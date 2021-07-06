This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of July 9th

St. Thomas’ Historic Chapel in Middletown, Virginia, echoed with joyous music Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The occasion was the ordination of an Anglican clergyman by the Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson. The candidate for ordination was Mr. Scott Farber Davis from Southern Virginia. His ordination is the culmination of years of study and preparation to become a deacon in the Anglican Faith.

Mr. Davis has retired from an industrial career some years ago and has been an active churchman for many years. His family is one of Virginia’s oldest, helping to settle our country. Mr. Davis active in assisting the poor and homeless and will continue this work, with additional responsibilities as an ordained clergyman.

Mr. Davis was presented by the Rev. James Russell Traylor, an attorney and Anglican clergyman from Hopewell, Virginia. Music was provided by Davis’ longtime friend and organist Ms. Nancy Jean Roberts. The crucifer was Mr. James Wicker Traylor, also of southern Virginia. The presiding Bishop and Consecrator was the Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson of the Anglican Church of Virginia. Johnson, of Warren County, also preached.

Johnson celebrating his 20th year as a bishop has preached throughout the United States, India, South America, and Mexico. The ordination service was from the traditional 1928 Book of Common Prayer used in the Anglican Church for over 500 years. Hymns were Rise up O Men of God, Fairest Lord Jesus, Immortal, Invisible, God only Wise, and Amazing Grace. The latter written by that great Anglican clergyman, John Newton. The Anglican Church of Virginia is traditional in its worship and music in keeping with that of Newton.

For more information, contact: The Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson, 540.454.4129