Connect with us

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 11th

Published

3 hours ago

on

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, November 11:

• Fri-Sat: 3:15, 6:20, 9:35
• Sunday: 4:20, 7:55
• Mon-Thurs: 7:20
Rated PG13  |  1 Hour 44 Minutes

• Fri-Sat: 3:00, 6:10, 9:20
• Sunday: 4:10, 7:40
• Mon-Thurs: 7:10
Rated PG13  |  2 Hours 4 Minutes


• Fri-Sat: 2:30, 6:00, 9:30
• Sunday: 4:25, 7:50
• Mon-Thurs: 7:00
Rated PG13  |  2 Hours 41 Minutes

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

Film Club Showing Wed, November 23:
“War of the Wildcats” @7:30

COMING SOON:

  • “Strange World”
  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
  • “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Community Events

Belle Grove Plantation to host Kris Kringle Market November 19 and 20

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 8, 2022

By

For the third year, Belle Grove Plantation will host the Kris Kringle Market on Saturday, November 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, November 20, 1-5 p.m. Admission and parking are free of charge.

More than 50 artisans and area businesses will provide an excellent holiday shopping experience. Vendors will sell jewelry, candles, bath products, clothing, art, gourmet food, home and holiday décor, and demonstrate crafts such as woodturning, basket making, and blacksmithing.

There will be German food for sale by Shaffers BBQ Food Truck including pretzels, bratwurst, and strudel. The West Shenandoah Ruritan Club will sell gourmet hot chocolate, Cub Scout Troup Pack 117 Mount Jackson will sell hamburgers and hot dogs, and Caffeine Machine will sell specialty coffees.

In the upper level of the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center will be Storytime with Santa and a program about Christmas traditions of the German Shenandoah Valley residents by Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park Ranger Shannon Moeck. On Saturday, there will also be a ballet performance by Dancing by His Grace.


Kris Kringle Market’s Story-time with Santa during 2021 event

To get everyone in the holiday spirit, there will be caroling by the Chancel Choir of Kernstown United Methodist Church on Saturday 11 a.m-1 p.m. and by The Valley Chorale on Sunday 1-4 p.m.

The Belle Grove Manor House will be open for touring during the event for a discounted price of $5 for those 12 and older (free for children). While the house will not be decorated for Christmas until December 2, there will be music in the Parlor on Saturday and Sunday.

The Belle Grove Museum Shop will also be open and fully stocked for the holidays with books, toys, unique local gifts, and a dazzling array of Christmas ornaments.

For the full list of vendors and detailed schedule visitbellegrove.org/kris-kringle or facebook.com/BelleGrove. Guests are asked not to bring in outside food or drink so that the vendors will have a good day. This is a rain or shine event.

Hot Chocolate Booth by West Shenandoah Ruritan Club, 2021

(About Belle Grove—Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia 22645 and is conveniently located to I-81 (use exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation has been a non-profit historic house museum since 1967 and is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site. Belle Grove is also one of the partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park. For more information visit bellegrove.org or facebook.com/BelleGrove.)

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Pets for Vets: WASPCA offering free pet adoptions on Veteran’s Day

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 8, 2022

By

The Winchester Area SPCA will offer free pet adoptions to all veterans on Friday, November 11th, from 10AM-5PM, at the adoption center located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA.

The Pets & Vets event aims to connect veterans with great shelter pets and honor the service these brave men and women give to our country. Military ID required.

All WASPCA adoptable pets are neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. View this link to see available pets: petango.com/winchesterspca.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Front Royal Moose Lodge offers Veterans Day luncheon to all local vets

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 8, 2022

By

Front Royal Moose Lodge #829 will celebrate Veterans Day with a free lunch offered to all vets at the Lodge off Rt. 55 East in Front Royal on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. The luncheon begins at noon, with lunch served at 12:30 p.m. There will be a guest speaker and lodge members who are vets will also receive a 20% discount on dinner at the lodge that evening.

