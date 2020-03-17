Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 19th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, March 19:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “A Quiet Place Part II”
- “Mulan”
- “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
- “Trolls: World Tour”
- “Black Widow”
Annual Spring Bazaar at Skyline High School
The Skyline High School Community Based Instruction Program (CBI) is hosting the 2nd Annual CBI Spring Bazaar in the high school cafeteria, April 4th, from 9am – 2pm! There will be many vendors participating, ranging from arts & crafts, home-based businesses to concessions, SOUPS and more.
This event benefits the Skyline High School Community Based Instruction Program (CBI). The Skyline High School CBI is designed for students that need instruction in functional and daily living skills. Community Based Instruction is educational instruction in naturally occurring community environments providing students “real life experiences”. The goal is to provide a variety of hands on learning opportunities at all age levels to help students acquire the skills to live in the world today. This fundraiser helps to raise funds for activities, field trips, and the basics to keep this program running!
CANCELED: St. Catty’s Day at the SPCA
In regard to the previous Press Release below, the SPCA is cancelling the St. Catty’s Day event due to an abundance of caution regarding COVID19 and large gatherings. Thank you.
Celebrate St. Catty’s Day at the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties! Stop by the pet adoption center, located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, between 10AM and 5PM, on Tuesday, March 17. Learn how you can help to save the lives of itty bitty kittens, apply to become a Kitten Warrior, or adopt a cat for $17.
Current and newly approved fosters will enjoy “Green with Gratefulness” activities. All applicants must be 18 years of age or older.
For more information, contact Marie at sheltermanager@winchesterspca.org or call 540-662-8616.
Join the Rotary Safari Adventure 2020 Gala!
Join us for a Rotary Safari Adventure: May 9, 2020 | 6pm – 9pm | Lord Fairfax College – Corron Center
Experience a safari-themed mystery dinner with Rotary celebrating cultures around the world. This event raises money for the Warren County Samuels Public Library. Dress in a Safari theme or evening attire. Tickets can be purchased here or from any member of the Warren County Rotary Club. Tickets are $75 per guest for dinner and cash bar to include a silent auction, live auction, 50/50, music and dancing with DJ Skyhigh and surprises!
R-MA offers TechPilots Camp March 28th
Randolph-Macon Academy will host “TechPilots Camp” on Saturday, March 28th. This one-day immersion experience is for students in grades six through nine. They will explore the fields of drones, remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), computer-aided design, and engineering, through a creative, collaborative approach.
The camp will run from 9:20 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The cost for the day is $75, which includes a design engineering notebook, camp T-shirt, 3D printed drone lanyard, and lunch. For more information or to register, visit rmadrones.com.
The House of Hope presents Empty Bowl Supper 2020
Empty Bowl Supper 2020 – this is a family friendly event! Enjoy gourmet soups prepared and donated by several of our local restaurants. You don’t want to miss these delicious soups and fun entertainment to benefit the House of Hope. The event will be held Thursday, March 26, from 5pm to 7pm, at the Front Royal Fire Department.
The Bowls:
With your ticket purchase, take your pick of a variety of handcrafted beautiful bowls painted just for this special event! Use it for dinner and take it home to keep. This year we have had more groups and friends of the community than ever chip in and help paint bowls with Arline Link at The Kiln Doctor/Explore Art & Clay. Thank you!
Soups by:
- Soul Mountain
- VinoVa
- PaveMint
- The Mill
- Blue Wing Frog
- Blue Door
- The Apple House
- El Maguey
- Downtown Catering
- Osteria
Entertainment:
- MC for the night: Michael Williams of MDUM Chaufeur Service
- Live Music: Passage Creek Rising
- Maybe some face painting for kids!
- We will have themed baskets available too. Buy raffle tickets and have a chance to win your favorite!
Tickets:
- Tickets are available online through this Facebook event. You may also purchase at No Doubt Accounting or The Kiln Doctor.
- Last minute kind of person? No problem! Available at the door or call 540-636-6753.
- Adult Tickets $30.00 | Students $15.00 | Kids (6 & Under) $5
Empty Bowl Supper SPONSORSHIP:
GOLD $1,000 | SILVER $500 | BRONZE $250
We are looking for sponsors! This year we are offering an extra special benefit to GOLD sponsorship levels. A SPOTLIGHT VIDEO🎬! Jen Avery will come out and create a short video clip that will be played the night of the event and shared on social media. Really fun way to help bring awareness to both House of Hope and your business or cause.
“WE BELIEVE IN YOU!” – shout out 📣
All sponsorship levels are invited to be part of the inspiring “We Believe In You!” shout out video. This video will also be played the night of the event. In addition, Jen will bring the video to the House of Hope and show the men. What an awesome way to show community support and inspiration! Sometimes just to know someone cares is motivation enough.
Call Jen Avery, Jenspiration!, anytime to discuss: 540-683-0790
ALL FUNDS RAISED WILL BENEFIT THE HOUSE OF HOPE.
- The House of Hope is the only residential rehabilitation program serving men in Warren County, Virginia. Opening the door to hope and housing. Learn more here.
- House of Hope, a 501(c)(3) organization
- If you prefer to DONATE, click here.
Thank you for your support in any way! Please like our Facebook page to stay current on Empty Bowl Supper updates and sponsor shout-outs!
