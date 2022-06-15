Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 16th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, June 16:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “The Black Phone”
- “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
- “Thor: Love and Thunder”
- “NOPE”
Community Events
Children’s Literature Conference rocks the library
Shenandoah University’s Children’s Literature Conference will close with the return of its “Rockin’ the Library” event from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24, on the Braddock Street side of Handley Library (100 W. Piccadilly St.). The theme for this year’s conference is “The Gift of Story.”
It’s the first “Rockin’ the Library” since the advent of the pandemic and it promises to be a grand affair, featuring authors and illustrators who are appearing at the in-person, two-day session that concludes the conference, which began in late April with twice-weekly virtual visits to classrooms and educators by authors and illustrators.
The event is set to include live llamas, in honor of “Llama Destroys the World” by author Jonathan Stutzman and illustrator Heather Fox and art demonstrations by Fox, author/illustrator Greg Pizzoli (“The Watermelon Seed” and the “Baloney” books) and author/illustrator Deborah Freedman (“Tiny Dino,” “Is Was” and more). The celebration also includes book giveaways, cupcakes, a photo booth, face painting, a DJ, dancing, and story characters.
“Rockin the Library provides children in our community an opportunity to meet the authors and illustrators of some of their favorite books. I’m grateful that through the support of the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation, we can make this event possible,” said Shenandoah Children’s Literature Program Director Karen Huff, Ed.D. “Studies show that children who have access to books do not suffer from summer reading loss. I hope that every child who comes to ‘Rockin the Library’ will have a wonderful time and often return to the library to check out books and participate in the summer reading programs offered through the Handley Regional Library.”
The conference, including “Rockin’ the Library,” is made possible with the support of the Claude Moore Center for Literacy at Shenandoah University and the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation.
For more information, visit su.edu/clc or email infoclc@su.edu.
Community Events
Raffle to benefit Winchester SPCA
The Winchester SPCA is selling raffle tickets for your chance to be a millionaire. Buy a $10 raffle ticket and help your local SPCA save homeless pets.
- $10 per ticket
- Drawing to be held July 28, 2022
- Need not be present to win
Tickets are available at the following locations:
- Winchester SPCA Adoption Center: 111 Featherbed Lane Winchester, VA
Tuesday to Friday 10am to 5pm.
- Winchester SPCA Thrift Shop: 1944 Abrams Creek Winchester, VA
Tuesday to Friday 10am to 6pm, weekends 12-5PM.
- Or online at this link: winchesterspca.org/lottery-ticket-raffle
For more information, contact the shelter at 540-662-8616, or email director@winchesterspca.org.
Community Events
Belle Grove Plantation commemorates Juneteenth
Belle Grove Plantation will commemorate Juneteenth National Independence Day with activities throughout the weekend and free admission on the federal holiday, Monday, June 20.
Belle Grove is actively researching and interpreting the African American history of the site and honoring the lives of those enslaved and free. Some of their stories are featured in a monthly newsletter that may be found at virtual.bellegrove.org.
On Friday, June 17, 6:30-8 p.m., Ranger Shannon Moeck of Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park will present Life in the Borderland: The Limits and Possibilities of Freedom for Enslaved and Free Blacks. This 90-minute talk is free of charge and will take place on the front lawn of Belle Grove. It will discuss what the opportunities for freedom were for Shenandoah Valley’s enslaved and free Blacks in the 1800s. How was life for those forced to live under the design of oppression? What possibilities existed in this region, which was so close to free states? The ranger will explore the answers to these and other questions.
On Sunday, June 19, noon-5 p.m., Belle Grove is delighted to take part in the Winchester Area NAACP’s inaugural Juneteenth celebration at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. This free event will have live music, speakers, children’s activities, food trucks, and admission to the MSV galleries and special exhibits.
On Monday, June 20, Belle Grove will be open 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. with free admission. This includes tours of the Manor House and the new, permanent exhibit, Unearthing Enslaved Lives at Belle Grove. It features the archaeology conducted at the Enslaved Quarter Site in 2015-2019. The 60,000 excavated artifacts, and supporting archival research, reveal details about the more than 270 men, women, and children the Hite family enslaved at Belle Grove. They show how these individuals-built lives for themselves, despite the harsh conditions of slavery, and how their labors shaped the economy and history of the Shenandoah Valley.
About Belle Grove
Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia, and is conveniently situated to I-81 (exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation is a non-profit historic house museum that is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site (www.savingplaces.org). It is also one of the legislated partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park (www.nps.gov/cebe).
Community Events
SAR commemorates 246th Anniversary of the Virginia Declaration of Rights
On June 11, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution participated in the Commemoration of the 246th Anniversary of the Virginia Declaration of Rights held at Gunston Hall, sponsored by the George Mason Chapter of the Virginia SAR. George Mason drafted ten articles, three additional articles were incorporated by committee and an additional article was added by the Fifth Virginia Convention.
In 1776, colonies in America were frustrated by the tyrannical rule of the British government. As a result, they replaced the legislatures put in place by Great Britain with extralegal governing bodies. Among these was the Virginia Convention which met in Williamsburg, Virginia. This Convention took many revolutionary actions, however, one of its most important was the establishment of a committee to write a constitution and a bill of rights for the now state of Virginia.
