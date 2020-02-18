Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of February 20th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, February 20:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Onward”
- “A Quiet Place Part II”
- “Mulan”
- “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
The Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (The Area ONE|ders) Blood Drive
All are invited to the Rotary Club of the Shenandoah Valley (The Area ONE|ders) blood drive on Wednesday, February 19th, from 2pm-7pm, at the Front Royal United Methodist Church (1 W. Main St. Front Royal) to be a hero and give the GIFT OF LIFE! Go to www.redcrossblood.org for more info.
While not required, you can speed things up by completing your RapidPass®. The process is simple, just 4 steps – and takes about 10 to 15 minutes. Get started with some initial information, read through the pre-donation materials, answer your health history questions and print, download or email your RapidPass® to yourself, and bring it with you. ONE PINT OF BLOOD CAN SAVE UP TO THREE LIVES! Thanks to all of the loyal regular donors, and welcome to future donors who would like to become regulars on this drive series that runs approximately every 56ish days!
- Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.
- Nearly 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.
WHY give blood?
- You don’t need a special reason to give blood. You just need your own reason.
- Some of us give blood because we were asked by a friend.
- Some know that a family member or a friend might need blood some day.
- Some believe it is the right thing to do.
- Some do it for the free cookies and juice, cool sticker and time off from work.
- But EVERYONE enjoys the great feeling of helping save lives!
WHAT are the general Blood Donor Requirements?
- Be in good general health and feeling well.
- Be at least 17 years old in most states (16 years old with parental consent in some states).
- Weigh at least 110 pounds. Additional weight requirements apply for donors 18 years old and younger and all high school donors.
- Have not donated blood in the last 56 days.
Download the BLOOD DONOR APP to save time!
THANKS for joining us in helping to replenish the blood supply by donating! If you can’t give, please take a moment to invite someone else to donate! Sometimes, all it takes is a heartfelt ASK and a person will become a blood donor for LIFE, and YOU can be a part of saving countless lives by inspiring a new donor!
If you can’t make it, the next local community drives are being held at:
Macedonia United Methodist Church
1941 Macedonia Church Rd. | White Post, VA 22663
February 21st
1:30 PM – 7:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
7145 Browntown Rd | Front Royal, VA 22630
March 14th
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
SPL’s Day of Giving: Double your donation and ways to love your library
In conjunction with “Love Your Library Month,” Samuels Public Library will hold its first “Day of Giving” on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Thanks to an anonymous donor, all donations made in-person at the Library or online, through the Library’s website or Facebook page, on February 27 will be doubled, up to $2500.
In addition to the donation match, Friends of Samuels Library (FOSL) will have representatives available most of the day on February 27 to provide information on volunteering at the Library, Epilogue Book Store, and the yearly book sale. Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners will be on site from 1-4 p.m. (weather permitting) to begin site preparation on the new pollinator garden that will be located on the parking lot side of the building.
There are so many ways to ‘love your library’ not just in February, but all year. You can make a donation; volunteer; join the Friends of Samuels Library; and share with your friends, neighbors, and elected officials about the great resources and programs provided by Samuels and how important a great community library is to you.
And for the month of February, Samuels Public Library is a benefiting non-profit in MARTINS’ Bags 4 My Cause Program. SPL will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 Bags 4 My Cause Bag purchased at 409 South Street, Front Royal for the month of February. For more information contact the Library at (540) 635-3153 or visit www.samuelslibrary.net.
To donate or get more information about volunteering visit the Library, 330 East Criser Road, Front Royal, Virginia, on February 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can make a donation online at www.samuelslibrary.net or www.facebook.com/samuelspubliclibrary.
Get your tickets for the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center 2020 Dare to Dream Breakfast
The 2020 Dare to Dream grants and Elaine Bromfield Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to Warren County women to follow their dreams. Members, non-members and friends are invited to attend. Reservations are a must and advanced ticket payment is preferred.
Please RSVP by Friday, March 20:
- Breakfast, Thursday March 26, 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM, at Shenandoah Golf Club.
- Online payments can be made online, or checks can be mailed to FRWRC, P.O. Box 1748, Front Royal, VA 22630.
- Questions or RSVPs can be directed to the office phone, 540-636-7007, or emailed to wrc@frwrc.org.
Please join us in supporting these phenomenal women. We invite the community, members, non-members and friends to attend.
The cost of this breakfast is $35 per person, which includes a plated breakfast and donation to the FRWRC. If you would like to bring a non-member guest, a guest ticket ($25) may be purchased when you purchase your ticket. In addition, please consider sponsoring a Dare to Dream grant recipient to the breakfast ($25). Thank you!
About The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1996 to provide a support network for women in Warren County. Through monthly networking meetings, yearly grant presentations, special events, email connections and program activities, we have forged a link between women in our community. To learn more, visit www.frwrc.org.
