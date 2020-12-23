Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 26th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Saturday, December 26:
We will be CLOSED Christmas Day.
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
COMING SOON:
- “Cinderella”
- “Tom and Jerry”
- “What About Love”
- “Nobody”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Community Events
Winter Wonders: Winter themed activity box
Warren County Parks and Recreation Department has created the “Winter Wonders” winter themed activity box! Each box will include supplies, ingredients and instructions for several winter themed, activities, crafts and sweet treats.
The box is free and limited to the first 50 registrants. Limit one (1) per household and registrant must be under the age of 13 years old.
For more information, contact the Warren County Community Center by phone at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.
Registrations will be accepted till December 26, 2020, by visiting parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net.
Pick up information will be available after registration has ended. Contactless curbside pickup will be available.
More information can be obtained by contacting the Warren County Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., evening and weekend hours may vary, at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 18th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, December 18:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Christmas Classics: Dec. 19 & Dec. 20 @ 1:00pm:
- “White Christmas”
- IT’S FREE!
Community Events
Santa Claus is coming to Town, Warren County!
Warren County Parks and Recreation is going above and beyond to bring Christmas joy to local families. Festivities are plentiful and underway now—watch this video to learn more and spread holiday cheer by spreading the word about the fun (and safe) activities (at home, virtual and in-person) happening this month courtesy of Warren Co. Parks and Recreation!
Here are some more Winter-Holiday programs from Parks & Recs:
Merry & Bright Holiday Themed Activity Box
Warren County Parks and Recreation and the Warren County 4-H have created the “Merry & Bright” holiday-themed activity box! Each box will include supplies, ingredients, and instructions for several holiday-themed, activities, crafts, and some sweet treats.
The box is free and limited to the first 50 registrants. Limit one (1) per household and registrant must be under the age of 13 years old. For more information, contact the Warren County Community Center by phone at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net. Registrations will be accepted from December 14, 2020, through December 16, 2020, by visiting parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net
Pick up information will be available after registration has ended. Contactless curbside pickup will be available.
Pictures with Santa
Come join the staff of Warren County Parks and Recreation and get your picture taken with the North Pole’s jolliest elf, Santa! We have put together a brunch box for you to enjoy. The box contains seasonal crafts and delicious treats. Photos with Santa will be taken and printed on-site.
Pictures with Santa are for children under 10 years old and must be accompanied by an adult. The cost for the pictures with Santa event is $10.00 per person. The event is limited to 50 participants; pre-registration is recommended. Only 25 people will be allowed in the building at a time.
Pictures with Santa will be on held Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Letters to Santa
Did you know that Warren County Parks and Recreation has a great relationship with Santa Claus? He will be stopping by the Warren County Community Center on December 13, 2020, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm to take pictures with you. This year Santa asked if we could help get letters from kids to him, so he could respond back to them before Christmas. Of course, we said that we are happy to help!
Visit our website for information on how to properly send your letter to Santa: parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net
Letters to Santa will be accepted from December 7, 2020, through December 16, 2020, and letters are for children 10 years of age and younger. Letters must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
Gingerbread House Contest
Join Warren County Parks and Recreation for a Gingerbread House Building Contest! Show off your gingerbread house construction skills & artistry. The winner will receive a $25.00 gift card to Walmart.
The contest will run December 14, 2020 – December 23, 2020, and the winner will be announced on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page on December 28, 2020. Registration opens December 7, 2020. The first 25 to register for the contest will receive a free gingerbread house kit. Kits will be available for pickup on December 11, 2020.
Please post photos of your gingerbread house on our Facebook page at Warren County Parks and Recreation.
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Santa needs your help! His elves went to play in the park and have lost their way back to Santa’s Workshop. The elves are lost somewhere in Gertrude Miller and Lions Park; we have a map that may help you locate them. Each elf represents a letter, and once you find all the elves, you can help us unscramble our Christmas message.
Once you have the message, please submit to twalker@warrencountyva.net. If you submit the correct phrase, you will be entered into our Christmas Scavenger Hunt drawing for several prizes.