For more information call the lodge office at 540 636-6355 or Kevin Fox at 540 692-0924.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

‘Night(s) of Wonder’ promised in Front Royal, Winchester, and Staunton to launch area’s holiday season

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 8, 2022

By

Local impresario David Freese has revealed plans for three pre-Christmas concerts by The Valley Chorale at three venues – Friday December 9, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, in Staunton;  December 10, 3 p.m. at the Robinson Auditorium (Handley Library) in Winchester; and December 11 , 3 p.m., at Calvary Episcopal Church, Front Royal.

The newly-minted Chorale’s artistic director and conductor, Drew A. Young, will present a “Night of Wonder” at each of the venues, described by Freese as “a journey through time and musical styles (that) take us on a holiday-infused trip to a moving and contemplative night of wonder.”

To achieve such a trip, Freese said in a recent e-mail, “We are overjoyed to be working with our new conductor” and to introduce a student group from Shenandoah University who join the Chorale ensemble for the first time

Along with his announcement of the Christmas series, Freese revealed plans for a January-May performance schedule and invited those interested to apply for auditions early in the new year.


More information on the Christmas series, along with future plans for 2023, will be announced at a later date.

To this end, Freese remarked: “We’d love to hear from you (davidcfreese@yahoo.com) if you have thoughts about programming, venue, making ourselves more accessible to the community… so feel free to drop me a line.”

Meanwhile, keep your eyes open for further information on the upcoming concert series. They are free though donations will be gratefully accepted.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Continue Reading

Community Events

Childress play, “Trouble in Mind” comes to Winchester

Published

6 days ago

on

November 2, 2022

By

Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Alice Childress’ wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of American theatre opened to acclaim off-Broadway in 1955. At the forefront of both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the prescient TROUBLE IN MIND was announced to move to Broadway in 1957… in a production that never came to be until 2019. In a case of life imitating art, white producers insisted that Childress provide a more upbeat ending. Childress refused.

Cast of TROUBLE IN MIND

Even through the disappointment of being denied the world of Broadway, Childress became the first professionally produced Black woman playwright, and the first Black woman to win an Obie Award for Best Original Play in 1956.

Selah Theatre Project in partnership with the Winchester Area NAACP presents TROUBLE IN MIND, a backstage comedy-drama, about a group of actors in the late 1950s gathering to rehearse a new Broadway play about lynching in the American South. Although the intentions of the new play are for audiences to sympathize with the Black experience, Wiletta Mayer has some issues with the interpretation of stereotypes perpetuated by a white playwright.


Under the direction of LaTasha Do’zia, Alice Childress’ TROUBLE IN MIND comes to Winchester challenging audiences on the topics of the importance of representation in American theatre, objectionable acceptance of stereotypes, and racism. The cast features Will Speakman (Doubt), Jacob Pugh, Kurt Hoffman (The Fall of Heaven), Jon Conard (Fences), Sarah Downs, Jasper Alex (The Laramie Project), Eric Lee Santiful (The Fall of Heaven), Jacob Reed (Terms of Endearment), and Joanne Thompson (‘Night Mother)in the leading role of Wiletta Mayer.

“It is an important play. We are still dealing with issues of sexism and racism, particularly in the theatre world, today”, says Joanne Thompson. “Wiletta is a very dignified, calm woman, that reaches a point of having enough. Wiletta is a strong advocate to stand for what you believe is true. She makes the absolute correct choice for herself instead of going along to get along”, exclaims Thompson.

Joanne Thompson (Wiletta Mayer) and Jacob Reed (Al Manners)

Reflecting on the rehearsal process, Do’zia thinks, “It is amazing how many rehearsals we discussed as a cast the mirror effect of a play written in 1955 to 2022. Sometimes as the actors speak the words of Childress, the words speak true to us today”.

TROUBLE IN MIND is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatrical on November 11-13 & 18-20. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7pm, and Sunday Performances are at 2pm. For every ticket sold, $2 will go towards Winchester Area NAACP’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Fund.

