This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 28th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, January 28:
“The Promise” Premieres
Saturday @ 7:30 pm & Sunday @ 3:00 pm
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Moonfall”
- “Uncharted”
- “Dog”
- “The Batman”
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of February
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of February 2022. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Winter Reading Club: Warm blankets, relaxing by a fire with your favorite book while the winds howl outside… this year’s Winter Reading Club theme is Keep Calm and Cozy On!
As you read your favorite stories this winter, you will receive a prize each week. Pre-readers will listen to 5 books each week to earn their prize; readers and teens need to read one book each week to earn a prize.
Use Beanstack to log your books online, earn badges for books read and activities completed. You will also have access to themed guides for researching and enjoying topics of interest, write reviews to share with others, and see what other kids are reading this winter. Follow this link for more information on using Beanstack.
Our programs will be highlighting all cozy and comforting things. Come in the library or enjoy some of our virtual programs found on YouTube or Facebook.
Sign up starting January 3rd in person or online.
Tuesday, February 1st
- 4:30PM Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. Our theme for this week’s club is Dancing Candy Hearts. We will learn about floating and density! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, February 2nd
- 10:15AM Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Dogs: Man’s Best Friend will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit. For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Dogs: Man’s Best Friend will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit. Registration required.
Saturday, February 5th
- 2:00PM Art Therapy for Teens. During this session, we will learn how to make zines (short for magazine). Zines are mini DIY publications, often but not exclusively using comics or collages to convey a message. For ages 12-18. Registration required.
Monday, February 7th
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, February 8th
- 4:30PM Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. Our theme for this week’s club is Moon Phases. For ages 6-11. Registration required.
- 7:00PM Virtual Goodnight Sweetheart Storytime. Join Miss. Pattie for our special storytime in your jammies. Bring your favorite buddy and get cozy!
Wednesday, February 9th
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Love will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Love will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Saturday, February 12th
- 2:00PM Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. For ages 12-18. Registration required.
Monday, February 14th
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, February 15th
- 4:30 Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is Make Drawings Float! We will learn about chemistry and polymers. For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option is offered this week as well.
Saturday, February 19th
- 2:00PM Hygge: Cozying Up in Winter. Learn about the Nordic art of “Hygge”, or finding ways to be cozy during the dark and cold parts of the year. We will be making decorative birch bark candle holders to add that special cozy glow on dark winter nights! Ages 6-11. Registration required.
Monday, February 21st – Library closed for President’s Day.
Tuesday, February 22nd
- 4:30 Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is Invisible Ink! We will learn about chemical reactions. For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option is offered this week as well.
Wednesday, February 23rd
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Trees will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Trees will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Saturday, February 26th
- 2:00PM Crochet. Have you ever wanted to learn to crochet? Now is your chance! Hang out with other crafty kids and learn to crochet, or level up the skills you already have! For ages 10-18. Registration required.
Monday, February 28th
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate Peter Muhlenberg, the “Fighting Parson”
On January 22, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution cosponsored with the Shenandoah Christian Alliance to commemorate Peter Muhlenberg, the “Fighting Parson”.
Due to the cold weather, the event was held at two locations. The main group of compatriots conducted the commemoration at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, VA. Bishop Larry Johnson with compatriots Dale Carpenter and Dennis Parmerter, braved the weather to honor Muhlenberg at Woodstock. This was held in front of the old courthouse where a bust of the parson has been placed by the Daughters of the American Revolution at the location where Muhlenberg gathered troops to join the American Revolution. They were joined by Virginia State Sons of the American Revolution Chaplain, the Rev Eugene Thomas and his wife Amanda.
It was at this site where the Fighting Parson gathered recruits after delivering his final sermon. He ended his sermon with the quote from Ecclesiastes, “A time of war, and a time of peace”. He then declared, “And this is the time of war”. He removed his clerical robe, revealing a Colonel’s uniform and marched to the square to enlist men to join the cause.
At the Wayside Inn, a formal event was conducted, emceed by Chapter President Thomas “Chip” Daniel. Dale Corey presented a history of Muhlenberg’s military service. He served in the military throughout the war, participating in many of the most important battles, from Charleston in 1776 to Yorktown in 1781. In 1776 at Sullivan’s Island off Charleston, South Carolina, his troops were in reserve and committed late in the battle. Major General Charles Lee, the American commander, reported the Virginia troops were “brave to the last degree”.
On February 1, 1777, Muhlenberg was promoted to Brigadier General, then ordered to join Washington’s army in Philadelphia. He led his brigade at the Battle of Germantown, and from December 1777 to June 1778, he was with George Washington at Valley Forge. In 1780, he assumed command of all forces in Virginia.
