This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 3rd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, December 3:
Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Join us for a Free Christmas Classic
This week “Naughty or Nice” Triple Feature – “Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer”, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas”
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
- “Sing 2”
- “American Underdog”
- “Scream”
- “Morbius”
- “Moonfall”
Edward Jones partnering with Marines Toys for Tots program
Local Edward Jones financial advisor Bret Hrbek is partnering once again with U.S. Marine Corps Reserve on their Toys for Tots program.
If you would like to contribute a new unwrapped toy, please bring your donation to his office by December 15th If you are unable to drop off your donation, he’ll be happy to pick it up. Just call his office and let them know.
If you are an online shopper, you may have the items delivered to their branch at 986 John Marshall Highway, Suite C, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Additionally, Toys for Tots accepts toy donations online. Visit https://www.toysfortots.org.
This is a wonderful chance to make sure many others in our community enjoy a little bit of holiday cheer this season.
Thank you for your participation in Toys for Tots. Because of your thoughtfulness, children in our area will enjoy a brighter holiday season.
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of December
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of December. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Wednesday, December 1st
- 10:15AM Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Fairytales will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit. For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
- 11:00AM Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Fairytales will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit.
Tuesday, December 7th
- 4:30PM Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. During this week’s club, we will learn about how estimating works, and practice on estimating items in jars! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, December 8th
- 10:15AM Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Castles will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit. For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
- 11:00AM Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Castles will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit.
Saturday, December 11th
- 2:00PM Art Therapy for Teens. In this new program, teens will have a chance to relax and process their life by learning about and creating art. This month, we will learn about Frida Kahlo and other masters of surreal self-portraits. Then everyone will have a chance to make their own self-portrait to take home! For ages 12-18. Registration required.
Tuesday, December 14th
- 7:00PM Virtual Goodnight Sweetheart Storytime. Join Miss Pattie for our special story time in your jammies. Bring your favorite buddy and get cozy!
Saturday, December 18th
- 11:00AM Special Needs Holiday Storytime and Shimmering Votive Craft. In this cozy program, Miss Michal and Miss Winnie will team together to read a picture book and help everyone decorate a flameless candle in a jar. For ages 7-18. Registration required.
- 2:00PM Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. For ages 12-18. Registration required.
Tuesday, December 21st
- 4:30 Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week we will make a “Santa Chute” using tubes and marbles! For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option is offered as well.
Wednesday, December 22nd
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Winter Holidays will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Winter Holidays will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft.
Friday, December 24th – Library closed for holiday
Saturday, December 25th – Library closed for holiday
Tuesday, December 28th
- 4:30 Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week we will learn about pinecone weather! For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option is offered as well.
Wednesday, December 29th
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Building / making will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Building / making will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft.
Friday, December 31st – Library closed for holiday
Saturday, January 1st – Library closed for holiday
FRWRC CenterStage: Code Ninjas hosts Parents Day Out
Welcome to a new episode of the FRWRC CenterStage with Dare to Dream grant recipient Kimmee Hancock and husband Chris Lacrosse. Together they are Code Ninjas Front Royal.
Black Friday is fast approaching. Do you have shopping that you would like to get done, kid-free? Watch this video to learn about what Code Ninjas has going on for you!
Bonus tour of the new location (next to Bill Powers Insurance) at 133 N Royal Ave, Front Royal VA.
Parents Day Out
- November 26, 2021 Black Friday
- $35.00 per child (10 student max)
- 2 sessions | 9am – 12noon or 12noon – 3pm
- 133 N Royal Ave, Front Royal VA
- Email: frontroyalva@codeninjas.com
- Facebook: @CodeNinjasFrontRoyal
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is featuring a new series called CenterStage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them. Host Jen Avery makes it fun, easy, and “empowering.” Contact the FRWRC for more information. Are you a member of the FRWRC? Consider membership too!
“Empowering Women to Change Their World”
FRWRC.org
Rotary youth leadership and service opportunity – free event for local youth
Do you have a high school student who is interested in learning more about serving their community and the world? Looking for opportunities to help your teenager build friendships and connect with adult mentors? Consider signing up for RYLA 2021.
