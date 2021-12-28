Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 29th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Wednesday, December 29:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Scream”
- “Morbius”
- “Moonfall”
- “Marry Me”
- “Uncharted”
- “Dog”
Sons of the American Revolution conduct three Colonial Christmas presentations
Prior to Christmas, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted Colonial Christmas presentations at three senior living facilities. On December 14th, the SAR compatriots presented at Commonwealth Senior Living Facility, Front Royal. On December 22nd, the event was held at Greenfield Senior Living Facility, Woodstock. The presentations concluded on December 23rd, at Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility, Bentonville.
The presentation began with compatriots from the SAR telling the residents about what Christmas meant to them with a meaningful story from their past. This was followed with a history of Christmas and how it was celebrated through the years.
Christmas had roots in the pagan Roman winter festival of Saturnalia, as well as the Norse festival of Yule. Viewing birthday celebrations as heathen, the earliest Christians paid little attention to Jesus’ birth. It is not known for sure when the church began to celebrate Christmas. The first reference is dated 336 A.D. when the Roman Church began to celebrate a Feast of the Nativity on December 25th. The custom spread to England by the end of the 6th century, and later reached Scandinavia where it became fused with the pagan Norse Mid-winter feast season known as Yule. In the 9th century, the celebration was extended by 12 days, ending on January 6th.
Early in the 11th century, the term Christes Maesse, or festival of Christ, entered the English language, and early in the next century, Christmas had come into use. Christmas festivities and traditions in colonial Virginia were brought from England. Decorations were simple. There were no glitter or tinsel in wreaths, just plain evergreens – sprigs of holly and clumps of mistletoe. Mumming and wassailing were practiced by some revelers. Mumming was an English Christmas tide tradition of visiting homes and performing dances, music, jokes or even recitations. Wassailing was celebrated on the twelfth night. Drinkers would carry a wassail bowl from door to door, spreading merriment and drink around the village or town. Wassail is an ale based drink seasoned with spices and honey. The greeting “Wassail” mean “Be well”.
Common at that time was the “sticking of the Church” with green boughs on Christmas Eve. Garlands of holly, ivy, mountain laurel and mistletoe were hung from the church roof, the walls, and the church pillars and galleries. The pews, pulpit and sometimes altar were bedecked with garlands. The Christmas season in Virginia was filled with festive entertainment. Traditional carols and contemporary hymns were sung in the company of friends and family. There were feasts with good bread and drink, beef, mutton, pork, cheese, apples and nuts. These were washed down with good wine and beer.
Presentations were emceed by Dale Corey with all compatriots contributing to the history of Christmas and the singing of songs. Participating for the SAR were Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Dennis Parmerter, Marc Robinson and Bill Schwetke (dual member from Culpeper Minutemen).
Winchester SPCA launches Paws & Pages thanks to a grant from the Cochran Family Youth Fund CFNSV
Get your reading in at the Winchester SPCA and help a homeless pet feel a little less lonely.
Stop by the adoption center (111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601) during the week from Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 5pm, and participate in the shelter’s animal and reader enrichment program, Paws & Pages.
There are two reading stations set up in the adoption center. Grab a cushion on your way into the cat or dog room, place yourself in front of a kennel, and make the shelter feel a little more like home. Programs like Paws & Pages have been proven to enhance reading skills for the reader and reduce kennel stress for the pets.
Readers of all ages are welcome. Students under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Bring your own book or read one provided.
Paws & Pages is made possible due to a grant from the Cochran Family Youth Fund through the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Downloadable brochure for the full history of this local animal and reader enrichment program can be found here: winchesterspca.org/paws-pages
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of January
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of January. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Saturday, January 1st – Library closed for New Years
Monday, January 3rd – Winter Reading Club begins. This year’s theme is Keep Calm and Cozy On! Open to all ages. This program is ongoing until March 1st.
Tuesday, January 4th
- 4:30PM Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. During this week’s club, we will learn about how temperature affects rubber bands! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, January 5th
- 10:15AM Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Wintertime will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit. For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Wintertime will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit. Registration required.
Tuesday, January 11th
- 4:30PM Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is Slip Sliding Away, and we’ll learn all about how friction works! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
- 7:00PM Virtual Goodnight Sweetheart Storytime. Join Miss. Pattie for our special storytime in your jammies. Bring your favorite buddy and get cozy!
Wednesday, January 12th
- 10:15AM Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Books will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit. For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Books will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit. Registration required.
Saturday, January 15th
- 11:00AM Snow globes. Come make a snow globe at the library! For ages 10+. Registration is required.
Monday, January 17th – Library closed for Martin Luther King Jr. day
Tuesday, January 18th
- 4:30 Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week we will learn about how Arctic animals stay warm! For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option is offered this week as well.
Wednesday, January 19th
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Games will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Games will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Saturday, January 22nd
- 2:00PM Aspiring Artists. Are you aged 7 or older? Do you enjoy art? If so, please join us for our children’s art class. For ages 7+. Registration required.
Monday, January 24th
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, January 25th
- 4:30 Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week we will learn about freezing and melting by learning how to lift ice cubes with no hands! For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option is offered this week as well.
Wednesday, January 26th
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Cooking will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Cooking will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Saturday, January 29th
- 2:00PM Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. For ages 12-18. Registration required.
Monday, January 31st
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for January
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
Library closing
Due to the New Years holiday the Library will be closed Saturday, January 1st. The library will resume normal hours of operation Monday, January 3rd.
