This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 10th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Wednesday, November 10:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
- “Encanto”
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Adopt a Warrior Family for Christmas
So many of our Military families today find themselves in financial crisis, now more than ever. This will be especially true during the Holiday Season. To give back, Able Forces Foundation is once again sponsoring the Adopt-A-Warrior Family Christmas Program.
As in years past, Able Forces Foundation will adopt families from each of the five Military Service branches. All adopted families are identified by military Advocates on military bases or military Recovery programs in the Washington, DC Metro area.
Based on each family’s need, financial support could include:
- A Christmas Tree
- Complete Christmas Dinner (for up to 8)
- Stocking Stuffers
- We will provide each child up to five gifts
100% of all donations go directly to support this program. There are no administrative or overhead fee’s taken out of donations.
All donations contributed between November and Christmas will go directly to support this program.
If you can help, please go to: www.ableforces.org/adopt to make a contribution. Thank you all and have a Blessed Holiday Season.
Contact skip.rogers@ableforces.org with questions.
- Facebook: Able Forces
- Website: www.ableforces.org
- Phone: 540.631.9600
Sons of the American Revolution participate in 10th annual Heritage Day
The Clark County Historical Association held its 10th Annual Heritage Day at the Burwell-Morgan Mill in Millwood, Virginia, on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
Heritage Day offered demonstrations on how individuals in the colonial era performed fundamental activities such as food production, milling, woodworking, hands-on sewing demonstrations, cooking, medicine, and military demonstrations.
Compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution presented colonial flags, how to properly care and use a musket, exhibition on musket firing, demonstration on how to build musket cartridges, and talked about colonial life in the colonies.
Participating from the Sons of the American Revolution were Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Will Reynolds, Eric Robinson, Barry Schwoerer, Jacob Schwoerer, and Mike St Jacques.
Humane Society of Warren County’s 10th annual Tails and Ales tickets on sale NOW!
The Humane Society of Warren County is just days away from hosting one of their biggest fundraisers of the year – Tails and Ales. Tickets are just $40 and include your dinner, beer & wine, an event souvenir and a chance at the $1000 grand prize! We give out door prizes throughout the night, have a 50/50 raffle and pull tabs.
The event is to be held November 13, 2021, at the Front Royal Moose Lodge. Doors open at 5:30pm.
HSWC’s Shelter Manager Kayla says “this event is a favorite and we still have tickets available but not for long. Don’t wait until it’s too late, grab yours NOW! We are so excited to see everyone in person again this year!”
The auction basket’s look fabulous and we have had many local residents and businesses come together to make this event successful. Our event sponsors this year include City National Bank, Shear Elegance Pet Boutique, Lindsey Chevrolet, EXIT Realty, Team Molly & Amy with CBM Mortgage, Powers Insurance Agency, LCW Construction and longtime friend of the shelter Caroline Craig.
Because this will be our 10th Anniversary, we wanted to make it special and are introducing 2 NEW games this year which means our guests can win more cash and prizes! We will be hosting an “Adult Ring Toss” game featuring bottles of wine/liquor. Pay $5 to play and win the bottle your ring lands on. The second game is called “Adopt an Envelope” where we have 50 envelopes up for “adoption” at $20 each. Once all 50 envelopes are spoken for, we draw a winner. Players have a 1 in 50 chance at $250!
Tickets can be purchased at the shelter located at 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA or on our website.
The Humane Society of Warren County is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community.
Salvation Army Kettle Kick-Off November 12th, Front Royal Corps looking for volunteers to ring bells
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps is gearing up for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, with the familiar cheerful bells ringing out in front of various store fronts throughout the Christmas season.
The much-anticipated annual Kettle Kick-Off event will be held on November 12th at 10 am in front of Rural King. The entire community is invited to this event; some even regard it as the unofficial start to the holiday season. The Front Royal Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting as part of the ceremony.
Funds raised throughout the Kettle Campaign go directly back to the local community to support those in need. From October 2020 to September 2021, the Front Royal Corps assisted 1,096 families with rent/mortgage assistance, utilities assistance, hygiene items, clothing, or food.
To be successful and provide this level of assistance, the Kettle Campaign relies on organizations to “adopt” days as well as individual volunteers. This year, those who would like to sign up can do so easily online at RegisterToRing.com. This website even allows you to sign up as a “virtual” bell-ringer, hosting a fundraiser online to garner support from your family and friends.
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps supports the counties of Warren, Page, and Rappahannock, as well as the city of Strasburg.
For more information, contact Capt. Ann Hawk at 540-635-4020.
LFCC celebrating Veterans all week
LFCC is proud to celebrate its student veterans – as well as other area veterans – Nov. 8-12 in honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
The various activities and commemorations include sharing pictures of veterans on social media and on campus, providing opportunities to share messages with vets, offering lunches to our student veterans and a Veterans Day Zoom celebration on Nov. 11. To see the full slate of activities and learn how you can participate, visit www.lfcc.edu/veteransweek.
On Thursday, Nov. 11, the college will host a Veterans Day Zoom celebration. LFCC Police Sgt. Brian Higgins and Anatomy and Physiology Professor Jerome “Butch” Austin will be among the speakers.
“It is with great pride that LFCC honors our student veterans,” said veteran academic advisor/certifying official Sharon Painter. “I personally enjoy collecting veteran’s service photos for our Faces of LFCC Veterans slideshow. As their advisor, I know their academic stories, but Veterans Week allows me to know more about their service.”
For the past 11 years, LFCC has been named a Military Friendly® School. The distinction was determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council, using survey responses and publicly-available data.
There are dedicated veterans centers on both the Middletown and Fauquier campuses where students are able to meet with academic advisors/school certifying officials, use free printing services, have coffee and meet with fellow vets.
As a Virginia Values Veterans (V3) partner, Lord Fairfax has received education and training in the best practices of recruiting, hiring and retaining employee veterans.
Save the date for the valley’s first Techstars Startup Weekend event
Valley-area entrepreneurs will test their mettle November 12-14 at Techstars Startup Weekend Winchester where they will create and present startup business concepts in just 54 hours. The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund (SCCF) is partnering with Shenandoah University to sponsor the event. Startup Weekend Winchester marks the first of a series of Startup Weekend events that will occur throughout the Valley.
Currently, SCCF is calling on hopeful entrepreneurs to sign up for Startup Weekend Winchester.
“Having just received the Build to Scale program grant through the Economic Development Administration, SCCF is especially poised to support the launch of scalable tech startups,” says Debbie Irwin, executive director for SCCF. “The Techstars Startup Weekend Winchester event will be the first of many that will help us identify tomorrow’s tech stars.”
Participants will form teams and work together to share business ideas, mentors will validate their ideas and provide guidance, and judges will evaluate each teams’ business pitch.
“Techstars Startup Weekend Winchester is an inclusive event. Anyone with ideas and an entrepreneurial spirit is welcome,” says Montressa Washington, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Management and director of the Shenandoah University Institute for Entrepreneurship. “We have the methods, tools and support to transform where you are in a 54-hour period. Don’t wait. Don’t stand on the sidelines.”
Startup Weekend is one among several startup programs operated by Techstars, an international platform for innovation and investment. Techstars connects with and convenes entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, investors, and community and corporate leaders to help businesses grow.
For more information about Techstars Startup Weekend Winchester, contact Abena Foreman-Trice at abena@sccfva.org or (540) 217-6719.
