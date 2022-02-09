Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of February 11th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, February 11:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Uncharted”
- “Dog”
- “The Batman”
The Wildlife Center of Virginia shared backyard birding, citizen science events
Every February, people all over the globe take to their backyards to participate in one of the world’s largest citizen science projects—the Great Backyard Bird Count! The Great Backyard Bird Count is a fun and engaging event that takes place in February. Participants are asked to take 15 minutes (or more) during this four-day period to count the birds they see or hear and report their findings to birdcount.org. This “global snapshot” helps wildlife biologists learn more about bird populations and how to protect them. Anyone can participate, whether you are a beginner, a long-time bird enthusiast, or are simply looking for an excuse to get out in nature.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Great Backyard Bird Count, which will take place from Friday, February 18 through Monday, February 21. To celebrate, join the Center on its live events channel throughout the month for a collection of themed virtual programs:
- On Thursday, February 10 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern, Public Affairs Manager Alex Wehrung will host a conversation with two self-described “fledgling birders”, Allison Wehrung and Lacy Kegley. Topics include discussions on their introductions to the hobby, offerings of advice for fellow backyard birders, and sharing lessons they’ve learned in the field. The event will take place virtually on both the Center’s live events page and Facebook.
- On Tuesday, February 15 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern, Outreach Coordinator Connor Gillespie will be interviewing a very special guest. Becca Rodomsky-Bish, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s project leader for the Great Backyard Bird Count, will discuss the history of the Great Backyard Bird Count, its importance, and what you can do to become involved. The event will take place virtually on both the Center’s live events page and Facebook.
- On Thursday, February 25 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern, explore the brilliance of birds and delve into the mysteries of the avian brain with Jennifer Ackerman, author of the international bestseller, The Genius of Birds. Along the way meet Ambassador Animals from the Wildlife Center of Virginia with the organization’s President/Co-Founder Ed Clark and Senior Vice President Amanda Nicholson. The event will take place virtually on both the Center’s live events page and Facebook.
The Wildlife Center of Virginia invites the public to visit their Event Calendar page to find more information on when and where to watch the programs: wildlifecenter.org/events
Advice on how to tell if an injured bird is in need of rescue, tips to keep wild birds safe near your home, and more information can be found year-round on the Center’s Wildlife Help and Advice page: wildlifecenter.org/wildlife-help-and-advice
Discussion with author of Dreamland and The Least of Us – Sam Quinones
Page Alliance for Community Action and Northwestern Community Services Board are partnering to host New York Times Best Selling Author Sam Quinones on February 23rd at Luray High School from 6:30 pm until 8:00 pm, 243 Bulldog Drive, Luray, VA 22835. This event is free and open to the public and those who attend will have the opportunity to have a book signed following the presentation.
Sam’s book “The Least of Us” shows the hardships families who have dealt with addiction have suffered but also how we can work together and create a community of healing. In the book, Sam speaks with Neuroscientists and helps readers understand the why behind addiction. “Our revolution in neuroscience research has shown that around 30 percent of people have a genetic disposition for addiction. But no matter what a person’s genetic disposition, no one gets addicted to drugs she hasn’t tried” Quinones, Sam. (2022). Neuroscience III. The Least of Us: True tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth (pp. 151. Book, Bloomsbury.
Shannon Urum Coordinator of Northwestern Community Services Board Prevention and Wellness Services says “We are excited for the opportunity to have Sam Quinones come to our community as part of our regional efforts to reduce substance misuse and overdose.”
Join Northwestern and PACA for this discussion and learn how to affect change. To register for this in-person event please visit the Eventbrite page.
About the Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board
The Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board has a mission to prevent substance misuse and suicide and to promote mental wellness in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices, and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. Find more information at nwcsb.com/prevention.
About Page Alliance for Community Action
Page Alliance for Community Action (or PACA) is a non-profit coalition of agencies, parents, youth, and concerned citizens. Our main goal is to promote healthy life choices for the youth and families in Page County. We work to provide a healthy, drug-free environment for those in our community. With the volunteers in our coalition the funding from federal, state, and foundation grants, we have focused our attention on preventing substance misuse among our youth and combating childhood obesity with physical activities and nutritional education. Find more information at pagecoalition.org.
Free “Love Our Community” event
All of Warren County is invited to the Warren Coalition’s “Love Our Community” event on February 15th from 4:45 pm to 5:45 pm at the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center. This free event is a celebration of the Warren County community as part of the “We See You, Warren County” program. Attendees will enjoy free hot cocoa, a fun, engaging photo booth, music, and a valentine craft. They will also have the opportunity to write a “love” note to their community and pin it to the “LOVE” sign that will be at the event.
“Love Our Community” is the culmination of the “We See You, Warren County” membership drive that is currently ongoing. The highlight of the event will be the “Polar Pitch Burst,” in which brave volunteers will sit in a chair and wait for an ice-cold water balloon to drop on their heads. (Think of a dunking booth, but instead of the volunteer being dropped into a tank of water, water is dropped on the volunteer.) And the more WeCUWC registrations received between now and February 15th, the more volunteers will get doused! It will take five “We See You, Warren County” registrations to get one volunteer into the chair, another five to get the next volunteer in, another five for the third volunteer, etc. The volunteers’ names will be released on the Warren Coalition social media pages next week. (Hint: there are a couple of Coalition staff members, a couple of realtors, and a couple of police officers on the list!)
