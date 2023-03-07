Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 9th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, March 9:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D: add $3
COMING SOON:
- “65”
- “SHAZAM: Fury Of The Gods”
- “Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
- “Super Mario Bros.”
Laurel Ridge Spring Follies will delight audiences of all ages this weekend
This year’s Spring Follies theme should feel like home to many of the audience members, according to director Russell Rinker. The variety show, being performed four times March 11 and 12 on the Middletown Campus, is “Goin’ Country.”
“We will celebrate the rural traditions that we all know so well,” said Rinker, noting most audience members likely will have grown up – or are still growing up – in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. “We’ll have great country music going all the way back to Hank Williams and Bill Monroe in the early days. Of course, we have a segment honoring Patsy Cline.”
There are about five dozen performers this year, including children and a dance troupe, Rinker said.
A Strasburg native who has gone on to have a successful theater career that includes stints as a member of Blue Man Group and performing with the Broadway National Tour of “Amazing Grace,” Rinker has been performing with the Follies since he was a young boy. His sister and his parents are also longtime performers with the show. Rinker’s mother, Judy Rinker, was the first Shenandoah County resident to enroll in the college in 1970, was the 1972 Outstanding Graduate and worked at the college for more than three decades.
This is the first time Laurel Ridge Community College library archivist John Owens has taken part in the Follies. He is in a couple of skits.
“I figured I would give it a try,” Owens said. “The show is light-hearted. I had never met Russell before, but as the college’s archivist, I’ve been indexing photos of him and his whole family for years. He’s a riot. He has so much experience with theater.”
This year, both the show and pre-show activities will be in the Corron Community Development Center. Pre-show fun will include food and popcorn for purchase, free ice cream, face painting and cornhole.
The show begins at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. both Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12. The pre-show begins at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. both days. Tickets are $5 at the door, with children 5 and under free. Proceeds will support the Andrea Ludwick Performing Arts Fund.
Selah Theatre Project presents “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”
In Partnership with Laurel Ridge Community College, Selah Theatre Project presents GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER. A progressive white couple’s proud liberal sensibilities are put to the test when their daughter brings her black fiancé home, in this fresh and relevant stage adaptation of the iconic film. Matt and Christina Drayton quickly come to realize, supporting a mixed-race couple in your newspaper and welcoming one into your family in 1967 comes with quite different challenges to their surprise. They are not the only ones with concerns about the match.
Under the direction of LaTasha Do’zia, Todd Kreidler’s adaptation of GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER comes to Middletown providing a classic story of racial tension that proves at the end, love conquers all. This production highlights the scars implicit bias can leave on all of us, no matter how good we might think our intentions may be. The cast features Will Speakman (Doubt), Paige Ulevich (Terms of Endearment), Jon Conard (Fences), Danielle Juratovac (Seussariffic), Eric Lee Santiful (Fall of Heaven), Joanne Thompson (Trouble in Mind), Richard Clem (Terms of Endearment, Sarah Downs (Trouble in Mind), Tracy Conard, Sydney Martyn, and Ariel Scott (Macbeth).
“The relevance of this play hits home in so many ways,” says director LaTasha Do’zia. “The film in 1967 was ahead of its time, however, it clings true today as we examine our own biases,” exclaims Do’zia.
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner in 1967 American romantic-comedy film produced and directed by Stanley Kramer, and written by William Rose. It starred Spencer Tracy (in his final role), Sidney Poitier, and Katharine Hepburn, and features Hepburn’s niece Katharine Houghton. The film was one of the few films of the time to depict an interracial marriage in a positive light, as interracial marriage historically had been illegal in many states of the United States. It was still illegal in 17 states, until June 12, 1967, six months before the film was released, and scenes were filmed just before anti-miscegenation laws were struck down by the Supreme Court in Loving v. Virginia.
In collaboration with Coming To The Table – Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter, a talk back is scheduled after the performance on Saturday, March 18th. A dinner version of the production is set for Saturday, March 25th.
GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER will be presented on March 17-19 & 24-26. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7pm, and Sunday matinees are at 2pm. A special dinner theatre version will be on Saturday, March 25th to benefit the Larry Lamar Yates Memorial Scholarship and the Andrea Ludwick Performing Arts Fund.
PERFORMANCE INFORMATION
Laurel Ridge Community College
William H. McCoy Theatre
173 Skirmisher Lane | Middletown, VA 22645
- Friday, March 17 at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, March 19 at 2:00 p.m.
- Friday, March 24 at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, March 25 – Dinner Theatre at 6 p.m.
- Sunday, March 26 at 2:00 p.m.