On December 1, 1780, Major General Baron von Steuben was given command of the American forces in Virginia, becoming Muhlenberg’s superior. On April 24, 1781, the Virginia forces fought British troops outside of Petersburg. Although outnumbered, the Virginia militia held bravely for twenty-five minutes and retreated in perfect order. Their goal was not to stop the British, they just wanted to delay them. Von Steuben said “General Muhlenberg merits my particular acknowledgements for the good disposition which he made and the great gallantry with which he executed it”.
At the Siege of Yorktown, Muhlenberg had command of a brigade of Continentals. His brigade led the American column, and his men were part of the rotation of mounting the trenches. After Yorktown, he remained in Virginia, recruiting and organizing troops to send to other armies. He was promoted to Major General on September 30, 1783.
Peter Muhlenberg was one of the many steady unsung heroes of the war, whose efforts contributed greatly in the fight for American Independence. After the war, Muhlenberg returned to Montgomery County, Pennsylvania and entered politics. He eventually served in many positions at the local, state and national level. On October 1, 1807, his 61st birthday, Peter Muhlenberg died in Gray’s Ferry, Pennsylvania. A true American hero and patriot.
t the Wayside Inn event, Virginia State SAR President Jeff Thomas gave greetings with a brief history of Muhlenberg’s early life. He was followed by Virginia State Children of the American Revolution President Sara Cox and Virginia Society of Order of Founders and Patriots of America compatriot Richard Rattan.
Additional wreaths were presented by Patrick Moore, Colonel James Wood II; Paul Cox, Colonel Fielding Lewis; Leamon Duncan, Colonel William Grayson; Tom Hamill, Culpeper Minutemen; Forrest Crain, Fairfax Resolves, Ken Morris, George Mason and Ernie Coggins, George Washington chapters of the SAR.
The color guard was comprised of Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Paul Christensen (CJWII), Dave Cook (FR), Forrest Crain (FR), Leamon Duncan CWG), Kelly Ford (CJWII), Doug Hall (CJWII), Tom Hamill (CMM), Charles Jameson (CMM), Erick Moore (CJWII), Patrick Moore (CJWII), Brett Osborn )CJWII), Dennis Parmerter (CJWII), Allan Phillips (CJWII), Will Reynolds (CJWII), Eric Robinson (CJWII), Marc Robinson (CJWII), Bill Schwetke (CMM) and Barry Schwoerer (CJWII).
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for February
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
Keep Calm and Cozy On: Adult Winter Reading
Winter reading isn’t just for kids! Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2021 Adult Winter Reading Program from January 3rd to March 1st. Cool programs and prizes for grownups. Programs include DIY crafts, cooking demonstrations and more! There’s something for everyone this winter at Samuels Library! Register for the winter reading program, for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online through your Beanstack account or at the Adult Reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our biweekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!
General Education Development
In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
English as a Second Language Discussion Group
In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s English as a Second Language course. This is a conversational English language class for adults whose primary language is not English. All skill levels are welcome. This group meets every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
Groundhog Day on Groundhog Day
Join us on February 2nd from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM for a very special screening of “Groundhog Day” with a special twist! A raffle basket containing all sorts of movie and Groundhog Day related goodies will be up for grabs, and all that participants need to do to enter is watch the movie and play some bingo! All participants will earn one raffle entry simply by attending the program. Extra entries can be won by playing “quote-a-long” bingo during the movie. Every “bingo” equals a raffle entry! The winner will be randomly selected and announced the day after the screening.
Women’s Wellness Workshop 2022
Virtual. Please join us Saturday, February 5th from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM for this completely virtual event jampacked with amazing presenters/workshops from 21st Century Investing to Movement, Creativity, Nutrition and so much more. Goodie bags with information, tools and of course goodies for the first 50 who sign up. Registration opens on Jan 5th. More information will be coming at www.frontroyalwomenswellness.com. Sponsored by Valley Health and Friends of Samuels Library. The Front Royal Women’s Wellness Workshop is an annual free event hosted by The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center and Phoenix Project.
Genealogy Club
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, February 9th at 6:00 PM.
Bad Romance
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, February 14th at 6:00 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion
In-person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! This meeting will be held Wednesday, February 16th at 10:00 AM. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.
Winter Reading Woodworking Craft
In-person. Join us on Saturday, February 19th at 10:00 AM to come and adorn and embellish this little “tool box” to help organize your desk or create a decorative centerpiece to warm up your space. We will supply the boxes, paints, hot glue, glittery gems, and more! But feel encouraged to bring your own materials and ideas!
Library closing
Due to the President’s Day holiday the Library will be closed Monday, February 21st. The library will resume normal hours of operation Tuesday, February 22nd.
Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion
Virtual. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! This meeting will be held virtually on Monday, February 28th at 6:00 PM. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.
