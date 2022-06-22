Connect with us

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 23rd

Published

2 hours ago

on

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating is available in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, June 23:

• Thursday:  7:15
• Daily: 12:45, 4:10 & 7:35
Rated PG  |  2 Hour 40 Minutes

• Thursday: 1:20 & 4:25
• Daily: 1:20, 4:25 & 7:40
Rated PG  |  1 Hour 45 Minutes


• Thursday: 12:50, 4:00 & 7:10
• Daily: 1:00, 4:15 & 7:30
Rated PG-13  |  2 Hours 27 Minutes

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

Coming Soon:

Minions: Rise of Gru Premiering June 30th @ 4:00, 6:15 & 8:30

  • Thor: Love and Thunder
  • NOPE
  • DC League of Super Pets
  • Bullet Train
Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Community Events

Choir! Choir! Choir! & More at Shenandoah Valley Music Festival

Published

21 hours ago

on

June 21, 2022

By

Mark your calendars for Choir! Choir! Choir!, features Toronto-based performing artists Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman, who take an entertaining approach to leading their audiences in an original arrangement of a pop-rock song in three-part harmony.

Founded in 2011, Choir! Choir! Choir! has amassed a dedicated and passionate community of singers and a thriving international fan base on YouTube, resulting in tens of millions of views. For more information visit: Front Porch Fridays in Strasburg.

Presented by SVMF and the Town of Strasburg

This concert is funded through the Mid Atlantic Tours program of Mid Atlantic Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.


Coming this Friday!

Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m.
Strasburg Square in Strasburg, VA
A FREE Concert!
Interactive! Entertaining! Community-building!

Here’s Choir! Choir! Choir! in action!

Check out our 2022 Summer Concert Series

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
sponsored by Crescent Cities Charities
Friday, July 22 at 8 p.m.

The Ultimate Beatles Tribute!
Saturday, July 23 at 8 p.m.

ABBA the Concert – A Tribute to ABBA
Friday, July 29, at 8 p.m.

Richmond Symphony
with the Shenandoah Valley Choral Society
Performing Beethoven’s Ninth!
Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m.

Interested in singing with the choir for this performance? No auditions are necessary! If you love to sing, don’t miss this opportunity! To inquire, click here. This concert is supported in part by the Shenandoah Community Foundation and by an award from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

America
Friday, August 12 at 8 p.m.

Village People
Saturday, August 13 at 8 p.m.

The Spinners
Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

Hot Strings and Cool Breezes
Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart
Also featuring Billy Contreras, Jacob Jolliff, Justin Moses, Bryan Sutton & Mark Schatz
Sunday, September 4 at 6 p.m.

For more information: Musicfest. org

Shenandoah Valley Music Festival is a non-profit concert presenter that gets financial support from ticket sales, sponsorships, private donations, Shenandoah County Government, the Town of Mount Jackson, and grants from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, and Virginia Tourism Corporation.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

SAR Conducts Flag Retirement at Wayside Inn

Published

22 hours ago

on

June 21, 2022

By

On 17 June 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a Flag Retirement Ceremony at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia.

The U.S. Flag, when worn and no longer serviceable, is to be retired either through burial or burning. Flags were collected and retired through burning.

The Color Guard l. to r. Brett Osborn, Charles Harbaugh, Dale Corey, Chapman Lash, John Petrie, and Sean Carrigan.

A color guard presented colors before emcee Chip Daniel called on the Flag Detail to present a worn flag for inspection. A flag had the stripes and blue field separated for the formal ceremony with 35 additional flags retired at the ceremony.


A musket squad completed the honors with a three-volley salute and Taps were played to honor the flags.

The musket squad preparing to fire. l. to r. Brett Osborn, Charles Harbaugh, Sean Carrigan, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Chapman Lash, and Dale Corey. (Photos courtesy of Thomas “Chip” Daniel.)

Participating from Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Brett Osborn, and John Petrie. They were joined by Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh and Chapman Lash, member of Mercer’s Company, French and Indian War.

Also participating in the ceremony was Daughter of the American Revolution compatriot Anne Simmons.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Living Water Christian Church Yard Sale – June 24-25

Published

2 days ago

on

June 20, 2022

By

The Living Water Christian Church is holding a huge yard sale on Friday and Saturday (June 24-25, 2022) at 72 North Lake Avenue in Front Royal. They’ll be open from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm on both days.

They have housewares, clothing, pet care, tools furniture, books, and many more items.

Come on out and take a look. Donations only.

Food is available as well as a bake sale.


If you have any questions feel free to call Judy Gribble at 540-305-9432 or email at Judy.gribble@comcast.net

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Commemoration to Dr. Joseph Warren

Published

4 days ago

on

June 18, 2022

By

Dr. Joseph Warren, the namesake of Warren County Virginia, was martyred on 17 June 1775 at the Battle of Bunker Hill. He was remembered on June 17, 2022 at the Warren County Administrative Building by the Sons of the American Revolution, Col. James Wood II Chapter. The County flag has been flying at half-mast all week in honor of him.