Eric Lee Santiful (Sheldon Forrester). In the background, Joanne Thompson (Wiletta Mayer), Jon Conard (John Nevins), Jacob Reed (Al Manners)

Selah Theatre Project
811 S. Loudoun St – Winchester, VA 22601

  • Friday November 11 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday November 12 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, November 13 at 2:00 p.m.
  • Friday November 18 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday November 19 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday November 20 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 4th

Published

6 days ago

on

November 2, 2022

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, November 4:

• Friday: 6:20
• Saturday: 3:30, 6:20
• Sunday: 4:20
• Mon-Wed: 7:10
Not Rated   |  1 Hour 28 Minutes

• Friday: 6:00, 8:45
• Saturday: 3:10, 6:00, 8:45
• Sunday: 4:00, 7:00
• Mon-Thurs: 7:00
Rated PG13  |  2 Hours 4 Minutes


• Friday: 8:50
• Saturday: 8:50
• Sunday: 4:05, 7:10
Rated R  |  1 Hour 50 Minutes

• Friday: 6:10, 8:40
• Saturday: 3:20, 6:10, 8:40
• Sunday: 4:10, 7:05
• Mon-Thurs: 7:05
Rated PG13  |  1 Hour 44 Minutes

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

Film Club Showing:
Tuesday: “Shenandoah”
Thursday: “Wakanda Forever” @6:45 (PG13)

COMING SOON:

  • “Strange World”
  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
  • “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
57°
Sunny
6:47 am5:05 pm EST
Feels like: 57°F
Wind: 6mph N
Humidity: 37%
Pressure: 30.54"Hg
UV index: 0
WedThuFri
59/39°F
68/54°F
70/55°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Nov
9
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Nov 9 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Nov
10
Thu
12:00 pm Fall Auction and Bake Sale @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fall Auction and Bake Sale @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Nov 10 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Fall Auction and Bake Sale @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
The Front Royal Christian Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon on November 10th, from 12pm – 1:30pm, at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. Silent, Chinese and Live Auction w/ Tom Eshelman Auctioneer Speaker is[...]
6:00 pm Pours for Polio @ Bushel Pub @ The Apple House
Pours for Polio @ Bushel Pub @ The Apple House
Nov 10 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Pours for Polio @ Bushel Pub @ The Apple House
 
Nov
11
Fri
12:00 pm Veterans Day Luncheon @ Front Royal Moose Lodge
Veterans Day Luncheon @ Front Royal Moose Lodge
Nov 11 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Veterans Day Luncheon @ Front Royal Moose Lodge
Front Royal Moose Lodge #829 will celebrate Veterans Day with a free lunch offered to all vets at the Lodge off Rt. 55 East in Front Royal on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. The luncheon[...]
Nov
12
Sat
10:00 am Yuletide Market @ The Barn at Backroom Brewery
Yuletide Market @ The Barn at Backroom Brewery
Nov 12 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Yuletide Market @ The Barn at Backroom Brewery
 
10:30 am Hands-On Hearth Cooking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Hands-On Hearth Cooking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 12 @ 10:30 am – 4:00 pm
Hands-On Hearth Cooking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Does exploring food and recipes of the past, cooked over an open fire, appeal to you? Join Historian Rebecca Suerdieck in the park’s historic Log Cabin for a hands-on[...]
12:00 pm Thanksgiving Dinner @ The Embassy Deliverance & Worship Center
Thanksgiving Dinner @ The Embassy Deliverance & Worship Center
Nov 12 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Thanksgiving Dinner @ The Embassy Deliverance & Worship Center
We will be feeding the community this Saturday November 12, 2022, and would like any and everyone to come and grab a dinner to go! This will happen starting at 12 pm at The Embassy[...]
Nov
13
Sun
10:00 am A Walk Through Geologic Time @ Sky Meadows State Park
A Walk Through Geologic Time @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 13 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
A Walk Through Geologic Time @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail Take a walk through the geologic history of our Earth on the Sensory Explorers’ Trail with a Virginia Master Naturalist. Stroll through 4.6 billion years of geologic history and learn when life[...]
Nov
16
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Nov 16 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Nov
19
Sat
10:00 am Winter Tree Identification Works... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Winter Tree Identification Works... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 19 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Winter Tree Identification Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area Even after the chilly breezes of autumn have stripped them of their leaves, trees provide clues to their identification by way of their bark, leaf scars, and other individual characteristics. Explore Sky Meadows’[...]