Keep Calm and Cozy On: Adult Summer Reading
Winter reading isn’t just for kids! Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2021 Adult Winter Reading Program from January 3rd to March 1st. Cool programs and prizes for grownups. Programs include DIY crafts, latte art demonstrations and more! There’s something for everyone this winter at Samuels Library! Register for the winter reading program, for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online through your Beanstack account or at the Adult Reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our biweekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!
General Education Development
In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
English as a Second Language Discussion Group
In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s English as a Second Language course. This is a conversational English language class for adults whose primary language is not English. All skill levels are welcome. This group meets every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
Not Alone: the Start of Self-Healing Through Poetry
In-person. Come join us on Saturday, January 8th from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM for an engaging discussion with Constance Stadler and Rich Follett where they will share works from Descending Upward and Silence, Inhabited, to connect poetry with touchstones of recognition and beginning of recovery while struggling with mental health and childhood trauma. Warning: This is an adult program and mature subjects will be discussed.
Bad Romance
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, January 10th at 6:00 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
Korean Cooking Demonstration
Virtual. Members of the Korean Spirit & Culture Promotion Project (KSCPP) will demonstrate how to cook four Korean dishes. During the demonstration, you will learn how to prepare Korean dishes, including the ingredients used and how to find them. The demonstration will include four dishes (rice, soup, kimchi, main and side dishes, and dessert). Recipes and shopping lists will be provided for those who want to try the recipes at home. Registration is required, as space is limited. This event will be held on Thursday, January 13th at 6:00 PM.
A Little Slip of Heaven
In-person. Join us Saturday, January 15th at 2:00 PM for “A Little Slip of Heaven: Songs and Stories of the American Irish, from Baby Boom to Baby Bust.” Christendom College history professor Christopher Shannon will present a performance that tells the story of the American Irish in the decades following the Second World War. Through original songs based on traditional Irish melodies, Professor Shannon will look at how, in a time of tremendous change, Irish-Americans tried to remain true to their ethnic culture rooted in urban, working-class neighborhoods.
Photography and Beyond: Creating a Photo Blog!
Virtual. Ever think about how to share your photographs and stories with others? Join Sharon Fisher and Laurence Heine on Saturday, January 15th at 10:00 AM for a presentation on designing and maintaining a photo blog. Our guest presenter, Laurence, started his personal photo blog as another way to share photographs with others. During this presentation learn about the process of selecting photos, researching, and writing the text for a blog. Also, learn about the technical aspects of selecting a domain, web hosting platforms, elements of an effective website, and more.
Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion
In-person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! This meeting will be held Wednesday, January 19th at 10:00 AM. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.
Genealogy Club
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, January 19th at 6:00 PM.
Winter Reading Altered Book Craft
In-person. Join us on Saturday, January 22nd at 10:00 AM for this cozy altered books craft where patrons can create interesting winter themed creations using old books. Registration required, while materials are provided they are limited.
Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion
Virtual. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! This meeting will be held virtually on Monday, January 24th at 6:00 PM. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.
Pen & Prose: Starting out with Creative Writing
In-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to the first meeting of our new creative writing club on Saturday, January 29th at 2:00 PM, where we will do some short creative writing exercises and decide on a prompt for the next meeting! Open to beginners and seasoned writers alike.
It’s Polar Plunge registration time!
The 3rd annual Polar Plunge is January 15th, 2022, and the Human Society of Warren County wants and needs you to participate!
Join your friends and neighbors to get crazy for a good cause and plunge into ice-cold water at the Front Royal 4H center. Start by recruiting sponsors for your plunge, with the proceeds benefiting the many needs of the homeless animal residents.
Heated tent, live music, Strite’s donuts, and hot adult beverages courtesy of our sponsors. The Royal Examiner camera will be there, and we hope to see you in your finest crazy outfit.
Special thanks to the Polar Plunge sponsors:
- City National Bank
- Cool Techs Heating & Air
- Cavalier Kennels
- Aders State Farm
- Apple House of Linden
- Warren County Vet Clinic
- Laura Gomez, Realtor
- Air Pac Portable Heating and Air
Humane Society of Warren County
540-635-4734
director@humanescietywarrencounty.org
www.hswcevents.com
Sons of the American Revolution participate in a Wreaths Across America ceremony held at Prospect Hill Cemetery
On December 19, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Wreaths Across America ceremony held at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal. The ceremony was one of over 2,200 conducted over the weekend across the country to honor our Nation’s veterans. The goals of the WAA organization are to “Remember” our veterans, to “Honor” their service and to “Teach” our younger generations of the sacrifices taken so we can enjoy freedom in a democratic republic.
Boy Scout Troop #4 from Front Royal was the primary sponsor of this event. Scoutmaster James Naccash emceed the event with Senior Patrol Leader Miles Knapek commanding the presentation and posting of the colors. Scouts Henry Knapek and Jack Gillespie carried the American and Troop 4 flags, supported by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Color Guard.
During the ceremony, veterans were called to present a wreath to each military service, the Merchant Marines and POW/MIAs. This was followed by a musket salute by CJWII and Taps being played by Philip Asper. Peter Hibl provided a closing prayer to end the formal service.
After the ceremony, over 400+ wreaths were placed on veterans gravesites throughout the cemetery.
Participating for the SAR were Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook (Dual Member from Fairfax Resolves), Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Mike Dennis (Dual Member from Culpeper Minutemen), Charles Jameson (Dual Member from Culpeper Minutemen), Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Will Reynolds and Bill Schwetke (Dual Member from Culpeper Minutemen).
