This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 4th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, June 4:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “In The Heights”
- “Peter Rabbit 2”
- “F9The Fast Saga”
Sons of the American Revolution hold a Memorial Day program at the Commonwealth Senior Living Facility
On May 27, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) presented a Memorial Day Program to the residents of the Commonwealth Senior Living Facility in Front Royal. Dale Corey provided opening remarks and provided a brief outline of the goals and objectives of the SAR.
Founded in 1889, it’s main purpose is to promote American Heritage. The main objective was to have a fraternal and civic society to salute those men and women who pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor during the American Revolutionary War. This is accomplished through patriotic, historical and educational activities and programs which perpetuate the memory of the men and women who achieved independence from Great Britain.
Bill Schwetke provided an invocation and benediction, as well as making a presentation on the significance of Memorial Day in honoring those who gave their lives while serving the country.
Doug Hall and Thomas “Chip” Daniel each provided supporting presentations to the seniors about what this day means to them.
Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association to host annual GardenFest at Belle Grove Plantation on Saturday, June 5
The Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) and Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association will hold its annual GardenFest on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Belle Grove Plantation in Middletown, Virginia. The event begins at 8:00 a.m. sharp and will continue until 3:00 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Tours of Belle Grove’s historic Manor House will be $5 for visitors 12 and older and offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Master Gardeners will also give free guided tours of Belle Grove’s Teaching Garden.
The highlight of GardenFest is the VCE Master Gardeners’ Plant Sale. This annual fundraiser supports the educational programs offered by the Master Gardeners throughout the year. The plant sale area will be doubled so there is ample space to safely shop. All plants will be priced at $5 and a list of plants for sale will be shared at Facebook.com/NSVMGA later this month. More information for those and former years’ plants, may be found online. Cash and credit cards are accepted. The plant sale is a great place to find Shenandoah Valley & Virginia native plants, plants for beneficial pollinators, unique trees and shrubs, as well as vegetables and herbs. Garden wagons will be available to transport purchased plants to vehicles and Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions about plants and gardening.
Throughout the day, VCE Master Gardener education booths, unique vendors, informative non-profits, wildlife rescues, children’s activities, and “Secondhand Rose,” a Rummage sale for gardening and household items will be available.
Food and beverage vending will be provided by the Frederick County 4-H Eggs n’ Ears selling pre-package snacks. Vendor booths include: Blue Ridge Gardens, Candy’s Soap & Sea Bath, Hill House Farm & Nursery, Native Perennials, Poverty Ridge Alpacas, Seven Bends Nursery, West Virginia Broom Barn; as well as non-profits: North Mountain Rescue, Valley Wildlife Care, Virginia Gourd Society, Virginia Master Naturalists.
Children’s activities will include herb-scented clay, scent-matching games, the opportunity to grow plant people and plants, as well as educational information on Spotted Lanternfly.
“After a year away from face-to-face interaction with our communities, GardenFest is the perfect opportunity for us to get together with them again. Our volunteers work all year for this event because we know how much people enjoy attending, and we are looking forward to answering gardening questions and talking about our program in person,” said Stacey Smith, the Master Gardeners’ unit Volunteer Coordinator.
ABOUT NORTHERN SHENANDOAH VALLEY MASTER GARDENER ASSOCIATION (NSVMGA)
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association supports its members—Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteers serving the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren. VCE Master Gardener Volunteers are educators who work within their communities to encourage and promote environmentally sound horticulture practices through sustainable landscape management, education, and training. They continue their education each year to stay up to date on current issues and recommendations for home gardeners. Since 1993, they have coordinated educational events, projects, help desks and info booths, and gardening speakers throughout NSVMGA’s five-county area. They also teach horticulture to children, through a Junior Master Gardener Program and an annual memorial scholarship to area high-school students. GardenFest is the major fundraiser for NSVMGA. More information is available at nsvmga.org or facebook.com/NSVMGA/.