TICKETS
- General Admission: $15
- Purchase tickets:
- Online: www.selahtheatreproject.org
- Box Office: 540-684-5464
SAR reads George Washington’s Farewell Address
On February 22, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter participated in a celebration of George Washington. The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter conducted a ceremony on Washington’s birthday at Yowell Memorial Park with Tom Hamill as emcee. To honor our first president and his service to the nation during the War for Independence, portions of his Farewell Address, written towards the end of his second term in office. He had wanted to retire from public life after his first term, but was convinced by Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton among others, to serve another term. These men felt the country would be torn apart without his leadership. This included the state of foreign affairs, and divisions between the newly formed Federalist and Democratic-Republican parties.
In June 1792, James Madison had helped Washington write a letter at the end of his first term that would have announced his retirement. This was set aside when he ran for the second term. This letter became the basis for the address that was written in 1796 by Alexander Hamilton for Washington. He wanted to convince the people that his service was no longer necessary. He believed he was not qualified to be president and if he accomplished anything, it was as a result of the support he had received from the country.
The letter was written to the citizens of the United States and was not publicly delivered. It was first published as “The Address of Gen. Washington to the People of America On His Declining the Presidency of the United States” in “Claypoole’s American Daily Advertiser” on September 19, 1796. This was about 10 weeks prior to the presidential election in 1796. He warned Americans they must remain true to their values. It was soon reprinted in newspapers across the country and later in a pamphlet form. It was printed in Senate Document No. 106-21, Washington, D. C. in 2000 with the following lead paragraph:
“In September 1796, worn out by burdens of the presidency and attacks of political foes, George Washington announced his decision not to seek a third term. With the assistance of Alexander Hamilton and James Madison, Washington composed in a “Farewell Address” his political testament to the nation. Designed to inspire and guide future generations, the address also set forth Washington’s defense of his administration’s record and embodied a classic statement of Federalist doctrine.”
Here is the opening paragraph to Washington’s Farewell Address to the people of the United States:
“Friends and Fellow-Citizens: The period for a new election of a citizen to administer the executive government of the United States being not far distant, and the time actually arrived when your thoughts must be employed in designating the person who is to be clothed with that important trust, it appears to me proper, especially as it may conduce to a more distinct expression of the public voice, that I should now apprise you of the resolution I have formed, to decline being considered among the number of those out of whom a choice is to be made.”
Washington then discusses issues of the political landscape and states his support that the government formed eight years prior with the adoption of the Constitution. He defends his administration’s record and uses the letter to help reunite the fledgling country that had seen controversy due to the Jay Treaty of 1794 between the United States and Great Britain. This treaty resolved issues remaining from the end of the Revolutionary War but was not universally accepted. Despite his belief the country would survive, he used the letter to offer advice on what were the greatest threats to the nation. Below are excerpts from the closing paragraphs to the people.
“How far in the discharge of my official duties I have been guided by the principles which have been delineated, the public records and other evidences of my conduct must witness to you and to the world. To myself, the assurance of my own conscience is, that I have at least believed myself to be guided by them.”
“With me a predominant motive has been to endeavor to gain time to our country to settle and mature its yet recent institutions and to progress without interruption to that degree of strength and consistency which is necessary to give it, humanly speaking, the command of it own fortunes.”
“I anticipate with pleasing expectation that retreat in which I promise myself to realize, without alloy, the sweet enjoyment of partaking, in the midst of my fellow-citizens, the benign influence of good laws under a free government, the ever-favorite object of my heart and the happy reward, as I trust, of our mutual cares, labors and dangers.”
He concluded by asking the American people to forgive any failures during his administration. He let them know they were unintentional, and he was to blame. Washington was ready to become a private citizen and become a gentleman farmer.
The ceremony included wreath presentations by Virginia Society President Ernie Coggins, and representatives of the Culpeper Minutemen, Colonel James Wood II, Fairfax Resolves and Sgt Maj John Champe Chapters, Texas SAR, and Culpeper Minutemen, Fauquier Court House and Bermuda Hundred Chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution as well as the Order of Founders and Patriots of America.
The Virginia State Color Guard was led by Bill Schwetke and included Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook, Dale Corey, Forrest Crain, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Mike Dennis, Tom Hamill, Charles Jameson, Barry Schwoerer, Richard Tyler and Virginia Society 2nd Vice President Michael Weyler.
After the wreath presentations, a three round musket salute was fired to honor our first president.
SAR conducts commemoration to George Washington
On February 22, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a celebration to honor George Washington on his birthday. The event was held at the Washington HQ in Winchester.
