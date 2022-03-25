Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 25th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, March 25:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Morbius”
- “Sonic The Hedge Hog 2”
- “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”
- “Bad Guy’s”
Community Events
Money Management Clinic scheduled for Woodstock
Discover how to take control of your finances and prevent common financial mistakes at a free Money Management Clinic. Get tips that will help you reach your financial goals and have the opportunity to ask financial questions on topics such as budgeting, credit, and debt. The clinic is offered by Virginia Cooperative Extension in cooperation with the Massanutten Association of Realtors, The Massanutten Association of Realtors Affiliates, and the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce. The program will be held at the Chamber office, 103 South Main Street, Woodstock, VA 22664 on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. In addition to financial information you can trust, we’ll also have refreshments and door prizes! Please register at tinyurl.com/moneymanagementclinic by 5 p.m. on Monday. For more information about the clinic, e-mail Karen Poff at kpoff@vt.edu or call the Warren County Office of Virginia Cooperative Extension at 540-635-4549. Clinics are also available free of charge to employers, community organizations, churches, and civic groups with a minimum of 10 participants.
If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services, or other accommodations to participate, please contact Karen Poff by calling 540-635-4549 or to discuss accommodations at least five business days prior to the event. Virginia Cooperative Extension programs and employment are open to all, regardless of age, color, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, military status, or any other basis protected by law. An equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.
Community Events
Fred Smoot, former Washington Redskin, “Mouth of the South” sports guest & speaker at Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast
Yes, Winchester, there are still Redskins coming to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®. Tommy Price, Festival President, is pleased to announce Fred Smoot will be added to the long list of former Redskins who have been part of our springtime celebration.
Fred played nine seasons in the NFL for the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings. He went to college at Mississippi State University where he played from 1997 to 2000. He started his junior and senior years, was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference (SEC) selection both years, and a consensus first-team All-American as a senior. He was also a finalist for the Conerly Trophy in 2000.
Smoot was drafted by Washington as the 14th pick in the second round (45th pick overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft and immediately formed an impressive duo with Champ Bailey. Following two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, he returned for a second stint with Washington and helped the team make the playoffs in 2007 and played with the team until 2010. He played in 129 games and had 21 interceptions, 450 tackles, and 5 forced fumbles.
The colorful Smoot, affectionately known as the “Mouth of the South,” was one of the more popular Washington players over the last 20 years. A funny quote attributed to him is, “2/3rds of the earth is covered by water, the other 1/3 is covered by Fred Smoot.” Now, Smoot does some work in the media; and, yes, he is a big Washington fan.
Smoot co-hosts a podcast with popular D.C. sports personality Chick Hernandez called “That’s Your Opinion” on the Bleav Podcast Network. It’s an entertaining show that will make you laugh while offering plenty of good football takes. In addition, he does radio and TV work for CSN, 106.7 The Fan, and NBC.
Smoot will be speaking at Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast at the Tolley Dental Zone inside the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletic and Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University on Saturday, April 30, at 8 a.m. and will ride in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade, which kicks off at 1:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
Community Events
Former NASCAR crew chief and analyst, Jeff Hammond, to speak at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast and ride in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade
Jeff Hammond’s love of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is equal to that of longtime fans of Bloom Nation. Tommy Price, president of the Festival, is now welcoming Hammond’s return as a speaker at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast. Jeff was the Firefighters’ Marshal in 2016. Jeff says, “Apple Blossom to the spring is what Macy’s Parade is to Christmas”
Jeff Hammond joined FOX Sports at the conclusion of the 2000 NASCAR season as an analyst for FOX NASCAR’s inaugural year of MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES coverage, moving over from his duties at Roush Fenway Racing as Kurt Busch’s crew chief.
From 2001 to 2013, Hammond served as an analyst for FOX NASCAR SUNDAY, the network’s prerace show at the time, alongside Chris Myers and Darrell Waltrip. In 2014, he covered stories on pit road, becoming the first former crew chief to serve in that capacity for network television’s NASCAR coverage.
In 2006, Hammond received his first Sports Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Sports Person–Studio Analyst. Hammond visited America’s troops serving overseas in Baghdad and Southwest Asia as part of the NFL on FOX’s Thanksgiving Day coverage in 2010 and in Korea as part of the NFL on FOX’s Thanksgiving Day coverage in 2011. His broadcasting resume includes work for FX, ESPN, Turner, and TNN. He has co-hosted the nationally syndicated NASCAR Country radio show.
