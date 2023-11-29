Community Events
This Week’s Showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 30th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, November 30:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
FREE “Christmas Classics” Movie “THE POLAR EXPRESS”
Friday 12/1 @ 7:30 and Saturday-Sunday @ 1:00
COMING SOON:
- “Wonka”
- “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”
- “Migration”
Community Events
Holiday Cheer on Screen: Royal Cinemas Gifts Free Christmas Classics to Front Royal
Community Gathers for Festive Films and Family Fun.
In a heartwarming gesture to spread holiday cheer, Royal Cinemas in Front Royal announces a delightful lineup of free Christmas movie screenings throughout December. Kicking off the festive season, the theater invites families to join in the joy of timeless classics and cherished animations, making this holiday season one to remember. Showtimes are at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in December.
A Journey Begins with ‘The Polar Express’
The magic begins on December 2nd and 3rd with “The Polar Express.” This beloved film, featuring the versatile Tom Hanks, promises a captivating adventure for all ages. To make the experience even more special, the first 35 children will receive a complimentary Kids Combo, ensuring a perfect movie outing. This event is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Tana Hoffman Realtor – Sager Real Estate and Jean’s Jewelers, exemplifying the community spirit that defines Front Royal.
Triple the Fun: A Trio of Holiday Favorites
Continuing the festivities, December 9th and 10th will feature a triple treat with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” These timeless classics are sure to rekindle childhood memories and create new ones for the younger generation.
An Evening for Adults: ‘Gremlins’ and Socializing
Switching gears for a more adult-themed evening, December 12th offers a unique experience. The Chamber of Commerce hosts an After Hours event at On Cue Sports Bar at 5:30 pm and a screening of the cult classic “Gremlins” at 7:30 pm. This blend of networking and nostalgic cinema provides a perfect evening escape for the grown-ups in town.
Classic Cinema: ‘Christmas in Connecticut’ and ‘White Christmas’
The vintage charm of “Christmas in Connecticut” (1945) takes the stage on December 16th and 17th, followed by Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye in “White Christmas” (1954) on December 23rd and 24th. These films, showcasing Hollywood’s golden era, offer a cozy retreat into the past, wrapping up the free movie month with elegance and warmth.
Royal Cinemas’ initiative to offer free Christmas movies is more than just entertainment; it’s a celebration of community, nostalgia, and the joyous spirit of the holiday season. It reminds us of the simple pleasures that unite us, uniting families and friends in the cozy glow of the silver screen.
Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming Events for December
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
The Library will be closed for Christmas on Monday, December 25th and Tuesday, December 26th.
General Education Development
Every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
In person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registration dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
Phoenix Project – Hope for New Beginnings
Third Tuesday of every month from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
In person. Serving all members of the Front Royal/Warren County community who have experienced or are currently experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, Phoenix Project Advocates are available to provide crisis intervention, supportive counseling, safety planning, information and education, and more. Our services are free & confidential & trauma-informed. Hope. Help. Healing.
Bad Romance – Holiday Edition
Saturday, December 9th from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM
In person. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Then you should join us for a special in-person meeting for our romance genre discussion group! Bring that old romance paperback for a book swap, and look forward to a door prize, and potluck! Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover a new treat in this awesome informal discussion! December’s discussion theme is Holiday.
Books & Beyond
Tuesday, December 12th from 6:00 PM to 7:45 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! To attend virtually, please register in advance to receive a zoom link close to the event date.
Genealogy Club
Wednesday, December 13th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
In person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and want to be able to share your findings? Join our genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.
Photographing Winter’s Beauty
Saturday, December 9th from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM
Shenandoah River State Park
In person. Winter’s beauty is often a still, quiet solitude. While at the same time, the anticipation of the holidays warms our hearts. This session will explore how to capture both the mood of winter solitude and the joy of the holidays. We will review all of the skills from past sessions and depending on the weather… go out and capture winter in our beautiful park. All types of cameras from smartphones to professional cameras and levels of photographers are welcomed. Dress in layers and come ready to share some joy of the season. Note: State Park parking fee rules apply for attending this program. The Library has a limited number of LVA state park bags with passes. Availability is not guaranteed.
Community Events
National Shelter Pets Day at Winchester Area SPCA
The Winchester Area SPCA will celebrate shelter pets on National Shelter Pets Day, which is on the first Thursday after Thanksgiving. This year, it takes place on November 30.
The day brings awareness to sheltered pets. Most people who have adopted a shelter pet can testify that shelters are full of great pets that provide companionship and unconditional love.