Reaching Out Now together with Skyline Middle School to host its 1st annual Career Day
WE ARE… Reaching Out Now!
Reaching Out Now (RON) together with Skyline Middle School to host its 1st annual Career Day, “Passport to Success.” Joining with area business leaders, Warren County Public School, as we come together to empower our students.
Reaching Out Now’s mission is through leadership and empowerment, we support and encourage under-served school-aged girls (6th through 12th grade) and young women to live victoriously and not defeated; to reach their full potential. We serve by implementing mentoring and support programs and challenging students to rise above life’s circumstances to become their best selves.
Reaching Out Now is honored and proud to be partnering with Skyline Middle School, local business leaders in our community to host Career Day. We graciously thank representatives from our Local Government, Rubbermaid, Warren Memorial Hospital, Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc., Department of Social Services, Abundant Life Church, Valley Medical Transport, First Bank, Randolph Macon Academy Flight Program, Warren County Sheriff Department, Warren County Department of Social Services, Romans Hair Empire & Beauty Academy, Founders Consulting, LLC and Richard W. Hoover Fine Antique Arms.
Career Day will allow students to explore their interests and passions as an extension of their academic learning environment and, in the process, better understand themselves, their community, and the world of work and career opportunities.
#StrongerTogether, let us together make a difference in the lives of our county’s future. Together we can build a bridge to where the students we serve will believe and know their true potential is within reach.
- WHERE: Skyline Middle School – 240 Luray Ave, Front Royal
- WHEN: February 19th, 2020
- TIME: 8:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
For more information follow us on our Facebook Page, or email us at events@reachingoutnow.org.
Gordmans Grand Opening Brand Bash celebration March 3rd
Gordmans is where big brands meet everyday low prices, with new fabulous finds every week. The apparel and home décor retailer invites area communities to its Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations on March 3 at 9 a.m. The festivities kick off with ribbon cuttings at its nine new Virginia stores, and follow with a $1,000 donation presented to a local school in each new store location. (See below for list of cities where stores will open, in addition to the schools that will be recognized.)
Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores that is delivering a whole new shopping experience, with everyone’s favorite brands at prices way lower than department stores. To further create convenience and a little something extra, customers can ship their Amazon orders to the in-store Amazon Counter for fast, flexible and secure package pick-up.
“At Gordmans, we’ve put the fun back into shopping by creating an exciting store with terrific deals, fun finds and popular brands at every turn. This means exceptional values on merchandise for all ages and on-trend décor for the home. New shipments arrive weekly, creating the thrill of a great find. In fact, the finds are so good, our guests often share them on social media,” said Michael Glazer, President and CEO of Stage Stores.
“At our Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations, we’re inviting area communities to join city representatives at the ribbon cuttings where we will recognize and support local schools,” said Glazer. “We are proud to be part of the Virginia communities, helping to sustain jobs, quality of life and economic growth. Just as exciting is our strategy in bringing the Gordmans shopping experience to almost all of our department store locations across the country during 2020 and positively impacting even more cities.”
As part of the festivities, Gordmans will be offering giveaways and other fun surprises.
- Free Gifts: The first 100 guests in line at the Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations will receive a Gordmans insulated tote bag and have an opportunity to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card.
- Unrivaled Rewards: Guests who enroll in the Style Circle Rewards program will enjoy incredible payback rewards, a birthday gift and more. It’s like getting rewarded for saving money! Peebles department store guests also can keep earning and redeeming Style Circle Rewards—they won’t lose any previously earned points or rewards.
- Gordmans Credit Card Savings: Guests who apply and are approved for a Gordmans credit card will receive 20% off their first day’s purchases. Also, guests will be able to utilize their current Peebles credit card at Gordmans.
Below are the nine Virginia Gordmans Grand Openings set for March 3, 2020 at 9 a.m. At each store Grand Opening, a $1,000 check will be donated to a local school. Store locations and schools are listed below:
- Covington Gordmans: 410 West Main Street | Covington High School
- Front Royal Gordmans: 425 South Street in Royal Plaza | Warren County Public Schools
- Lexington Gordmans: 770 North Lee Highway in College Square | Rockbridge County High School
- Luray Gordmans: 14 East Luray Shopping Center | Luray High School
- King George Gordmans: 16425 Merchants Lane | King George High School
- Manassas Gordmans: 9018 Mathis Avenue in Manassas Shopping Center | Osbourn High School
- Warrenton Gordmans: 251 West Lee Highway in Warrenton Village Center | Fauquier High School
- Waynesboro Gordmans: 901 West Broad Street, Suite G in Willow Oak Plaza | Waynesboro High School
- Woodstock Gordmans: 1009 South Main Street | Central High School
