This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of February 19th

On January 30, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CJWII) Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution participated in a virtual Commemoration for the Battle of Cowan’s Ford. The Chapter was represented by a group of seven compatriots who met at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, VA to participate.

This battle was fought in the early morning hours of February 1, 1781, in Mecklenberg County, North Carolina, between 5,000 British and 900 American forces. General Lord Cornwallis was in the middle of his southern campaign in which he wanted to destroy the American forces in the south and then move to the north. This battle was part of the delaying tactics employed by General Nathanael Greene in his plan to cause attrition in the British ranks and rebuild the American forces.

As Greene’s Army was heading north, a small contingent led by General William Davidson remained behind at Cowan’s Ford on the Catawba River to delay the pursuit by the British. At 1:00 a.m. on the morning of February 1, Cornwallis sent his forces across the river at a point that was approximately 400 yards wide, to attack the American encampment. American sentries were alerted to the crossing, sounded the alarm and began firing at the troops fording the river. The British managed to reach the colonial side which resulted in a retreat to the dense woods.

In rallying his troops, General Davidson was mortally wounded by a musket ball to the chest. With this, the British won the battle as the Americans left the battlefield. This battle led to a revised strategy to be utilized by Greene’s Army which led to the Battle of Guilford Courthouse, which severely weakened Cornwallis’ Army and led to the American victory at Yorktown in October 1781.

Participating for the CJWII Chapter were Chapter President Marc Robinson, Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner, compatriots Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Doug Hall and Brett Osborn.