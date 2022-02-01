Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of February 4th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, February 4:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Uncharted”
- “Dog”
- “The Batman”
Community Events
Wednesday evening bingo is fundraising for the American Cancer Society
In 2017, a group of Relay For Life of Front Royal/Warren County volunteers brainstormed an incredible fundraising idea –Bingo! Since then, volunteers Brad Fletcher, Tony Knave, and a devoted group from Relay have hosted a weekly Wednesday evening Bingo fundraiser at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department in Front Royal, Virginia. It is such a popular community gathering and game night, that they’ve raised $275,000 for the American Cancer Society’s RFL since they began.
Knave, a testicular cancer survivor who runs Master Jam Productions, calls the Bingo numbers. “Tony is very entertaining, funny, and witty, and has a following,” said Fletcher, who works for Fletcher Construction and got involved with Relay seven years ago through his sister, a cancer survivor. In addition, Fletcher’s wife is a skin cancer survivor.
“We have a regular group of Bingo players who love the cause, but everyone is welcome. We rent the fire department hall,” said Fletcher. “Proceeds from Bingo support the American Cancer Society’s mission to eradicate the disease.”
Bingo opens at 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Early bird drawing at 6:30 pm. Regular Bingo at 7pm. There are food and refreshment concessions that also raise money for ACS. Check out the treasure chest, progressive, and tip progressive prizes weekly, and get more info at facebook.com/frwcrfl. Congratulations to this hard-working group of Relay volunteers!
Community Events
“Dollars for Diapers” event at Schewels Home
On January 21, 2022, Schewels Home kicked off their annual mattress sale that will benefit The Salvation Army of Front Royal, serving Page, Rappahannock, and Warren Counties. A portion of every mattress sold during their “Second Annual Dollars for Diapers Mattress Savings Event” will generate funds for diapers and other infant care items to be distributed by The Salvation Army. Schewels Home is a family-owned furniture store with 50 locations across Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. The event will run through April 30, 2022.
Schewels’ owner, Jack Schewel, found statistics on the challenges families in need have around diapers and infant care items. “I was disheartened to learn that families receiving assistance through government-sponsored food programs are not able to use those funds to purchase diapers. Without money to buy an adequate supply of diapers, parents and caregivers may leave infants in soiled diapers, increasing health risks and limiting their access to childcare programs,” said Jack Schewel. “The Salvation Army supports families in so many ways, and Schewels Home wants to support families through this program to provide the local Salvation Army with diapers and infant care items to ease families’ burdens and ensure their infants are safe and healthy.”
Throughout the year, Salvation Army helps families and individuals with food, rental, and utility assistance in Page, Rappahannock, and Warren Counties. “Having an increased supply of diapers and infant care items will be a blessing to those with young children,” said Captain Ann Hawk with The Salvation Army. “If you had to choose between feeding your family or buying diapers, could you choose? Something as simple as a fresh and clean bottom can help babies and their families rise to the top.”
Mattress Sale Proceeds will stock The Salvation Army with Diapers and Infant Care Items.
Community members can make a donation at Schewels Home at 125 E. Main Street in Front Royal or 1460 U.S. Hwy. 211 West, Suite C in Luray, or learn more about the work that The Salvation Army of Front Royal does throughout the year on their Facebook page @salvationarmyfrontroyal.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” in The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit.
About Schewels Home
Founded in 1897, Schewels Home is one of the oldest furniture retailers in the United States. It all started when our ancestor, Elias Schewel, began peddling chairs door to door in Lynchburg, Virginia. Elias expanded his business by allowing his customers to pay back over time, and by serving all members of the community regardless of their race or religion. Currently, Schewels Home is owned and operated by Marc and Jack Schewel, the fourth generation of the family, and Matt Schewel, the fifth generation.
Community Events
Sweetheart Swing with the Silver Tones!
Join the powerful Silver Tones Swing Band and swing instructor Valerie Pyle for a night of romantic big band favorites and dancing!
The Silver Tones return to the Marshall Community Center for this special sweetheart dance the Saturday before Valentine’s Day. Love will be in the air, as the band plays all your romantic Big Band favorites. Make a free song dedication to your sweetheart! Dance pro Valerie Pyle will begin the evening with a refresher/beginner swing dance lesson at 7 pm. Admission is just $15 in advance and $20 at the door. All students and seniors (65+) are $10 at the door. The Marshall Community Center is conveniently located less than 1 mile off of I-66 and has a huge wooden dance-floor. That’s amore!
(Please note: If this event is cancelled for weather or other causes, the Eventbrite fee is nonrefundable.)
Community Events
Logan Maiatico Foundation – Alfredo Birthday Dinner Fundraiser
It was a full room at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire hall Saturday night for the community Alfredo Dinner Fundraiser in honor of Logan Maiatico’s birthday. There were approximately 225 people in attendance!
The Logan Maiatico Foundation did a great job organizing this nice evening complete with balloons, music, alfredo pasta (Logan’s favorite), cake, and a raffle.
Logan Cole Maiatico was born January 29, 2002, in Winchester Virginia, son of Tony and Kristy (Funk) Maiatico of Strasburg.
Since October, family, friends, and our community have been missing Logan so much, but Saturday night was a great night to remember Logan and have a little fun on his birthday.
The Logan Maiatico Foundation has been established to continue the legacy of Logan Maiatico, Logan was loved by all of his friends, family, and community and was known for spreading love to everyone he interacted with.
There was a large spread of Logan shirts, bracelets, and cups with the foundation logo available for purchase on Saturday night. The apparel will keep the memory of his positivity and love for his hometown visible while raising funds. Purchases are tax-deductible (tax ID:87-3685587). For merchandise visit: thestitchesandbows.com/logan-maiatico
Logan Maiatico Foundation Facebook page: facebook.com/loganmaiaticofoundation
Community Events
Virginia War Memorial hosts Artifacts Roadshow & Military Book Sale on February 12
The Virginia War Memorial is pleased to announce that one its most popular events, the Artifacts Roadshow, will be held Saturday, February 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon EST, at the Virginia War Memorial, 621 South Belvidere Street in downtown Richmond.
Whether it is an old uniform or cap, medals and ribbons, a map, a flag, a sword or canteen, a letter or photo, every piece of military memorabilia has an interesting story to tell. The Virginia War Memorial’s Artifacts Roadshow gives the public the opportunity to get a free expert review of any military-related item.
“We are excited to host the Artifacts Roadshow,” said Virginia War Memorial Curator Jesse Smith. Smith, along with noted military weapons authority Robert House and historical photo and document expert Warren Shindle, will be onsite to personally review and offer insights on military-related items from the American Revolution to today.
While Smith and his colleagues will be pleased to review items and give preservation tips, they cannot give appraisals or monetary evaluations. Because of time restrictions, there is a limit of five artifacts per person for review. Unloaded firearms can be reviewed but all firearms will be inspected and tagged at the door. Live ammunition and ordinance are strictly prohibited. Vendors and dealers are also prohibited on the grounds of the Virginia War Memorial during this event.
In addition to the Artifacts Roadshow, the Virginia War Memorial will also present its Annual Used Military Book Sale on February 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will include hundreds of slightly used military and history books, DVDs, and more. All proceeds from the Military Book Sale go to the nonprofit Virginia War Memorial Foundation to support educational and patriotic programs, films and exhibits.
Admission to the Artifacts Roadshow and Military Book Sale is free. Free parking is available at the Virginia War Memorial. The wearing of facemasks and social distancing at these events is encouraged. For more details, please www.vawarmemorial.org or call 804-796-2020.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.
The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Community Events
