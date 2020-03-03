Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 5th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, March 5:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “A Quiet Place Part II”
- “Mulan”
- “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
- “No Time to Die”
“She Kills Monsters” – A Warren County High School production
A WHAT MATTERS Warren Invitation from the Warren County High School Theatre Department, AKA the Maroon Masques:
All are invited to the Warren County High School Theater on March 5-7th to enjoy the production of “She Kills Monsters,” a play that tells the story of high schooler Agnes Evans as she deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly. When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with fairies, nasty ogres, and ’90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the “geek and warrior” within us all.
Tickets (Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 6:30 p.m. & Saturday at 2:00 p.m.):
- Adults – $8
- Students – $5
- Tickets can be purchase at the door or online at www.MaroonMasques.com.
- Or learn more about the event on Facebook.
About Maroon Masques (from their website):
Warren County High School has a long history in theatre. Our name, the Maroon Masques, comes from our school colors, Maroon, as well as the universal symbol of theatre, drama masks. The Maroon Masques have been around since the early days of the opening of the Warren County High School. A standard theatrical season at Warren County High School starts with a fall one act play that is taking to competition at the Virginia High School League theatre festival, as well as the Virginia Theatre Association annual conference. In the fall semester, we also typically perform a class play in the Theatre I class. In the spring, we perform a musical, and full length plays by Theatre II and Advanced Theatre classes. Other Drama club activities include participation in the National Shakespeare competition, a monologue-off, end of the year awards and picnic.
We have won many district, conference, regional championships and even a state title in 1989 in the Virginia High School League one act competitions. We have received awards at the Virginia Theatre Association conference. We take field trips to the American Shakespeare Center as well as other local theatres in the DC area. We prepare students for theatre at the college level. All students are welcome to join the drama club and be a part of our rich tradition.
Theatre Director: Mr. Chris Whitney
Mr. Whitney has received his BFA in Theatre, with a concentration in acting from Howard University. He has been honored to teach at Warren County High School for 12 years, which also happens to be his alma mater. In that time, he has had the pleasure of working with many talented students in over 50 productions. He has acted and directed professionally, but being a teacher comes first. He truly believes that there is a role or job for everyone in a production. Theatre should be inclusive and anyone can enjoy it. There is a reason why this art form is over a thousand years old and is still very relevant today.
Please feel free to email Mr. Whitney at cwhitney@wcps.k12.va.us or call his office phone at 540-635-4244 ext. 44148
Warren County High School – 155 Westminster Dr. Front Royal, VA 22630
Randolph-Macon Academy March Open House
Randolph-Macon Academy will host an open house on Sunday, March 22nd, with tours beginning promptly at 2:00 pm.
Families interested in applying for the summer session (named a “Best Summer Camp” by Northern Virginia Magazine) or the 2020-2021 school year are invited. Come visit with admission counselors, teachers, and students, and learn about the school culture that inspires “The Power of Rise” in students. Middle School (grades 6-8) and Upper School (grades 9-12) tours will include classrooms, athletic and dining facilities, and dorms.
RSVPs are strongly encouraged and greatly appreciated; walk-ins are warmly welcomed. To RSVP to the open house, visit www.rma.edu/open-house, or call 540-636-5484.
Warren Heritage Society presents Laura Virginia Hale Day
Please join us in a day of celebration to honor Laura Virginia Hale, born April 12, 1911. Find out who she was, how she selflessly gave to our community and the legacy she left behind.
The event will be celebrated on April 11, 2020, at 2pm. All are invited to the Ivy Lodge, located at 101 Chester Street, Front Royal, for this exciting event! You don’t want to miss the guest speakers, tours and more! Light refreshments will be served.
Presentations and tours will be provided by Suzanne Silek and Jim Heflin of the Warren Heritage Society.
Lenten Praise and Worship at Front Royal United Methodist Church
WHAT MATTERS Warren: Need a revival of your new year’s resolution? An excuse to have a fresh start and embrace a new habit (or give up one you’d love to do without)? Welcome to the period of Lent, which runs from Wednesday, February 26, to Thursday, April 9th. Identified as the period between Ash Wednesday and Easter, it encourages the active remembrance of the 40 days and nights Jesus spent in the wilderness. Not religious? The symbolic importance of Lent can be recognized by anyone as a wonderful time to choose to make needed changes to pave the way for a better life throughout the next 40 days and beyond!
