This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of July 29th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, July 29:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Suicide Squad”
- “Free Guy”
- “Paw Patrol”
- “Reminiscence”
- “Shang-Chi: Legend of the 10 Rings”
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of August
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library for the month of August. Most events can be viewed from the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Summer Reading Club continues through August 14. Favorite animals and amazing stories give you Tails and Tales, a fun-filled summer reading club for all ages! Come explore the exciting world of wild animals and their habitats through books, programs, games, and more! Register online or in person. Read some great tales, log your books, and pick up your prize when you visit Samuels Library. Summer Reading Club is sponsored by Friends of Samuels Library (FOSL), Rotary Club of Warren County, and Elks Lodge #2382.
Tuesday, August 3
- 3:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! This week we’ll learn how to do make s’mores using solar cooking. Watch on Facebook or YouTube.
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, August 4
- 1:00 Virtual Story Time. Our stories this week will be about going on vacation! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, August 5
- 11:00 Garden Story Time. Join us in our beautiful Children’s Garden for story time! Our stories this week will be about going on vacation! Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside.
Friday, August 6
- 11:00 Habitats Scavenger Hunt. Use clues to take you through the Children’s Garden, looking for different habitats and the animals that live in each. In the event of rain, this program will be cancelled. There will be a take-home craft to extend the fun of learning about habitats! For ages 6-11. Please register in advance.
Monday, August 9
- 11:00 Dancing Through Time: A History of Dance. Come join the dancers of Living By His Grace in our Children’s Garden as they demonstrate a variety of dances. Learn a little dance history and participate by learning the choreography too! For ages 4-6. Please register in advance.
- 1:00 A History of Dance. Come join the dancers of Living By His Grace in our Children’s Garden as they demonstrate a variety of dances. Learn a little dance history and participate by learning the choreography too! For ages 7-18. Please register in advance.
Tuesday, August 10
- 3:30 Science Scouts Outdoors. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! This week we will build a bee bath! Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside, or may be viewed on the library’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. This program is intended for ages 6-11.
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, August 11
- 1:00 Virtual Story Time. Creeping, crawling, flying… our stories this week will be about bugs. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, August 12
- 11:00 Garden Story Time. Join us in our beautiful Children’s Garden for story time! Creeping, crawling, flying… our stories this week will be about bugs. Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside.
Saturday, August 14
- 2:00 Teen Chess Challenge. Teens will challenge each other in chess games, in the Children’s Garden. For ages 12-18. Registration is encouraged.
Tuesday, August 17
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! How can you shrink your carbon footprint? What does that mean? Find out when you watch on Facebook or YouTube.
Thursday, August 19
- 11:00 Garden Story Time. Join us in our beautiful Children’s Garden for story time! Join us for some dino-fun with dinosaur stories and a take-home craft! In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside.
Tuesday, August 24
- 4:30 Science Scouts Outdoors. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! Float a Boat will be our topic of discovery this week. Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside, or may be viewed on the library’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. This program is intended for ages 6-11.
Thursday, August 26
- 11:00 Garden Story Time. Join us in our beautiful Children’s Garden for story time! Our Favorites will be the theme of story time this week. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside.
Saturday, August 28
- 2:00 Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. We will be meeting in the Children’s Garden. For ages 12-18. Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside.
Tuesday, August 31
- 4:30 Science Scouts Outdoors. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! Why do kites go up? We’ll find out during this week’s club. Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside, or may be viewed on the library’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. This program is intended for ages 6-11.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for August
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
Tales and Tails: Adult Summer Reading
Summer reading isn’t just for kids. Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2021 Adult Summer Reading Program from June 7th to August 14th. Cool programs, movies, and prizes for grownups. There’s something for everyone this summer at Samuels Library! Register for the summer reading program, for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online at www.samuelslibrary.net or at the adult reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our weekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!
Bad Romance: Fairy Tales
Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom com? Then you should join us Monday, August 9th at 6:00 P.M for another special meeting of Bad Romance, with a fairy tale theme for our Adult Summer Reading program! Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles! For this meeting group members will be picking books to discuss every month!
Genealogy Club
Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and want to be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday August 11th at 6 P.M.
