This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 19th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 25% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Outdoor Main Street Movies are Fridays and Saturdays, 8:45 pm:
- Friday, June 19: “E.T.”
- Saturday, June 20: “Jaws”
- Bring your own lawn chair and enjoy the outdoors! (Weather permitting)
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, June 19:
COVID-19 Throwbacks Ticket Prices: All Seats $3.00
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Jurassic World”
- “Jurassic Park”
- “The Lost World: Jurassic Park”
- “The Land Before Time”
Colonel James Wood II Chapter’s recent commemorative celebrations
On June 13, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution sponsored a multichapter grave marking in Rileyville, Virginia. The Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) honor the memory of Revolutionary War patriots by placing a marker next to their headstone and having a formal ceremony to recognize the occasion. The grave marked on Saturday belongs to Private William Robertson, a member of the 3rd Maryland Flying Camp Battalion.
The Flying Camp was an organization that served as the home guard while the local militia was away with the Continental Army. Their duties were to serve and protect citizens in case of an invasion. They were a unit that could pack up and leave for duty at a moments notice. Their duties included protecting the Continental Army’s supply lines, suppressing roving bands of Tories and acting as a ready reserve, should General Washington have need of reinforcements.
Robertson was born and raised in Charles County, Maryland. Sometime after 1802, he and his family moved to what is now Page County, Virginia. He died in 1828 and was buried in the Rileyville Cemetery.
The ceremony included participation of the VASSAR President Bill Schwetke and eight SAR Chapters, three DAR Chapters and one CAR Society. A color guard was led by Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner leading flag bearers Don Dusenbury, Chip Daniel, Nathan Poe, Andrew Mills, Charles Jameson, Brian Felps and Steve Engelbright with a musket squad composed of Marc Robinson, Brett Osborn, Eric Robinson, Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook, Paul Christensen and Mike Dennis. The chapters involved included the Colonel James Wood II, Colonel William Grayson, Culpeper Minute Men, Fairfax Resolves, Fort Harrison, George Mason, George Washington and General Adam Stephens Chapters. The DAR was represented by Cat Schwetke of Fauquier Courthouse, Deborah Corey of John Alexander and Anita Bonner of the Lanes Mill Chapters. The CAR was represented by Leona, Samuel and Jacqueline Gill. Also participating were SAR compatriots Ernie Coggins, Ken Morris, Fred Gill, Daryl Davison, Aron Davison and the Rt Rev Larry Johnson.
After the presentation of wreaths, a musket salute was fired followed by Taps and then the retirement of the colors.
On June 14, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society and Middletown, Virginia, combined to conduct a flag retirement ceremony. It was held at the Wayside Inn, a continuously operating Inn since 1797. Compatriots participating were President Marc Robinson, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Nathan Poe and Eric Robinson. They were joined by Mayor Charles Harbaugh in colonial attire as it was live streamed through the Middletown Facebook site.
To help celebrate Flag Day, a flag raising ceremony was also performed by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Color Guard at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia, on June 14, 2020.
Parts of this building were erected in the 1740’s with additions coming throughout the years. In 1797, it was first known as Wilkinson’s Tavern and served travelers passing along the Valley Pike. During the Civil War, it served both sides and was therefore spared from destruction. After the war, it was purchased by Jacob Larrick and renamed Larrick’s Hotel. In the early 20th century it was purchased by Samuel Rhodes who added a 3rd floor and wings on both sides. He renamed it the Wayside Inn. The Inn was later owned by Leo Bernstein for nearly 50 years and after a brief ownership by Lois and Jacob Charon, it was purchased by George and Becky Reeves.
In continuous operation since 1797, George and Becky have carried on with the long standing tradition of serving the public and travelers passing through the area.
The ceremony to replace the flag was started with a procession, led by Color Guard Event Commander Dale Corey, to a posting in front of the building. George Reeves, owner of the Inn was called to lower the older flag and then raise the new one. The flag was then taken to a Flag Retirement ceremony held behind the Wayside immediately following. Guardsmen participating were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Chip Daniel (Chapter Vice President), Brett Osborn, Nathan Poe, Eric Robinson and Marc Robinson (Chapter President). Mayor Charles Harbaugh of Middletown was dressed in colonial attire and joined the guard as a participant in the ceremony.
On June 15, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution partnered with Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility to conduct a Flag Day Commemoration Ceremony for the residents. Dale Corey emcee’d the ceremony which began with a chapter presentation of the colors. The Rt Rev Larry Johnson provided an invocation followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Rev Jim Simmons. Dale Corey began the program with a presentation on the history of Flag Day.
When the American Revolution broke out in 1775, the colonists weren’t fighting united under a single flag. Most regiments participating in the War for Independence fought under their own flags. In June of 1775, the Second Continental Congress met in Philadelphia to create the Continental Army — a unified colonial fighting force. With a June 14, 1775, date of an authorization to enlist expert riflemen to serve the United Colonies, the US Army was born. This led to the creation of what was essentially the first “American” Flag, the Continental Colors. It had alternating red and white stripes with the British Union Jack in a field in the upper left hand corner. It was determined that having the Union Jack represented on the American Flag was detrimental to the cause.
Two years later, June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress passed a resolution stating that the flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white and the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field representing a new constellation. Bernard Cegrand, a small town Wisconsin teacher, originated the idea for an annual flag day to be celebrated across the country every June 14. In 1885, he led his school in the first formal observance of the holiday. It was May 30, 1916, when President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation establishing a national Flag Day on June 14.