In 2019, Hammond was awarded the prestigious Smokey Yunick Award. A year later, Jeff was awarded the Fireball Roberts Hard Charger Award. Hammond may be heard weekly on Performance Racing Network’s “Fast Talk” on Monday evenings and on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Late Shift” with Brad Gillie on Tuesday evenings.
In 1974, at the age of 17, the legendary crew chief began his NASCAR career as a tire changer for Walter Ballard. He transitioned to the role of jack man and served in this capacity for all three of Cale Yarborough’s Cup Series championships before winning the 1981 championship as Darrell Waltrip’s jack man. In 1982, Hammond took the helm as crew chief for the first time atop the pit box for Waltrip at the pinnacle of the future Hall of Famer’s career. Together, the pair visited Victory Lane an impressive 43 times, including Waltrip’s 1989 Daytona 500 victory. Hammond, known as a methodical strategist, was Waltrip’s pit boss for two of his three Cup Series championships (1982 and 1985), and won the 1989 GM Goodwrench Teamwork of Excellence Award. He retired with 508 races as a crew chief.
In 2021, Hammond returned to the Crew Chief ranks as only one of four Crew Chiefs chosen for the inaugural Superstar Racing Experience series. Hammond would get his first win in this new racing series with driver and eventual series champion, Tony Stewart.
Hammond co-owns and operates Pit Training and Instruction (PIT) facility, a 24,000 square foot facility in Mooresville, N.C. PIT also owns 5 Off 5 On Race Team Performance and specializes in training current NASCAR pit crew members, in addition to assisting aspiring pit crew members gain the skills and knowledge they need to break into and succeed in NASCAR. Through PIT, Hammond also conducts team-building exercises for corporations and serves as a motivational speaker for several Fortune 500 companies, including ExxonMobil, Northrop Grumman, and O’Reilly Auto Parts.
Hammond attended East Carolina University, where he played football. He resides near Charlotte, N.C., with his family.
Jeff will be speaking at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast at The Tolley Dental Zone in the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics and Events Center at Shenandoah University at 8 a.m. and riding in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade, which steps off at 1:30 p.m. through the streets of historic Winchester.
Tickets for Festival events are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
Community Events
Recent events with the Sons of the American Revolution
On March 19, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a presentation ceremony. The Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church assisted greatly in the Revolutionary War Patriot grave marking ceremony conducted that day to honor five patriots buried in the church cemetery.
A certificate was presented to Pastor Janice Marie Lowden who provided chaplain services throughout the program and welcomed the almost ninety individuals gathered for the occasion. She dressed in period attire which added to the colonial atmosphere. A certificate was also provided to Ms. Brenda Boldin, Administrative Secretary for the church. She was responsible for assisting in identifying the graves that were in the cemetery and contacting descendants of patriot John Krim.
The church, represented by Ms Diann Dailey, President of the Trinity Congregation Council, cooperated in the sponsorship of the event and provided refreshments after the ceremony was concluded. Through the efforts of all, a successful ceremony was conducted to honor Revolutionary War Patriots John Nicholas DeLong, John Krim, Jacob Kline, John Krider and Nicholas Samsel.
Also on March 19, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a Color Guard Muster/Workshop. 27 compatriots from around the state gathered to hone their color guard skills.
The event was held at the Wayside Inn, the longest continuously operating Inn within the United States. Built in the 18th century, it is an ideal place for the Sons (SAR) to conduct events and meetings.
The workshop began with an in depth discussion of safety led by Compatriot Brett Osborn. This included procedures involved in firing muskets, bladed weapons and being prepared for obstacles during ceremonies. The second phase conducted by compatriot Dale Corey explaining etiquette and appropriate actions when representing the Society. The group then split.
Brett Osborn took 12 individuals outside for instructions on the procedures for firing muskets. They discussed proper form, commands, the loading and firing procedures. The musketmen were able to fire several rounds each to become familiar with the process. Compatriot Marc Robinson gave the remainder instruction on commands and procedures for movements during ceremonies and events.
Participants were from the following chapters: Colonel James Wood II, Colonel William Grayson, Fairfax Resolves, General Daniel Morgan, Jamestown, Sgt Maj John Champe and Williamsburg.
Compatriots who participated were Rick Abbott, Ken Bonner, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, David Cook, Jim Cordes, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Gary Dunaway, Leamon Duncan, Kelly Ford, Chris Melhuish, Erick Moore, Paul Parish, Dennis Parmerter, John Petrie, Allan Phillips, Nathan Poe, Will Reynolds, Barry Schwoerer, Mike St Jacques, John Thomas and Richard Tyler.
Community Events
Julius “Dr. J.” Erving to serve as Sports Marshal for the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival
Legendary basketball great of all times, Julius “Dr. J.” Erving, has been named Sports Marshal by Tommy Price, president of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®.