The We See You, Warren County campaign is about intentionally greeting others with a monthly theme, to help build a more connected community and provide each person with a sense of belonging. To learn more, or to register for the We See You, Warren County campaign and help put someone in the “cold seat,” visit weseeyou.warrencoalition.org.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Free Trauma-Informed Training deepens understanding of others
We all interact with others on a daily basis, and sometimes we are left wondering why we snapped, or why the other person acted so rudely. Sometimes those interactions can leave us feeling lonely, insecure, or as if we aren’t good enough.
Trauma-Informed Training provides you with a different perspective. There’s nothing “wrong” with you or the other person. The question to ask, both of yourselves and others, is “What happened to you?” This allows you to approach yourself and others from a place of understanding. This five-hour trauma-informed training will explore this and more. It will help you understand the science behind trauma, the lifelong impacts trauma can have on your mental and physical health, and how to approach others whose trauma history is unknown.
The Warren Coalition, in partnership with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, will offer this Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training on February 11th and 18th, from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm. Both sessions are required to receive the Trauma-Informed Certification. This course is normally $150, but is currently funded by a grant and is available to the local community free of charge. This month’s course is being presented virtually and will be taught by Christa Shifflett, Executive Director of the Warren Coalition.
To complete the required pre-registration form, visit bit.ly/feb22ti. For more information about Trauma-Informed Training and whether it can help you in your personal and/or professional life, email Christa Shifflett at christa@warrencoalition.org.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
LFCC celebrating Black History through books, film, events and more
In celebration of Black History Month, LFCC is hosting a variety of performances and interactive events throughout February.
“While LFCC celebrates the lives of Black students and staff daily, we welcome the opportunity to highlight the contributions of Black individuals and groups who have made considerable selfless sacrifices for our nation and the world around us throughout Black History month and beyond,” said Chris Lambert, coordinator of Student Life & Engagement at LFCC. “I hope our students will take the time to appreciate and honor these varied and numerous contributions of Black communities near and far in the past, present, and future.”
LFCC’s Black History Month events:
- Bingo Movie Play-Along featuring “Rafiki,” the story of two Kenyan girls drawn together despite their families pulling them apart. Compete for a $25 gift card. 7 p.m., Feb. 10.
- Zuzu African Acrobats. The troupe combines circus arts with traditional Bantu movement and music. Their signature acts are pyramid building, hand balance, unicycling, chair balance, and movement. Catch them live at 12:30 p.m., Feb. 16, in the Corron Community Development Center on the Middletown Campus.
- HBCU Transfer Fair. The Virginia Community College System Peer Advising Group is hosting a virtual transfer fair featuring historically black colleges and universities. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Feb. 16.
- Guest Talk: Afrofuturism in Science Fiction. Dr. Isiah Lavender, the Sterling Goodman Professor of English at the University of Georgia and author of four books, Afrofuturism Rising: The Literary Prehistory of a Movement; Race in American Science Fiction; Black and Brown Planets: The Politics of Race in Science Fiction; and Dis-Orienting Planets: Racial Representations of Asia in Science Fiction, will give a Zoom presentation on the rise of Afrofuturism in science fiction. 7 p.m., Feb. 17.
- Author and stand-up comedian Maya May performs virtually 5:30-6:30 p.m., Feb. 21.
- Book Talk: Octavia Butler’s Kindred. This virtual book club discussion will focus on the adaption of Butler’s book into a graphic novel by Damian Duffy. 4 p.m., Feb. 22.
- Black History Month Trivia Challenge. Compete for a gift card in this virtual game. 3 p.m., Feb. 24.
- Black History Bingo. Live Zoom with Cedric Baggett. Players will have a chance to win Amazon gift cards. 8 p.m., Feb. 24.
For more information about LFCC’s Black History events, including how to sign up, visit www.lfcc.edu/blackhistory.
Northwestern Community Services Board new location opening in Berryville
Northwestern Community Services Board is excited to announce that, on Friday, February 4th at 1:00 p.m., they will be celebrating the Grand Opening of their new clinic in Berryville, VA.
The new clinic will be located at 309 W. Main Street, Berryville, VA 22611. It will provide services for adults and children, including Mental Health Case Management and Medication Management. Northwestern has partnered with the Clarke County Public Schools to lease the building as a clinic facility.
Refreshments will be provided by The Sweet Elephant Bake Shop and Our Family Table, a Northwestern Community Services Board program.
About Northwestern Community Services Board
Northwestern Community Services Board serves the city of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren. Northwestern provides an array of outpatient, case management, day support, and residential and emergency programs for children and adults with emotional/behavioral disorders, mental illness, substance use, and intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information, please see our website: www.nwcsb.com
