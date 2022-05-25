Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of May 26th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, May 26:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Jurassic World: Dominion”
- “Lightyear”
- “The Black Phone”
- “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
- “Thor: L&T”
Winchester SPCA is celebrating Adopt a Cat Month
June is National Adopt a Cat Month, and the Winchester SPCA is celebrating with $40 adoptions all month long!
Stop in at our adoption center, 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA, Tuesday – Friday, 10am to 5pm, and weekends by appointment. Adopt a cat or kitten for just $40. Adoption fee includes neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, parasite treatment, microchip, take home box.
For more information, call 540-662-8616 or visit our website: www.winchesterspca.org.
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of June
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of June 2022. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Friday, June 3rd
- 5:00PM – Cardinals Game @ Bing Crosby stadium. Join Samuels Public Librarians Miss Michal and Miss Pat as we team up with the Front Royal Cardinals. Learn about the Summer Reading Program and win prizes! Will you recognize us? We may look different.
Saturday, June 4th
- 11:00 AM – 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Party. Celebrate your latest achievements in our 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program! This is a private event; all attendees must be invited through the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program.
Monday, June 6th
- Summer Reading Program begins for the whole family. Dive into an Ocean of Possibilities with our Summer Reading Program. Get your feet wet and read books of your choice to win prizes! Join us throughout the summer for an assortment of program celebrations which feature magic, pirates, water discoveries, and even a petting zoo! Registration required.
- 10AM – 12PM – Spin the wheel and get prizes as you sign up!
- 12PM – 2PM – 3D printer demonstrations!
- 2PM – 4PM – Hand & Face Painting!
- 6:00 PM – Magic Show by Peter Wood, Collector of the Impossible. Wood’s incredible magic show includes a medley of mysterious magical objects that have been used in magic shows throughout history. He will use these wonderful devices, his “collection of the impossible” to delight and mystify children and adults alike! Children and teens will leave the show with a renewed interest in mechanical objects, history and…magic!
Tuesday, June 7th
- 3:30PM – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. Our theme for this week’s club is Springtime Pigments! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, June 8th
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Warren Reads Program in collaboration with Warren County Parks and Rec. Each month throughout the summer enjoy an important community member guest reading during story time. This month we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s Office! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Warren Reads program in collaboration with Warren County Parks and Rec. Each month throughout the summer enjoy an important community member guest reading during story time. This month we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s Office! For children aged 3 1/2 to 5. Registration required.
Friday, June 10th
- 10:00 AM – Toddler Trails: Creek Critters at Burrell Brooks Park. Meet the librarians of Samuels Library and the wonderful ladies of Parks and Rec at the shelter to explore the fascinating world of critters that live in and by the creek! Be sure to bring water shoes. Registration required. For ages 2-5 years old.
Saturday, June 11th
- 11:00 AM – Storybook Walk at Eastham Park. Join us as we celebrate the new Story Walk book, Nobody Likes a Goblin by beloved local author Ben Hatke! The author himself will be joining us for a reading as well as a talk on his “3 Secrets of Visual Storytelling“. He will offer books for sale and a special book signing.
Monday, June 13th
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, June 14th
- 3:30 – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. Our theme for this week’s club is Programming a Maze! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, June 15th
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Animals will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft, with a special guest, June Smalls! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Animals will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft, with a special guest, June Smalls! Registration required.
Thursday, June 16th
- 2:00 PM – Dance Program presented by Dancing by His Grace. School may be out, but reading is ALWAYS in! Join Dancing By His Grace Classical Ballet Ensemble for “Childhood Songs”. See a few storybook songs come to life, have a Q & A with the dancers, and make your own storybook ballet with the guidance of Artistic Director and Professional Ballet Teacher, Karen Eriksson-Lee, and Classical Ballet Teacher, Katya Stafira. Elementary age and up.