ABOUT BELLE GROVE
Belle Grove Plantation is a non-profit historic house museum that is a National Trust for Historic Preservation site and a partner in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park. Its grounds and gardens were designed and donated by The Garden Club of Virginia and are tended by dedicated volunteers with guidance from the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners. Belle Grove’s Teaching Garden contains useful and beautiful plants typical of those used by the Hite family in the early 19th century and it will be available for touring during GardenFest. Belle Grove is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road south of Middletown, Virginia (exit 302 on I-81, one exit north of the I-66 interchange). More information is available at bellegrove.org or facebook.com/bellegrove.
Belle Grove Plantation to resume offering Manor House tours daily, summer and fall events planned
Starting Tuesday, June 1, Belle Grove Plantation will resume offering Manor House tours daily. The property, including the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center (containing the Museum Shop and exhibits) is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Manor Hour tours are offered hourly and begin at :15 past the hour. Each tour is limited to ten guests and admission is sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a mask on the property.
This summer, Belle Grove is participating in the Blue Star Museum program, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense. The program provides free admission to currently serving U.S. military personnel and their families from May 15-September 6, 2021. Belle Grove is partnering with the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (also a Blue Star Museum) to honor U.S. Navy master diver Carl Brashear in a free online program on Tuesday, June 22 at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be Chief Warrant Officer 5 Phillip Brashear, who will discuss his father’s journey to become the first African American to graduate from the Diving & Salvage School and to become a master diver. The major motion picture Men of Honor was based on Carl Brashear’s life. Registration is at bellegrove.org/calendar/brashear.
Belle Grove will host many of its popular events this summer and fall. On Saturday, June 5, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. is GardenFest. Organized by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners Association, it will feature a plant sale, garden related vendors, rummage sale, expert gardening information, and activities for children. This is a free event and Belle Grove Manor House tours will be discounted to $5 for those 12-years and older that day.
Bluegrass in the Barn with Five of a Kind Bluegrass Band will be held at Belle Grove on Saturday, July 10, 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and are on sale now at www.bellegrove.org and in the Museum Shop. It includes complimentary beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages and snacks. Shaffer’s BBQ food truck will have food for sale.
The Belle Grove Wine Fest (plus!) is scheduled for Saturday, August 28, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The “plus!” refers to an expanded number of area wineries, cideries, meaderies, distilleries, and breweries that will be included this year. Gingerfunk Allstars and the Elizabeth Lawrence Band will provide live music all day. Belle Grove is actively seeking vendors for this event and for more information contact info@bellegrove.org.
Belle Grove will again be the site of the U.S. Border Collie Handlers National Sheepdog Finals Tuesday, October 5-Sunday, October 10, 2021. The top-ranking sheep dogs and their handlers will qualify for this event that will crown the North American champion. Tickets are on sale now at www.bellegrove.org and in the Museum Shop.
Executive Director Kristen Laise said, “We are grateful for the support Belle Grove has received during the pandemic, which allows us to safely and seamlessly resume our daily operations and special events. As our community reopens, we look forward to welcoming back our neighbors from near and far for great educational and social activities.”
About Belle Grove—Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia 22645 and is conveniently located to I-81 (use exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation is a non-profit historic house museum that is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site (www.savingplaces.org). Belle Grove is also one of the partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park (www.nps.gov/cebe). Guests are encouraged to check www.bellegrove.org or call 540-869-2028 for updates before planning a visit.
Warren County Parks & Rec announces hours for Stokes Community Swimming Pool
The Claude A. Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool will be open for the 2021 Season on Saturday, May 29th and will be open weekends only until June 12th.
The following are the operating hours for the 2021 Season:
- Monday through Friday: 12:00 p.m. (Noon) – 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 12:00 p.m. (Noon) – 6:00 p.m.
The Claude A. Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool will be open Memorial Day, Monday, May 31st from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until 5:30 p.m.
Warren County Splash Pad 2021 Opening
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department is delighted to announce the Warren County Splash Pad at Dr. Saul Seide Memorial Gardens Memorial Park will be opening for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
The Splash Pad will be open for water fun from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily. Please check the Warren County website and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page for any additional updates.
COVID-19 social distancing requirements will be posted at the Splash Pad, or available at the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center, 200 East 8th Street, Front Royal, VA 22630, (540) 635-7750.