Thanks to Allyson Gillispie for her inspiring idea to provide an informal gathering filled with music and praise (and a 5 minute inspirational message) to honor the first Lent of the new decade. Join her and others at Front Royal United Methodist Church at 1 West Main Street, in Front Royal, at 6pm on each Friday of Lent for fellowship, reflection, inspiration and joyful singing:
ALL are invited to LENTEN PRAISE AND WORSHIP:
- DATE: February 28, March 6, March 13, March 20, March 27 and April 3
- TIME: 6:00pm
- LOCATION: Front Royal United Methodist Church Sanctuary | 1 West Main Street
The 62nd Highland County Maple Festival: The official maple festival of Virginia returns with new experiences
Monterey, VA – The tradition of the annual Highland County Maple Festival returns March 14-15 and 21-22, 2020. Since 1958, visitors have been drawn to Highland County to tour real maple sugar camps for a cultural and culinary adventure. All-you-can-eat pancake and buckwheat cake meals, over 100 arts & crafts vendors, and live entertainment make this county-wide event a fun outing with lasting memories for the entire family.
This year, the Maple Festival features nine unique camps open for the public to tour at no charge. Visitors have the chance to view traditional and modern techniques for creating maple syrup from tree to bottle. In addition to pure maple syrup, some local camps offer a variety of flavored maple syrups infused with native plants or aged in spirit barrels, as well as hickory syrup. New for 2020, Tonoloway Farm is a walk-in, first-generation syrup operation on the wooded slopes of Bullpasture Mountain, just east of McDowell. In addition to wood-fired maple syrup, Tonoloway Farm plans to offer walnut syrup for yet another diverse taste of the Appalachian forests.
Local civic clubs and organizations feature delicious food, including those famous fresh maple doughnuts, pancake and buckwheat meals with sausage and gravy, trout sandwiches, pork rinds and just about anything maple-flavored! Additional food vendors on Water Street in Monterey offer treats like maple-bacon cupcakes, maple fudge, maple-bacon dates and brewery crafted nachos with maple.
Over 100 juried arts & crafts vendors will be available in Monterey and McDowell, providing one-of-a-kind treasures, tasty treats and special gifts. Browse and shop with new and returning vendors for a seemingly endless variety of handcrafted items, from exclusive artwork to exquisite jewelry. Admission to access vendors at the Highland High School and Elementary School gyms remains at $3, which comes with a collectible 2020 maple leaf keychain that also provides entry to both Saturdays’ 3:00 p.m. entertainment.
The Highland Center in Monterey will have an expanded presence at the festival this year, hosting the Highland County Visitor Center for festival information, children’s activities, vendors, and a “Maple Taproom,” featuring a place to sit down and enjoy an adult beverage, including the 2020 Daylight Cravings: Maple Bacon Breakfast Stout from Brothers Craft Brewing.
Regarding live entertainment, five performances will also be held at The Highland Center. The Little Switzerland Cloggers kick off the shows with a free performance at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14th. Then, award-winning banjoist and dancer, Tyler Hughes, presents old time music at 3:00 p.m. To round out the night, Bill Jenkins and the Virginia Mountain Boys perform folk music of the Appalachian Mountains at 7:00 p.m.
On Saturday, March 21st, John Bullard plays classical banjo at 3:00 p.m., followed by the all-female trio, After Jack, with their popular “hot folk” performance at 7:00 p.m. Admission to the Saturday 3:00 p.m. shows is $3, or a maple leaf keychain, and the Saturday 7:00 p.m. shows is $10. These four performances are brought to the public by the Highland County Arts Council and are made possible in part by funding from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge. In addition, Hull’s Hideaway Restaurant and Tavern in Monterey will host the acoustic blues trio, Delta Junction, in a 21+ show on Saturday, March 21st at 9:00 p.m. for $10.
Many additional activities can be found on stops while driving around the countryside that features expansive scenic views. These activities include feeding of live fish at the Virginia Trout Company north of Monterey, reliving history with a Highland Museum exhibit at The Mansion House in McDowell, viewing additional vendors at The Church at the Old Oak in Meadowdale, experiencing a local restaurant or store, or enjoying hard craft cider at Big Fish Cider Co. in downtown Monterey.
In 1999, the Library of Congress designated The Highland County Maple Festival a “Local Legacy,” and in 2014, the Governor of Virginia signed a bill into law designating the festival as the “official maple festival of Virginia.” Tens of thousands of visitors arrive in the rural mountain community annually to enjoy the event. The Highland County Maple Festival is coordinated by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce and made possible with the help of countless volunteers and organizations.
Traditional hours of the festival include Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., though visitors can get a jumpstart to the day with an all-you-can-eat pancake meal as early as 7:00 a.m. More details on all the festival happenings can be found at www.highlandcounty.org/events/maple-festival or www.facebook.com/HighlandCounty.
The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) membership nonprofit organization with a mission to lift up local businesses and entrepreneurs, promote Highland County, and champion economic prosperity and quality of life. For more information, please visit www.highlandcounty.org.
