This Week’s Showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of July 27th

You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.

New G.E.D. Registration for Laurel Ridge Community College

Tuesday, August 22nd & Thursday, August 24th from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

In person. Patrons and students will be able to registration for fall G.E.D. semester courses in the computer lab. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education.

What the Tech!

Every Tuesday at 2:00 PM

In person. Need help with technology? Come by the library computer lab where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.

A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing

First Wednesday of every month from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

In person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis.

Phoenix Project – Hope for New Beginnings

Third Tuesday of every month from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Serving all members of the Front Royal/Warren County community who have experienced or are currently experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, Phoenix Project Advocates are available to provide crisis intervention, supportive counseling, safety planning, information and education, and more. Our services are free & confidential & trauma-informed. Hope. Help. Healing.

Bad Romance

Wednesday, August 2nd at 6:00 PM

In person. Join us for a pet-themed edition of Bad Romance! This can be any romance novel or romcom that includes two people bonding over their pets or a “meet-cute” at a dog park. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can’t get enough puns? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover a new treat in this awesome informal discussion!

Books & Beyond

Tuesday, August 8th at 6:00 PM

Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! This month, we’re reading “Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism” by Montell, Amanda. Learn about how cult influences work, why they’re so intriguing to those who join, and how cultish language and influences are seeded throughout our society and everyday lives.

Genealogy Club

Wed, August 9th at 6:00 PM

Hybrid, virtual and in person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your findings? Join our genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.

Find Your Voice through Languages – Spanish

Thursday, August 17th at 6:00 PM

In person. Interested in learning a new language or have already started? Check out the library’s computer lab to meet with others who are interested in practicing speaking through conversation and learning about new resources.

Macro Photography Scavenger Hunt – Using Observational and Photography Skills to Document Nature

Saturday, August 19th at 9:00 AM

Over millions of years, the Shenandoah River and its many tributaries carved out the valley that we love. This session we will dedicate to photographing our beloved river. We will review techniques for capturing light on water, reflections, and movement. Following the review, we will head to the field to practice these techniques. All types of cameras from smartphones to professional cameras and levels of photographers are welcomed. If you have a wide-angle or landscape lens – bring it along. Note: State Park parking fee rules apply for attending this program. The Library has a limited number of LVA state park bags with passes. Availability is not guaranteed.