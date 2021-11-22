Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 24th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Wednesday, November 24:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
- “Sing 2”
- “American Underdog”
Sons of the American Revolution conduct Flag Retirement Ceremony at Wayside Inn
On November 20, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a Flag Retirement Ceremony at Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia. President Marc Robinson opened the event with narration by David Burks. The Reverend Jim Simmons provided Chaplain duties with the Color Guard presenting the colors.
The United States Code stipulates, “When a U.S. Flag is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” Flags were gathered that were determined to be no longer serviceable. They reached their condition in a proper service of respect, tribute and in the memory of all who have served America. A Flag Detail led by Dale Corey presented a worn flag symbolic of all those to be retired during the ceremony. President Robinson inspected the flag and condemned is as unserviceable. It was returned to the Flag Detail who marched to the fire and placed the flag on the flames. All compatriots came to present arms at this point as a sign of respect for the flags service to the country. A musket salute was fired, followed by the playing of Taps to honor the retired flags. Forty flags were retired to be replaced by bright new flags to fly proudly as the symbol of the United States of America. The Color Guard and Musket Squad were led by Virginia Society Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner (Fairfax Resolves Chapter and dual member of CJWII). Members included Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Nathan Poe, Will Reynolds, and Mike St Jacques. Virginia Society Chapters represented included Colonel James Wood II, Culpeper Minutemen, Colonel William Grayson and Fairfax Resolves.
What future do you want for Front Royal?
If you live in the town of Front Royal, you could hardly do better than to spend an hour on November 23 at kickoff day for the Front Royal Comprehensive Plan. There will be two meetings from which to choose: one at 11 a.m., and one at 5 p.m., at the Gazebo, along with drinks and snacks. These meetings are extremely important to the future of Front Royal.
What’s this all about and why should you care? The Comprehensive Plan is the public input process through which ordinary citizens can tell the Town Powers-That-Be their vision for the long-term growth and development of Front Royal.
Right now, we are a Town, not a city. Side Note: “city” is a legal term of art – this is not about trying to change legal status. I use the word “city” as shorthand for “too busy, congested, stressful, expensive, modern, strange”. Public input into the Comprehensive Plan process will help determine whether we continue to be a town, or become a city.
What do I mean? Two illustrations: Not too long ago, my cousin from Dallas was visiting me here in Front Royal. We went to a local coffee shop and while we were waiting, two youngsters came in. It was clear that they were known to the woman working there. They placed an order for their parents, and paid with their parents’ credit card. I thought: isn’t it nice to live someplace where parents can let their children go by themselves to a local business with a credit card. I thought about how that positive, trusting interaction with the local community helps give those children a sense of responsibility and maturity. I like that Front Royal is a town where that can happen. No way would a parent let young children go by themselves to a neighborhood coffee shop in a city!
Front Royal is a Town, not a city.
Later, we were driving north on Commerce Street. I pointed out the yard furniture shop, where the merchandise stays out day and night, and how nice it is that a business owner can have enough trust in the community to do that. My cousin made a flip remark about how nobody would think it was worth stealing – but I didn’t let him get away with that! People who aren’t rich want yard furniture too, you know – and one of the good things about Front Royal is that people with limited disposable income can find it here. It may be “quaint” to tourists from one of the seven richest counties in the country (those surrounding Washington DC), but to home folks it’s what makes life in Front Royal good. Front Royal is a Town where you don’t have to be wealthy to have a good life.
Certain plans for the future will help us remain a livable, family-friendly town. Other plans might gentrify Front Royal and turn us into just one more outpost of upscale, urban-sprawled Big Business America.
Do we want to remain a family-friendly Town or become an outpost of Urban Sprawl Gentrification? Public involvement in the Comp Plan will help determine the answer to that.
So come on Tuesday, November 23, at 11 a.m. or 5 p.m. to the Gazebo. Think about the future of Front Royal!
By: Connie Marshner
Vice-Chairman of the Planning Commission of the Town of Front Royal
Tree Stewards announce free “Mini Events”, multiple approaches to learning best practices in tree care
The Front Royal Warren County Tree Stewards are happy to announce that we have changed the format for our acclaimed “All About Trees” class. The Tree Stewards have been holding an annual class for residents and future Tree Stewards for over 20 years. Between the pandemic and the trend toward online learning, we realize that we need to make it easier for residents to learn the basics at their own pace.
