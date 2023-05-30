This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 1st

On Monday, May 29th, the Front Royal community will come together on the verdant front lawn of the Warren County Courthouse to pay tribute to America’s fallen servicemembers in an annual Memorial Day Commemoration. The one-hour event, set to kick off at 12 pm, is anticipated to be a heartfelt display of gratitude and remembrance.

The commemoration will be guided by co-chairs Skip Rogers and Robert MacDougall. The duo, who have been integral to the organization of this event, will also deliver remarks to honor and remember the servicemembers from Front Royal and Warren County that have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our nation.

Adding to the solemnity of the event, a flag detail comprised of disciplined and dedicated cadets from Randolph Macon Academy will perform. Their precise movements and synchronized actions in raising and lowering the flag are sure to instill a sense of deep respect and pride in those in attendance. Adding a touch of poignant tradition, a ceremonial bagpiper will contribute to the atmosphere with melodies evoking remembrance and respect.

This year, the guest of honor is former Navy SEAL Lieutenant Commander Sean Glass. Glass, a 13-year veteran of the SEAL teams, has seen operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Eastern Africa, embodying bravery and commitment to service during his time in uniform. Glass, now a Warren County resident and father of five, continues to guide future leaders in his role as an instructor with the leadership training company Echelon Front. His presence and words will no doubt add a layer of authenticity and inspiration to the occasion.

The Front Royal community encourages the public to attend this free event to properly recognize the purpose of Memorial Day: to remember and honor those who have given their lives in service to our country. The ceremony will not only provide an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made but also remind attendees of the values and freedoms these heroes fought to preserve.

Those who can are invited to turn out, pay their respects, and join in remembering America’s fallen servicemembers this Memorial Day. After all, it is in remembering and honoring their sacrifice that we truly appreciate the cost of the freedom we enjoy every day.