Stop by the WASPCA Adoption Center at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA, on Thursday, November 30th, and adopt a shelter pet for just $30. All adoptable pets are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and ready to go home with a new family to love. Click the link to see who needs a new home: 24petconnect.com.
Community Events
Illuminating Hearts: The Celebration of Lights, a 40-Year Beacon of Memory and Hope
A Time-Honored Tradition Reimagined for Tomorrow.
From its modest beginnings in 1982, the Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) Auxiliary’s “Celebration of Lights” has grown into more than just a festive event; it has become a heartfelt symbol of remembrance and a beacon of hope for the community. As the auxiliary marks the 41st anniversary of this cherished tradition, this year invites the community to a special ceremony that honors the past while shining a light on the future.
The inaugural event, featuring a grand fir tree on Shenandoah Avenue adorned with a thousand bulbs, was a vivid tribute to loved ones. The radiance of the “Starburst” light at the tree’s peak symbolized hope and unity, extending beyond mere festive illumination to ignite a spirit of communal support. The funds raised were crucial in nurturing future healthcare professionals through the WMH Auxiliary Scholarship Fund.
Yet, with the tides of change, the auxiliary adapted. The towering fir at the old hospital’s location gave way to a smaller yet equally symbolic tree at the new hospital. The traditional red and white bulbs transitioned into a more lasting form of tribute: a memory book. This book, filled with names and stories, serves as a poignant reminder of the lives touched by the community and continues to bolster the auxiliary’s mission.
The 2023 Celebration of Lights, scheduled for December 7th at 351 Valley Health Way, promises to be a blend of nostalgia and contemporary charm. Starting at 5:00 pm, the event will feature refreshments and the harmonious melodies of the Valley Chorale. It’s an evening dedicated to celebrating community bonds, honoring memories, and fostering the growth of future healthcare leaders.
The evolution of this event mirrors the story of Front Royal’s own transformative journey. The Celebration of Lights began as an offshoot of the Red Stocking Follies, a major fundraising production that concluded in 1981. The auxiliary’s creative pivot to the light celebration in 1982 breathed new life into their fundraising efforts, laying the foundation for a tradition that has stood the test of time. As the community gathers under the glow of the tree, they’re not just reliving a tradition; they’re rekindling a collective spirit and nurturing the seeds of future growth in healthcare.
Community Events
Trinity Lutheran Church Kris Kringle Market and Free Holiday Meal Dec 2/Dec 6 in Stephens City
“Do not forget to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing, some people have shown hospitality to angels without knowing it.” Hebrews 13:2 NIV
Rev. Janice Marie E. (“JMe”) Lowden invites the Shenandoah Valley community to join Trinity Lutheran Church in both festive events.
Kris Kringle Market
The Trinity Lutheran Church Kringle Market will take place on Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Kringle Market is centrally located in the Newtown–Stephensburg Historic District in the Trinity Lutheran Church Parish Hall and parking lot on the corner of Main Street and State Route 277 (810 Fairfax Street).
“Modeled after the famous markets in Germany, the Kris Kringle Market will offer light displays, music, holiday food, handmade crafts, children’s activities, and a memorable shopping experience for all ages,” Chair of Social Outreach Ministry, Kim Begnaud, said. “There will be handmade Christmas crafts for children and adults to make. Also, festive lights and ample Christmas decorations and trees.”
Vendors will be selling soft pretzels, German brats, spiced cider, and hot chocolate. The Lutheran Women’s group will be selling homemade cakes, cookies, and brownies. Sewing for the Savior group will have handmade quilts for sale. A Kris Kringle actor will provide stories to get everyone in the holiday spirit. “Tours of the Christmas-decorated church, built in 1906, will be available and there will be a “selfie” photo option in our lovely parlor by the fireplace,” The Reverend JMe Lowden said.
According to Begnaud, there is planning for 20 vendors to set up in the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot. The Kris Kringle Market is a fun and festive way to shop, and you can delight in viewing local hand-made and home-grown selections from baked goods, crochet, jewelry, custom shirts, tumbles, dog treats, wood crafts, alpaca scarves, hats and gloves and fleece items, placemats, holiday décor and more. “Bring your holiday shopping list and find unique Christmas items for everyone, including something enjoyable for yourself,” said Begnaud.
Free Holiday Meal with all the fixings
If one has read the Surgeon General’s 2023 report on America’s epidemic of loneliness and crisis of disconnection, one can then understand the significance that a Holiday Meal can have on the community at large. Meal sharing is a way to spend time with others, but more than that, it invites intimate conversations, laughter, and a spirit of togetherness. It is easy to come together in fellowship when food is involved.