Friday, June 17th
- 2:00 PM – Family Sing Along & Rounds. Join Ms. Rose in the garden as we learn to sing some old and new classic songs together! We’ll start with a brief singing tutorial, followed by some familiar songs. We’ll wrap things up with learning how to sing a few rounds! All ages are welcome. Children under 11 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. In case of rain, this event will be cancelled. Registration preferred.
Saturday, June 18th
- 11:00 AM – Family Hiking Program. Spending time on the trail offers a world of opportunity for family outings and vacations. Susan Tschirhart, a local hiking expert, will review tips and ideas to plan and implement hikes that engage and stimulate children’s interest in the natural world. List of local family friendly trails and tips will be provided.
- 2:00 PM – Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. For ages 12-18. Registration required.
Tuesday, June 21st
- 3:30PM – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is Kinetic Dough. For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be offered for this week on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.
Wednesday, June 22nd
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Learning about our neighbors, Canada and Mexico, will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Learning about our neighbors, Canada and Mexico, will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Thursday, June 23rd
- 11:00AM – Dance Program. Come explore Music and Movement with Dancing by His Grace Classical Ballet’s Artistic Director and Professional Ballet Teacher, Karen Eriksson-Lee, and Classical Ballet Teacher, Katya Stafira. Sing, dance, explore musical instruments, and have fun putting them all together! Learn about Composer Camille Saint Saen and his beautiful “Carnival of the Animals” while dancing like the fish in the aquarium, or the swans on the lake, or maybe the elephant in the circus! Come one, come all, and have some fun! For ages 3 to 8 years old.
Friday, June 24th
- 11:00AM – Pirates: Lost at Sea by Tale Wise. Set sail with us on a thrilling action-packed adventure about a crew of quirky pirates marooned on a desert island. With mutiny and high-tide looming, they must rescue their salty captain and find a way to repair their ship before all hope is lost… at sea! Throughout the story, we’ll explore the incredible science behind clouds, physical and chemical changes, air pressure, and more! Volunteers from the audience will help us conduct several hands-on science experiments that ‘ARRR’ sure to amaze you! For the whole family!
Monday, June 27th
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, June 28th
- 3:30PM – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is making a Sun Dial! For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be offered on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.
Wednesday, June 29th
- 10:15AM Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Stars and the Moon will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Stars and the Moon will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Lifeguards sought to allow Community Pool to Open on schedule Memorial Day weekend; Splash Pad opens May 28
Claude A Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool 2022 Opening:
Due to insufficient staffing, the Claude A Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool is unable to open as scheduled on Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 28, 2022 through Monday, May 30, 2022. The pool is scheduled to open for its regular season, Monday, June 6, 2022. We will continue our efforts to obtain more staff and reevaluate the season opening prior to that date.
If you are interested in applying for a lifeguard position, please contact us at 540-635-1021 or visit www.warrencountyva.net/employment-opportunities to complete an application online.
Please continue to check the Warren County website and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page for any additional updates, as we will send out more information in June.
Warren County Splash Pad 2022 Opening:
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department is delighted to announce the Warren County Splash Pad at Dr. Saul Seide Memorial Gardens Memorial Park will open for the 2022 season, on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Please review the rules and regulations posted at the site before using the Splash Pad.
The Splash Pad is located behind the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center at 200 East 8th Street, in the Dr. Saul Seide Memorial Gardens Park.
The Splash Pad will be open for water fun from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily (weather permitting). Please check the Warren County website and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page for any additional updates.
For additional information please contact the Parks and Recreation Administrative Office at (540) 635-7750.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for June
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
Oceans of Possibilities: Adult Summer Reading
Summer reading isn’t just for kids. Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2021 Adult Summer Reading Program from June 6th to August 13th. Cool programs, movies, and prizes for grownups. There’s something for everyone this summer at Samuels Library! Register for the summer reading program, for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online at www.samuelslibrary.net or at the adult reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our weekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!
Tiny Art Gallery
During the course of our Adult Summer Reading program, starting on Monday, June 6th, Samuels Library will become a gallery for tiny art! See small canvasses displayed around the library, and add to the collection yourself! You can pick up a kit consisting of a tiny canvas and paints at the adult reference desk to take home, paint, and submit for display in our gallery. There will also be a workshop to make these art pieces together at the library on Saturday, June 18th at 2pm.