Colonel James Wood II – Commemoration of the Battle of Cowpens for local seniors
On January 21, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution gave a presentation on the Battle of Cowpens to the residents of Commonwealth Senior Living Facility in Front Royal. The battle was the turning point of the Revolutionary War in the southern campaign. It began a chain of events that lead to the patriot victory at Yorktown.
At Cowpens, a frontier pastureland, Daniel Morgan led his army of tough continentals and backwoods militia to a brilliant victory over Banastre Tarleton’s battle-hardened force of British regulars.
In 1779, the war in the north had become a stalemate with both armies working on what to do next. British strategists had begun looking south. They wanted to assist southern loyalists in regaining control of the southern colonial governments and then push north to crush the rebellion. They estimated that many of the population would rally to the Crown.
In December 1778, the British had taken Savannah. They then went on to take Charleston and Camden, capturing much of the Southern Continental Army. After Horatio Gates lost Camden, he was replaced by Nathanael Greene to lead the colonial efforts in the south. Just two weeks into his command, he split his army, sending Brigadier General Daniel Morgan southwest to cut British supply lines and hamper operations in the backcountry.
The British, then led by General Charles Lord Cornwallis countered the move by sending Lieutenant Colonel Banastre Tarleton to block Morgan’s actions. Tarleton led the British Legion, a collection of loyalists, who by all accounts, was the best led, the most enduring, the most dashing, the most relentless, and on the whole the most successful of the Loyalist regiments in the Revolutionary War.
This unit was supported by regular troops from the Royal Artillery, 17th Light Dragoons, and Regiments of Foot, for a total of 1,158 men. All reliable and seasoned soldiers. Morgan’s force was made up of about 600 Continental and State infantry with approximately 1,280 militia. His men were for the most part experienced battle-tested individuals. In the south, the British were accustomed to easily routing green militia units.
On January 12, 1781, Tarleton’s scouts had located Morgan’s army at Grindal Shoals on the Pacolet River in South Carolina. Despite heavy rains and flooded rivers, he began an aggressive pursuit. Morgan decided to make a stand at the Cowpens, a well-known crossroads and frontier pasturing ground.
To his back was the flood-swollen Broad River. The field was some 500 yards long and just as wide, dotted with trees but devoid of undergrowth. He selected a position on two low hills, expecting Tarleton to assault without devising a more intricate plan. Tarleton roused his men at 2:00 a.m. and after an exhaustive march, reached the field malnourished and heavily fatigued. He attacked immediately, believing the position was ideal for his dragoons and an easy victory.
Morgan deployed his troops into three lines. Sharpshooters in front, militia in the second line followed by Continentals in the third line. Tarleton attacked with dragoons to the left and right with artillery in the center. Morgan’s first line held off the British and then retreated 150 yards to the second line. The British lines lost their cohesion when they hurried after the retreating Americans. This line fired two volleys and then retreated to the Continental line. The British pursued aggressively when William Washington’s patriot cavalry charged into the battle from the flank.
Tarleton sent in his reserve unit. Overcoming misunderstood orders, the colonial militia turned to face the charging British force. They fired in unison, taking a heavy toll on the British. Colonial units militia reentered the battle, leading to a double envelopment of the British who began surrendering en masse, while Tarleton and some of his army successfully escaped and returned to Lord Cornwallis’ army.
The British suffered an 86% casualty rate with 100 killed, 200 injured and over 700 captured. Morgan had 12 killed and 60 wounded. The captured were marched to Winchester and his unit rejoined Greene’s army for the march to Virginia. This battle was the beginning of the end for the British in the south. Cornwallis ended up in Yorktown looking to replenish and reinforce his army. Then began the siege that effectively ended the American Revolutionary War.
The presentation was made by Colonel James Wood II compatriots Dale Corey and Thomas “Chip” Daniel. A United States flag was posted and after the presentation, there was a question and answer session, then singing and prayers before adjourning for the day.
People Inc. to cohost virtual workshop for regional businesses
People Incorporated is cohosting a virtual financial services workshop for small business owners to learn about business loans, technical assistance, training, and other services provided by the agency. The workshop is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. via Zoom.
The agency partnered with the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center and the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce to host the workshop.
“People Incorporated has been able to help hundreds of small businesses realize their dreams through loans and training,” said Shane Simmons, director of community economic development at People Inc. “We can’t wait to share these exciting opportunities with business owners in the region.”
Individuals interested in attending can register online by visiting this link.
About People Incorporated of Virginia
People Incorporated is a non-profit Community Action Agency and Community Development Corporation committed to providing opportunities for economically disadvantaged people to reach their goals in order to enhance their lives, families, and communities. People Inc. develops programs and strategies that are designed to move people and communities into the economic mainstream. In Fiscal Year 2021, People Inc. provided 30+ services to over 10,000 clients. For more information about People Inc.’s programs and services contact the Abingdon office at 276-623-9000 or visit us at www.peopleinc.net.
