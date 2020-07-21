Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of July 24th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 25% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Outdoor Main Street Movie is this Friday and Saturday at 8:50pm:
- Friday, July 24: “Mamma Mia”
- Saturday, July 25: “Elf”
- Bring your own lawn chair and enjoy the outdoors! (Weather permitting)
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, July 24:
COVID-19 Throwbacks Ticket Prices: All Seats $3.00
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “The Breakfast Club”
- “The Notebook”
- “Footloose”
‘Biggest yard sale in history’ promised this weekend at Front Royal’s animal shelter
Looking for a deal? Try the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter site on Progress Drive off Shenandoah Shores Road this weekend, July 17-18, 10-4 p.m. Management says they’re “bursting at the seams with treasures with, by far, the biggest yard sale collection in our history.”
On Friday, July 17, you may top off your day at the yard sale with a visit to “Yappy Hour” at 124 Main Street. Bring your (well behaved!) dog, if you wish to the outside affair and help the owners of ViNoVa with their generous weekly contributions to the shelter from “Yappy Hour” sales from 6 to 8 p.m. Special “Yappy Hour” prices on food and beverages are offered, as is a 50/50 raffle run by the HSWC Board of Directors.
Meanwhile, the cash-strapped shelter – fundraisers have been seriously curtailed since the virus pandemic began last March – has received a donation of $2,000 from an anonymous donor which will match all donations up to that amount made before July 31.
Earlier this week, about half that amount ($965) had been donated. The shelter will accept checks marked “match” and mailed to Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC), 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Don’t miss the Humane Society of Warren County’s Annual Yard Sale
The Humane Society of Warren County is poised for the biggest yard sale in their history this Friday and Saturday, July 17 and 18. Thanks to a huge outpouring of support from the local community, the donations for this year’s annual yard sale far outnumber any previous year’s donations.
The HSWC Annual Yard Sale has been an important source of funding for the shelter since it began in 2013, typically bringing in $2,000-$4,000. This year, due to the enormous amount of donations, the goal fundraising goal for the shelter is $5,000.
Because the shelter is open by appointment only, there will be a portable toilet and portable hand-washing station available, and social distancing will be required. Shopping will be 10am until 2pm on both Friday and Saturday.
Local non-profit groups have been invited out on Saturday to take anything that will benefit their cause at no charge.
Since it’s beginning, the yard sale has operated using a “name your price” format, which means that there are amazing deals to be found. Highlights for this year’s sale include two sets of golf clubs, a swing set, a leather sectional couch, new with tags clothes and shoes, and kitchenware.
“I hope people come out to shop, there are so many great items, and every dollar spent is used for our life-saving work” says Meghan Bowers, Executive Director at the shelter. “This is one of my favorite events, and I am really looking forward to it.”
Feature film “…if My People…” to be presented in Stephens City and Winchester
The United States of America is under change! We were divided before COVID-19 and the latest focus on racial inequality. If My People Filmworks, LLC in conjunction with 1922 Productions, a Winchester, Virginia, faith-based and family friendly film, TV and theater production company, is making a feature film, “…if My People…” in Stephens City and Winchester, Virginia, August 3rd-14th, 2020.
“…if My People…” identifies and offers a solution to the racial divide in America. “Yet forty days and America will be overthrown,” is what Pastor Lev receives in a dream. He shares it in a video that goes viral, prompting America to fast, pray, and seek the face of God for forty days. Pastor Lev’s own church suffers from racial disunity and at the risk of being fired by the Board, he persists, because God has a plan. White, Black, Latino and other ethnic Christians, non-Christians, Black Israelites, and the KKK converge on Stephens City, Virginia; some to seek God, others to expose Pastor Lev as a fraud. Together, they confront their issues of disunity head on, ultimately concluding that the Bible has the answers to unify the Body of Christ and perhaps save the nation (John 17:17-23 & II Chronicles 7:14).
