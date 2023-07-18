Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of July 20th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, July 20:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Haunted Mansion”
- “Gran Turismo”
- “Strays”
- “Blue Beetle”
Community Events
Christmas in July Extravaganza: A Celebratory Boost to Front Royal Community
The streets of Front Royal will transform into a Christmas wonderland on July 29th, bringing an enchanting winter spirit to the heart of summer. The much-anticipated event, dubbed “Christmas in July,” is set to deliver a day full of joy and festivities, brought to you by local entrepreneur and community advocate Sue Lawrence.
Sue Lawrence runs Keymove Properties and the eclectic boutique White Picket Fence. Known for her ardent support of the community and innovative ideas, Lawrence promises a unique experience for all. From 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, children will have the opportunity to meet Santa, creating early memories and making their Christmas wishes known.
But the fun doesn’t stop with Santa. From noon to 2:00 pm, vendors and merchants will set up shops, offering early Christmas shopping opportunities, engaging games, and entertaining activities. For those with an appetite, the Carolina Dreamin food truck will be on-site, serving up tasty treats.
Local businesses like Penny Lane Hair Company, Grumpy Monkey Girl, White Picket Fence, Keymove Properties, C&C Frozen Treats, Main Street Geek, Mountain Trails, and many more will participate, adding variety and local touch to the festivities. In the spirit of community collaboration, Lawrence encourages anyone interested to get involved.
“Christmas in July” is not only an event filled with festive fun; it’s a testament to the vitality of Front Royal’s Main Street. This event comes amidst a flurry of activity and new businesses opening their doors. From Melissa’s new gallery to the upcoming bakery and the relocation of Royal Nutrition, the pulse of Front Royal’s Main Street is stronger than ever.
Ultimately, the event aims to draw more people to the Main Street area, showcasing the diversity of businesses and the thriving community spirit. The eclectic charm of Front Royal continues to attract tourists from around the globe, and this event will undoubtedly provide another reason to visit. So mark your calendars for July 29th and join the Front Royal community in celebrating Christmas in July.
For more information, visit the Facebook page.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Community Events
“The Mouse That Roared” Brings a Rollicking Good Time to St. John’s Drama
Expect laughter and unexpected diplomacy on the stage of Father Ruehl Hall this summer
The small stage of Father Ruehl Hall at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, VA, is about to be filled with big laughter as St. John’s Drama gears up for its summer production of “The Mouse that Roared.” Known for their creative renditions of celebrated plays, this performance promises to be nothing short of a rib-tickling comedy.
“The Mouse That Roared” is a political farce that critics have called “the funniest on record.” The play features Duchess Gloriana, the young ruler of a minuscule country nestled in the Alps. With her domain on the brink of bankruptcy, the Duchess concocts a bold and unusual plan: declaring war on the United States! The unconventional solution stems from Gloriana’s understanding that the United States, upon winning wars, generously extends aid and rehabilitation to the defeated—surely a foolproof plan to revive her failing economy. Of course, not everything goes according to plan, leading to hilarious situations that are sure to have the audience roaring with laughter.
The show is set to open on Friday, July 28th, at 7:30 pm, and it will continue to play for four days until Monday, July 31st. Matinee and evening performances will provide ample opportunity for community members to catch this uproarious performance. Tickets are reasonably priced, making it an ideal outing for families, students, and seniors. In fact, the Drama Club offers a family special deal, ensuring that the joy of theatre is accessible to all.
The St. John’s Drama Club, established in the fall of 2008, has a heartening backstory. Initiated by homeschooling parents with theatrical backgrounds, the Club has grown into a community that includes students from diverse schooling backgrounds. The founders recognized a gap in drama education among their students and turned it into an opportunity for everyone. Their story is one of community engagement and the transformative power of the arts, making their productions even more meaningful.