The scavenger hunt will be open from December 7, 2020, through December 18, 2020, and this activity is for children 13 years of age and younger. Messages must be submitted no later than 5:00 pm on Friday, December 18, 2020. Winners will be announced live via Facebook on Monday, December 21, 2020.
These programs are eligible for online registration, visit us on the web at parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net
Additional registration information can be obtained by contacting the Warren County Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., evening and weekend hours may vary, at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.
Community Events
Virtual Trauma Informed Training to be held in January
The Warren Coalition, in partnership with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, will host a free virtual Course 1 Trauma Informed Training in January. This course is designed to provide information about identifying and responding to trauma with evidence-based resilience strategies. The concepts imparted are useful for teachers, managers, and anyone working in a customer-service or client-based industry. This six-hour, online course is broken into three parts: January 5th, 12th, and 19th, 10:00 am to 12:00 noon each day. All three sessions are required to receive the Trauma Informed Certification. Pre-registration is required; to do so, email Christa Shifflett at christa@warrencoalition.org by noon on January 4th.
Those who have completed the Trauma Informed Training are eligible for the Trauma Supportive Training: Course 2, which will also be offered in January. This virtual course will be offered January 7th, 14th, and 21st, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm each day. Email Christa to register, but please note that you must provide proof of having completed the Trauma Informed Training.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Community Events
Virtual commemoration of the Battle of Great Bridge
On December 5, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in a virtual commemoration of the Battle of Great Bridge. This commemoration was the 10th Annual Great Bridge Wreath Laying, sponsored by the Great Bridge Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Norfolk SAR.
This battle was fought on December 9, 1775. This came about after the British under Virginia’s Royal Governor, John Murray, the Earl of Dunmore had ordered Royal Marines to seize the gunpowder stores of Williamsburg. This caused militia companies from surrounding counties to converge on Williamsburg. Lord Dunmore fled to Norfolk and began raising an Army from Tory militias which was joined by the British 14th Regiment of Foot. At that time, the main route to Norfolk was across the Great Bridge over the Elizabeth River. This bridge was a narrow 100-150 foot span that was bordered on both sides by the Great Dismal Swamp, only accessible by narrow causeways on both the north and south sides.
On December 7, Patriot forces arrived on the south side. By the night of December 8, these forces commanded by Colonel William Woodford had grown to roughly 900 men. Lord Dunmore decided to drive the colonial forces back, and on the morning of December 9, sent his forces to attack the patriots. The British advanced six men abreast and funneled into the causeway where they were met with a withering fire. The battle lasted less than an hour. When it was over, the British had lost more than 100 men killed and wounded. Only one of the Patriots was wounded.
That night, the British abandoned their encampment and within a few days, the colonists entered Norfolk. This battle fought six months before the nation declared its independence, marked an important victory for the untried American military units over the British. They forced the British to evacuate Norfolk, the richest commercial center in Virginia and contributed to the withdrawal from Virginia by the British. They did not return to Virginia until May 1779. This allowed Virginia to serve as a major resource for materials and men to the Colonial cause, which contributed greatly to keeping the war effort alive.
Participating in this virtual event from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were President Marc Robinson, Vice President Chip Daniel, Dale Corey, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Don Dusenbury, Larry Johnson, Art LaFlam, Nathan Poe and Jim Simmons. Also involved from the SAR were the National President General Jack Manning, Virginia State President William Schwetke, Culpeper Minutemen Chapter President Charles Jameson, Colonel William Grayson Chapter President Mike Weyler, Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner as well as representatives from six State Societies and 19 Chapters. In addition, participation included the Daughters of the American Revolution with six State representatives, 21 Chapters and representatives from the Children of the American Revolution.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 11th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, December 11:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Christmas Classics: Dec.12 & Dec.13 @ 1:00pm:
- Triple Feature: “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”, “Frosty the Snowman”, “White Christmas”
- IT’S FREE!
King Cartoons
Wind: 9mph S
Humidity: 51%
Pressure: 30.27"Hg
UV index: 1
34/19°F
36/23°F