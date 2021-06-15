Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 16th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Wednesday, June 16:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Fast & Furious 9”
- “Boss Baby 2: The Family Business”
- “Black Widow”
- “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”
NFL Youth Co-Ed Flag Football League accepting registrations
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department will be accepting registrations for its NFL Youth Co-Ed Flag Football League beginning Monday, June 14, 2021, through Friday, July 9, 2021. This league is sponsored and governed by the National Football League.
This league is for players who will attain the age of five (5) before August 1, 2021, and who will not attain the age of twelve (12) before August 1, 2021. Age divisions will be 5-6 year olds, 6-8 year olds and 9-11 year olds, if registration numbers allow.
Proof of age eligibility is required at time of registration. The cost is $60.00 per child.
Practices will be held weekly through October 2021, and games will be played on Saturdays starting in August (subject to change).
COVID-19 capacity and guidelines will be followed.
Registration information can be obtained by contacting the Warren County Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., weekend and evening hours may vary at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.
Sons of the American Revolution conduct Flag Retirement Ceremony
On June 11, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a Flag Retirement Ceremony in conjunction with the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia. The ceremony is a formal disposal of worn American Flags.
Dale Corey opened the ceremony with a welcome and a presentation on what the Sons of the American Revolution is and the primary goals and objectives of the organization. The primary goal is to preserve the memory of the colonial era through educational, historic and patriotic means. One of these is the formal disposal of the flag.
Dan Hesse provide chaplain duties, with the CJWII Color Guard presenting the colors to begin the ceremony. A ceremonial flag is honored with the following tribute:
“Compatriots, we have presented here this flag of our country which has been inspected and condemned as unserviceable. It reached it’s present state in a proper service of tribute, memory and love. A flag may be a flimsy bit of printed gauze, or a beautiful banner of finest silk. Its intrinsic value may be trifling or great; but its real value is beyond price, for it is a precious symbol of all that we have worked for and lived for, and died for a free nation of free men, true to the faith of the past, devoted to the ideals and practice of justice, freedom and democracy. Let this faded flag of our country be retired and destroyed with respectful and honorable rites and its place be taken by a bright new flag of the same size and kind.”
The flag was then presented to CJWII Chapter President Marc Robinson and taken to the fire pit to be properly destroyed with assistance from Quartermaster Erick Moore. Participants in the ceremony were then called forward to assist in the retirement of worn flags. Participating for the chapter were President Marc Robinson, Vice President Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Kelly Ford, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn and Nathan Poe.
Sons of the American Revolution conduct a ceremony to honor Dr. Joseph Warren
On June 11, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a ceremony in cooperation with the Warren County Board of Supervisors to honor Dr. Joseph Warren, namesake of Warren County. This was conducted at the Warren County Government Center.
Warren was born June 11, 1741, in Roxbury, Massachusetts. As a young man, he studied medicine at Harvard. While practicing medicine, he became involved in politics, becoming a leader in the revolutionary movement. He was a member of the “Sons of Liberty” and associated with John Hancock, Sam Adams and other leaders of the colonial protests. In 1774, he authored the song “Free America”, also called “A Song of Liberty”, a protest song meant to embolden the colonists in their quest for freedom. He was the Chairman of the Committee of Safety in Boston and a member of the first three provincial congresses held in Massachusetts.
Warren assisted in writing the “Suffolk Resolves” in answer to Britain’s “Intolerable Acts” (punitive laws passed by Parliament in 1774 to punish the colonists for their defiance in the Boston Tea Party protest) which were adopted in Massachusetts on September 9, 1774, and endorsed by the Continental Congress in Philadelphia. On April 18, 1775, it was Warren who sent Paul Revere and William Dawes on their famous ride to warn the colonists in Lexington and Concord that British troops were marching to Concord to capture and destroy armaments that could be used in actions against the crown. He then fought against the British rear guards in the retreat to Boston.
On June 14, 1775, Warren was commissioned a Major General. However, at the Battle of Bunker Hill on June 17th, he chose to serve as a private soldier. During that battle, the British failed to reach their objective on the first two attempts. On the third, the colonists were running out of ammunition. Warren stayed with the rear guard to protect the retreat, during which he was killed when the British troops overtook the redoubt atop Breed’s Hill. It was due to his contributions to the birth of the country that 14 States have counties named for him, as well as 30 townships and 5 Navy ships.
