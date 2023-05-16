Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of May 18th
Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, May 18:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D: add $3
COMING SOON:
- “The Little Mermaid”
- “Spider Man: Across The Spider-Verse”
- “Elemental”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1”
Film Club: 05/19/2023 @ 9:55pm
Newtown Heritage Festival set for car and truck show and guided history trolley tour, Saturday, May 27
Stephens City’s biggest annual event gets underway Memorial Day weekend, May 26-27. The 2023 Newtown Heritage Festival (NHF) will entertain all who attend with something for everyone – music, food vendors, craft tents, museums, main street parade and fireworks. This article highlights the classic car and truck show and guided history trolley tour.
Newtown Heritage Festival’s (NHF) Classic Car & Truck show is back for its 2nd year on Saturday May 27, 2023. Festival officials expect seventy-five cars, and trucks to cruise into the old Stephen City School campus (5516 Main Street) for the annual gala event, which runs from 9 am to 1 pm. The 2 pm north-south Main Street, one-mile-long NHF parade through the Stephens City’s historic district will include some of the participating classic cars and trucks.
- Registration: Commences at 9 am.
- Entry Fee: $15
There will be 13 trophies awarded during the Newtown Heritage Classic Car and Truck Show.
- Best of Show, best overall car, or truck. Multiple judges to award points for exterior, interior, engine compartment, wheels, and overall cleanliness.
- Mayor’s Choice, Mayor Mike Diaz’s personal choice for the vehicle he would most like to drive.
- Best Truck, 2nd place, and 3rd place.
- Best Ford Car, and 2nd place.
- Best Chevy Car, and 2nd place.
- Best Dodge Car, and 2nd place.
- Best Antique Car, and 2nd place.
All proceeds go to support next year’s Newtown Heritage Festival programs.
Ron Dailey is the NHF Car and Truck Show Event Manager. “The 1970 Chevy Impala, owned by John and Amy Welsh of Winchester, received the 2022 Best in Show. The Impala was the finest looking and best maintained vehicle at the event,” said Dailey. Other than grading the entries, Dailey does not get caught up in the competition for awards. He enjoys walking around, meeting car owners and car show visitors, and admiring everybody’s ride. “I am just a true car loving guy, so all twenty-five vehicles that were registered for the 2022 Car and Truck Show had relevance and my own personal interest,” Dailey said.
According to Stephens City Mayor Mike Diaz, he chose the 1950 Ford F-1 Pickup for the 2022 Mayor’s Choice award because of the classic look. “The color was beautiful. The truck was very slick looking and it is one I would want to drive if given the opportunity. Plus, owners Dave and Joan Ritchie of Stephens City, were genuinely excited about the pickup having been entered and just participating in the event. I hope they enter again this year and challenge the newcomers,” Diaz said.
The most important car show which happens every year, just happens to be your local car show. While big-name events make the news, it is your local car show that serves as the bedrock of the car community in your area. These small, humble shows are the foundation of car culture.
If you have never been to a car and truck show before, you may not know exactly what transpires. Why do oodles of people attend these local shows? Car and truck events are usually represented by people of all ages who have one thing in common; they love these vehicles. It does not really matter if you have been to dozens of shows or if you have never been to a show and just come out to simply view great looking cars and trucks. Regardless of your experience, everyone is always welcome.
Most car shows feature many cars, trucks and often tractors. Some of these vehicles are classics that have been lovingly restored, while others are newer models that are popular with car enthusiasts. Car shows are usually localized, typically consisting of car enthusiasts who meet to socialize and share their passion with other car owners who love to exhibit custom, classic, or exotic cars. Classic car shows have long been a place for gearheads to gather with fellow devotees to show off their antique or newly modified rides.
Classic cars compete on a completely different level. It is not about efficiency and speed, but about the experience, style, exclusivity, and craftsmanship, all of which are universal and timeless. Classic cars not only appeal to car lovers, but also to lovers of engineering, design, art, and automotive history.
NHF thanks the Stephens City police for handling traffic management for all events. The food vendor at the Stephens City school campus location will be Bam Bam’s BBQ. For more information about the Classic Car and Truck Show, call Ron Dailey at 540-327-2748.
Guided History Trolley Tour
For in depth Stephens City history, folks may take an 11 am or 4 pm free guided history trolley tour presented by Rick Kriebel, Stone House Foundation, Manager of Collections and Programs, titled “West of Main.” This year’s seven-stop history tour will cover the west side of town. African American history, old town commons, and nationally notable residents will be comprehensively highlighted. The one-hour tours will depart from the Newtown History Center (5408 Main Street). The tour is free but tickets are required. E-mail NHFtour@gmail.com for reservations.
