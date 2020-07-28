Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of July 31st
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 25% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Outdoor Main Street Movie is this Friday and Saturday at 8:50pm:
- Friday, July 31: “The Notebook”
- Saturday, August 1: “Pitch Perfect”
- Bring your own lawn chair and enjoy the outdoors! (Weather permitting)
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, July 31:
COVID-19 Throwbacks Ticket Prices: All Seats $3.00
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “The Breakfast Club”
- “Footloose”
Community Events
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative’s Faith Based Web Series: Highlighting the intersection of trauma and substance misuse
In the third installment of their virtual Faith Based Series, the Northwestern Prevention Collaborative will be highlighting the intersection of trauma and substance misuse. The training will be led by Robin Blumenthal, an ACEs, Trauma, and Brain Development educator within the faith community, and a Children’s and Family Pastor of 28 years. Topics covered will include the general relationship between trauma and substance misuse, youth ministry, and the impact of trauma on interactions within faith communities.
The August meeting will follow two successful webinars held in June and July. The first two parts of the series included a discussion on stress and anxiety and a conversation on suicide, both in the context of substance misuse and COVID-19. By offering information on relevant issues and creating space for dialogue, the Collaborative hopes to give faith leaders additional tools to utilize in their service of their communities. Recordings of the previous sessions can be viewed on the Collaborative’s YouTube channel.
The webinar will take place on Tuesday, August 4th from 10:00-11:30am. Community members interested in attending can use THIS LINK to register. In keeping with their belief that everyone has a role in addressing the opioid epidemic, the Collaborative is excited to bring together leaders within the faith community for a morning of learning and collaboration.
About Northwestern Prevention Collaborative
The Northwestern Prevention Collaborative covers the Lord Fairfax Planning District, encompassing the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren. One of their current areas of focus is on opioids, with dual goals of preventing young people from misusing prescription drugs and reducing the number of heroin/prescription drug overdose deaths. The Collaborative is a partnership between Page Alliance for Community Action, Family Youth Initiative, Warren Coalition and the Prevention Department of Northwestern Community Services and is funded, in part, through the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
Community Events
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative offering free online training on how to administer the opioid overdose reversal drug
The Northwestern Prevention Collaborative in collaboration with Northwestern Community Services Board is sponsoring online trainings that teach people how to administer naloxone (the drug that reverses an overdose of opiates) and provides naloxone free of charge to participants who complete the online course. The training is being offered beginning at 12 noon, on July 31st or August 28th. There is a rapid REVIVE training which will last 20 minutes or a longer more in-depth version that provides information on why overdoses happen and risk factors that contribute to overdoses which will end by 1:30. Participants must preregister for the training ONLINE.
The Center for Disease Control just listed its preliminary numbers for overdose deaths in the US for 2019 at 70,980 an increase of 4.8% over 2018. In Virginia, the fatality rate increased 7.5% from 2018 rates. So far this year there have been 18 fatal overdoses in Page, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties through July 21st. This compares to a total of 11 for all of last year for the three counties according to reports from the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force. Nonfatal overdoses have increased significantly as well.
Please take advantage of the free training and dose of naloxone particularly if there are pain medications in the home.
About Northwestern Prevention Collaborative
The Northwestern Prevention Collaborative is focusing on the heroin/opioid epidemic in the Lord Fairfax Planning District, encompassing the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren with dual goals of preventing young people from misusing prescription drugs and reducing the number of heroin/prescription drug overdose deaths. The Collaborative is a partnership between Page Alliance for Community Action, Family Youth Initiative, Warren Coalition and the Prevention Department of Northwestern Community Services and is funded through the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
Community Events
Virtual children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of August
These are the virtual events that are being hosted by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library for the month of August. Most events can be viewed from the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
Children, teens, and adults are challenged to Dig Deeper: Read. Investigate. Discover. Samuels Library’s Summer Reading Clubs have begun, and readers are invited to register for Summer Reading Club, log their books read, complete challenges, attend virtual programs, and collect badges online. Then come to the library for your prizes! Summer Reading Club continues through August 10.
Tuesday, August 4
- 2:00 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. This week we will investigate chemical reactions as we make elephant toothpaste. Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, August 5
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Author June Smalls will have a special reading of her children’s book, Odd Animal ABCs, just for Samuels Library patrons!