We thank Joseph Warren for his ultimate sacrifice. We salute you today.

The Sons of the American Revolution gave a 21-gun salute and taps was played as well as a prayer by the Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson, Chaplain.

Rest in Peace Doctor Joseph Warren. Your legacy is a free people and the United States “Under God…not a King.” He left this earth at the age of 34 years.


Find out more about Dr. Joseph Warren at www.djwf.org or more about the Sons of the American Revolution, Col. James Wood II Chapter at http://coloneljameswood.virginia-sar.org/

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 16th

Published

1 week ago

on

June 15, 2022

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, June 16:

• Thursday: 1:20, 4:20 & 7:20
• Daily: 1:10, 4:20 & 7:20
Rated PG-13  |  2 Hours 11 Minutes

• Thursday: 4:30 & 7:30
• Daily: 1:20, 4:25 & 7:40
Rated PG  |  1 Hour 45 Minutes


• Thursday: 1:00, 4:15 & 7:25
• Daily: 1:00, 4:15 & 7:30
Rated PG-13  |  2 Hours 27 Minutes

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

COMING SOON:

  • “The Black Phone”
  • “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
  • “Thor: Love and Thunder”
  • “NOPE”
Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Continue Reading

Community Events

Children’s Literature Conference rocks the library

Published

1 week ago

on

June 15, 2022

By

Shenandoah University’s Children’s Literature Conference will close with the return of its “Rockin’ the Library” event from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24, on the Braddock Street side of Handley Library (100 W. Piccadilly St.). The theme for this year’s conference is “The Gift of Story.”

It’s the first “Rockin’ the Library” since the advent of the pandemic and it promises to be a grand affair, featuring authors and illustrators who are appearing at the in-person, two-day session that concludes the conference, which began in late April with twice-weekly virtual visits to classrooms and educators by authors and illustrators.

The event is set to include live llamas, in honor of “Llama Destroys the World” by author Jonathan Stutzman and illustrator Heather Fox and art demonstrations by Fox, author/illustrator Greg Pizzoli (“The Watermelon Seed” and the “Baloney” books) and author/illustrator Deborah Freedman (“Tiny Dino,” “Is Was” and more). The celebration also includes book giveaways, cupcakes, a photo booth, face painting, a DJ, dancing, and story characters.

“Rockin the Library provides children in our community an opportunity to meet the authors and illustrators of some of their favorite books. I’m grateful that through the support of the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation, we can make this event possible,” said Shenandoah Children’s Literature Program Director Karen Huff, Ed.D. “Studies show that children who have access to books do not suffer from summer reading loss. I hope that every child who comes to ‘Rockin the Library’ will have a wonderful time and often return to the library to check out books and participate in the summer reading programs offered through the Handley Regional Library.”


The conference, including “Rockin’ the Library,” is made possible with the support of the Claude Moore Center for Literacy at Shenandoah University and the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation.

For more information, visit su.edu/clc or email infoclc@su.edu.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
81°
Mostly Cloudy
5:47am8:41pm EDT
Feels like: 84°F
Wind: 1mph S
Humidity: 79%
Pressure: 29.85"Hg
UV index: 6
ThuFriSat
70/59°F
84/61°F
88/64°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jun
22
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 22 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jun
24
Fri
8:00 am Indoor Yard Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Indoor Yard Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Jun 24 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Indoor Yard Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Large indoor yard sale will be held in the Front Royal United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall on Friday, June 24th, from 8 am – 1 pm, and Saturday, June 25th, from 8 am – 12[...]
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jun 24 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
Jun
25
Sat
all-day Great American Campout @ Sky Meadows State Park
Great American Campout @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 25 – Jun 26 all-day
Great American Campout @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Don’t miss your chance to camp out in the beautiful Historic Mount Bleak backyard. See all that Sky Meadows has to offer through activities beginning at noon on Saturday and running until noon[...]
8:00 am Indoor Yard Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Indoor Yard Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Jun 25 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Indoor Yard Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Large indoor yard sale will be held in the Front Royal United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall on Friday, June 24th, from 8 am – 1 pm, and Saturday, June 25th, from 8 am – 12[...]
9:00 am Bi-Annual Quilt Show @ Woodmen Life Building
Bi-Annual Quilt Show @ Woodmen Life Building
Jun 25 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Bi-Annual Quilt Show @ Woodmen Life Building
Come visit the FREE Shenandoah Valley Quilt Guild’s Bi-Annual Quilt Show on Saturday, June 25th, from 9 AM to 5 PM, at the WoodmenLife Building, 3045 John Wayland Highway in Dayton, Virginia! We will have[...]
Jun
29
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 29 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jul
1
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 1 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
Jul
2
Sat
10:00 am A Tree-mendous Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
A Tree-mendous Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 2 @ 10:00 am – Jul 3 @ 11:00 am
A Tree-mendous Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Join Shenandoah Chapter Master Naturalist Paul Guay and explore the rich natural history of trees along the park’s Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Discover the tips and tricks of basic tree identification and the[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 2 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer dons historic clothing and cooks delicious[...]