths were presented to honor the patriot. The ceremony included a flag folding ceremony by Chip Daniel and Clay Robinson. A 14 man color guard presented the colors and a 10 man squad fired a three round musket salute.
Compatriots participating in the ceremony included Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) William “Bill” Schwetke, VASSAR Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner, VASSAR Color Guard Safety Officer Paul Christensen, VASSAR Color Guardsman of the Year Brett Osborn, Colonel James Wood II President Marc Robinson, Colonel William Grayson President Mike Weyler, Culpeper Minute Men President Charles Jameson, George Mason President Ken Morris, General Adam Stephens President Marty Keesecker and Fairfax Resolves 1st Vice President Dave Cook. Additional compatriots included Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Mike Dennis, Steve Englebright, Fred Gill, Art LaFlam, Dennis Parmeter, Will Reynolds, Clay Robinson, Eric Robinson and Barry Schwoerer. Attending from the DAR were Deborah Corey and Anne Simmons. From the C.A.R. were Leona, Samuel and Jacqueline Gill.
Community Events
Virginia War Memorial to commemorate Patriot Day
The Virginia War Memorial will commemorate Patriot Day on September 11, 2020, with a special livestream event and film presentation.
Due to the cautionary procedures in effect in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony will be livestreamed on social media instead of an in-person ceremony. The ceremony will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. on the Virginia War Memorial website and Facebook page.
September 11 is designated nationally as Patriot Day, a national day of mourning, to honor and remember the 2,997 persons who died and the more than 6,000 persons injured as a result of the terrorist attacks on the Pentagon here in Virginia and the World Trade Center in New York, and the downed aircraft in Pennsylvania, on September 11, 2001.
Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director and noted military historian, will host the program at the Memorial where a portion of the Pentagon wall destroyed during the attack is on display. He will then introduce the documentary film, A New Century, A New War.
The 30-minute film, produced by the Virginia War Memorial Foundation as part of its Virginians at War film series, chronicles the memories and emotions surrounding the 9/11 attacks as experienced by Virginia veterans and family members and addresses the U.S. response sending military forces to Afghanistan and Iraq.
“We must never forget our fellow Americans and fellow Virginians who died during the terrorist attacks nineteen years ago on 9/11/01,” said Dr. Mountcastle. “These were the first large scale direct attacks on American soil since the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. We sincerely hope that the public will join us for our livestream ceremony this year to remember these heroes and their sacrifice and reaffirm our resolve to stand up to all who would attack our great Nation.”
For more information about The Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony livestream, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. To learn more, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Community Events
Next local blood drive this Thursday, August 27
WHAT MATTERS Warren — All eligible donors are encouraged to log onto redcrossblood.org to schedule a donation for the Community Blood Drives this month. Jeff Farmer and the American Red Cross staff are grateful for the ongoing support, especially for the amazing sponsors and volunteers who have embraced the Red Cross Blood Service’s mission during the pandemic. “Virginia Hills Church has really stepped up to the plate and has made a tremendous difference in our being able to continue to maintain the blood supply during these challenging times. They’ve been incredible since the pandemic and are willing to host drives that aren’t able to be held at other locations. Their staff and volunteers have gone above and beyond at each of their many drives. They’ve also inspired first-time donors to come out and roll up their sleeves,” said a thankful Farmer. He reminds donors that walk-ins are not allowed during the crisis and appointments are required (to help avoid donors having to wait and limit their time in public). Many precautions are being taken by the organization to protect the safety of donors as they protect the lives of those in need by choosing to donate during the quarantine.
Virginia Hills Church
737 Rockland Rd | Front Royal, VA 22630
12:00 PM – 05:30 PM
RED CROSS PROTECTIVE MEASURES
All American Red Cross Staff before reporting to work are required to take their temperature. If they have a temperature of 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit they are required to not come to work.
At check-in, anyone entering the donation site such as donors and/or volunteers will have their temperatures taken. If at 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit or above they will be asked to leave.
All equipment from computers to tablets to donation beds will be wiped down after every user with sanitation wipes and everyone will be required to use hand sanitizer through every process of the donation stations. American Red Cross Staff are required to change gloves after every blood donor as well as usual.
Anyone nervous about donating during the pandemic is encouraged to log online to view the full protective measures being taken by the American Red Cross.
FROM THE RED CROSS:
To thank you for making time to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Aug. 1-Sept. 3, 2020, we’ll send you a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* by email.**
We’re also committed to helping others in meaningful ways during this pandemic. For a limited time, the American Red Cross will test all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional health service to our donors. If you’re eligible and feeling well, we recommend scheduling an appointment now.
For detailed donor eligibility questions, please have your donors call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Donors can save up to 15 minutes by using RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
If you’d like to learn more about scheduling a blood drive at your business or organization, please contact:
Jeffrey Farmer
DRD Representative
American Red Cross
Cell – (540) 333-3788
“You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement.” — US Surgeon General, Jerome Adams
Next Local Drives:
- Virginia Hills Church
737 Rockland Rd | Front Royal, VA 22630
12:00 PM – 05:30 PM
- American Legion
22 W 8th St | Front Royal, VA 22630
09/18/2020 | 12:00 PM – 05:00 PM
- Riverton United Methodist Church
55 E.Strasburg Rd | Front Royal, VA 22630
09/22/2020 | 02:00 PM – 07:00 PM
WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
Community Events
WomanGathing with Dr. James Gillispie
WomanGathering Topic – Electoral College:
- Guest: Dr. James Gillispie (Dr. Jay), LFCC, Dean of Humanities, Social Sciences & Student Development
- Host: Eka Kapiotis
- Videographer: Jen Avery
Important topic for 2020 election:
Dr. Jay will go over, briefly, where the whole idea for the Electoral College came from and how it works. He will also be exploring the conversations that have happened over the years regarding whether or not the College continues to serve a useful purpose or is in need of revision.
Brief Bio:
Growing up in Virginia one either falls in love with History or grows tired of it since it’s all over our wonderful state. I earned a bachelor’s in History from James Madison University in 1991 and a master’s in American History there in 1995. While at Madison I developed a love of teaching and from there pursued my doctorate in American History and minor in Southern Studies at the University of Mississippi, earning my Ph.D. in 2000. I became a full-time History professor at a community college in North Carolina in 1999 and was there as professor and College Transfer Director until coming to Lord Fairfax Community College in 2015 to become the Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences. I have been married to my extraordinary wife for 25 years and we have a daughter who is currently studying Nursing at VCU.
WomanGatherings are informational and inspirational evenings intended to nurture the womanspirit in each of us.
Guest Speaker: Susie MacNelly
Topic: “Shoe” Comics
FB LIVE: 6:15 PM with hostess Eka Kapiotis
About The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
A non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1996 to provide a support network for women in Warren County. Through monthly networking meetings, yearly grant presentations, special events, email connections and program activities, we have forged a link between women in our community. www.frwrc.org
King Cartoons
Wind: 5mph WSW
Humidity: 46%
Pressure: 30"Hg
UV index: 6
93/73°F
91/73°F