This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 15th

The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Virtual Presentation of a Commemoration for the Battle of Trenton during the Revolutionary War. The ceremony took place on December 26, 2020, while onsite at Trenton, New Jersey. Participating were compatriots from 20 State Societies and included National SAR President General Jack Manning.

This event commemorated the battle immediately following George Washington’s famous crossing of the Delaware River in December 1776. On December 23, 1776, Thomas Paine wrote “these are the times that try men’s souls.” Washington’s army had suffered numerous defeats around New York City and many of his men were scheduled to depart the Army at the end of the year. The British forces under General William Howe had driven the Continental Army south from New York, across New Jersey. In mid-December, Washington led his army across the Delaware River where they camped on the Pennsylvania side. They were short of food, ammunition and supplies with many of the men preparing to depart from the disappointment of the harsh losses they had suffered. General Howe felt he needed to rest his army and after retiring to winter quarters they would start a spring offensive, find and destroy the colonial forces, putting an end to the revolution.

Meanwhile, Washington planned an assault on the British Hessian garrison at Trenton. He would take his army of 2,400 men flanked by a 2,900 man diversionary force under Colonel John Cadwalader and a blocking move by General James Ewing’s 700 men. With his men and cannons, Washington crossed the icy Delaware River and began a 19 mile march towards Trenton in a freezing storm. Neither Cadwalader or Ewing were able to carry out the plans.

At Trenton, Colonel Johann Rall commanded a Hession force of 1,400 men. Although receiving warnings of the colonial movements, he was unprepared for the attack. With Colonel Henry Knox’s cannons firing on the garrison, Washington split his forces with Nathaniel Greene attacking from the north and John Sullivan from the west. Rall was not able to establish a defensive perimeter and after a running battle, the Hessions quickly surrendered, suffering 22 killed (including Col Rall), 92 wounded and 918 captured. The Americans suffered two frozen to death and five wounded.

After the victory, Washington, with prisoners and captured supplies, withdrew across the Delaware. After the battle, he was able to convince many of his men to remain an additional six weeks. The colonials had won a stunning victory. They defeated a major garrison with few casualties and captured critical supplies in the process. With this and the follow on victory ten days later at the Battle of Princeton, the Revolution had survived.

Participating for the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were dual member and President of the Virginia Society, Bill Schwetke, Chapter President Marc Robinson, compatriots Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Brett Osborn, Clay Robinson and dual member (also representing the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter) Charles Jameson.