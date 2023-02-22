Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of February 23rd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, February 23:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
- “SHAZAM!: Fury Of The Gods”
- “Super Mario Bros.”
- “Renfield”
- “Big George Foreman”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3”
The 63rd Highland County Maple Festival
It’s Virginia’s sweetest event of the year! Nestled in the peaceful, rural mountains on the western border of the Commonwealth, travelers can take a step back in time for a cultural and culinary adventure at the county-wide Highland County Maple Festival during the second and third weekends of March. This year marks the 63rd event, set for March 11-12 and 18-19, 2023.
Highland County is Virginia’s least populous county but has been drawing tens of thousands of visitors to the community since 1959 to celebrate the “opening” of the trees and to observe the process of making delicious, pure maple syrup. Free “sugar camp” tours provide a unique and educational experience for the entire family to learn how the golden delicacy is made from tree to bottle, ranging from traditional to modern techniques. Local sugar camps have even expanded to include syrups infused with fruits and spices or even aged in spirit barrels. Other tree syrups can be found at the festival as well, including hickory, birch, and black walnut. Ten local sugar camps will be open on Saturdays and eight on Sundays this year.
Local civic clubs and organizations will be bringing back their delicious food offerings, including those famous fresh maple doughnuts, pancake and buckwheat cake meals with sausage and gravy, trout sandwiches, pork rinds, funnel cakes, and just about anything maple-flavored! More food vendors on North Water Street and Main Street in Monterey have been added in 2023 to offer expanded options for savory and sweet meals for visitors.
Over 100 juried arts & crafts vendors will be available in Monterey and McDowell, providing one-of-a-kind treasures, tasty treats, and special gifts. Browse and shop with new and returning vendors for a seemingly endless variety of handcrafted items, from old-time trades to exclusive artwork to exquisite jewelry. A new Highland County Artisans’ Shop will be set up at The Highland Center in Monterey to showcase local crafts for sale as well. Admission to access vendors at the Highland County Public School Gyms and The Highland Center is $5 purchased onsite (children 12 and under are free), and payment comes with a collectible maple leaf keychain that also provides access to 10 am and 2 pm entertainment at The Highland Center.
Each day of the festival this year will feature at least two live shows at The Highland Center. On Saturday, March 11th, enjoy the popular bluegrass band Southern Rail Express at 10 am and 2 pm, as well as the classical banjo of The John Bullard Trio at 5 pm. On Sunday, March 12th, listen to local favorites Mountain Air play their blend of acoustic Americana at 10 am and 2 pm. During the following weekend on Saturday, March 18th, put on your dancing shoes with square dancing at 10 am with local callers Ellen and Eugene Ratcliffe, and stay for the 2 pm square dance when old time music band Mudhole Control brings more heel stomping fun. Finish up the festival with two clogging performances on Sunday, March 19th, with the Hi-Horse Cloggers performing at 10 am and the homegrown Little Switzerland Cloggers entertaining audiences at 2 pm. All entertainment at The Highland Center is brought to you with the assistance and sponsorship of the Highland County Arts Council. For more entertainment options, visitors of all ages can listen to bluegrass music at Southernmost Maple in Bolar starting at noon on Saturdays, or those 21 and up can groove to the acoustic blues of Delta Junction at Hull’s Hideaway Restaurant & Tavern in Monterey starting at 8 pm on Saturday, March 11th.
While traveling the beautiful scenic roads of the rural mountain community, visitors will discover many other additional activities, such as exploring exhibits on the community’s history at the Highland County Museum in McDowell, enjoying award-winning cider at Big Fish Cider, Co. in Monterey, viewing additional vendors at The Church at the Old Oak in Meadowdale, browsing an old general store like the newly-revitalized Doe Hill Mercantile, eating at a local restaurant, or taking in the thrilling sights of a Valley Aerospace Team Model Rocket Launch south of Monterey on Saturday, March 11th.
In 1999, the Library of Congress designated The Highland County Maple Festival a “Local Legacy,” and in 2014, the Governor of Virginia signed a bill into law designating the festival as the “official maple festival of Virginia.” More recently, the festival has earned several user-voted awards, including the winner of Best Unique Festival in the Best of the Blue Ridge 2023 Reader’s Choice Awards from Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine and 2022’s first-place place winner for best Festival of the Shenandoah Valley Region in the eleventh annual Best of Virginia issue from Virginia Living. An economic impact study in 2022 conducted by Virginia Tech with assistance from Future Generations University revealed that the festival generated between $1.36 and $2.02 million in direct spending in Highland County.