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, August 6
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Author June Smalls will have a special reading of her children’s book, She Leads, just for Samuels Library patrons!
Monday, August 10
- 2:00 Virtual Symphony of Sound. This series of programs explores many sounds, including sounds found in nature and the science of sound as well as musical instruments. Children will be able to explore many kinds of sounds and reflect creatively on them as well as create their own sounds via crafts. This week we will explore the brass family of instruments. Intended for ages 6 – 11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Tuesday, August 11
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. Learn how to make a maze, using magnets! Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, August 12
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, August 13
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. What’s new? Join Miss Pattie for story time as she reads some of the library’s new books! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, August 15
- 2:00 Virtual Discuss This. Join Ms. Michal for a virtual teen discussion group. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. Sign up in advance to participate on a platform to be determined. For ages 12-18.
Tuesday, August 18
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. How do you make a balloon walk? Find out during our time today, as we learn more about friction. Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, August 19
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, August 20
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. What’s cooking? We’ll have some fun stories that feature food and the kitchen during this week’s story time. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, August 22
- 11:00 Virtual Aspiring Artists. Are you aged 7 or older? Do you enjoy art? If so, please join us for our children’s art class. This month we will learn about the art of Vincent Van Gogh, and recreate his iconic painting, Starry Night. You can watch this program on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Monday, August 24
- 4:30 Virtual Symphony of Sound. This series of programs explores many sounds, including sounds found in nature and the science of sound as well as musical instruments. Children will be able to explore many kinds of sounds and reflect creatively on them as well as create their own sounds via crafts. This week, join us for a musical story time: Peter and the Wolf! Intended for ages 5 – 11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Tuesday, August 25
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. Learn how to make water move using capillary action. Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, August 26
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, August 27
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. There are so many to choose from, but what is your favorite? This week our stories will be about favorite colors. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Friday, August 28
- 2:00 Little House Lore. Do you the love the Little House books? Or, would you like an introduction to those books? In this program, we’ll dig deeper into some fun aspects of the series by Laura Ingalls Wilder. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Monday, August 31
- 2:00 Virginia Fossil Finds. Did you know that Thomas Jefferson named a fossil? Do you know the best places to find fossilized shark teeth? What are trace fossils? Join Ms. Michal for a discussion and show-and-tell of fossils that are native to Virginia. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for August
Vision and Craft: A Poetry Writing Workshop:
Join poet and educator Connie Stadler for a six-week poetry workshop where participants will be focusing on creative strategies to help appreciate ‘the history of the human heart.’ Workshop members will be tracking the personal growth of their unique artistic voice. The instructor will be available if help is needed and the class will be sharing their work. You will need A notebook and will be required to provide an email along with a device that has Zoom on it. 10 seats are open so reserve while there is still time. Tuesday, August 4th at 6 P.M.
Books & Beyond Discussion:
Join us for an informal book discussion group over Zoom! If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference Desk at (540) 635-3153 ext 105. Wednesday, August 5th at 10 A.M.
Photography & Beyond:
Join local photographer and educator Sharon Fisher for a bi-monthly photography workshop. The first sessions each month will be a presentation on a photographic subject or theme. The second session each month will be a sharing of images and real-time editing. This workshop is appropriate for beginning, intermediate and advanced photographers using all types of cameras from smartphones to advance cameras with adjustable settings and special lenses. This program will take place over Zoom. Saturday, August 8th at 10 A.M.
Vision and Craft: A Poetry Writing Workshop:
Join poet and educator Connie Stadler for a six-week poetry workshop where participants will be focusing on creative strategies to help appreciate ‘the history of the human heart.’ Workshop members will be tracking the personal growth of their unique artistic voice. The instructor will be available if help is needed and the class will be sharing their work. You will need A notebook and will be required to provide an email along with a device that has Zoom on it. 10 seats are open so reserve while there is still time. Tuesday, August 11th at 6 P.M.
Hell Town Campfire Stories:
Gather round as we tell you tales of Virginia lore with a twist. Filled with fiction, facts, and fun you won’t want to miss. Registration is not required for this pre-recorded event. If there are any questions or comments please email us at reference@samuelslibrary.net or call the Adult Reference Desk at (540) 635-3153 ext. 105. Wednesday, August 12th at 6:30 P.M.