Tails and Tales: DIY Crafts
Join us at the library, Saturday, August 14th at 10:00 AM for a fun morning with a fantasy-themed DIY craft! Create a neat fantasy themed enclosure with lights! Supplies are limited registration required.
Tick Talk
Join the Warren County Lyme and Tick Disease Support Group for a virtual “Tick Talk” via Zoom supported by Samuel’s Public Library on Tuesday, August 17th at 7:00 PM
Disclaimer: Information provided by this support group is presented for informational purposes only. We strive to provide the most up-to-date information to our members. Information provided does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you have a medical problem, please contact your doctor.
Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of May we will be discussing Bill Bryson’s A Short History of Nearly Everything. This meeting will be held Wednesday, August 18th at 10:00 A.M. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.
Hooked on Fishing
Hooked on Fishing –
Where:
Shenandoah River State Park, 350 Daughter of Stars Dr., Bentonville, VA 22610. Meet at the main canoe launch.
When:
July 31, 2021. 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Try to catch different species of fish in the Shenandoah. We will take a wagon ride to the fishing spot. Rods and tackle will be provided. Participants 16 and over must have a valid Virginia fishing license. Space is limited, call the visitor center to reserve your spot.
Other details:
Extra fee: No.
Children welcome: Yes.
Phone: 540-622-6840
Email Address: ShenandoahRiver@dcr.virginia.gov
Live music, Alexa’s multi-tasking highlight Va. Beer Museum clean motorcycle event
Alert Front Royal’s self-anointed “morality police” – the Virginia Beer Museum (VBM) in Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District has had another “International Bikini Team” Motorcycle Washing event, with live musical entertainment and Virginia-brewed liquid refreshments served straight from the Helltown Saloon!!! – Oh wait, there’s no town election this year and no one at the Museum for an event the day before to discredit in their runs for town office.
Oh well, NEVERMIND (1990’s Nirvana musical reference).
But on the 2021 “alert the media” side of the equation – we have an announcement coming …, well, NOW for that matter – in addition to mighty clean motorcycles rolling out of the VBM to DESTINATION(S) UNKNOWN (1980’s Missing Persons musical reference), there was some fine local and not-so-local musical entertainment as the bands dealt, successfully for the most part, with the threat of thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening.
Dealing with those ominous clouds, thunderclaps and wind gusts were, first starting at noon, Hank Gorecki and Ralph Fortune, later joined by John Landes, and then at 6 p.m. Loudoun County and Key West-based Juliana McDowell and her trio of bandmates.
It was good, CLEAN fun for all – as long as that tarp got over Juliana’s band’s equipment in a nick of time during the evening set when some of that rain finally made it into town.
Sons of the American Revolution commemoration ceremony to honor the signing of the Fairfax Resolves
On July 17, 2021, the compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in a commemoration ceremony to honor the 247th anniversary of the signing of the Fairfax Resolves.
The resolves were a set of resolutions adopted in Fairfax County at a convention chaired by George Washington. The document was primarily written by George Mason as a response to Britain’s retaliatory measures against Massachusetts after the Boston Tea Party. They rejected British claims of supreme authority over the American colonies, protesting the actions of the British government contrary to the British constitution. They brought to light that the colonies did not have representation in Parliament nor control over taxation, military forces within their borders, judicial powers or commercial actions. These were adopted and signed on July 18, 1774.
The Fairfax Resolves played a major role in the lead up to the American Revolution in an effort to enforce the rights and independence of the colonies. Washington and Mason called for a general Congress to be convened “for the preservation of our Lives, Liberties and Fortunes”.
The commemoration was held at the Pohick Church, emceed by Dave Cook, President of the Fairfax Resolves Chapter and dual member of CJWII. The onsite color guard was led by Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner (Fairfax Resolves and dual member of CJWII). The guard included Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Marc Robinson (CJWII); Mike Weyler, Governor of Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots (Colonel William Grayson Chapter and dual member of CJWII); Pat Kelly (Thomas Jefferson Chapter); Ken Morris (George Mason Chapter) and Sam Huxsoll (Fairfax Resolves). Attending the commemoration virtually were Culpeper Minutemen President Charles Jameson and Color Guard Commander Mike Dennis, both of whom are dual members of CJWII.