A presentation was made on “Young George Washington.” He was born February 11, 1731 (which became February 22, 1732, when a switch from the Julian Calendar to the Gregorian Calendar in 1752), at Pope’s Creek Plantation in Westmoreland County to Augustine and his 2nd wife, Mary Ball Washington. George’s grandfather, John had married Anne Pope, daughter of Nathan and inherited the farm from his father-in-law. John left the property to his grandchildren with Augustine moving to the property around 1722. The family moved to Little Hunting Creek when George was three-years-old and again moved when he was six to Ferry Farm in Stafford County. He lived there until he was 18.
Washington’s father died when he was 11-years-old, leaving his plantations to his sons. Little Hunting Creek was passed to Lawrence, George’s elder half-brother in 1740. He renamed it Mount Vernon after Admiral Edward Vernon. George spent much of his childhood at Mount Vernon, learning farming skills and how to be a cultured member of society. When he was 14, he began writing “Rules of Civility” that provided a guide on how to act in society. He found a set of surveying instruments at the store house on Ferry Farm and began studying geometry and surveying. In 1748 with few practice surveys, he accompanied George Fairfax and James Genn, Surveyor of Prince William County on a month long trip into the lower Shenandoah Valley to survey land for Thomas, Lord Fairfax. This was his initiation into the field as he became an accomplished surveyor and map maker.
In July 1749, at 17-years-old, Washington was appointed Culpeper County Surveyor, serving until November 1750. In 1753, he began his illustrious military career, serving in the militia when Governor Dinwiddie of Virginia appointed him as Adjutant with the rank of Major over one the four military districts. Washington led his regiment until 1758, when he resigned his commission to live the life of a Virginia plantation owner. His half-brother Lawrence had died in 1752, leaving Mount Vernon to his daughter Sara, who died in 1754 with his wife Anne, then inheriting the farm. When George returned from the militia, he began leasing Mount Vernon from Anne. He became the owner upon her death in 1761.
In 1758, Washington won election to the Virginia House of Burgesses, and on January 6, 1759, married Martha Dandridge Custis. He went on to become a successful farmer, soldier and politician. As Commander in Chief of the Continental Army, he was directly or indirectly responsible for the colonial victory in the War for Independence against Great Britain and presided over the Constitutional Convention.
Washington showed grace and humility and espoused the ideals of liberty, justice, freedom and dignity, laying the foundation for the American dream of prosperity to those who work hard and never give up. For this, he is referred to as the “Father of his country.”
The ceremony was emcee’d by Dale Corey with a color guard led by Marc Robinson. Virginia Society SAR 2nd Vice President Michael Weyler passed greetings and presented a wreath from the society. Dale Corey provided the presentation on “Young George Washington” with wreaths presented by Colonel James Wood II, Fairfax Resolves, Fort Harrison and Sgt Maj John Champe Chapters of the SAR.
Compatriots participating included Bryan Buck, Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook, Dale Corey, Forrest Crain, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Marshall DeHaven, Jerry Headley, Marc Robinson, Barry Schwoerer, Richard Tyler and Michael Weyler.
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of March
The Children’s Department at Samuels Public Library will be undergoing a small renovation in March to enhance the area. We appreciate your patience during this time as we continue to improve our Library.
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of March 2023. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Wednesday, March 1
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Elephant & Piggie! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Elephant & Piggie will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Thursday, March 2
- 6:00 PM – Teens Connect. Do you love being creative and want to find new books to dive into? Come join us once a month to enjoy different activities ranging from crafts, games, and more. This month we will be having a Teen Party Game Nite, in partnership with Play Favorites. For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
Saturday, March 4
- 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM – Dungeons & Dragons. Join us as we continue our quest to gather and save knowledge. For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
Monday, March 6
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, March 7
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Chain Reactions. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, March 8
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Grandparents! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Grandparents will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Saturday, March 11
- 11:00 AM – Aspiring Artists. For ages 6-11. Join us to make beautiful art using string painting! Registration is required.
- 2:00 PM – Discuss This Book. For ages 12-18. What type of books do you like? Historical, Science Fiction, Mystery, Adventure…? Bring a book that you like and can talk about. Registration is required.
Monday, March 13
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, March 14
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Paper Airplanes. Registration is required.
Wednesday, March 15
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about New Countries! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! New Countries will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Saturday, March 18
- 2:00 PM – Press Play. For ages 11-18. Come join us for a Mario Kart Tournament! Registration is required.
Saturday, March 25
- 11:00 AM – Story Walk. Join the Warren county/Front Royal Tree Stewards at Eastham Park as we read a new book, go on a scavenger hunt, and do a craft! Family friendly!
Monday, March 27
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, March 28
- 4:00 PM – Rainbow Puppets Heroes & Legends. Bring the family to see Virginia Heroes like Booker T. Washington and Pocahontas… and legendary characters like Pinocchio and Mother Goose!
Wednesday, March 29
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Once Upon a Time! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Once Upon a Time stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
