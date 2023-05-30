Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 1st
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, June 1st:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D: add $3
COMING SOON:
- “Elemental”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1”
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
Community Events
Magic Carpet Ride to Agrabah: Italia Performing Arts presents ‘Aladdin’ this summer
Immerse yourself in the magic of Arabian nights as Italia Performing Arts transport audiences to the world of “Aladdin” in a much-anticipated dance adaptation of the traditional story. Set to take place at Skyline High School in Front Royal, the performance promises a splendid blend of music and dance that will captivate the young and the young at heart.
This dance adaptation, scheduled for Saturday, June 17th, 2023, will have two performances at 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm, with music thoughtfully edited, compiled, and arranged by the esteemed Dr. Ryan Keebaugh. This unique presentation is sure to bring a new, dynamic perspective to the beloved tale of Aladdin, his magic lamp, and his enchanting adventures.
Reserved tickets are now on sale exclusively through SimpleTix, the official ticket agency for the show. Patrons are advised that tickets will not be available for purchase at the Italia studios or at the door on the day of the performance.
Pricing tiers have been set for different seating sections of the auditorium: Premium tickets for the front rows and center are priced at $40.00, with a discounted rate of $35.00 for viewers under 16. Regular tickets, set on the sides of the auditorium, are available for $30.00, with an under-16 rate of $25.00. For those seeking more budget-friendly options, seats at the back of the auditorium are offered at $20.00.
In the interests of respecting copyright rules, the organization has stated that there will be no recordings of this spectacular show.
The performances will be hosted at Skyline High School, located at 151 Skyline Vista Dr, Front Royal, VA 22630. For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit the Italia Performing Arts website at https://italiapa.com/aladdin/ or call 540-504-7263.
Don’t miss this magical journey that will whisk you away to a land of enchantment, adventure, and dance. Secure your tickets now and let Italia Performing Arts show you a whole new world this summer!
Community Events
Front Royal-Warren County EDA gears up for its Open-Door Business Session: An opportunity to shape Warren County’s future
In an effort to foster regional economic growth, the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) has announced its next Open-Door Business Session. The event is scheduled for Thursday, June 1, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630. This event is a part of the EDA’s continuous initiative to strengthen Warren County’s workforce development and enhance the economic prosperity of the region.
The two-hour session will be packed with presentations, open discussions, and plenty of networking opportunities. The main focus of the event will be the exploration of Warren County’s workforce development prospects, overcoming related challenges, and celebrating its successes in economic development. Participants will have a chance to engage in meaningful discussions and network with key players influencing Warren County’s economic landscape.
While pre-registration for the session is not compulsory, the organizers have encouraged interested parties to RSVP by Tuesday, May 30, ensuring they don’t miss out on this influential meeting. Those interested can register via the provided link.
The Front Royal-Warren County EDA is known for its commitment to fostering an environment conducive to economic growth. Hosting these Open-Door Business Sessions, they provide a platform where individuals, businesses, and community members can discuss and strategize on various economic development issues, paving the way for a more prosperous Warren County.
Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with the local community, network with important stakeholders, and directly contribute to the future of Warren County’s economy.
For more information on the event and registration details, visit the REGISTRATION LINK.
Community Events
American Legion Community Band announces Memorial Day Concert in Front Royal
The American Legion Community Band has announced its next public performance, a Memorial Day Concert, taking place on May 29, 2023. The event will kick off at 7:00 pm at the gazebo on Main Street in Front Royal, Virginia. As per the band’s tradition, the concert is free, and everyone is welcome to enjoy the live music in the heart of the community.
The American Legion Community Band, a fixture of Front Royal since 1986, is renowned for its talented volunteer musicians from the local area. Under the baton of conductors Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, and Mark Malechek, the band offers a broad repertoire of music, from classical pieces to popular hits, marches to operatic overtures, and modern works specially composed for bands. Their performances always promise a delightful evening for audiences of all ages.
“We’re very excited to bring our music to the heart of Front Royal this Memorial Day,” said Ed Richards, one of the conductors. “Our band members always put their heart and soul into each performance, and we hope to offer a memorable experience for all who join us.”
The band’s Memorial Day Concert is part of its extensive performance season that runs from September through July each year. They grace stages both indoors and outdoors, ensuring that community members have ample opportunity to indulge in their versatile performances.
