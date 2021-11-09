This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 10th

Valley-area entrepreneurs will test their mettle November 12-14 at Techstars Startup Weekend Winchester where they will create and present startup business concepts in just 54 hours. The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund (SCCF) is partnering with Shenandoah University to sponsor the event. Startup Weekend Winchester marks the first of a series of Startup Weekend events that will occur throughout the Valley.

Currently, SCCF is calling on hopeful entrepreneurs to sign up for Startup Weekend Winchester.

“Having just received the Build to Scale program grant through the Economic Development Administration, SCCF is especially poised to support the launch of scalable tech startups,” says Debbie Irwin, executive director for SCCF. “The Techstars Startup Weekend Winchester event will be the first of many that will help us identify tomorrow’s tech stars.”

Participants will form teams and work together to share business ideas, mentors will validate their ideas and provide guidance, and judges will evaluate each teams’ business pitch.

“Techstars Startup Weekend Winchester is an inclusive event. Anyone with ideas and an entrepreneurial spirit is welcome,” says Montressa Washington, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Management and director of the Shenandoah University Institute for Entrepreneurship. “We have the methods, tools and support to transform where you are in a 54-hour period. Don’t wait. Don’t stand on the sidelines.”

Startup Weekend is one among several startup programs operated by Techstars, an international platform for innovation and investment. Techstars connects with and convenes entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, investors, and community and corporate leaders to help businesses grow.

For more information about Techstars Startup Weekend Winchester, contact Abena Foreman-Trice at abena@sccfva.org or (540) 217-6719.