Computer Basics
In-Person. Looking to navigate the digital world, but have no idea where to start? Join us Tuesday, June 7th at 2pm for a very basic, introductory computer class on how to use a Windows PC.
Genealogy Club
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, June 8th at 6pm.
Adaptogenic Herbs: The nourishing lifestyle herbs that are for EVERYONE!
Virtual. Join us Thursday, June 9th at 6:30pm with local herbalist Cadyn Speziale as she discusses the basic principles of the increasingly popular adaptogenic herbs: what are adaptogens, how can they enrich and benefit the lives of ANYONE (seriously, anyone!), spotlights on some herbs that fall under this notable category, and some fun and delicious ways to incorporate them into our daily routines. Cadyn Speziale has woven her background in art and design with a lifelong passion for herbs and wellness into Immortal Mountain, the business she co-founded with her husband in 2012. Drawing from both her years of hands-on experience and formal education in herbalism, Cadyn revels in sharing with her children and others the joys of identifying, harvesting, and preparing herbs for everyday use.
Basics of Tree Identification
In-Person. Join us Saturday, June 11th at 10am for a presentation by Mary Olien, who will then lead the group on a Tree ID walk for a fun and interactive experience with our variety of trees both at the library and the park. For Mary Olien, horticulture and education have been the centerpiece of her career. With degrees in horticulture and experience teaching in schools and public gardens, Mary had the background and expertise that led to leadership roles in education at the State Arboretum of Virginia at Blandy and in management at Green Spring Gardens. Today she guides Green Spring Gardens, five nature centers, two historic sites and a historic farm as operations branch manager Resource Management Division; however, she is always excited to help others learn.
Adult Summer Reading Movie Night
In-Person. Join us Saturday, June 11th at 2pm for an interactive movie viewing of the Princess Bride! Participate for a chance to win prizes, and feel free to dress up as your favorite characters.
Bad Romance
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, June 13th at 6pm for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion
In-Person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of June, we will be discussing The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller. This meeting will be held in-person on Wednesday, June 15th at 10am. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.
Adult Summer Reading Craft: Tiny Art
In-Person. Join us Saturday, June 18th at 2pm for an art workshop for our upcoming tiny art gallery! Collect your kit of a tiny canvas and paints from the adult reference desk, and then come by during our workshop to paint a tiny art piece, or paint your piece at home and submit it to be displayed around the library!
Library closing
Due to the Juneteenth holiday the Library will be closed Monday, June 20th. The library will resume normal hours of operation Tuesday, June 21st.
Fishing on the Shenandoah River
In-person. Join us on Saturday, June 25 at 10am for this presentation from Herschel Finch, which will provide introductory information on the best fishing spots, fishing equipment and techniques, lures, river safety, and more. Participants will be able to practice fly fishing techniques with special training equipment and actual rods. This presentation is appropriate for all beginners, including youth and adults. The Shenandoah River offers incredible opportunities for recreation, including fishing. Fishing allows you the serenity of the river, while providing a sporting challenge. Herschel is a local conversation champaign for clean water in our watershed. He is Conservation Chairman-Izaak Walton League of America, Warren Co. Virginia Chapter, Conservation Chairman-Potomac River Smallmouth Club, and a member of the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee for Front Royal.
Pen & Prose
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club on Saturday, June 25th at 3:00 PM. Open to new members.
Free REVIVE! Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Education Classes
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, in conjunction with Northwestern Community Services Board, will offer three more free, virtual REVIVE! Training classes before the end of June. These one-hour online classes provide an overview of how to recognize an opioid overdose, respond to an opioid emergency, and administer life-saving naloxone.
Classes will be held on Friday, May 27th, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm; Tuesday, June 7th from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm; and Friday, June 24th, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm. All attendees will receive two free doses of Narcan by mail. To register for any of these three classes, visit nwprevention.org/revive-training.