In the spirit of the Club’s inclusive ethos, tickets will be available at the door on the day of the performance, with both cash and checks accepted. Whether you’re a seasoned theatre-goer or looking for something new to do this summer, “The Mouse That Roared” is an event that shouldn’t be missed!
Community Events
Winchester Royals to Support Homeless Programs July 20, 22 and 23 at Bridgeforth Stadium
“I asked my friend Brian Burke, General Manager of the Winchester Royals, if Winchester Area Temporary Transitional Shelter (WATTS) representatives could attend a game at Bridgeforth Stadium in Jim Barnett Park to set up, and collect snack items and drink donations in support of our Cooling Center. Brian offered us three games to bring our volunteers and collect donations,” said Mike Ashby, President-WATTS.
The Winchester Royals are a storied baseball team that competes in the highly regarded Valley Baseball League, a summer collegiate wooden bat league consisting of 12 teams in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. The Valley Baseball League is endorsed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and sponsored in part by a donation from Major League Baseball, making it one of the premier summer leagues in the country.
The designated games are as follows:
- New Market Rebels-Royals, Thu, Jul 20, 7:00 PM, Jim Barnett Park
- Waynesboro Generals-Royals, Sat, Jul 22, 7:00 PM, Jim Barnett Park
- Charlottesville Tom Sox-Royals, Sun, Jul 23, 7:00 PM, Jim Barnett Park
WATTS volunteers will be located inside the stadium gate collecting items such as bottled water, Gatorade, coffee, creamer, sweeteners, lemonade mix, sweet/unsweet tea, and non-perishable individual snack items. WATTS will also have a bucket for donations, if anyone forgets to bring an item and would like to donate to this important cause. “These three games should provide WATTS with a tremendous kick-off for our Cooling Center as we will bond with the good people of our community in a way that we have not been able to in the past,” Ashby said.
WATTS volunteers plan to strike up conversations with the Winchester Royals patrons to inform them about all the great opportunities their programs offer. Expectations are that WATTS can potentially recruit a few volunteers, donors, and corporate sponsors for their fundraisers.
This summer, the Cooling Center will operate from July 10 through September 1 and is open during the afternoon every day. Operating out of Market Street UMC (131 S. Cameron Street, Winchester), and accessed from the Cork Street side, the Cooling Center gives homeless individuals a safe, air-conditioned place to rest for a few minutes or a few hours to help cool off from the heat. WATTS offers snacks and refreshing drinks daily, thanks to donations provided by the community, and the volunteers who serve lunch on various days.
“We are so very grateful to Brian and the Royals organization for connecting with WATTS on this significant project. They are certainly great community partners,” Ashby concluded.
Community Events
Living Water Christian Church to Host Community Baby Shower for Front Royal Pregnancy Center
Community invited to donate gifts, learn about pregnancy center’s work in the region
In a community-building effort, the Living Water Christian Church, located at 72 N Lake Avenue in Front Royal, Virginia, will host a Community Baby Shower to benefit the Front Royal Pregnancy Center. The event will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall.
The baby shower is an invitation to the community to donate gifts that will be given to the Front Royal Pregnancy Center. Participants are encouraged to bring items such as size 3 to 4 diapers, Parent’s Choice Advantage baby formula in 12 oz cans, baby food, bottles, crib sheets, maternity pants, and blankets.
But the event is more than a simple collection drive. Organizers have planned a day filled with games, prizes, food, and refreshments. Attendees are encouraged to bring a friend and join in the fun while supporting a worthy cause.
Additionally, representatives from the Front Royal Pregnancy Center will be on hand to provide information about the essential services they offer to the community. These representatives will answer any questions attendees might have about the center’s work.
The Front Royal Pregnancy Center is a vital resource for expectant parents in the Front Royal area. Through events like this baby shower, Living Water Christian Church is showing its support and encouraging community members to learn more and get involved.
Those who are interested in attending or have further questions about the event are encouraged to call 540-305-9432.