Julius Winfield Erving, internationally recognized as Dr. J. was the dominant basketball player of his era, and a true innovator who revolutionized the way the game was played. Widely heralded as one of the all-time greats, he is often considered to have been the catalyst for the ABA-NBA merger in 1976. Erving’s strong leadership skills led his teams to championships in both leagues while his authentically thrilling high-flying style on the court captivated millions of fans from all over the world along the way. A gracious, dignified, and disciplined man, Erving was an ideal ambassador of the sport. He was the epitome of class and humility, and no one was more respected both on and off the court. This is the essence of who he is and what he still brings to any role he serves in.
Currently serving as founder/managing member of Erving Global Opportunity LLC, Julius brings to the table close to 40 years of experience as a Hall of Fame player, executive and entrepreneur. Erving Global Opportunity (EGO) is engaged in managing the ownership, business development, commercial utilization, merchandising, television, film, social media and philanthropic involvement of the Julius “Dr. J. Erving” brand. Dating back to 1979, Mr. Erving’s business affiliations have generated close to 2.5 billion dollars in revenues and brand value for his partners and other high-profile clientele.
The overarching business model consists of leveraging the name, likeness, and intellectual property of Mr. Erving primarily through endorsements, personal appearances, strategic partnerships, equity participation, and worldwide licensing programs.
Erving holds a degree in business management from The University of Massachusetts, as well as honorary degrees from Temple University and Philadelphia University. He has served on various Boards of Directors including the following: Converse (6 years), Darden Group, (8 years) Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (3 years), Meridian Bank (5 years), Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commission (3 years), Saks Fifth Avenue (8 years), The Sports Authority (8 years), The University of Massachusetts (2 years), Widener University (1 year) and Williams Communications (4 years).
Erving played professionally for 16 years, having scored 30,026 points in his combined ABA and NBA career, and left as the third highest scorer in professional basketball at the time behind only Kareem
Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain. Erving scored more than 22.0 points per game in his 11 NBA seasons with Philadelphia and 28.7 points per game in his 5 ABA seasons with Virginia and New York.
In 1993, Erving was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and was also named to
the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-time team. In 1994, Erving was named by Sports Illustrated as one of the 40 most important athletes of all time. In 2017, GQ Magazine selected him as part of the 50 Greatest Living Athletes, a true testament to his staying power of remaining generationally relevant some 30 years after his playing career ended.
Erving will be speaking at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast at the Tolley Zone in the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletic and Events Center on Shenandoah University Campus, on Saturday, April 30 at 8 a.m. He will then ride in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade, which begins at 1:30 p.m. Erving’s appearance is being sponsored by Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Tickets to Festival events are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
Community Events
Virginia Department of Veterans Services and partners to hold National Vietnam War Veterans Day special ceremonies
In honor of the fifth anniversary of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will recognize the more than 230,000 Virginia men and women who served in our Nation’s Armed Forces during this conflict from 1955 until 1975. A special ceremony will be held on Tuesday, March 29 at 11 a.m. EDT to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day at the Virginia War Memorial, 621 South Belvidere Street in Richmond.
All Vietnam War veterans and members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend this ceremony. Every Vietnam War Veteran in attendance will be presented with a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin in recognition of his or her service. For more information, please click here.
“It is especially important that all Virginians take the time on this special day to thank our fellow citizens who answered the call to serve our country,” said Daniel Gade, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “These veterans came back home, transitioned to civilian life, started families and became leaders in business, education, law, the arts, medicine, science, technology and public service throughout the Commonwealth. They deserve nothing less than our highest praise and acknowledgment for their service and sacrifice.”
In addition to the ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial, DVS will partner with Chapter 957 of the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) and James City County for a National Vietnam War Veterans Day commemoration and pinning ceremony to be held March 29 at 1 p.m. at Veterans Park in James City County. Details regarding that ceremony may be found here.
The Marine Corps League, James M. Slay Detachment #329; the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Richmond Chapter 1965; the Virginia Department of Veterans Services; and Mission BBQ will be honoring Vietnam Veterans on March 29, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mission BBQ Glenside location. Vietnam Veterans will be recognized, thanked, and honored for their service to the Nation during the Vietnam War. Vietnam Veterans who have not yet received their Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin (VVLP) will be presented with a VVLP and other material in recognition of the nation’s thanks for their service and sacrifice. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Details regarding this observance may be found here.
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services is a proud Commemorative Partner to the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Wind: 12mph W
Humidity: 38%
Pressure: 29.62"Hg
UV index: 1
41/23°F
39/21°F