Vision and Craft: A Poetry Writing Workshop
Join poet and educator Connie Stadler for a six-week poetry workshop where participants will be focusing on creative strategies to help appreciate ‘the history of the human heart.’ Workshop members will be tracking the personal growth of their unique artistic voice. The instructor will be available if help is needed and the class will be sharing their work. You will need a notebook and will be required to provide an email along with a device that has Zoom on it. 10 seats are open so reserve while there is still time. Tuesday, August 18th at 6 PM
Books & Beyond Book Discussion Group
Join us for our book club discussion time! This program will take place over Zoom. You will need to provide an email as well as a device that has Zoom on it. Wednesday, August 19th at 10:00 AM
The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote – A Book Discussion
Join us for a screening of a recent PBS interview with journalist and non-fiction author Elaine Weiss, followed by a discussion of her book The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote. 100 years ago, on August 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment was finally ratified, giving women the vote. Join FOSL and the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center as we journey back with Weiss to explore the final campaign of their crusade. Please note, if it is not possible to have an in-person event due to social distancing requirements, this event will take place online as a Zoom discussion. Contact the Reference Department for more information and assistance in joining the zoom discussion. Friday, August 21st at 3 PM
Photography & Beyond: People and Pet Photography
Come explore the world of photography and beyond. Our photography group meets virtually, every other week, using Zoom technology. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. During this session, we will discuss tips for taking photos of people (including portrait and street photography), pets, and even people with pets! Photographers of all levels using any type of camera are welcome to join us. Saturday, August 22nd at 10 AM
Vision and Craft: A Poetry Writing Workshop
Join poet and educator Connie Stadler for a six-week poetry workshop where participants will be focusing on creative strategies to help appreciate ‘the history of the human heart.’ Workshop members will be tracking the personal growth of their unique artistic voice. The instructor will be available if help is needed and the class will be sharing their work. You will need A notebook and will be required to provide an email along with a device that has Zoom on it. 10 seats are open so reserve while there is still time. Tuesday, August 25th at 6 PM
The Darwin Affair
Join poet and educator Connie Stadler for a six-week poetry workshop where participants will be focusing on creative strategies to help appreciate ‘the history of the human heart.’ Workshop members will be tracking the personal growth of their unique artistic voice. The instructor will be available if help is needed and the class will be sharing their work. You will need A notebook and will be required to provide an email along with a device that has Zoom on it. 10 seats are open so reserve while there is still time. Saturday, August 29th at 3 PM
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of July 24th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 25% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Outdoor Main Street Movie is this Friday and Saturday at 8:50pm:
- Friday, July 24: “Mamma Mia”
- Saturday, July 25: “Elf”
- Bring your own lawn chair and enjoy the outdoors! (Weather permitting)
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, July 24:
COVID-19 Throwbacks Ticket Prices: All Seats $3.00
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “The Breakfast Club”
- “The Notebook”
- “Footloose”
Community Events
‘Biggest yard sale in history’ promised this weekend at Front Royal’s animal shelter
Looking for a deal? Try the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter site on Progress Drive off Shenandoah Shores Road this weekend, July 17-18, 10-4 p.m. Management says they’re “bursting at the seams with treasures with, by far, the biggest yard sale collection in our history.”
On Friday, July 17, you may top off your day at the yard sale with a visit to “Yappy Hour” at 124 Main Street. Bring your (well behaved!) dog, if you wish to the outside affair and help the owners of ViNoVa with their generous weekly contributions to the shelter from “Yappy Hour” sales from 6 to 8 p.m. Special “Yappy Hour” prices on food and beverages are offered, as is a 50/50 raffle run by the HSWC Board of Directors.
Meanwhile, the cash-strapped shelter – fundraisers have been seriously curtailed since the virus pandemic began last March – has received a donation of $2,000 from an anonymous donor which will match all donations up to that amount made before July 31.
Earlier this week, about half that amount ($965) had been donated. The shelter will accept checks marked “match” and mailed to Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC), 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.
King Cartoons
Wind: 7mph NW
Humidity: 59%
Pressure: 29.85"Hg
UV index: 3
91/70°F
91/70°F