The seven-stop history tour includes:
- Kelly Washington’s House: the life of an NFL star who grew up in town.
- Rosenwald School Location: an elementary school for African Americans, including stories from people who attended school there.
- Green Hill Cemetery: the story of how the Town of Stephens City has used public land, and highlights from some of the people interred here.
- Bill Bass’ House: the life of a scientist who pioneered a new CSI technique and inspired a bestselling novel, and who also grew up in town.
- Locust Grove Cemetery: African American cemetery, including some important citizens interred here.
- Backstreet: a tight-knit, mostly African American community from the twentieth century.
- Bel Air: a home for later generations of the Stephens family, who founded this town in 1758.
There also will be three museums open throughout the town from 10 am – 4 pm. The Tavern building at 5408 Main Street houses exhibits of local craftsmanship, the Civil War and early European and African American history. The Wagon exhibit at 5516 Main Street focuses on the local wagon making trade and tools of the early 1800s. The Steele & Bro Store at 5353 Main Street showcases items that were available for purchase during the early twentieth century.
The Newtown History Center is maintained by the Stone House Foundation, a not-for-profit, tax-exempt, privately-operated organization governed by a board of directors. It was established in 1990 by the late Mildred Lee Grove, a life-long resident of Stephens City. Named for the small stone dwelling built in the 1760s that originally housed the Foundation’s Museum, the Stone House Foundation has always been focused on educating children, residents and visitors about the history and culture of the lower Shenandoah Valley.
About the NHF:
The Newtown Heritage Festival, Inc. was organized in 1993 to bring the Stephens City community together to awaken and honor the prolific history of the village once known as Newtown. According to the By-Laws of the Newtown Heritage Festival, Inc., the purpose of the annual festival is to provide a forum for the citizens of Stephens City to celebrate, study, and embrace the rich cultural heritage and history of the town for both residents and non-residents alike.
At the request of the Town council, a group of local citizens came together to establish a festival that would celebrate and acknowledge the place of Stephens City in the Shenandoah Valley. Later, under the leadership of Tootie Rinker, first festival president, the volunteer festival committee began to organize a debt free, volunteer and donations driven event. The monies reserved would allow for the organizers to pass on the savings with admission to all indoor and outdoor events—offered free of charge.
Details of Humane Society’s Memorial Day weekend celebration of ‘Dogs of War’ at Wagner Shelter – all are invited!
The unusual “doubleheader” Memorial Day weekend continues for the second consecutive year May 27 and May 29 – the first date bringing to the fore a rare — locally, anyway — “Salute to the Dogs of War” and those animals serving local law enforcement at home (Saturday, May 27 at noon) and the regular salute to all of those who have given their lives for their country in years past (Monday, May 29, also at noon).
Reserve U.S. Marine Corps Lt/Col. Robert MacDougall will lead the Monday ceremony at the county courthouse grounds on East Main Street; Malcolm Barr Sr., a past president of the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) and a veteran of Britain’s Royal Air Force, heads the “Dogs of War” memorial at the HSWC Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, off of Shenandoah Shores Road, two days earlier.
Two highlights of this year’s shelter activities will be an appearance by the newly minted Valley Chorale and a keynote speech by Washington D.C. visitor Steven Herman, D.C. bureau chief of Voice of America (VOA).
Front Royal Councilman Skip Rogers, who was a U.S. Army dog handler during the waning days of the Vietnam War will lay one of two wreaths donated each year to the two events, that at the Saturday ceremony. Rogers will lead an honor guard of local police officers including Cpl. Kevin Orndorff and Detective Bradley Pennington, placing a wreath donated by Fussell Florists of Front Royal. A similarly donated wreath will be laid in memory of the fallen at the Monday noon ceremony. Capt. Crystal Cline is in charge of the Saturday honor guard ceremony and has invited participation from Warren County Fire & Rescue and Warren County Sheriff’s Office, both of which have K-9s on their staffs. FRPD K-9 Officer Olivia Meadows and her police dog Marley will represent war and domestic dogs past and present, Cline said.
Barr, a retired journalist and military writer during the 1960s and an animal lover since his teens, got the idea of a local observance honoring military service dogs while awaiting a B-52 bomber flight over Cambodia on the distant Pacific island of Guam where he visited a World War II war dog cemetery. It was hidden in a jungle clearing, the resting place for 22 war dogs and now has a handsome Marine Corps memorial to these animals that may otherwise have been forgotten.
