This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 4th

WHAT MATTERS Warren — For several years, Troop 4 has participated in the national day of remembering the fallen and honoring those who serve, and as an effort to teach children the value of freedom. This year, Troop 4 will again partner with WAA to honor our Veterans. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, and guests are asked to wear masks. “It may slow us down, but it will not stop us,” said Jim Naccash, Scoutmaster for Troop 4. “Despite the Pandemic, we continue to operate to serve our community.” Click the video below to see the video about last year’s touching event:

Donations are accepted all year to recognize each military grave in the cemetery, and WHAT MATTERS is making a “Next 10 Wreaths” challenge. Beth will match the next 10 wreaths sponsored in memory of those who have served. Wreaths are only $15 each, so please sponsor 2 or more, if you can. Also, check out the fantastic gift-giving ideas on their website (including ways to donate in memory/ honor of a loved one and to pair a donation with a purchase of a fresh wreath delivered to your door).

To support log onto wreathsacrossamerica.org. If you’d like to participate in the “Next 10 Wreaths” challenge, email hitek007@hotmail.com after placing your order and your donation will be matched as explained above.

Visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org for more details about this touching event that flocked more than 1,200 cemeteries with wreaths for the holiday season and to sponsor a wreath for Prospect Hill Cemetery.

To purchase: Cash or checks made out to Troop 4 or wreaths may be sponsored via credit card online here. Or visit the national site, Wreathsacrossamerica.org click on “search for groups.” Type in Boy Scouts of America Troop 4 (VA0443P)” and select “sponsor.”

From Wreaths Across America: “Wreaths Across America’s mission touches the lives of thousands of school, scout, civic and religious groups across the country through fundraising for wreath sponsorships. These groups help us ensure that we reach our goal to place a wreath on each hero’s grave. We understand we have Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, but our service members sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year to preserve our freedoms. In many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. We hope you will join us at any of our more than 1,600 participating locations to show our veterans and their families that we will not forget. We will never forget.”

Due to recent COVID-19 regulations, there will be limited capacity at the opening ceremony tent. Volunteers are welcome to watch the event from the cemetery property in their cars AND we ALL can join the live streaming of the event on Social Media. (details will be posted here before the event.)

Volunteers are still invited to join the group in laying wreaths on the graves of our veterans in small groups after the ceremony. Directions will be provided at the event. Thanks in advance for joining together to honor the memory of veterans in our community!

