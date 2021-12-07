Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 10th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, December 10:
Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Join us for a Free Christmas Classic
This week – “Arthur Christmas”
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
- “Sing 2”
- “American Underdog”
- “Scream”
- “Morbius”
- “Moonfall”
Santa at the Gazebo brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County
On December 18th, from 9am to 12pm, bring the family to visit with Santa at the Gazebo on Main Street in Front Royal! The Rotary Club of Warren County is excited to help spread holiday cheer with Santa this year and hand out a little treat. Don’t miss this great opportunity for a photo and to make a few new special memories.
Join the Facebook Event Page: Santa at the Gazebo
Sons of the American Revolution conduct a Flag Presentation ceremony at W. W. Robinson Elementary School
On November 30, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II and Fairfax Resolves Chapters of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a Flag Presentation ceremony at W. W. Robinson Elementary School, Woodstock, Virginia. They made presentations to eight classes of fourth graders about the colonial history of the flag and the various period attire worn by the colonists during the war.
Presentations began with Fairfax Resolves Chapter President David Cook explaining the Sons of the American Revolution, his patriot ancestor and describing the naval uniform he wore. Next was President Marc Robinson of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter. He described his French and Indian War Uniform and told how many fighters at the beginning of the Revolution wore the outfits in which they fought the French and Indians. Forrest Crain of Fairfax Resolves continued with a description of a hunters outfit which was used by many in the militia units. Larry McKinley of Fairfax Resolves described his Continental Army uniform which was ordered by George Washington in 1779 to provide consistency in the Continental Army. Washington wanted blue as the primary color, but many units wore brown and green coats as well.
Next was Dale Corey with his civilian colonial attire. This was reflective of what was worn at the beginning of the war, when a colonist would wear what he owned. He spoke of the upcoming commemorations of the 250th Anniversary of the Revolutionary War. After descriptions of the various uniforms, the compatriots gave a presentation of the flags in historic sequence. Robinson began with the current 50 star flag and a brief history. McKinley started the walk through history with the British Flag. The first flown in the colonies and lasted for almost 170 years from the founding of Jamestown in 1607 until April 1775 and the first battles of the Revolutionary War.
Cook talked of the Grand Union Flag which had 13 red and white stripes and the Union Jack in the field of blue. It was used when Washington took command and flew from 1775 to 1777. Robinson spoke of symbolic flags. Crain described the Gadsden flag known commonly as the “Don’t Tread On Me”. It depicts a rattlesnake with 13 rattles depicting the 13 colonies who are saying don’t step on me. Corey then brought out the Culpeper Minutemen Flag. This was the Gadsden Flag with the words “Liberty or Death” emblazoned to reflect Patrick Henry’s speech in 1775 with became the motto of the Culpeper Minutemen. I flew during the Battle of Great Bridge in December of 1775. McKinley described the Liberty Tree Flag. This was tree with the words “An Appeal to Heaven” above the tree. This was inspired by the Liberty Tree in Boston where the colonists who opposed the British would meet. This flag was flown on naval ships.
Next, Robinson read about the First Flag Act passed 14 June 1777 requiring official flags to have 13 red and white stripes with 13 white stars on a blue background. Crain discussed the Betsy Ross Flag. This flag has the 13 stripes with seven red and 6 white and a circle of 13 stars on a blue field to signify the 13 original colonies. When Washington showed Betsy Ross the design, it had six pointed stars. According to legend, she suggested five pointed stars as they were easier to make.
Cook brought out the Hopkinson’s Flag which is given credit by many as being the first official flag. Designed by Francis Hopkinson (a signer of the Declaration of Independence and a Congressman) it had the 13 stripes but the stars had six points and were aligned in alternating rows. Three rows of three and two rows of two on the field of blue. McKinley showed the Bennington Flag. It had the 13 stripes, but unlike others in had seven white and six red. In addition, the stars had seven points. There was a star in each of the upper corners of the field with the remaining 11 providing an arch over the number 76 which symbolized the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. This was the flag flown at the Battle of Bennington in Vermont.
Robinson then talked about the Second Flag Act in 1794 that called for 15 stripes and 15 stars to reflect two new States being added to the Union, Vermont and Kentucky. Corey presented the only U.S. Flag to have 15 stripes. It flew for five Presidents, including two who served in the Revolutionary War, Washington and James Monroe. This flag got it’s name during the War of 1812. During the Battle of Fort McHenry, the British were bombarding the Fort which Francis Scott Key witnessed. He wrote a poem called the “Defense of Fort McHenry” which was put to music as the “Star Spangled Banner” and became the national anthem. This flag is on display at the Smithsonian Museum of American History.
Cook then spoke of the 20 Star Flag which was the result of a new Flag Act in 1818. It called for 13 red and white alternating stripes representing the original colonies and a star for each new State to be added the 4th of July. The last flag act was in 1959. This added two stars for the States of Alaska and Hawaii, giving us the 50 star flag we fly today.
Winchester SPCA announces their “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event
BISSELL Pet Foundation is bringing hope to homeless pets across the country this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event December 7 – 12, 2021.
The Winchester SPCA is one of more than 200 participating shelters across the country reducing adoption fees to help pets find their adoptive families. Approved applicants can adopt for just $25 during this year’s Empty the Shelters event.