Rotary is presenting a special opportunity to our local high school age youth. The program is called RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) and it’s happening on December 4th! November 29th is the deadline for registering students for this free, all-day leadership and service opportunity for our area teenagers. Here is the registration link. It is looking to be a wonderful event, with guest speakers, a wonderful catered lunch, a service project (Rise Against Hunger – We will package thousands of meals to fight hunger in our world), S’mores, a “True Colors” personality test, and much more!
If your teenager is interested in participating in the 4 Way Test Speech contest (cash prizes for winners) here is the application for that as well.
- Saturday, December 4, 2021
- The Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center
(600 4H Center Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630)
- Registration begins at 9 am.
- FREE Event | Service Project | Speech Contest
Apple Blossom Festival announces selection of Maids
Four young women from the Winchester area have been selected to serve as Maids in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XCV during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, April 28th through May 1st, 2022. The Maids are Elia Maria Norton, Yeakley Eden Pullen, Margaret Wyndham Smith, and Sarah Katherine Smith.
Elia Norton is the granddaughter of B.J Dove of Winchester, VA. She is the great granddaughter of Polly Manuel of Winchester and the late Eddie Manuel. Elia is a sophomore at Lord Fairfax Community College majoring in early childhood education. She is a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she volunteers on many committees. Elia has been an active member in the Girl Scout Organization for 13 years and has now received a lifetime membership. Elia is a 2019 graduate of John Handley High School. She was a member of the Handley Color Guard, participated with Girls on the Run as a Jr. Coach, running buddy, and runner. She also participated in Winchester Public School’s system wide musicals for 7 years. Elia has volunteered with the Kids Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, Watts, and the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® on the Tent/Event, Bluegrass, and Bloomers committees.
Yeakley Pullen is the daughter of Crystal and Adrian Pullen of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Mary Ann Pullen and Pressley Pullen, Jr., of Winchester, and the late Barbara Zydelis and Robert Zydelis. Yeakley is a junior at The University of Alabama majoring in communicative disorders with a minor in human development. She is a member of Delta Zeta sorority where she served as a Diamond Leader and was appointed as a Sigma Rho Chi through the University of Alabama Panhellenic Association where she guided and counseled potential new members during the largest sorority recruitment in the nation. She is a weekly mentor with Al’s Pals, a mentoring program for at-risk youth in Tuscaloosa, AL, a volunteer with the West Alabama Food Bank, and involved in Campus Outreach. Yeakley is a 2019 graduate of James Wood High School. She was a four year varsity Soccer letter recipient, three year varsity Volleyball letter recipient, where she also served as a captain her senior year, and named First Team All-Area Libero during her junior and senior years. Additionally, she was a member of the National Honor Society, Varsity Club, and Key Club. Yeakley also served as an Apple Pie Ridge Elementary mentor.
Margaret Smith is the daughter of Katherine and Randall Smith of Henrico, VA. She is the granddaughter of Sandra and Frank Armstrong of Winchester, Patricia Smith of Richmond, VA, and the late Steve Smith. Margaret attends John Tyler Community College majoring in early childhood education. Margaret is a 2017 graduate of Douglas Southall Freeman High School. She was a three year varsity Swim letter recipient, member of the National Beta Club, and a seven year member of The Village Dance Studio Performing Company. Margaret has worked in childcare full-time for the past 4 years and enjoys photography as a hobby. Margaret’s mother, Katherine Armstrong Smith, was a Little Maid in the court of Queen Shenandoah XLIV, Miss Juliana Shepard and a Maid of Honor to Queen Shenandoah LVI, Miss Dana Lee Connors. Her maternal grandparents, Sandra and Frank Armstrong, were Festival Presidents from 1981 to 1982 and 1968 to 1969, respectively.