Opioids are highly potent, making it relatively easy for accidental overdoses to happen. There has also been an increase of Fentanyl-laced “pressed pills” disguised as prescription medications such as Adderall, Percocet, and Oxycontin. These pressed pills have caused an increase in overdoses throughout the country.
This training is ideal for those who have loved ones who use or have used opioids in the past, as well as those who have personally used or are using opioids. Those who work in public places or businesses where overdoses may occur can be part of the defense against overdoses, and they are also encouraged to attend one of these free classes.
About Northwestern Prevention Collaborative
The Northwestern Prevention Collaborative covers the Lord Fairfax Planning District, encompassing the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren. NPC focuses on education around opioids, marijuana, vaping, and alcohol, with dual goals of preventing young people from misusing drugs and reducing the number of overdose deaths. The Collaborative is a partnership between Page Alliance for Community Action, Family Youth Initiative, Warren Coalition, Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, and the Prevention Department of Northwestern Community Services.
About the Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board
The Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board has a mission to prevent substance misuse and suicide and to promote mental wellness in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. Find more information at nwcsb.com/prevention
Stephens City’s biggest annual festival announces robust programs and schedules
Stephens City is revving up for Memorial Day with two days of activities kicking off Friday, May 27 and Saturday May 28th. The 30th Newtown Heritage Festival is centered around the historic Newtown Wagon. In the late eighteenth century and early nineteenth centuries, Stephensburg became prosperous as a crossroads village with small scale industries, featuring production of the renown Newtown Wagon.
This immense wagon, which in strength and durability of material and workmanlike finish, was not surpassed. The wagon rivaled their famous prototypes, the Conestoga wagons of Pennsylvania. Spacious enough to carry all that the six powerful horses could draw over the rough roads and strong enough to sustain the weight of four tons, the Newtown Wagon became legendary for its sturdiness among both Virginia farmers and settlers migrating to the far West, including the Gold Rush of 1849.
Blacksmiths, wheelwrights, tanneries, saddle and harness makers, silversmiths, timbermen, machine shops and other skill mixes were established to support the wagon making industry. The Newtown Wagon logo reflects the story of the ordinary people who lived, worked and prospered here and personifies the festivals spirit.
All events are free and open to the public.
The festivities begin Friday evening at 6:30 PM with the Newtown String Band at the Stage on the Commons. The bluegrass band, based in Lexington is self-described as Acoustic/ Bluegrass/Americana genre band. The Newtown Band is followed by a Main Street Family Night movie featuring “The Sandlot” at dusk (about 8:45 PM). The Sandlot is a genuinely sweet and funny coming-of-age adventure. This movie will capture your attention with its memories of what really matters when you are 12 years old. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy the music and movie.
The main events happen Saturday, with a full schedule of music, a car show, tours, museums, food, crafts and scintillating fireworks. A parade at 2 PM through town will include numerous floats, bands, antique cars, tractor-drawn wagons, firetrucks, military vehicles, dignitaries and local civic groups.
A Veterans Observance will take place on the Memorial – Old Stephens City School at 8 AM. The featured speaker is Mariah Smith, Town Council member and retired Army combat veteran.
A car show will occur at Old Stephens City School from 9 AM – 1 PM. Best of Show award.
The Commons will open at 10 AM with a festival information booth, commemorative sales, pie-eating contest registration, town history trolley tour tickets, craft tents and food vendors. The festival will once again be offering our traditional gray and blue Grandville Hollow pottery. The 2022 piece is a 7” barrel stein and the 30th anniversary special is a limited edition 8 ¼ “ tall pitcher.
Craft vendors will be hawking their wares from 10 AM to 5 PM. About 20 craft vendors will be on hand selling hand-made jewelry, artwork, homemade crafts, bags and wood crafts. Food vendors will be serving customers from 10 AM to 9 PM to include traditional festival menu items such as hamburgers, hot dogs, gyros, fried and teriyaki chicken, Italian sausage, kettle corn, pizza, ice cream and funnel cake. Food and craft vendors will be selling items from 10 AM to 9 PM.
