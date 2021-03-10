Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 12th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, March 12:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
COMING SOON:
- “Nobody”
- “Godzilla vs. Kong”
- “Mortal Combat”
- “Black Widow”
WCHS Band SPRING Fruit Sale: Order and pay online, delivered to your door
Show your support for Warren County High School Band! Purchase healthy, grove fresh fruit from Florida Indian River Groves.
- WHO: Warren County High School Band
- WHAT: Spring Fruit Sale to support us purchasing new Marching Band Uniforms.
- WHEN: Now until April 2nd. Orders taken prior to March 19 will ship Early April, after March 19 will be shipped at the end of April.
- PRICES: All prices are listed on the site, but there will be a Shipping Charge of $6.95 per item.
- CHANGES: Online order and pay online, no in person sales. The fruit will ship to your door. The boxes of single fruit will be shipped in trays of 11 meaning large boxes will contain 33 pieces of fruit, medium will contain 22, and small 11.
To place your order online, simply click on this link.
After placing your online order, you will receive a receipt for your purchase via email. Please retain a copy of your receipt for your records.
Thank you for supporting our Marching Wildcats and our new uniform drive. Your support is crucial to our program and is greatly appreciated by our organization and members.
Contact chairperson David Dingess at ddingess@wcps.k12.va.us with any questions.
March Monopoly Madness at your local SPCA
Vintage Winchester Monopoly games are available at the Winchester SPCA adoption center, located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester. Games are $10 each, and a generous donor will match another $10 for each game sold!
The Winchester SPCA also invites all approved adopters to play the game and earn dollars off your adoption fee. Minimum prize is $5 off, Maximum is a fee waived adoption!
March Madness offer is good through March 31st.
Community Blood Drive to be held this Wednesday, March 3rd
WHAT MATTERS Warren–The Front Royal Police Department is sponsoring a blood drive on Wednesday, and all eligible donors are encouraged to log onto redcrossblood.org to schedule a donation of the GIFT OF LIFE! Jeff Farmer and the American Red Cross staff are grateful for the ongoing support, especially for the amazing sponsors and volunteers who have embraced the Red Cross Blood Service’s mission during the pandemic. He reminds donors that walk-ins are not allowed during the crisis and appointments are required (to help avoid donors having to wait and limit their time in public). Many precautions are being taken by the organization to protect the safety of donors as they protect the lives of those in need by choosing to donate during the quarantine.
- Front Royal Fire and Rescue Department (221 N Commerce Ave. Front Royal, VA 22630)
- Wednesday, 3/3/2021, from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Complimentary Screening for COVID Antibodies for all Blood Donors
RED CROSS PROTECTIVE MEASURES
All American Red Cross Staff before reporting to work are required to take their temperature. If they have a temperature of 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit they are required to not come to work.
At check-in, anyone entering the donation site such as donors and/or volunteers will have their temperatures taken. If at 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit or above they will be asked to leave.
All equipment from computers to tablets to donation beds will be wiped down after every user with sanitation wipes and everyone will be required to use hand sanitizer through every process of the donation stations. American Red Cross Staff are required to change gloves after every blood donor as well as usual.
Anyone nervous about donating during the pandemic is encouraged to log online to view the full protective measures being taken by the American Red Cross. redcrossblood.org/donate-blood.
FROM THE RED CROSS:
We’re also committed to helping others in meaningful ways during this pandemic. For a limited time, the American Red Cross will test all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional health service to our donors. If you’re eligible and feeling well, we recommend scheduling an appointment now.
For detailed donor eligibility questions, please have your donors call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Donors can save up to 15 minutes by using RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
If you’d like to learn more about scheduling a blood drive at your business or organization, please contact:
Jeffrey Farmer
DRD Representative
American Red Cross
Cell – (540) 333-3788
“You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement.”
— US Surgeon General, Jerome Adams
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes (and people) that matter. WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and many are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved with her many local or international projects, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
COVID-19 prompts Valley Health’s New Virtual Health Fair March 20-27
For more than 25 years, on the last Saturday in February, Valley Health, Shenandoah University, and scores of healthcare providers and students, wellness practitioners, and community nonprofits have gathered at Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester for the annual Community Wellness Festival. Warren Memorial Hospital has long sponsored a similar Community Safety & Wellness Expo each spring.
The misfortune of COVID-19 led Valley Health to take the lead on a new, week-long Virtual Health Fair which will take place Saturday, March 20-Saturday, March 27. The week-long event will offer a full schedule of online health and fitness programs on a variety of topics and expanded opportunities for free in-person heart and vascular screenings and reduced-cost blood work at Valley Health locations from Luray, VA to Martinsburg and Romney, WV. Once again, funding from the Valley Health Foundation is instrumental.
“We’ll miss the energy of interacting in person with the community, providers, and exhibitors, but we’re excited about how many more people throughout our region will have an opportunity to log in and meet experts, ask questions, and learn over the course of the week,” said Valley Health’s Michael Wade, chair of the Virtual Health Fair.
• Virtual programs including morning fitness classes, “Ask the Health Professional”, and other programs and videos on a variety of topics throughout the week.
• Reduced-cost bloodwork vouchers for sale all week, redeemable at any Valley Health outpatient lab by June 30. (Check the website: we’re offering more tests at a lower price!)
• Free heart attack risk screenings at 7 regional locations
• Free carotid and EKG screenings both Saturdays at the Winchester Medical Center Conference Center.
For more information and preliminary schedule of events, visit www.valleyhealthlink.com/healthfair. Check back as more topics for children and adults are being added.
Sign your children up for pictures with the Easter Bunny!
Come join the staff of Warren County Parks and Recreation and get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny! Pictures will be taken and printed on site; upon departure you will be given an Easter box that contains Easter crafts and Holiday inspired treats.
- This event is intended for children under 10 years old, and they must be accompanied by an adult.
- $10.00 per person; includes Easter box and picture.
- Event is limited to 50 participants; pre-registration is recommended.
- COVID-19 capacity and guidelines will be followed.
Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be on held Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
This program is eligible for online registration; visit us on the web at parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net.
