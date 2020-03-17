Connect with us

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 19th

Published

4 hours ago

on

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, March 19:

•   Thursday: 6:45
•   Fri – Wed: 12:55 & 6:55
Rated PG  |  Run Time: 1 hour 55 min

•   Thursday: 7:00
•   Fri – Wed: 1:00 & 7:00
Rated PG  |  Run Time: 1 hour 45 min

•   Thursday: 6:55
•   Fri – Wed: 12:45 & 6:45
Rated R  |  Run Time: 1 hour 45 min

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $9
  • Child (under 12): $6
  • Military: $7
  • Student (college): $7
  • Senior: $7
  • Matinees, All Seating: $6

Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:

  • “A Quiet Place Part II”
  • “Mulan”
  • “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
  • “Trolls: World Tour”
  • “Black Widow”
Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Community Events

Annual Spring Bazaar at Skyline High School

Published

1 day ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

The Skyline High School Community Based Instruction Program (CBI) is hosting the 2nd Annual CBI Spring Bazaar in the high school cafeteria, April 4th, from 9am – 2pm! There will be many vendors participating, ranging from arts & crafts, home-based businesses to concessions, SOUPS and more.

This event benefits the Skyline High School Community Based Instruction Program (CBI). The Skyline High School CBI is designed for students that need instruction in functional and daily living skills. Community Based Instruction is educational instruction in naturally occurring community environments providing students “real life experiences”. The goal is to provide a variety of hands on learning opportunities at all age levels to help students acquire the skills to live in the world today. This fundraiser helps to raise funds for activities, field trips, and the basics to keep this program running!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

CANCELED: St. Catty’s Day at the SPCA

Published

1 day ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

In regard to the previous Press Release below, the SPCA is cancelling the St. Catty’s Day event due to an abundance of caution regarding COVID19 and large gatherings. Thank you.

Celebrate St. Catty’s Day at the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties! Stop by the pet adoption center, located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, between 10AM and 5PM, on Tuesday, March 17. Learn how you can help to save the lives of itty bitty kittens, apply to become a Kitten Warrior, or adopt a cat for $17.

Current and newly approved fosters will enjoy “Green with Gratefulness” activities. All applicants must be 18 years of age or older.

For more information, contact Marie at sheltermanager@winchesterspca.org or call 540-662-8616.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

Join the Rotary Safari Adventure 2020 Gala!

Published

2 days ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

Join us for a Rotary Safari Adventure: May 9, 2020 | 6pm – 9pm | Lord Fairfax College – Corron Center

Experience a safari-themed mystery dinner with Rotary celebrating cultures around the world. This event raises money for the Warren County Samuels Public Library. Dress in a Safari theme or evening attire. Tickets can be purchased here or from any member of the Warren County Rotary Club. Tickets are $75 per guest for dinner and cash bar to include a silent auction, live auction, 50/50, music and dancing with DJ Skyhigh and surprises!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 12th

Published

6 days ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, March 12:

•   Thursday: 7:00
•   Friday: 6:00 & 8:40
•   Sat & Sun: 12:45, 3:20, 6:00 & 8:40
•   Mon – Wed: 6:00 & 8:40
Rated PG  |  Run Time: 1 hour 55 min

•   Thursday: 7:10
•   Friday: 6:10 & 8:45
•   Sat & Sun: 12:55, 3:25, 6:10 & 8:45
•   Mon – Wed: 6:10 & 8:45
Rated PG  |  Run Time: 1 hour 45 min

•   Thursday: 7:05
•   Friday: 6:05 & 8:55
•   Sat & Sun: 2:00, 6:05 & 8:55
•   Mon – Wed: 6:05 & 8:55
Rated R  |  Run Time: 2 hours

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $9
  • Child (under 12): $6
  • Military: $7
  • Student (college): $7
  • Senior: $7
  • Matinees, All Seating: $6

Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:

  • “A Quiet Place Part II”
  • “Mulan”
  • “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
  • “Trolls: World Tour”
  • “Black Widow”
Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

R-MA offers TechPilots Camp March 28th

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

R-MA’s Director of Unmanned Flight Operations Brian Kelly (on right) introduces senior McKenzie McFadden (on left) and sophomore Drew Schwentker to one of the Academy’s new drones.

Randolph-Macon Academy will host “TechPilots Camp” on Saturday, March 28th. This one-day immersion experience is for students in grades six through nine. They will explore the fields of drones, remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), computer-aided design, and engineering, through a creative, collaborative approach.

The camp will run from 9:20 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The cost for the day is $75, which includes a design engineering notebook, camp T-shirt, 3D printed drone lanyard, and lunch. For more information or to register, visit rmadrones.com.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

The House of Hope presents Empty Bowl Supper 2020

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

Empty Bowl Supper 2020 – this is a family friendly event! Enjoy gourmet soups prepared and donated by several of our local restaurants. You don’t want to miss these delicious soups and fun entertainment to benefit the House of Hope. The event will be held Thursday, March 26, from 5pm to 7pm, at the Front Royal Fire Department.

The Bowls:

With your ticket purchase, take your pick of a variety of handcrafted beautiful bowls painted just for this special event! Use it for dinner and take it home to keep. This year we have had more groups and friends of the community than ever chip in and help paint bowls with Arline Link at The Kiln Doctor/Explore Art & Clay. Thank you!

