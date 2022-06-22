This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 23rd

Shenandoah University’s Children’s Literature Conference will close with the return of its “Rockin’ the Library” event from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24, on the Braddock Street side of Handley Library (100 W. Piccadilly St.). The theme for this year’s conference is “The Gift of Story.”

It’s the first “Rockin’ the Library” since the advent of the pandemic and it promises to be a grand affair, featuring authors and illustrators who are appearing at the in-person, two-day session that concludes the conference, which began in late April with twice-weekly virtual visits to classrooms and educators by authors and illustrators.

The event is set to include live llamas, in honor of “Llama Destroys the World” by author Jonathan Stutzman and illustrator Heather Fox and art demonstrations by Fox, author/illustrator Greg Pizzoli (“The Watermelon Seed” and the “Baloney” books) and author/illustrator Deborah Freedman (“Tiny Dino,” “Is Was” and more). The celebration also includes book giveaways, cupcakes, a photo booth, face painting, a DJ, dancing, and story characters.

“Rockin the Library provides children in our community an opportunity to meet the authors and illustrators of some of their favorite books. I’m grateful that through the support of the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation, we can make this event possible,” said Shenandoah Children’s Literature Program Director Karen Huff, Ed.D. “Studies show that children who have access to books do not suffer from summer reading loss. I hope that every child who comes to ‘Rockin the Library’ will have a wonderful time and often return to the library to check out books and participate in the summer reading programs offered through the Handley Regional Library.”

The conference, including “Rockin’ the Library,” is made possible with the support of the Claude Moore Center for Literacy at Shenandoah University and the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation.

For more information, visit su.edu/clc or email infoclc@su.edu.