The ceremony was emceed by the Rt Reverend Larry Johnson with colors being presented by the Virginia Society SAR Color Guard, led by Color Guard Commander Bill Schwetke. Presentations were made by Cheryl Cullers, Chair, Warren County Board of Supervisors, Rt Reverend Larry Johnson and Dale Corey of the CJWII Chapter. Rev Johnson was assisted by the Heritage Girls in his presentation of “The Forgotten Founding Father”. After a presentation of wreaths, the County flag was lowered to half mast by Sheriff Mark Butler as directed by General George Washington (portrayed by Dale Carpenter).
The ceremony ended with a musket salute fired to honor Joseph Warren by the Virginia Society Musket Squad. Members of the color guard included Dale Carpenter (CJWII), Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves Chapter), Dale Corey (CJWII), Thomas “Chip” Daniel (CJWII), Fred Gill (CJWII) Rt Rev Larry Johnson (CJWII), Tom Reed (CJWII) Bill Schwetke (Culpeper Minutemen), Rev Jim Simmons (CJWII) and Mike St. Jacques (CJWII).
Hope Arising Festival continues today till 5 pm, Sunday 11 to 4pm. Great family fun.
The Hope Arising Festival continues today, Saturday June 12) till 5 p.m. and again tomorrow (Sunday June 13) till 4 p.m. Great family fun.
LIVE music – FREE Hot Dogs – Food Trucks – Obstacle Course – Petting Zoo – Amazing Grace the Mule – Magic Show – Face Painting – the microWave Project – Paint the “HOPE” sign …AND MORE!
This two-day event will be a fun-pack time to enjoy time with your family and friends. More information at hopearisingfestival.com .
CFNSV to honor Valley Health System and Sinclair Medical Clinic at annual Community Stars event
The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV) will honor two organizations and four individuals at their 2021 “An Evening with Our Community Stars” dinner on Thursday, August 26. The celebration will be held at Shenandoah Golf Club in Front Royal and hosted by Barry Lee of WINC radio. Proceeds from the evening’s festivities will support the CFNSV Annual Campaign.
Valley Health System and the Sinclair Health Clinic will be recognized for their roles as the cornerstones of our local health infrastructure. Our community’s positive response to the Covid 19 pandemic in our region was made possible by the presence of both organizations. The Foundation will also be honoring four individuals whose leadership has been essential to the growth of these organizations.
Dr. David Powers and Mark Merrill will be honored for their work at Valley Health System. Dr. Powers will be recognized posthumously for his dedicated work to the Winchester hospital as an Emergency Room Physician for 34 years. Mr. Merrill recently retired after leading Valley Health System for 11 years as its CEO.
The Sinclair Health Clinic delivers low cost, community-based health services to local individuals in need. Dr. Terry Sinclair will be honored as a founder and longtime Medical Director of the clinic. In 2017 the clinic’s Board of Directors voted to change the organization’s name to the Dr. Terry Sinclair Health Clinic. Dr. Shyama Rosenfeld will be feted for her service as the clinic’s current Medical Director. Under her leadership, the clinic served a record number of patients during the past year.
Tickets to the event are $75 and must be reserved in advance prior to July 30, 2021. More information and reservations are available at www.cfnsv.org.
Established in 2001, the Community Foundation has an endowment of more than $10.4 million and has returned more than $2 million to the community in grants and pass-through funds. The CFNSV has 132 named funds that support a wide range of charitable interests in the city of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick and Warren.
Parks & Rec announces free ‘Lil Explorers’ program
Get a fun introduction to nature with hands-on activities. This program is designed for the adult caretakers to interact with the child for a total family experience. Kids should dress for exploring the outdoors (old clothes and closed toe shoes recommended).
This program will be held every other Wednesday beginning June 23, 2021, through August 4, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Gertrude E. Miller Community Park Shelter #2, located at 905 Stadium Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
This program is intended for children four (4) to ten (10) years of age; parent or guardian must accompany child.
Pre-registration is recommended, but on-site registration will be accepted.
This program is FREE for all registered participants.
COVID-19 capacity and guidelines will be followed.
Registration information can be obtained by contacting the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.