The Highland County Maple Festival is coordinated by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce and made possible with the help of countless volunteers and organizations. Top sponsors include The Springs Nursing & Rehab with Kissito Healthcare, the Monterey Inn, Summit Community Bank, The Highland Center, and WDBJ7.
Traditional hours of the festival include Saturdays from 9 am to 5 pm and Sundays from 9 am to 4 pm, though visitors can get a jumpstart to the day with maple doughnuts being served at 6 am and pancake meals starting as early as 7 am. Full details on all the festival happenings can be found at highlandcounty.org/maple-festival, with posts highlighting the festival available at facebook.com/HighlandCounty and nstagram.com/highland_county_va.
Virginia is for Maple Syrup Lovers!
Edward Jones 5K Race for Education March 18th
The Edward Jones 5K Race for Education will be held Saturday, March 18th at Warren County Middle School. The race will run the length of Leech Run Parkway and back. Registration begins at 8:00 am; the race will begin at 9:00 am.
The funds raised through this race support the Warren County and Skyline High Schools cross country teams as well as scholarships from the Warren Coalition to support AP testing fees and dual enrollment classes at Laurel Ridge Community College. Since its inception in 2007, the Edward Jones 5K Race for Education has raised over $55,000.
Walkers are welcome to register and participate in the camaraderie and supporting these local causes. Baby strollers and dogs are also welcome.
Learn more on the Facebook page at facebook.com/EdwardJones5k, or visit https://bit.ly/ej5k2023 to pre-register for the race. Same-day registrations will be accepted, but pre-registrations are strongly encouraged.
The race organizers would like to thank all of the sponsors for their support. The Gold Medal Sponsors for this year’s event are: Fitness Evolution; Limitless Branding Co.; L Dee’s Pancake House; Jean’s Jewelers; Rotary Club of Front Royal, VA; Presidential Landscaping Services Inc; Main Street Travel; Walter & Walter Insurance Agency; Clear Title, Escrow & Settlements, LLC; The River 95.3; No Doubt Accounting; Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic; Royal Cinemas; Royal Family Bowling Center; Marlow Motor Company; Buffalo Wild Wings; and CBM Mortgage.
This year’s Silver Medal Sponsors are: Ken Evans Real Estate Agent Inc with Re/Max Real Estate Connections; Suzan D. Herskowitz, P.L.L.C., Attorney at Law; The Apple House.
About Edward Jones
Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in client assets under care in 2022. Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm’s 50,000 associates and our branch presence in 68 percent of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
About Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
SAR presents “Young George Washington” at sponsored tea party
On February 13, 2023, the Warren Heritage Society, Vine and Leaf and Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution combined to sponsor a tea party at The Vine and Leaf wine bar in Front Royal. An assortment of teas, chocolates and desserts were provided while Dale Corey gave a presentation on “Young George Washington”.
Washington was born at Popes Creek Plantation to Augustine and Mary Ball Washington. The family moved when he was three years old to Little Hunting Creek, and in 1738 to Ferry Farm on the Rappahannock River near Fredericksburg. This was where he spent the majority of his childhood. The farm had been settled by John Washington, his great-grandfather in 1657. It was here in Parson Mason Locke Weems’ “Life of Washington”, young George had chopped a cherry tree. Weems wrote that 6-year-old George barked one his father Augustine’s favorite English cherry trees with a new hatchet. When confronted by his father, the boy confessed, saying: “I cannot tell a lie, I did it with my little hatchet.” It was also at the farm the he was said to have tossed a silver dollar across the Rappahannock River.
Augustine died when George was eleven years old. His older half-brothers inherited the largest part of the estate, with Lawrence getting Little Hunting Creek Plantation. After Lawrence served in the British Navy, he renamed the plantation Mount Vernon after Admiral Edward Vernon, under whom he served while in the service. George inherited Ferry Farm, which was operated by his Mother until he reached the age of 21. George would often visit Mount Vernon and became close to his older brother. When their father died, he left a small set of surveying instruments that George learned to use. At the age of 16, he began using these and became an accomplished surveyor. n 1748 he was invited to join a survey party organized by his neighbor and friend George William Fairfax of Belvoir to survey land in the western frontier belonging to Lord Fairfax. George inherited Mount Vernon after Lawrence died in 1752 and his daughter in 1754.
Washington had received a commission as a Major in the militia from Governor Robert Dinwiddie. By this time, the French were encroaching on land that the British felt belonged to them in the western frontier. Major Washington was sent to deliver a message, demanding they leave the area. Known as the Allegheny Expedition, he met the French at Fort Le Boeuf on December 11th. The French refused to leave, a message that Washington would return to Virginia to report to the Governor. It was a few months later that he was dispatched as a Lieutenant Colonel to assert Virginia’s claims on the land. They skirmished with the French, killing 10 men, including the French commander, Jumonville. The French with their Indian allies pursued Washington and his men on their return trip to Virginia. The British had constructed Fort Necessity in what is now Fayette County, Pennsylvania. Here the French and Indians fought and defeated Washington. After the surrender, he resigned his commission and returned to Mount Vernon.