Mark David Kennerly, the founding pastor of Impact Christian Church of Stephens City and former Hollywood actor, writer, director and producer, wrote and will direct this drama. He and his wife Kimberly are Executive Producers. Their daughter, Madison Kennerly, a recent graduate from the Zaki Gordon Center for Cinematic Arts, will serve as Producer. Two-time Emmy Award winning cinematographer, Brian Johnson will shoot the film. Actors, Jerome Preston Bates (Broadway, Film & TV), and Roderick Garr (TV, Film, Voice Overs), along with Mikayla Leybovich (star of Virginia filmed, “Mount Hideaway Mysteries”) play the lead roles in the film.
This production will follow the combined entertainment industry union’s health and safety recommendations as well as that of the CDC, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. For more information visit us online at www.1922productions.com. To set up interviews or special events contact Mark David Kennerly at markdavid@1922productions.com.
‘Yappy Hour’ returns to Main Street this Friday, July 10
“Yappy Hour” — a fun fundraiser for the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter – returns to downtown Front Royal’s East Main Street courtesy ViNoVa Tapas Bar and Restaurant Friday, July 10, after an absence since last March due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic emergency response closings.
Owners and operators Rachel Failmezger and Chris Kenworthy will continue to host “Yappy Hour” which features lower cost food and drink prices, a generous cut from sales during the 6-8 p.m. event, and proceeds from a traditional 50/50 raffle all donated to the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) for its Wagner Shelter operations.
In celebration of her release from her shelter kennel just 24 hours earlier, La Bella will be the “belle of the ball” as the rescue dog takes a bow with her adopters, Michael and Sherry Williams, at the opening of this weekly event.
Since meal and bar service has been moved outdoors into the “closed to car traffic” East Main Street, attendees are encouraged to bring their (well behaved!) dogs to join La Bella and my own rescue husky, La Diva, to the soiree. All spacing, masking and other suggested state and local requirements will be observed.
Front Royal’s original “Yappy Hour” was launched at the same restaurant site under a different name (Vino e Formaggio) by myself and Christian Failmezger several years ago, and over a two-year span raised some $12,000 for the animal shelter. It was re-launched last September with similar financial success during its first six months.
(Malcolm Barr Sr., our contributing writer, is a past president of HSWC)
Successful 4th of July celebrations with the Sons of the American Revolution
On July 4, 2020, members of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) joined the Culpeper Minute Men Chapter in commemorating the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The ceremony was held on the courthouse lawn in Culpeper, Virginia and involved compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII), Colonel William Grayson (CWG), Culpeper Minute Men (CMM) and Fairfax Resolves (FR) Chapters. It was emcee’d by Charles Jameson, President of the CMM and dual member with the CJWII chapter.
VASSAR President Bill Schwetke provided a welcome from the State Society. Ken Bonner, VASSAR Color Guard Commander led the multichapter color guard in presenting the colors. A presentation on the creation of the Declaration of Independence was made by Benjamin Franklin reenactor Barry Stevens. Tom Hamill of CMM read the Declaration. Ken Bonner led a musket salute fired by compatriots Sean Carrigan, Mike Dennis and Eric Robinson. Also participating from the CJWII chapter were Marc Robinson and Dale Corey.
Later that day, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a the Middletown Independence Day Parade, marching with several organizations. The Chapters part in the parade was led by Chapter President Marc Robinson and Chapter Vice President Thomas “Chip” Daniel. They were followed by a tractor driven by compatriot Wayne Barringer. He provided transportation for Shenandoah Society Children of the American Revolution members Jackie, Sam and Leona Gill in colonial attire.
Also riding in the vehicle were compatriot Dale Corey, Deborah Corey (John Alexander Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution) and Vangy Robinson. Following them were musket men Eric Robinson, Sean Carrigan and Erick Moore. They were followed closely by Rutherford’s Rangers, French and Indian War representatives Rocky Shores, Jeff Pennington, Steve Doss and Charles “Duck” Belding.