As part of their monthly Community Meal offerings, Trinity Lutheran Church’s Annual Free Holiday Meal is scheduled for Wednesday December 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Parish Hall. According to Holiday Meal Coordinator, Vickie Hollis, the community meal has been served each Christmas season by the Social Outreach Team for over 20 years with breaks in their service during the build-out of the new parish hall and throughout the Covid breakout.
The idea for the community meal began from a series of committee discussions about the time and talents of the congregation members. “We knew from many church suppers that our members had an incredible talent for cooking. These discussions led to the premise that Trinity could successfully host a large free Annual Holiday Meal inviting the public,” Hollis said. “Our first press releases listed a variety of reasons to attend. Kids are driving you crazy? More mouths to feed than money? Hate doing dishes? Come to downtown Stephens City and enjoy the Holiday Meal!”
Trinity Lutheran is passionate about reaching out to the local population. “We have found that many of our guests live alone and enjoy sharing a meal and fellowship with other visitors. We believe the fellowship is just as important as the food. Trinity received our finest compliment from a guest who informed us that we served love on a plate,” Hollis said.
The full menu includes roast turkey and dressing, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, apple, cherry, pumpkin and pecan pies, coffee, iced tea, and water. The Social Outreach Team usually serves around 100 holiday meals. Meals are also delivered to homebound church members. “If there are going to be leftovers, the cooks pack up “to go” meals for anyone who wants to take food home,” Hollis added.
Congregation members prepare parts of the meal during the days before the dinner and transport the food to the church. The kitchen will be bustling on the day of the meal with 5 or 6 people prepping, chopping, dicing, peeling, slicing, cooking, or washing dishes prior to the big evening. It takes more than 20 volunteers to purchase the food, prep, cook, serve, clean dishes, and bus the tables in Parish Hall.
Plenty of big appetites will be coming through the doors on Wednesday night to sample the well-received Lutheran traditional dinner. Some will attend as families, some come alone seeking good fellowship, others to see what this traditional community meal is all about.
“Whatever the reasons, Trinity Lutheran Church will be ready,” The Reverend JMe Lowden said. “It is always a blessing to support our community. The meal is all about serving our neighbors near and far, as Christ has taught us to do.”
There is never a charge for any of the Community Meals. For those who choose to donate a love offering, those funds are sent to the Lutheran World Hunger Appeal to help feed hungry people in this country and around the world.
Trinity Lutheran Church will have a nursing student from Germana Community College provide blood pressure checks as a community service project for his degree. This student has 30 years of medical experience as a paramedic.
For more information on both events, contact Brenda Boldin at office@trinitychurchvirginia.org or visit trinitychurchvirginia.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church gathers for in-person worship with Holy Communion each Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Community Events
Veterans Day Native Tree Give-Away Sees 360 Young Trees Find New Homes Within 2 Hours
On Veterans Day, November 11, the Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards and the Town’s Advisory Committee on Environmental Sustainability (ACES) teamed up for a native tree give-away in the Gazebo area of the Front Royal Village Commons park area in the town’s Historic Downtown Business District. Co-organizer Justin Proctor, ACES member, and Front Royal-Warren County Anti-Litter Council president, reported a rousing success with 360 young trees; we believe all that were available, comprised of six different native species leaving for new homes on citizen properties throughout the town and county. In fact, Proctor said that with a crowd gathering for the 10 a.m. opening, all the trees were gone within about two hours of the scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. event.
“We’ll have to double our inventory, at least, next year,” Proctor said of the overwhelming show of public interest in the project. He also gave a shout-out to the Virginia Department of Forestry, specifically their Va. Trees for Clean Water program, which provided funding assistance for the event.
As noted in preliminary releases on the event, the goal of the native species tree giveaway is “to continue building out a diverse, native tree canopy across our community.” Organizers noted that tree species offered included Eastern Redbuds, Bald Cypress, Loblolly Pine, Flowering Dogwood, Swamp White Oak, and Red Maple. Tree Stewards present consulted with people on the best trees for their planned planting locations and provided instructions for planting and maintenance as necessary for the new tree “parents”.
Among the long-term benefits of encouraging such new plantings across the community that organizers listed were:
Creating shade and cooler temperatures in the summer while creating a more insulated buffer against cold temperatures in the winter;
Adding beautiful year-round color and structure to your landscape;
Providing food and shelter for wildlife, including nesting birds and pollinators;
Improving storm-water control and fighting erosion;
Sequestering carbon and organic matter into the soil;
And stewarding the next generation of trees for the next generations of children and grandchildren to enjoy.
Congratulations to the Tree Stewards and the Town Advisory Committee on Environmental Sustainability on the successful launch of what is planned to be an annual event.