At the invitation of HSWC, Barr cleared a grassy space on the animal shelter property featuring a life size statue of a German shepherd dog as its centerpiece.
For the Saturday event, Barr’s neighbor, Douglas Meador of Rockland will again provide loud-speakers and microphones for which the animal shelter says “thank you!” Another neighbor, Susan O’Kelly, a hospice volunteer, with help from other Rockland ladies, will provide finger food in the shelter boardroom while members of the HSWC board of directors will provide guided tours of the shelter to interested visitors.
For further information, contact Meghan Bowers, phone and/or email at 540-635-4734 or director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org.
(From a release by HSWC)
SAR provides Color Guard for Naturalization Ceremony
On May 12, 2023, compatriots from Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Naturalization Ceremony held at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill National Memorial. The event honored 30 applicants as they took the Oath of Citizenship and recited the Pledge of Allegiance. A choir from the Brookneal Elementary School provided patriotic songs to open the ceremony with a welcome provided by Hope Marstin of the Patrick Henry Memorial Foundation.
Patrick Henry Jolly, the fifth great grandson of Patrick Henry provided “Comments on Immigration, October 1783” prior to the United States Marshal opening the court that was presided by the Honorable Norman K. Moon, Senior United States District Judge. Next came the presentation of the colors by the Virginia State Color Guard, commanded by Dale Corey. The applicants were presented with administration of the oath and presentation of certificate of citizenship by Judge Moon. The following is the Oath of Citizenship:
“I hereby declare, an oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by law; and that I take this obligation freely without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.”
After the completion of the oath ceremony, the Honorable Jason Miyares, Attorney General, Commonwealth of Virginia gave a presentation and welcomed the new citizens. This was followed with the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem prior to the retirement of the colors.
SAR participants included Virginia Society President, Ernie Coggins, George Washington Chapter; Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Allan Phillips, Col James Wood II; Bill Schwetke and Doug Schwetke, Culpeper Minutemen; Mark Day and Charles Driscoll, Patrick Henry; Gary Hall, Dan River and Mark Sink, Sgt Maj John Champe.
Warren County High School presents its Spring Choir Concert
Warren County High School, on May 13, 2023, hosted a Spring Choir Concert that left the audience captivated and inspired. The event showcased the exceptional talents of the school’s choir under the guidance of choir director Mrs. Beth Whitney and the skilled accompanist Mrs. Karen Schlosser. The concert not only highlighted the students’ musical abilities but also emphasized the significant role music plays in their lives.
The selections performed by the choir reflected the diverse range of musical genres and showcased the students’ versatility. The evening commenced with the enchanting rendition of “Non nobis Domine,” followed by the vibrant “Tres Canciones de los Elementos.” The audience was then transported to the rolling hills with the heartfelt performance of “Wild Mountain Thyme.” The harmonious piece “Harmony” and the soulful “Bring Me Little Water, Silvy” brought us to the instrumental interludes.
The talented instrumentalists presented their skills, Morgan Brown’s “Faster Car” set an energetic and lively tone, while Johnny Wiseman’s “Paranoid” added a touch of suspense and intrigue. Winter Kiber’s “Spring (The Four Seasons)” provided a breathtakingly beautiful musical journey.
The harmonies of “Rewrite the Stars” captured the hearts of all present. The uplifting and motivational piece “Omnia Sol,” uplifted spirits, and the iconic “We are the World 25 for Haiti” served as a reminder of the power of unity and compassion.
As the concert drew to a close, Mrs. Beth Whitney took the opportunity to honor the seniors and other individuals who had contributed to the choir class’s success. With gratitude and admiration, Mrs. Whitney presented awards to those deserving students and individuals, recognizing their commitment and dedication. It was a moment of celebration and acknowledgment for their hard work, passion, and contributions to the vibrant choir community at Warren County High School.
This Spring Choir Concert highlighted the undeniable importance of music in students’ lives. It showcased not only the students’ immense talent but also the numerous benefits that music education brings. Music has the power to inspire, uplift, and unite individuals. It fosters creativity, discipline, teamwork, and self-expression. The Warren County High School Spring Choir Concert served as a testament to the incredible impact of music on students’ personal growth and overall well-being.