Community Events
Community News & Real Estate (June/July 2023) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS:
Gazebo Gatherings Concert Series by Blue Ridge Arts Council:
- Downtown Front Royal at 7pm on Thursday nights! Free admission.
- See flyer for full schedule:
Drop Your Drawers
- NEW underwear collection to benefit Connected Communities. Please consider donating to this important cause that is often overlooked. All sizes needed! Men, women, girls and boys.
- Text or call Jen for details: 540-683-0790.
- Drop off locations: Ellen Aders, State Farm office at 23 Church Street, Front Royal VA or Aire Serv office at 720 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal VA.
- Amazon list: www.amazon.com/wishlist
Salvation Army Facelift/Donate
- Our local Salvation Army is in need of a facelift. There will be some much needed work done soon. Your support is greatly appreciated. Or your time and energy helping with landscaping or other jobs. Learn more: frontroyal.salvationarmypotomac.org
Celebrate Kids Day – Warren Coalition
- We are excited for Celebrate Kids Day again this year by the Warren Coalition. It will be held on September 24th. I will be participating in the PITCH BURST once again. My goal will be at least $500 to be given the privilege to sit under the exploding balloon!! The fundraising link will be available soon. Stay tuned!
Randolph-Macon Academy News
- New wrestling coaches are welcomed to R-MA! Looking forward to Billy Shannon, head coach and Nick Wallace, assistant coach joining our athletics team. Read more here.
- New R-MA athletic director is appointed, Chris Peter. Do you recognize that name? Chris is a soccer guru, coach, and athlete. Odds are, your child may have been coached by Chris on the soccer fields! Stay tuned for the press release soon.
REAL ESTATE
Warren County Market Report for June 2023 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for June 2023. In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -42.9%
- New Pending DOWN -29%
- Closed sales are DOWN -25.4%
- Average Median Sold $372,000
- Average Days on Market 32
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: May 2023 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated July 2023
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Community Events
A Scoop of Opportunity: Milton Hershey School Celebrates National Ice Cream Weekend in Front Royal
In a delightful display of community engagement, the Milton Hershey School (MHS) is set to bring a cool respite to the hot summer days of Front Royal families. The Pennsylvania-based residential school has partnered with local favorite C&C Frozen Treats to dish out free ice cream this Saturday, July 15, from noon to 5 p.m. The initiative is part of the school’s celebration of National Ice Cream Weekend and serves as a sweet reminder of the opportunities it offers to its students.
The star of the day will be the specially concocted “Opportunity Ice Cream.” As the name suggests, it embodies the ethos of the Milton Hershey School – a place where limitless opportunities await students. This unique flavor features a delightful mix of Hershey’s candies swirled into the creamy, homemade ice cream that C&C is famous for. Guests are invited to get up to two free scoops, courtesy of MHS, allowing everyone to partake in the celebration.
Located in Hershey, Pennsylvania, MHS offers a cost-free quality education to students from pre-K through 12th grade. Beyond academics, students at MHS also gain access to a plethora of sports, clubs, and other extracurricular activities. Furthermore, the school’s Career and Technical Education program provides a platform for students to explore future careers under the guidance of dedicated and caring staff.
The event aims not only to celebrate National Ice Cream Weekend but also to raise awareness about MHS’s services in the wider Front Royal community. Attendees will be able to enjoy the ice cream and, at the same time, discover how a child in their life could greatly benefit from the many opportunities offered by Milton Hershey School.
So, this Saturday, whether you’re a family looking for a refreshing weekend activity, a lover of delectable ice cream flavors, or a parent seeking educational opportunities for your child, C&C Frozen Treats at 409 East Main Street, Front Royal, VA, is the place to be. Enjoy a delicious encounter with the “Opportunity Ice Cream,” a sweet taste of the boundless possibilities at Milton Hershey School.
Wind: 4mph WSW
Humidity: 40%
Pressure: 29.94"Hg
UV index: 8
88/64°F
88/64°F