Three local museums will be open from 10 AM – 4 PM in honor of the festival: Newtown History Center Transportation Museum – Old Stephens City School, Steele & Brothers Store – 5353 Main Street and Newtown History Center – 5408 Main Street.
People generally attend the festival to sample their favorite food, music, artisan tents and remain for the fireworks. However, for additional Stephens City history, folks may take an 11 AM or 4 PM trolley tour presented by Rick Kriebel, Stone House Foundation Manager of Collections and Programs. titled “Up along Mulberry.” The one-hour tour will depart from the Capon Valley Bank and identify pertinent buildings along Mulberry Street. Reserve your free ticket(s) by emailing NHE30th@gmail.com.
A Museum Hamlet will be located in the side yard of the Newtown History Center. The following organizations will be set up for displays; The Stewart Bell Archives, Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation, The French and Indian War Foundation and The Sons of the American Revolution.
There will be Famous Barbeque Chicken drive through and takeout from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM at Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue – 5346 Mulberry Street. It is a firehouse secret recipe.
The 2 PM north-south Main Street one-mile-long parade highlights the hometown festival. Families schedule reunions around the event each year, old friends are back in town and children are mesmerized by the experience. The casual ambiance emanating from the parade promotes a hometown feel. There is an excitement in the air come 2 PM when residents leave their homes, sit on the curb in lawn chairs, only a few feet away, and become interactive with the parade participants.
Everybody knows each other personally, and the intimate nature of the parade makes it easier to laugh and converse with one another among an enthusiastic crowd. The parade gradually evolves into an electrifying fun packed; family filled get-together. It is what makes small towns the heart and soul of America.
Festival Committee member Donna Steward provided a summary of parade entries. “The Frederick County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard will carry the flags and the Stephens City Boy Scouts will lead with the Festival Banner. Other participants include Sons of the American Revolution, antique cars, including those from the car show on the south end of town, Mayor of Stephens City Mike Diaz and Festival President Tootie Rinker, Newtown Beauty Pageant winners, Shenandoah Valley Gas and Steam Club and VFW Post 2447 Rider’s Group from Edinburg. Italia Performing Arts, Gore’s Meats and several churches will have floats and there will be numerous walking groups,” Steward said.
Judging will be done by festival past president, Adrian O’Connor. “Plaques will be awarded for the following, Best Display of Heritage, Best in Originality and Best Overall Appearance,” Steward concluded.
A first-time, all day Selfie Tour around the Stephens City area will feature stand up and hand-held cutout boards which portray you as Mona Lisa, American Gothic, big apple with a worm, Nellie the Cow, a Conestoga wagon, ice cream cones and gourds. Receive a map of exact locations at the Information Booth or on our Facebook page.
A Pie-eating contest (youth and adult divisions) will take place in front of the Stage on the Commons at 6 PM. Pre-registration is required at the Festival Tent.
According to Festival Committee member, Adrian O’Connor, Souled Out, Crosswinds, and the acoustic ensembles from the Newtown Music Center were the first bands he invited this year. “These bands were selected because they are local, thus providing a true hometown feel to the first in-person festival held since the COVID shutdown. The bands came out to support the festival when we put on the “virtual” streamed concert last year. We are all so happy they accepted our invitations again this year,” O’Connor said.
The following entertainment will perform Saturday at the Stage on the Commons:
- The Virginia Rain Bluegrass (new to the festival) is based in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, where bluegrass roots run deep, traditional and true, from Noon – 1:45 PM.
- Crosswinds is based in Frederick County, and perform today’s Country Hits… and the Classics that count, from 4 PM – 6:30 PM.
- Souled Out, a funk/soul/dance band is based in Winchester, VA from 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM.
- The evening will close with a 9 PM massive fireworks display.
For further information on Festival Times and Events, call the Town Hall at 869-3087.