Watch the WCHS Spring Choir Concert on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Members of the WCHS Choir include:
Seana Andrews
J.J Bourgoin
Mal Bredel
Heather Brookman
Katherine Colato Ramirez
Kiara Douglas
Isabela Eriksson
Benjamin Farris
Jasmin Flores Portillo
Bella Freiland
Amanda Cenari
Winter Kibler
Kaycie Light
Katie Luebke
Kaylee Presgraves
Alaura Repass-Nardone
Nick Rotenberry
Alizia Striker
Milo Whitman
Noelani Woodfin
Kelly Woods
Vic Wright
Preserving History: United Daughters of the Confederacy presents Warren County Confederate Memorial Day Commemoration
In a poignant tribute to honor the memory and sacrifices of soldiers, the United Daughters of the Confederacy will hold the Warren County Confederate Memorial Day ceremonies on May 23rd at 6:00 pm. The commemoration will occur at Soldiers Circle, nestled within Front Royal’s Prospect Hill Cemetery. However, in the event of inclement weather, the solemn gathering will be moved to the Warren Rifles Museum located at 95 Chester Street.
Confederate Memorial Day holds historical significance as a commemorative event that honors the soldiers who fought during the Civil War. It serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by those who served in the Confederate States of America. This solemn occasion provides an opportunity for communities to remember and reflect upon the profound impact of the war on the nation’s history.
Playing a vital role in organizing and presenting these ceremonies is the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Their unwavering dedication to preserving the memory of Confederate soldiers and ensuring their sacrifices are not forgotten is commendable. Through their efforts, the United Daughters of the Confederacy strive to maintain a connection with the past and promote a deep understanding of the historical significance of the Civil War.
What sets Confederate Memorial Day apart is its inclusive nature. While the commemoration serves as a platform to remember history, it also promotes unity and understanding among community members. By acknowledging the complexities of the past, the event strives to foster dialogue, empathy, and a shared commitment to building a better future.
The upcoming Confederate Memorial Day ceremonies provide an occasion for community members to pay their respects, remember the soldiers who fought during the Civil War, and reflect on the profound significance of their sacrifices. Through the dedication of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the participation of organizers, participants, and local community members, the commemorative ceremonies offer a meaningful opportunity to honor history, promote unity, and ensure the legacy of these soldiers endures. It is encouraged for all community members to attend, participate, and engage in this commemorative event to collectively remember, honor, and reflect upon the sacrifices of these brave individuals.
Uniting the Community: C&C Family Fun Day Parade and Event
Front Royal, Virginia, came alive with excitement on May 13, 2023, as the 8th annual C&C Family Fun Day Parade and Event took center stage. This highly anticipated, family-friendly occasion, hosted by C & C Frozen Treats, offered a delightful day of festivities that fostered a sense of togetherness and community spirit. With a vibrant parade and a multitude of engaging activities, Front Royal residents and visitors alike were treated to an unforgettable experience.
Kicking off the event was the lively and colorful parade, masterfully hosted by Mike McCool, Publisher of the Royal Examiner. The parade showcased the creativity and enthusiasm of local participants, leaving spectators in awe of the community’s talent and dedication. Mark Williams expertly captured the memorable moments on video, ensuring the celebration could be enjoyed long after the event had ended.
The judges had the challenging task of selecting the top three winners from the impressive lineup of participants. After careful consideration, the following entries emerged as the standout performers.
Following the parade, attendees were immersed in an array of family-friendly activities that catered to all ages. The Gazebo area is bustled with specialty stands, games, and food vendors, providing a lively atmosphere filled with laughter, camaraderie, and delectable treats for all to enjoy.
C&C Family Fun Day has grown into a remarkable community-building event, uniting the residents of Front Royal and the surrounding areas. It is a testament to the town’s commitment to fostering a sense of togetherness and celebrating the bonds that tie the community together. This event is not only an opportunity for families and friends to spend quality time together but also a chance to meet new people and forge new connections. It embodies the spirit of Front Royal and exemplifies the warmth and inclusivity of its residents.
The organizers of C&C Family Fun Day emphasize that this event is a celebration of family, friends, and community. It provides the perfect occasion to step outside, have some fun, and embrace the vibrant atmosphere that permeates Front Royal. This year’s event exceeded all expectations, with an expanded range of activities, an even more diverse selection of delicious food options, and an abundance of laughter and joy. The enthusiasm of both the organizers and the attendees promises that each successive year will be bigger and better than the last, cementing C&C Family Fun Day’s place as a beloved annual tradition.
Front Royal residents and visitors experienced a day filled with fun, laughter, and shared memories. This cherished event continues to bring people closer, fostering a strong sense of community pride and unity that will endure for years to come.
If you missed the parade, watch it now on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
