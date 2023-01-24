Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 27th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, January 27:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D – add $3
COMING SOON:
- “M3GAN”
- “Knock At The Cabin”
- “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”
- “Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania”
- “Creed III”
- “Scream VI”
- “Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
Uncategorized
Save the date for WASPCA’s annual Light a Path event
On Monday, February 6th, the Winchester Area SPCA will host our annual Light a Path event from 6pm-8pm. The lighting ceremony will illuminate the love we have for our furry valentines and show the community how they light up our lives.
The ceremony will feature a reading of all pets being honored and remembered, a wine pull, light food and beverages, a cocoa bar, photo booth, and a silent auction.
All proceeds for this event will benefit the WASPCA Pets for Life program which helps keep pets with their families and out of the over-crowded shelter system.
Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for February
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
The Library will be closed for President’s Day, Monday, February 20th.
Adult Winter Reading Wonderland
Winter reading isn’t just for kids! Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2023 Adult Winter Reading club from Tuesday, January 3rd to Sunday, February 28th. Programs include DIY crafts, art workshops, photography and more! There’s something for everyone this winter at Samuels Library! Register for the winter reading program for a chance to win awesome prizes. Record each book you read online through Beanstack or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our biweekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!
Adult Winter Reading Writing Contest
For the first month of AWR, we’re having a writing contest for all adults. The prompt: write up to two pages about a magical wintry day in the Shenandoah Valley! It can be real or fictional; we accept poetry, too. Submission forms and details are available at the Adult Reference Desk. You must have a submission form. Submissions are due by Tuesday, January 31 midnight, and will be judged by our very own Pen & Prose Creative Writing Group! Winners will be announced at the end of Winter Reading. Email us at reference@samuelslibrary.net for any questions.
A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing
In-Person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library Wednesday, February 1st at 1:00 PM to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis. A.R.E will be at the library every 1st Wednesday of the month.
General Education Development
In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
A Bad Romance Screening
In Person – Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Wednesday, February 1st at 6:00 PM for a special Valentine’s Day meeting of our Bad Romance discussion group where we talk about all things related to the Romance genre. For this meeting we will be showing Just Like Heaven Starring Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo. Light refreshments will be provided.
Genealogy Club
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join us on Wednesday, February 8th at 6:00 PM when both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held every second Wednesday of the month.
Photography and Beyond: The Look of Love
Virtual – February is a wonderful time to share our favorite photos that express love. Join us Saturday, February 11th at 10:00 AM for a themed photography and beyond workshop. Prior to the session, you will get instructions and tips for capturing a loving photo. It can be a photo of a person, pet, wildlife, favorite place, or magical moment. Please register in advance so we can provide guidance for preparing and participating in this program.
Wine Glass Snowglobes
In-person – Join us Saturday, February 11th at 2:00 PM for a fun craft workshop where we’ll transform wine glasses into candle-holding snow globes! Supplies are limited so registration is required.
Getting Real About Getting Old
In-person – Are you going to family events and suddenly realizing you are one of the Old Ones? A fall, accident, or sudden illness can change your life in a heartbeat. If you want to be in charge of how you live as you get older, come to the library Thursday, February 9th at 2:00PM or Thursday Febuary 23rd at 6:30 PM for an info session on how to plan for the future and retain your voice. We will be talking about topics such as living arrangements, where to seek help, and financial planning for those who want to start preparing now. This session is especially appropriate for those 60 and older, or those with parents over 60.
Pen & Prose: Creative Writing Group
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing or looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club, Wednesday, February 15th at 6:00 PM, Love writing? New and experienced writers welcome. This group meets every 3rd Wednesday of the month.
What the Tech!
In-person. Need help with technology? Come by the library every Tuesday at 2:00 PM where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.
Community Events
Village at Leesburg Ice Festival on January 28
Village at Leesburg (located on Route 7 just east of Leesburg, Va.,) will host its most popular festival – Ice Festival on Saturday, January 28 from noon to 4 p.m. Ice carvers will begin work on their creations on Saturday morning with official festivities kicking off at noon.
There will be ice skating (skates provided) and great photo opportunities around the center. And, there will be interactive ice games including ice corn hole; and other fun activities including a face painter; balloon artist; caricature artist and strolling entertainers for the delight of kids and adults alike. An on-site DJ will provide crowd pleasing music and student performers from Bach to Rock and the Dance Academy of Loudoun are also participating in Ice Fest. The Conche will provide a s’mores station and Vino Bistro is offering hot cider. Many other Village at Leesburg merchants are also participating in the event this year and will have special offers, promotions and giveaways. Special cocktails will be offered throughout the Village and can be taken to go while strolling and looking at the ice sculptures. Information on “Drink in the Good Life” cocktails is here.
