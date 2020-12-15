This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 18th

Warren County Parks and Recreation is going above and beyond to bring Christmas joy to local families. Festivities are plentiful and underway now—watch this video to learn more and spread holiday cheer by spreading the word about the fun (and safe) activities (at home, virtual and in-person) happening this month courtesy of Warren Co. Parks and Recreation!

Here are some more Winter-Holiday programs from Parks & Recs:

Merry & Bright Holiday Themed Activity Box

Warren County Parks and Recreation and the Warren County 4-H have created the “Merry & Bright” holiday-themed activity box! Each box will include supplies, ingredients, and instructions for several holiday-themed, activities, crafts, and some sweet treats.

The box is free and limited to the first 50 registrants. Limit one (1) per household and registrant must be under the age of 13 years old. For more information, contact the Warren County Community Center by phone at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net. Registrations will be accepted from December 14, 2020, through December 16, 2020, by visiting parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net

Pick up information will be available after registration has ended. Contactless curbside pickup will be available.

Pictures with Santa

Come join the staff of Warren County Parks and Recreation and get your picture taken with the North Pole’s jolliest elf, Santa! We have put together a brunch box for you to enjoy. The box contains seasonal crafts and delicious treats. Photos with Santa will be taken and printed on-site.

Pictures with Santa are for children under 10 years old and must be accompanied by an adult. The cost for the pictures with Santa event is $10.00 per person. The event is limited to 50 participants; pre-registration is recommended. Only 25 people will be allowed in the building at a time.

Pictures with Santa will be on held Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Letters to Santa

Did you know that Warren County Parks and Recreation has a great relationship with Santa Claus? He will be stopping by the Warren County Community Center on December 13, 2020, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm to take pictures with you. This year Santa asked if we could help get letters from kids to him, so he could respond back to them before Christmas. Of course, we said that we are happy to help!

Visit our website for information on how to properly send your letter to Santa: parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net

Letters to Santa will be accepted from December 7, 2020, through December 16, 2020, and letters are for children 10 years of age and younger. Letters must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Gingerbread House Contest

Join Warren County Parks and Recreation for a Gingerbread House Building Contest! Show off your gingerbread house construction skills & artistry. The winner will receive a $25.00 gift card to Walmart.

The contest will run December 14, 2020 – December 23, 2020, and the winner will be announced on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page on December 28, 2020. Registration opens December 7, 2020. The first 25 to register for the contest will receive a free gingerbread house kit. Kits will be available for pickup on December 11, 2020.

Please post photos of your gingerbread house on our Facebook page at Warren County Parks and Recreation.

Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Santa needs your help! His elves went to play in the park and have lost their way back to Santa’s Workshop. The elves are lost somewhere in Gertrude Miller and Lions Park; we have a map that may help you locate them. Each elf represents a letter, and once you find all the elves, you can help us unscramble our Christmas message.

Once you have the message, please submit to twalker@warrencountyva.net . If you submit the correct phrase, you will be entered into our Christmas Scavenger Hunt drawing for several prizes.

The scavenger hunt will be open from December 7, 2020, through December 18, 2020, and this activity is for children 13 years of age and younger. Messages must be submitted no later than 5:00 pm on Friday, December 18, 2020. Winners will be announced live via Facebook on Monday, December 21, 2020.

These programs are eligible for online registration, visit us on the web at parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net