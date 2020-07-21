This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of July 24th

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 25% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Outdoor Main Street Movie is this Friday and Saturday at 8:50pm:

Friday, July 24: “Mamma Mia”

Saturday, July 25: “Elf”

Bring your own lawn chair and enjoy the outdoors! (Weather permitting)

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, July 24:

COVID-19 Throwbacks Ticket Prices: All Seats $3.00

Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:

“The Breakfast Club”

“The Notebook”

“Footloose”