The highlight of the event are the magnificent ice sculptures created by some of the country’s top award-winning ice carvers. Chris Wyer serves as creative director of the event. He is a Certified Ice Carving Educator who has been creating works of ice art for more than 25 years. He started his career in the hospitality industry and now works for Ice Lab, a company in the Washington, D.C. area that provides cocktail ice and sculptures. He designs 3-dimensional ice art ranging from animals and icons to international landmarks. He also practices metalsmithing, jewelry-making and woodworking in his home studio. Chris will be joined by Connor Shaw and Angelito Baban, both ice carvers with numerous awards.
For more information on Village at Leesburg, visit www.villageatleesburg.com.
Community Events
Lori Oaks and team extends their congratulations to this year’s Front Royal Light Fight winners
We are so happy to have had a successful second annual Lori Loves Homes Front Royal Light Fight. We’d like to extend a huge congratulations to all of the winners and a huge thank you to all of our wonderful sponsors that made the entire event possible.
We are so excited to grow this event bigger with each year, so don’t forget to share it with your friends and family! Who is ready for next year?
Thank You to our Sponsors
The Front Royal Light Fight is all made possible by our wonderful sponsors; Green to Ground Electrical, LLC, Compass West Realty, LLC, Royal Examiner, National Media Services, Inc., Clatterbuck Home Inspections, LLC, The Apple House, GO Mortgage, Nicholls Construction, Inc. Quality Title, LLC, Greenfield Tax Strategies, and C&C Frozen Treats. All of these businesses are staple parts of this community and bring so much value to our daily lives. Thank you!
Community Events
Are you interested in getting financial help to educate your children?
Christine Accurso, America’s most successful promoter of “no strings attached” state financial aid directly to students who do not use public schools, will explain how they did it in Arizona. The event will be held at St. John’s Church, Front Royal, on Sunday, January 29th, at 3:00 in Fr. Ruehl Hall. This is a free event, and the public is invited.
Essentially, that portion of the State’s per-student contribution to public schools can be redirected to students who opt out of public schools. In Arizona, it is about $7,000 to students in private, parochial, and home school, and no strings attached. The Governor has appointed Mrs. Accurso to administer the Arizona State’s program.
Virginia’s General Assembly is considering a similar program this legislative session, so Christine’s talk is timely. Her short formal presentation will be followed by plenty of time for Q & A. The Front Royal Catholics Civic Education Group hosts the event.
Even secular conservatives recognize what many Christian parents have known for years, namely, that public schools are not the only or best vehicles for educating the Nation’s children. Parents who make the financial sacrifice to educate their children outside of the public schools endure “double taxation” because they are taxed to pay for public schools at the same rate as parents whose children utilize public schools. “School choice” is the civil rights issue of this century.
Community Events
Front Royal Mental Health Training Series
The Front Royal Moose Lodge and Northwestern CSB’s Prevention and Wellness Services are partnering to bring a series of trainings to Front Royal, Virginia in an effort to provide the community with information, tools and resources to support those with Mental Health and Substance Misuse challenges. Trainings will take place at the Front Lodge, located at 1340 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, VA 22630. Each event is free of charge thanks to grant funding that Northwestern CSB receives and the generosity of the Front Royal Moose Lodge.
The first training in the series – scheduled for February 9th from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. is Adult Mental Health First Aid, an 8 hour course designed to give members of the public key skills to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Seating is limited to 30 and registration is required.
The second training will held on March 8th at 6:30 pm. REVIVE, a Naloxone training class, goes over the signs and symptoms of Opioid Overdose and how to administer Naloxone. At the end of the class, you will be able to administer Naloxone and will receive a free REVIVE Kit with Naloxone. Registration is requested.
The final training of the series, Understanding Adverse Childhood Experiences, is on April 13th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00.pm with a free lunch being provided at 12:00 p.m. Find out 1) how early childhood trauma impacts brain development, 2) how adversity early in life can lead to lifelong social, behavioral and physical outcomes and 3) what we can begin doing to build more resilience communities. Registration requested.
About Prevention and Wellness Services at Northwestern Community Services Board
Prevention and wellness services aims to prevent substance misuse, suicide, problem gaming/gambling and promote mental wellness through community collaboration and a trauma-informed lens. Find out more information at www.nwcsbwellness.com.
