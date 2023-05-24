This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of May 25th

Stephens City’s biggest annual event gets underway Memorial Day weekend, May 26-27. The 2023 Newtown Heritage Festival (NHF) will entertain all who attend. This lower Shenandoah Valley event is going to be all about fellowship. There will be something for everyone – music, appetizing food vendors, broad and diverse craft tents, free guided history trolley tour, museums, classic car and truck show, main street parade and fireworks.

Families schedule reunions around the event each year, old friends are back in town and children are mesmerized by the live experience. This two-day event is all about promoting a hometown experience. Come Saturday afternoon, Newtown Commons will evolve into an electrifying fun packed, family filled get-together. It is what makes small towns the heart and soul of America.

On Friday May 26, the festival music begins at 6:30 pm with perennial favorites “Crosswinds” and “Souled Out” performing on the Newtown Stage (5165 Main Street). Crosswinds is based in Frederick County and perform today’s Country Hits…and the Classics that count and do some 90’s alternative rock. Souled Out is a Funk/R&B/Soul/Rock band, from Winchester. This high-energy dance band encourages fans to dance the night away with a long list of tunes guaranteed to satisfy all age groups.

The music is followed by the outdoor family night movie “The Sandlot,” sponsored by Seth and Kelly Thatcher. The Sandlot is a genuinely sweet and funny coming-of-age adventure. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy the music and movie.

Saturday May 27, will kick-off at 8 am with a Veteran’s Day Observance on the Memorial — Old Stephens City School. The featured speaker is Stephens City Mayor Mike Diaz.

A classic car and truck show will be held at the old Stephens City School (5516 Main Street) from 9 am to 1 pm.

About thirty craft vendor tents will be on site hawking hand-made jewelry, arts and prints, tote bags, soaps, candles, woodcarvings, and blacksmithing small-scale art.

The 2023 blue and gray Grandville Pottery commemorative is a plate style spoon rest. Avoid messes in the kitchen with the perfect place to rest spoons and ladles. The commemorative will be sold at the Information Tent located on the Commons.

Food vendors will be serving customers traditional festival menu items such as barbecue, custom hot dogs and hamburgers, cheese steaks, pizza, street tacos, wraps, nachos, and novelty ice cream, kettle corn, freeze-dried candies, sweet deserts, snow cones and funnel cake.

For in depth Stephens City history, folks may take an 11 am or 4 pm free guided history trolley tour presented by Rick Kriebel, Stone House Foundation Manager of Collections and Programs, titled “West of Main.” This year’s seven stop history tour will cover the west side of town. African American history, old town commons, and nationally notable residents will all be featured comprehensively! The one-hour tours will depart from the Newtown History Center (5408 Main Street). The tour is free but tickets are required. E-mail NHFtour@gmail.com for reservations.

The 2 pm north-south Main Street, one-mile-long parade through the historic district highlights the hometown festival. The parade continuously wows the crowd with an honor guard, local marching bands, business and church floats, Miss Newtown Pageant winners, dignitaries, boy scouts, civic groups, antique cars, firetrucks, military vehicles, and numerous walking groups. There is an excitement in the air come 2 pm when approximately 2,500 residents’ line both sides of the street and sit on curbs, fences, walls, porches and in lawn chairs, waving, shouting, laughing, and soliciting the attention of parade participants. The parade fosters a sense of affection and joy within our community. Plaques will be awarded for the Adrian O’Connor Best Display of Heritage, Best in Originality and Best Overall Appearance.

The music starts up again on Saturday at Noon with the “Newtown String Band” at the Newtown Stage. The Lexington band is self-described as Acoustic/Bluegrass/Americana genre. The sweet-picking foursome, will play the ‘Music of the Valley.’

This year, the all-day Selfie Tour has expanded and welcomes you to visit each one for a memorable collection of Selfies! Standup images and hand-held head cutout boards will be peppered around the Commons and throughout the Town and surrounding area to provide great photo opportunities.

The Stephens City McDonald’s restaurant will sponsor a pie eating contest for both youth and adults at 5 pm on the Commons. Contestants must pre-register at the Information Tent. Prizes will be awarded.

From 3 pm to 6:30 pm, the festival will introduce newcomers’ “Gunner Heathe” and “A Little Too Serious.” Gunner Heathe, a Front Royal native, will perform a mix of Country/Rock/Alt covers, and his own original music. An Indie/Alt Rock band from Winchester, “A Little Too Serious,” will play their own original songs.

Closing on stage at 7 pm to bring on the night will be “Dunlap & Mabe.” With roots planted firmly in bluegrass, the band stretches their sound in ways that all audiences will enjoy. Absolutely killer fun, and unforgettable.

The NHF Festival will wrap-up with a scintillating fireworks display, to the delight of 3,000 spectators, and sponsored by the Hollis Family Foundation.