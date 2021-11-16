This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 18th

With the holiday season upon us, it’s time to search for that perfect gift to bring a beautiful smile to a certain someone’s face. Please plan a trip to the Newtown Holiday Market centrally located in the Newtown–Stephensburg Historic District at the Trinity Lutheran Church (established 1765) parking lot on the corner of Main Street and State Route 277 (Fairfax Street). The outdoor event will take place on Saturday, November 27, from 9 am to 2 pm, and promises to offer a memorable shopping experience for all ages.

Holiday Markets are a fun and festive way to shop and you can delight in local hand-made and home-grown selections from baked items, jewelry, gourd art, wood crafts, alpaca scarves, hats and gloves and fleece items, placemats and soup bowl cozies and more. Bring your holiday shopping list and find unique Christmas items for everyone, including something enjoyable for yourself.

“I’ve only been crafting for a couple of years, so I have attended just a couple of Newtown Holiday Markets,” said Heartsong Hill Designs artist and local resident Deborah Phillips. Phillips has visited many other Valley art and craft fairs and enjoys the experience. “The holiday market is a great way to meet neighbors and to display what you have been creating. I am selling hand-made sea glass and shells art and art created from old jewelry. I also have shell Christmas ornaments for sale. My specialty is memory art from a loved one’s jewelry,” Phillips said.

While our lives may be summarized as a succession of events, both large and small, how we choose to treasure them can truly define us. Phillip’s collection of memory art reflects precious keepsakes that turn cherished memories into enduring works of art. Phillips continues, “We have so many talented people in our community and I love seeing what everyone else has been working on. I can always shop the markets to find the most unusual gifts and am passionate about supporting local artists.”

Stephens City resident Jacquetta Owen will be selling Christmas cookies, fruit breads and soup. Her home-made peach, wine berry and cherry jams are delightful. The vegetable soup comes from her own recipe and is available in quart jars. A dozen Shenandoah Valley vendors are scheduled to display their merchandise, offering market favorites such as wood crafts, gourd art for holiday decorating and gift giving, local honey and quilted table runners. For more information on vendor spaces or items for sale, contact Jacquetta at jacquettaowen@gmail.com.

Visitors can peruse the arts, crafts and food at the market, then take a stroll through the downtown historic district to appreciate Stephens City’s small-town ambiance. The second oldest town in the Valley is a remarkable community because Main Street has retained its small-town character from over two centuries of progress and expansion. Along a one-mile stretch of Valley Pike (Main Street) are 40 log houses built more than 220 years ago.

Dress warmly for an all-outdoor event. All proceeds go to Trinity Lutheran Church.