In May, George Mason submitted an initial draft on the rights of citizens described in earlier works such as the English Bill of Rights. The Declaration can be considered the first modern Constitutional protection of individual rights for citizens of the American colonies. It rejected the notion of privileged political classes or hereditary offices such as the members of Parliament and House of Lords described in the English Bill of Rights. The document was drafted in 1776 to proclaim the inherent rights of men, consisting of sixteen articles with rights to life, liberty, property and pursing and obtaining happiness and safety. It describes the Government as the servant of the people and enumerates its separation of powers into the administration, legislature and judiciary, becoming the principles upon which a government should be run. This Declaration of Rights was made by the representatives of the people of Virginia, assembled in full and free convention to proclaim which rights do pertain to them and their posterity, as the basis and foundation of government. This Declaration was adopted unanimously by the Virginia Convention on June 12, 1776, and became the basis and foundation of Virginia’s Government. It influenced a number of later documents, including the Declaration of Independence later in 1776 and the Bill of Rights in 1789.
The ceremony was emcee’d by George Mason President Fritz Barth and Past President Ken Morris. Participating SAR Chapters include George Mason (GM), Colonel James Wood II (CJWII), Sgt Maj John Champe (SJC), Colonel William Grayson (CWG), Culpeper Minutemen (CMM), Fairfax Resolves (FR), George Washington (GW) and Williamsburg (WMB). Michael Elston, Chancellor General represented the National Society, Bill Greaf, 2nd Vice President represented the Virginia Society. Dr Sharla Rausch, Director of District V, represented the Daughters of the American Revolution and President Will Elston, the Virginia Children of the American Revolution.
Nine DAR Chapters came to pay honors along with a Society from the C.A.R. Representatives of the Society of the War of 1812, Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots of America, Sons and Daughters of the Virginia Founding Fathers and U.S. Daughters of the War of 1812 were present for wreath presentations. The Virginia State Color Guard was led by Commander Dale Corey with members from seven chapters. They were led in a procession by a quartet from the Washington Tattoo, consisting of three fifes and a drum. A grave site wreath presentation was conducted to honor the memory of George Mason.
After the ceremony, a three round musket salute was fired by the Virginia Society Color Guard. The musket squad led by Dale Corey (CJWII) included Ken Bonner (SJC), Paul Christensen (CJWII), Jim Cordes (FR), Marc Robinson (CJWII) and Barry Schwoerer (SJC). Additional guardsmen participating were Pete Davenport (GM), Tom Hamill (CMM), Charles Jameson (CMM), Andrew Mills (CWG), Jack Mills (CWG), Ken Morris (GM) and Jeff Thomas (FR).
Community Events
SAR honors veterans at Honor Flight
On June 11, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter along with the Sgt Maj John Champe and Culpeper Minutemen Chapters of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in an opening ceremony for the Honor Flight conducted by Honor Flight – Top of Virginia (HFTV).
HFTV is a hub of the Honor Flight Network created to honor America’s Veterans for their sacrifices. They serve the Shenandoah Valley, Loudoun County and beyond with top priority to senior veterans along with those that are terminally ill. They transport the veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the various memorials on the mall and then are taken to Arlington National Cemetery to watch the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The Top of Virginia conducts three flights a year. The remaining trip for 2022 will be from Harrisonburg on 24 Sep. They accept applications from veterans who served prior to 1975.
At the June 11 event, the veterans arrived for a social time and pictures from 7:00 – 7:30 and all have a guardian assigned to assist them throughout the day. The flight visits the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam Memorials with a box lunch provided to all who attend. The changing of the guard is the final stop and they are then returned to the point of debarkation where they are met with flag waving fans of our American heroes.
The opening ceremony consisted of the combined Colonel James Wood II, Sgt Maj John Champe and Culpeper Minutemen Chapter Color Guards presenting the colors. Sentinels Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Mike St Jacques were stationed at the entrance as the guard led by commander Marc Robinson marched into the room. The guard was called to present arms for the singing of the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance. The guard then retired to prepare an Honor Guard for the veterans to proceed through on their way to the bus. Guardsmen participating included Ken Bonner, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford, Allan Phillips, Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke, Mark Sink, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler.
Community Events
Froggy’s Closet hosts 2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament
Froggy’s Closet, a project of the Families Reaching Out Group, is hosting a Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, June 18th, at Richard’s Fruit Market (6410 Middle Road, Middletown, VA). Registration begins at 11pm and the tournament will run from 12-5pm.
The event is family friendly and the perfect way to kick off Father’s Day Weekend with your children. Registration costs $50 per team and can be done by emailing frog231w@gmail.com.
There will be live music by Rob Talton, Paul Moschetto, and Jake Kohn (a 14 year old country music sensation), food by Shaffer’s BBQ, beer and wine, a 50/50 raffle, a gift raffle and, of course, triple elimination Cornhole with prizes for the team at 1st, 2nd and 3rd places. Teams can bring their own bags, if they wish.
Corporate sponsorship opportunities are also available ranging from $100-$250. The deadline for sponsorships is Friday, June 10.
Monetary donations are also accepted by cash, check or online at frog-kids.org. For more information, call (540) 773-4192, email froggyscloset@gmail.com or visit frog-kids.org.
Founded in 2009, Families Reaching Out Group (FROG), a Winchester, Virginia based non-profit, is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children who have been victims of abuse, neglect or at risk. FROG serves children in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Warren Counties.