Sarah Smith is the daughter of Katherine and Randall Smith of Henrico. She is the granddaughter of Sandra and Frank Armstrong of Winchester, Patricia Smith of Richmond, and the late Steve Smith. Sarah is a junior at the University of Virginia majoring in kinesiology with a Spanish minor. She is a member of the Virginia Alpine Ski and Snowboard Team. Sarah graduated from Glen Allen High School in 2019. She was a four year varsity Gymnastics letter recipient and a two year varsity Tennis letter recipient. Additionally, she was a member of the National Honor Society, Art Honor Society, Math Honor Society, and Spanish Honor Society. Sarah’s mother, Katherine Armstrong Smith, was a Little Maid in the court of Queen Shenandoah XLIV, Miss Juliana Shepard and a Maid of Honor to Queen Shenandoah LVI, Miss Dana Lee Connors. Her maternal grandparents, Sandra and Frank Armstrong, were Festival Presidents from 1981 to 1982 and 1968 to 1969, respectively.
The Maids will participate in the Coronation Ceremony of Queen Shenandoah XCV at John Handley High School and will ride on the Queen’s float in the Grand Feature Parade.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for December
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
General Education Development
Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
English as a Second Language Discussion Group
Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s English as a Second Language course. This is a conversational English language class for adults whose primary language is not English. All skill levels are welcome. This group meets every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
Lotus Lantern Class
Join us virtually on Saturday, December 4 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and learn how to make lotus lanterns! The Lotus flower is regarded in many different cultures, especially in eastern religions, as a symbol of purity, enlightenment, self-regeneration and rebirth. Its characteristics are a perfect analogy for the human condition: even when its roots are in the dirtiest waters, the Lotus produces the most beautiful flower. The program includes a live Zoom tutorial on how to make a traditional Korean lotus lantern. A member of the Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project (KSCPP) will show us step-by-step how to make a lovely lotus flower lantern using colored paper and wire frames. Materials will be provided. The lanterns would make the perfect holiday gift! Registration is required, as space is limited.
Genealogy Club
Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, December 8th at 6:00 PM.
Holiday Trees: Pine, Spruce, or Fir: Which Conifer is This?
For centuries, families have welcomed the holiday season by decorating their homes using greenery including conifer trees (Pine, Spruce, or Fir). Join the Front Royal Tree Stewards on Saturday, December 11th at 10:00 AM to learn more about these special trees, including how to tell common conifers apart. We will also include a walk around the library to identify conifers. Carrie Whitacre, Assistant Curator at the State Arboretum of Virginia at Blandy Experimental Farm, will lead this presentation. Carrie is a certified arborist and enjoys walking along the Conifer Trail at the Arboretum.
Bad Romance
Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, December 13th at 6:00 PM for another special virtual meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of October, we will be discussing John Grisham’s Skipping Christmas. This meeting will be held Wednesday, December 15th at 10:00 AM. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.
Holiday Music Program
Samuels Public Library invites you to come out and catch the holiday spirit with a special holiday music program on Saturday, December 18th at 2:00 PM. Bring a friend and ring in the holidays singing all your favorite Christmas carols!
Photography and Beyond: Holiday Lights
The holidays — Christmas, Hanukkah, the winter solstice, Kwanzaa, all have one thing in common – it’s lights! In our darkest days of the year, we celebrate with lights. This virtual session will be held Saturday, December 18th at 10:00 AM and will focus on photography techniques for capturing the celebration of lights. Come join local photographer, Sharon Fisher, and the rest of the Photography and Beyond community for this special presentation. Weather permitting, we will follow up with an optimal hands-on session to photograph Main Street Front Royal holiday lights. The date and time of that optional session will be decided at the December 18 session. Registration required for the virtual session.
Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of September we will be discussing John Grisham’s Skipping Christmas. This meeting will be held virtually on Monday, December 20th at 6:00 PM. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.
Library closing
Due to the holidays the Library will be closed Friday, December 24th and Saturday, December 25th. The library will resume normal hours of operation Monday, December 27th.
Due to the New Years holiday the Library will be closed Friday, December 31st and Saturday, January 1st. The library will resume normal hours of operation Monday, January 3rd.