This was followed by presentations by Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution President Bill Schwetke and Daughters of the American Revolution Fauquier Courthouse Chapter Honored Regent Cat Schwetke telling what the American Flag means to them and how it has affected their lives. This was followed by a double wreath presentation by Rev Jim Simmons and his wife Anne Simmons denoting unity. The group sang God Bless America and then the color guard fired a musket salute to honor the flag. Participating in the Colonel James Wood II Color Guard were Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke, Brett Osborn, Eric Robinson, Don Dusenbury, Sean Carrigan, Nathan Poe and Aron Davison.
The Jordan River Theatre Company presents a free, outdoor performance of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night
Despite pandemics and quarantines, we have a show for you! Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare opens Wednesday, June 10, at 6:30 PM, at the Stone Hill Amphitheater in Flint Hill, Virginia. This family-friendly Shakespearean comedy features songs, music, dancing, and hilarious antics from the actors of the Jordan River Theatre Company.
Knowing the financial hardships many people are experiencing, we are offering these shows for FREE. A donation of $5-$10 per person is welcome. If you have a local business or service and would like to help sponsor our show, contact producer Brendan Clark at yadramaofstjohns@gmail.com.
Shows at the Stone Hill Amphitheater, 40 Spring Wish Lane, Flint Hill, VA:
- Wednesday, June 10 @ 6:30 PM
- Thursday, June 11 @ 6:30 PM
- Friday, June 12 @ 6:30 PM
- Saturday, June 13 @ 6:30 PM
- Final show: Sunday, June 14 @ 6:00 PM
This performance seeks to adhere to Virginia’s Phase II guidelines. Performance is in a completely outdoor environment that allows for optimal social distancing between audience groups. Please respect barriers between groups. No seating or concessions provided. Please bring your own seating: picnicking welcome! Please plan on removing your own trash. Thank you!
For questions or more information, visit our website or our Facebook page.
SPCA’s Kitten Warrior fosters wanted
Learn more about the SPCA’s Kitten Warrior foster program and meet the team. Stop by our admission center at 115 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, Tuesday-Friday, June 16th – June 19th, anytime between 10am and 4pm. Join our Kitten Warrior superheroes and become a life saver!
Kitten Warrior swag bags available while supplies last. Masks and social distancing are required. If you can’t make it, contact Marie at sheltermanager@winchesterspca.org or 540-662-8616 and get started virtually.
Commemoration event for Dr. Joseph Warren, namesake of Warren County, June 11th
Dr. Joseph Warren Tribute by Larry W. Johnson:
Warren County, founded in 1836, is named for American Patriot Major General Dr. Joseph Warren.
Dr. Joseph Warren was born June 11, 1741, and martyred June 17, 1775, at the Battle of Breeds Hill/Bunker Hill. His death came upon the third siege of the British Army seeking to stamp out the American rebellion. Joseph Warren upon learning of the impending battle to take place at Bunker Hill rode there, but declined to take charge of the colonial forces, under Colonial Commanders Israel Putnam and William Prescott, even though holding the rank of Major General. Joseph Warren desired to serve as a private in the trenches with his fellow soldiers.
The Americans fought fiercely, but being out of powder and musket balls, the Patriots were forced back by the third British wave. General Warren rallying the Americans, wounded and bayoneted in the leg, fought on encouraging his fellow patriot soldiers to resist. A musket ball to his head instantly ended his life; the British prevailed but lost 50% of their Army. British General Thomas Gage ordered that Joseph’s body be mutilated beyond recognition and quickly buried. Two days later, the British dug up Joseph’s body and further desecrated it by spitting on it, jumping on it and cutting off his head. He was again thrown into a shallow grave. General Gage reportedly said, “Warren’s death is equal to 500 men.”
Before the battle, Dr. Warren’s mother begged him not to risk his life. He answered, “Where danger is, dear mother, there must your son be. Now is no time for any of America’s children to shrink from any hazard. I will set her free or die.” Dr. Warren, a widower, and Harvard educated Doctor of Medicine, at 34-years-of-age left four children. The United States Continental Congress voted to support his children until they were of age, indicating our nation’s appreciation for this heroic patriot. Abigail Adams wrote her husband, John Adams, of her grief at this loss and lamented he would have been our President.
In the early days of the American Rebellion his name inspired America, and only later, as General George Washington took charge, did Dr. Joseph Warren’s star began to set. But he remains America’s first great hero and a Founding Father of our Independent and Free United States of America.
The Flag Ceremony Program is scheduled as follows:
Occasion of the lowering of flags to honor Major General Dr. Joseph Warren namesake of Warren County.
Location: County Administration Building
Time: 9:00 am
Date: June 11, 2020
- Call to Order and Welcome – Doug Stanley, County Administrator
- Color Guard Procession
- Invocation – The Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson
- Pledge of Allegiance – Dale Carpenter
- Remarks – Walter Mabe, Chair Board of Supervisors
- Introduction of Dale Cory, Past-President James Wood II Chapter, SAR
- Joseph Warren –The Forgotten Founding Father for Whom Our County is Named – The Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson
- Lowering of the Flags – Chair Walt Mabe, Doug Stanley, Dale Cory and Dale Carpenter
- Musket Fire by Guardsmen of the Col. James Wood II Chapter
- Taps
- Benediction – The Rev. Rev. Larry W. Johnson
- Adjournment – Doug Stanley
Essential workers adoption special at the SPCA, June 19th
Animal welfare work is critical, and we know your work is critical too. Here at the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties, we are all tremendously grateful to the people who served, and continue to serve, on the front-lines of COVID-19 in essential services. This includes healthcare workers, first responders, grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, postal employees, delivery drivers, auto mechanics, and so many more.
As a small token of our appreciation, we offer you the opportunity to adopt for just $19. Come show us your ID badge and let us help you find a companion as faithful as you. Come see us on Friday, June 19th, 10AM-5PM, at the SPCA Adoption Center (111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA). You can view adoptable pets online at www.winchesterspca/adoptions.