This dedicated group of musicians rehearses every Tuesday from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex band room at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Va. The doors are always open to new members who play an instrument and wish to contribute to the local music scene.
Sponsored by the Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion, the band continues to be a beacon of community spirit, emphasizing inclusivity and a shared love for music. This Memorial Day, they look forward to commemorating the holiday with a concert that speaks to the unity and resilience of the Front Royal community.
Whether you’re a music enthusiast or simply looking for a unique way to celebrate Memorial Day, the American Legion Community Band’s upcoming concert is sure to offer a night of captivating performances. Mark your calendar for May 29, 2023, and come experience the joy of community music under the stars.
Community Events
Fallen but not forgotten: Memorial Day in Front Royal honors the ultimate sacrifice
On Monday, May 29th, the Front Royal community will come together on the verdant front lawn of the Warren County Courthouse to pay tribute to America’s fallen servicemembers in an annual Memorial Day Commemoration. The one-hour event, set to kick off at 12 pm, is anticipated to be a heartfelt display of gratitude and remembrance.
The commemoration will be guided by co-chairs Skip Rogers and Robert MacDougall. The duo, who have been integral to the organization of this event, will also deliver remarks to honor and remember the servicemembers from Front Royal and Warren County that have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our nation.
Adding to the solemnity of the event, a flag detail comprised of disciplined and dedicated cadets from Randolph Macon Academy will perform. Their precise movements and synchronized actions in raising and lowering the flag are sure to instill a sense of deep respect and pride in those in attendance. Adding a touch of poignant tradition, a ceremonial bagpiper will contribute to the atmosphere with melodies evoking remembrance and respect.
This year, the guest of honor is former Navy SEAL Lieutenant Commander Sean Glass. Glass, a 13-year veteran of the SEAL teams, has seen operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Eastern Africa, embodying bravery and commitment to service during his time in uniform. Glass, now a Warren County resident and father of five, continues to guide future leaders in his role as an instructor with the leadership training company Echelon Front. His presence and words will no doubt add a layer of authenticity and inspiration to the occasion.
The Front Royal community encourages the public to attend this free event to properly recognize the purpose of Memorial Day: to remember and honor those who have given their lives in service to our country. The ceremony will not only provide an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made but also remind attendees of the values and freedoms these heroes fought to preserve.
Those who can are invited to turn out, pay their respects, and join in remembering America’s fallen servicemembers this Memorial Day. After all, it is in remembering and honoring their sacrifice that we truly appreciate the cost of the freedom we enjoy every day.
Community Events
Immigration lawyer Diane Sheehy to shed light on immigration and resettlement issues
The Clarke County Democratic Committee (CCDC) is set to host a special event featuring immigration lawyer Diane Sheehy on June 8. The event, part of the CCDC Guest Speaker Series, is set to address pressing issues related to immigration, conflict, and resettlement. It will take place at 6:30 pm at the Sanctuary Wellness Center located at 208 N Buckmarsh St, Berryville, VA.
Ms. Sheehy, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) Managing Attorney for Immigration Services in Richmond and Charlottesville, VA, will lead the discussion. The IRC is a notable global refugee resettlement organization that works across more than 40 countries and 28 U.S. cities to assist those affected by humanitarian crises. Their mission is to help individuals recover, survive, and rebuild their lives after being displaced from their homes due to conflict or natural disasters.
The CCDC has opened this enlightening event to the public free of charge, allowing all interested parties to gain a deeper understanding of the intricate and complex issues surrounding immigration and resettlement, both locally and globally. Tony Reynolds, the CCDC contact for this event, can be reached at 443.421.0427 for further information.
With immigration issues at the forefront of societal and political discourse, Ms. Sheehy’s expertise and the IRC’s extensive global experience should provide invaluable insight into the challenges faced by immigrants and the ongoing efforts to aid their resettlement. The event serves as an excellent platform for community members to learn, ask questions, and engage in conversations that could help shape future immigration policies.
In a world where accurate, clear, and unbiased information is essential, this event represents an opportunity to learn from experts in the field and contribute to the broader understanding of a crucial issue affecting millions of lives worldwide.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of May 25th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, May 25:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D: add $3
COMING SOON:
- “Spider Man: Across The Spider-Verse”
- “Elemental”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1”
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
Wind: 6mph NE
Humidity: 52%
Pressure: 30.1"Hg
UV index: 7
82/54°F
88/59°F