In 1755, Washington joined General Edward Braddock’s Army as a volunteer to help drive the French from the Ohio Country. Barddock’s army was routed near the Monongahela River and fled in confusion to Virginia. During the battle, while attempting to rally the British soldiers, Washington had two horses shot out from under him and four bullet holes shot through his coat. He led the survivors to safety. In recognition of his conduct, he was given command of Virginia’s military force. Washington learned from his experiences as a youth in a well-to-do family. He was not able to receive the education his older brothers had due to the loss of his father at an early age. He overcame this through determination and a drive to succeed. This was the basis for the man who led the colonies through the War for Independence and then the birth of the nation as the first president of the nation.
The presentation was given to two groups. Assisting with the event were Craig Laird, owner of The Vine and Leaf, Melanie Gregory, Eddie Long and Jan Long of the Warren Heritage Society.
United Way NSV’s Women United group launches second annual air mattress drive
United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) is kicking off its annual donation drive to support homeless children and their families. The effort is led by Women United®, a philanthropy group of United Way NSV. The group is collecting twin and queen sized -new- air mattresses, sheet sets, comforters and pillows for families who face housing insecurity. The drive begins this week and continues through March 6, 2023.
According to school officials, more than 500 students in our region have been declared homeless since the start of the school year. Many are living in motels or doubled up with family or friends, sleeping on the floor. School districts in the City of Winchester, Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Page and Warren counties provided the numbers, which have increased in most jurisdictions compared to this same time last year.
“We know many families in our community are moving every few days, or jumping from couch to couch, not knowing if they will have a warm bed. This is a way we can provide a little comfort during a difficult time in their lives,” said Yolanda Barbier-Gibson, Chair of Women United.
Thanks to the generosity of the community, the group collected 725 items last year, including 200 air mattresses. Jennifer Hall, Senior Director of Community Investment at United Way NSV said United Way’s Valley Assistance Network (VAN) program distributed about 15 of the bedding sets to families last year. Recipients included a woman who had just received custody of her 5-year-old grandson, and a single mom with three boys who moved into their own apartment after staying at a motel for six months.
“A comfortable bed is something most of us take for granted – but these items can mean the world to a child, and is something they can call their own,” Hall said.
In addition to the Valley Assistance Network, the group will distribute donations to Bright Futures Frederick/Winchester, Family Promise of Shenandoah County, Page One of Page County, and Warren County Department of Social Services.
Donations can be made with a click of a button through this Amazon Wish List. Items will be sent directly to the United Way office for distribution.
Donations of new items can also be dropped off at the following locations:
- United Way NSV (329 N Cameron Street, #201 – Winchester)
- First Bank (all branch locations)
- The Winchester Group TWG (24 W Piccadilly Street – Winchester)
- Warren County Chamber of Commerce (201 E 2nd St – Front Royal)
“The goal is to collect 175 or more new air mattresses plus accessories like new sheet sets, comforters, and pillows. We need a variety of twin and queen-sized air mattresses,” said Hall.
Women United is engaged in over 165 communities across six countries. Together, group members create lasting change to lift up local communities. United Way NSV launched its own chapter of Women United in 2021. To learn more, visit unitedwaynsv.org/women-united.
For more details on the bedding drive, visit unitedwaynsv.org/mattress.
The Arc of Warren County monthly parent’s meeting to be held February 28th
The Arc of Warren County is an organization dedicated to creating inclusive communities, schools, and opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Through education, advocacy, and developing a network of supportive caregivers, The Arc works to ensure that the individual achieves full inclusion and participation within their community throughout their lifetimes.
The Arc will be holding a monthly parent’s meeting on February 28th at 6:30 pm in the Parish Hall of Calvary Episcopal Church, 132 N. Royal Avenue, Front Royal. During the meeting, learn how to navigate through the resources in Warren County that provide services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Participants will be able to talk with other parents and caregivers who have experience with these resources so that they can have a clearer picture of how to maximize these available opportunities. Childcare will be available.
There will also be an Inclusive Bingo event on Monday, March 20th at 4 pm at Samuels Public Library. Come out, play a game of bingo, win prizes, and make new friends!
Future events include a picnic and the development of a brand-new website!
To keep up with all the happenings and to connect with other caregivers, visit, The Arc’s Facebook page at this link, and for more information call (540) 692-3970.