To that end, we will be offering free “Mini Events” and multiple approaches to learning such as hands-on workshops, programs and videos to pick up knowledge about best practices in the selection, planting and care of trees. We encourage families to take advantage of this new format. Education is a primary piece of our mission.
We are grateful to Trees Virginia, the Virginia Urban Forest Council for awarding the Front Royal Warren County Tree Stewards a grant for $1,200 for the new “Mini Event” programs planned for the coming year.
Another piece of our mission is the care of public trees in Front Royal and Warren County. Some of this will be done in our workshops as we plant, mulch and prune. We also invite you to consider joining the Tree Stewards as a “Volunteer for the Urban Forest” a few hours a month to maintain the beautiful parks, street trees and green spaces where we all live and play.
The Tree Stewards participated in a community effort on Nov. 13 to plant 6 Willow Oaks at the Gertrude E. Miller Park next to Bing Crosby Stadium. A grant through Virginia Trees for Clean Water was received from the Department of Forestry. Partners in this effort included: the Warren County Democratic Committee, Jim Osborn, Town Arborist, Front Royal Public Works and the Warren County Dept. Of Parks and Recreation.
On Saturday, November 20 the Tree Stewards will be co-hosting a program at Samuels Library entitled “Putting Your Gardening Tools to Bed.” Drop by to learn how to keep your tools in shape, bring your tools for inspection, and learn the right tool for the job. You will have the opportunity to speak with a certified Arborist and members of the Tree Stewards. Enter the drawing for a Pruning Tool gift bucket. The program starts at 10:00am.
On December 11 we head back to the Library for a program entitled “Conifers and Christmas Trees” Pine, Fir or Spruce? Can you tell the difference? Carrie Whitacre, Asst. Curator at the State Arboretum of Virginia, Blandy Experimental Farm will lead this presentation. Weather permitting we will take a walk around the library to identify conifers. Be sure to enter the drawing for a free tree. Program starts at 10:15am.
Stay tuned to our website www.treesfrontroyal.org for more events to come in 2022!
Salvation Army Thanksgiving Dinner to be held November 24th
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps will host a drive-through Thanksgiving Dinner on Wednesday, November 24th, from 4 pm to 6 pm. Participants will drive up to the Salvation Army at 357 Cloud Street, Front Royal, and receive a boxed meal to-go, consisting of traditional turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, rolls, cranberry sauce, green beans, and dessert. This event is open to the entire community.
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps supports the counties of Warren, Page, and Rappahannock, as well as the city of Strasburg.
For more information, contact Capt. Ann Hawk at 540-635-4020.
Sons of the American Revolution State Color Guard present colors for DAR National Defense Day
On November 13, 2021, the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution State Color Guard provided a presentation of colors for a Daughters of the American Revolution National Defense Day.
The event was sponsored by the Culpeper Minutemen, Fauquier Court House, Montpelier and Susannah Chandler Chapters of the Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution. It was conducted at Graves Mountain Lodge, Syria, Virginia and emceed by Kathryn Campbell, Regent, Fauquier Court House. An invocation was provided by Marilyn Ottevaere, Chaplain, Fauquier Court House.
With the presentation of the colors by the SAR, the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Patricia Wilczek, Regent, Montpelier, The DAR American Creed by Carol Simpson, Regeant, Culpeper Minute Men, Preamble to the Constitution by Marty Hartmann, First Vice Regent, Susannah Chandler and the National Anthem led by Kathryn Campbell. Recognition of Service Members, Veterans, Gold and Blue Star Familes was presented by Cat Schwetke, Honorary Regent, Fauquier Court House.
The keynote speaker was Nancy Braswell, Colonel, USAF (Ret) on “Women’s Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) of World War II and their impact on the war effort.
Participating for the Virginia Society were Dale Corey, Colonel James Wood II Chapter (dual member Culpeper Minutemen); Charles Jameson, President Culpeper Minutemen Chapter (dual member Colonel James Wood II)/ Pat Kelly, Past President Virginia Society and Trustee, French Society, Thomas Jefferson Chapter (dual member Colonel James Wood II & Culpeper Minutemen) and Bill Schwetke, Trustee Virginia Society, Past President Virginia Society, Culpeper Minutemen (dual member Colonel James Wood II & Thomas Jefferson).