Soups by:

  • Soul Mountain
  • VinoVa
  • PaveMint
  • The Mill
  • Blue Wing Frog
  • Blue Door
  • The Apple House
  • El Maguey
  • Downtown Catering
  • Osteria

Entertainment:

  • MC for the night: Michael Williams of MDUM Chaufeur Service
  • Live Music: Passage Creek Rising
  • Maybe some face painting for kids!
  • We will have themed baskets available too. Buy raffle tickets and have a chance to win your favorite!

Tickets:

  • Tickets are available online through this Facebook event. You may also purchase at No Doubt Accounting or The Kiln Doctor.
  • Last minute kind of person? No problem! Available at the door or call 540-636-6753.
  • Adult Tickets $30.00 | Students $15.00 | Kids (6 & Under) $5

Empty Bowl Supper SPONSORSHIP:

GOLD $1,000 | SILVER $500 | BRONZE $250

We are looking for sponsors! This year we are offering an extra special benefit to GOLD sponsorship levels. A SPOTLIGHT VIDEO🎬! Jen Avery will come out and create a short video clip that will be played the night of the event and shared on social media. Really fun way to help bring awareness to both House of Hope and your business or cause.

“WE BELIEVE IN YOU!” – shout out 📣

All sponsorship levels are invited to be part of the inspiring “We Believe In You!” shout out video. This video will also be played the night of the event. In addition, Jen will bring the video to the House of Hope and show the men. What an awesome way to show community support and inspiration! Sometimes just to know someone cares is motivation enough.

Call Jen Avery, Jenspiration!, anytime to discuss: 540-683-0790

ALL FUNDS RAISED WILL BENEFIT THE HOUSE OF HOPE.

  • The House of Hope is the only residential rehabilitation program serving men in Warren County, Virginia. Opening the door to hope and housing. Learn more here.
  • House of Hope, a 501(c)(3) organization
  • If you prefer to DONATE, click here.

Thank you for your support in any way! Please like our Facebook page to stay current on Empty Bowl Supper updates and sponsor shout-outs!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
58°
Partly Cloudy
07:1819:22 EDT
Feels like: 58°F
Wind: 4mph SW
Humidity: 59%
Pressure: 30.13"Hg
UV index: 4
TueWedThu
63/34°F
58/49°F
76/64°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Mar
17
Tue
4:30 pm Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 17 @ 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! Tuesday, March 17 –  Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! This[...]
Mar
18
Wed
10:15 am Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 18 @ 10:15 am – 12:00 pm
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
10:15 Toddler story time | 11:00 Preschool story time Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19: Our stories, songs, and craft this week will be about friends! Come to story time and see your friends,[...]
Mar
19
Thu
10:15 am Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 19 @ 10:15 am – 12:00 pm
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
10:15 Toddler story time | 11:00 Preschool story time Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19: Our stories, songs, and craft this week will be about friends! Come to story time and see your friends,[...]
6:00 pm Memories of a child survivor of ... @ Skyline High School
Memories of a child survivor of ... @ Skyline High School
Mar 19 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Memories of a child survivor of the Holocaust - Inge Auerbacher @ Skyline High School
MEMORIES OF A CHILD SURVIVOR OF THE HOLOCAUST – Inge Auerbacher When Inge Auerbacher was just 7 years old, she was deported with her parents to the Theresienstadt ghetto in Czechoslovakia. Inge was the last[...]
Mar
21
Sat
11:00 am Emergency Preparedness for Early... @ Samuels Public Library
Emergency Preparedness for Early... @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 21 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Emergency Preparedness for Early Childhood Providers @ Samuels Public Library
A little over a year ago, Virginia began requiring child care programs to develop emergency preparedness plans. Now, it is time to evaluate our plans, discuss what works and what doesn’t, and update our plans.[...]
1:00 pm Moving Mindfully: Finding and ke... @ Ruby Yoga
Moving Mindfully: Finding and ke... @ Ruby Yoga
Mar 21 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Moving Mindfully: Finding and keeping your footing @ Ruby Yoga
Join Ruby Yoga and Deborah Romero of Optimal Posture LLC for a series of workshops on moving more mindfully through life using the principles of yoga and the Alexander Technique. Slated for Saturday, Jan. 25,[...]
2:00 pm World of Lego @ Samuels Public Library
World of Lego @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 21 @ 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm
World of Lego @ Samuels Public Library
Children ages 5 and up are invited to explore all the amazing things you can do with Legos. Real-life buildings out of Legos? Join us for this fascinating topic and building session! Registration begins February[...]
4:00 pm Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser @ Front Royal Church of the Brethren
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser @ Front Royal Church of the Brethren
Mar 21 @ 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser @ Front Royal Church of the Brethren
The American Heritage Girls Troop VA 2206 is sponsoring their annual all-you-can-eat Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday, March 21, from 4:00pm-7:00pm, at the Front Royal Church of the Brethren (106 W. 13th Street in Front[...]
Mar
22
Sun
2:00 pm R-MA Open House @ Randolph-Macon Academy
R-MA Open House @ Randolph-Macon Academy
Mar 22 @ 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
R-MA Open House @ Randolph-Macon Academy
Randolph-Macon Academy will host an open house on Sunday, March 22nd, with tours beginning promptly at 2:00 pm. Families interested in applying for the summer session (named a “Best Summer Camp” by Northern Virginia Magazine)[...]
Mar
24
Tue
4:30 pm Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 24 @ 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! Tuesday, March 17 –  Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! This[...]