Come meet your new best friend at the Winchester SPCA adoption center (111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601). We’re open Tuesday to Friday, 10AM to 5PM, and weekends by appointment.
Come see us! Salvation bell ringing with Rotary Club of Warren County this Saturday, December 11
The Rotary Club of Warren County will be ringing the Salvation Army bell at Rural King Supply from 10am to 7pm on December 11 (Saturday). We would LOVE to see you come out and donate in the Salvation Army Red Kettle (a tradition since 1891). We will ring extra for you or sing a little if it helps inspire a bigger donation!
At 11am, we are hoping to have several children from our E. Wilson Morrison Early Act group do a little caroling. We are getting into the holiday spirit… how about you?
Combined awards presentation event with the Sons of the American Revolution
On November 30, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II and Fairfax Resolves Chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution were in Woodstock, Virginia, for a combined awards presentation event.
They presented a War Service Medal to Compatriot Sean Cook. He served in the U.S. Army as a Switching Systems Operator in Korea between January 10, 2003, to March 15, 2004. He was called up from the Inactive Reserve to serve in Iraq from August 27, 2006, to August 16, 2007.
Immediately following the award of the War Service medal, Wendy Cook was presented with the Martha Washington Medal as a result of her efforts in having the Colonel James Wood II and Fairfax Resolves Chapters present the colonial history of the American Flag to eight fourth grade classes at W. W. Robinson Elementary School in Woodstock. The medal is presented to ladies who provide outstanding support to the Sons of the American Revolution.
Participating for Colonel James Wood II Chapter were President Marc Robinson and Dale Corey. For Fairfax Resolves, participating were President Dave Cook, Forest Crain and Larry McKinley.
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christmas Story
GLORY BEA: A Shenandoah Christmas Story, by Rich Follett and Larry Dahlke, set in the 1930’s in the Shenandoah Valley and the Depression has hit the valley residents. This story is being presented by Selah Theatre Project, in partnership with Lord Fairfax Community College on December 10-12 & 17-19, 2021. The diverse cast of actors from Winchester, Frederick, Clarke and Warren Counties are mixed with community actors, young actors ages 6-13 and LFCC students.
The two-act musical is partly based on real Valley families and events during the Great Depression, when families needed work and the CCC was providing jobs creating the Skyline Drive on the Blue Ridge. For the Thorne family, many promises are made. The Pineville Christmas Eve pageant will not be complete without its Christmas Cedar Tree. But, the blizzard of ’33 is causing havoc on the family members trying to get home for Christmas through the blinding snowstorm. It’s Christmas Eve – anything is possible on Christmas Eve. Hard times, an argument over a tree, a baby born at Christmas, a little girl lost in the snow, redbirds and angels… and a miraculous homecoming.
“It is our third time producing GLORY BEA, however, this time feels very special,” says director LaTasha Do’zia. “The collaboration of students, young kids and community members really brings the Christmas spirit to life for any person,” she continues, “It truly is a family favorite as well as a community favorite.”
“We are excited to partner with LFCC to bring live theater back to Middletown, especially with our first production being a locally written play that was performed at Wayside Theater when it was open,” says producer and Middletown citizen, Paige Ulevich. Ulevich praises the cast of Glory Bea: Kameryia Diamond, Naomi Greenwalt, Andrew and Cameron Joyner, Lillian Peterson, Erica Reisinger, Ben Rickman, Amber Shayeb, Will Speakman, Matthew Taday, and starring little Lillian Orndorff as Glory Bea.
“This partnership between a community theatre and community college sets the tone for how the arts can and should be integrated within a community,” says Do’zia.
GLORY BEA: A Shenandoah Christmas Story will be performed at Lord Fairfax Community College in the William H. McCoy Theatre on December 10-12 & 17-19, 2021. Tickets are $15 for General Admission/$12 for Students or Seniors 55+. Patrons are being asked to bring an unwrapped toy for Embrace Treatment Foster Care. Seating is limited.
WHAT:
- Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christmas Story
- By Rich Follett & Larry Dahlke
- Directed by Latasha Do’zia
- Music Directed by Rich Follett and Amber Shayeb
WHERE:
- William H. McCoy Theatre
- Lord Fairfax Community College
- 173 Skirmisher Lane | Middletown, VA 22645
WHEN:
- December 10, 11, 17, 18 at 7pm
- December 12, 19 at 3pm
MISSION:
- To encourage all people to embrace the arts as an adventure of daily living. We make arts education and experiences affordable, accessible, and available to every member of our community.
WHO WE ARE:
- Selah Theatre Project is an all volunteer, not-for-profit organization located in Winchester, VA. LaTasha Do’zia, the founding artistic director, produced the company’s first children’s show in 2012 with a small budget, but lots of support from family and friends. Selah Theatre Project has since become the leading year-round dramatic arts education programming in the northern Shenandoah Valley.
- Selah Theatre Project provides the opportunity to create theatre together in an educational, supportive, and professional environment for all walks of life. We produce 8 seasonal productions involving our four companies: Selah Teen Ensemble, Selah Young Actors Ensemble, Colored People Repertory Ensemble and Community Theatre Ensemble. Selah offers pre-professional theatrical training for teens and theatre classes for kids of all ages. We provide affordable artistic opportunities to students regardless of ability to pay.
