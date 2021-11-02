Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 4th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, November 4:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Clifford the Big Red Dog”
- “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
- “Encanto”
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center accepting applications for 2022 Dare to Dream grants
Applications are now being accepted for the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center’s (FRWRC) 2022 Dare to Dream grants. Each year, FRWRC awards individual grants to Warren County women to help make their dreams come true. Past recipients have used their grants to start and build businesses, purchase business equipment, support certification and continuing education goals, etc. Applicants can request up to a $,1000 grant. One $1,500 Elaine Bromfield Memorial Scholarship for education is also awarded each year through this program.
The Dare to Dream grants are available to women living and/or working in Warren County, ages 18 years and older, not currently enrolled in high school. Application deadline is January 14, 2022. Recipients will be announced in March 2022.
Begun in 1999, the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center grant programs have provided 182 grants totaling more than $132,000 to empower women and girls in Warren County. Former grant recipients have not only gone to finish their educations and start successful businesses, but these grants have also helped them gain confidence in their goals, strengthen their families and contribute to our entire community.
If you have a dream or know a Warren County woman in your life who has a dream and needs financial support to make it happen, this is your opportunity.
Applications are available on November 1, 2021 at Samuel’s Public Library or download the application form at www.FRWRC.org or by calling or emailing the FRWRC office at 540-636-7007, wrc@frwrc.org.
About Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) is a 25-year-old non-profit organization, dedicated to providing a support network for women in the Warren County area through programs, information and education. Over the last two decades, FRWRC has provided networking opportunities, spotlighted women leaders in our community and awarded more than $132,000 in grants and scholarships to 182 Warren County women and girls to support education, and professional and personal enrichment opportunities. We empower women to change their world. Visit our website frwrc.org and follow us on Facebook @FRWRC.
Support the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center: www.frwrc.org/donate.
New exhibit honoring Virginia heroes opening Veterans Day, November 11 at Virginia War Memorial
“Who They Were: Lives Worth Remembering,” a major new exhibit at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, will officially open to the public on Thursday, November 11, 2021, immediately following the Commonwealth’s Veteran Day Ceremony. The ceremony will be held Thursday, November 11 at 11 a.m. EST.
The exhibit will highlight the lives of thirty-two Virginia men and women who were killed in action and whose names are among the nearly 12,000 names of Virginia heroes inscribed on the glass and stonewalls of the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory-20th Century and Shrine of Memory-Global War on Terrorism and Beyond.
“Our mission at the Virginia War Memorial is to honor and remember our fellow Virginians who gave the ultimate sacrifice defending our Nation and to pass on their stories of service and sacrifice,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. “This new exhibit uses personal photos and items, letters and artifacts from our collection to better tell the stories about a few of them so they are more than simply names on the walls in our Shrines of Memory.”
Mountcastle noted that the thirty-two fallen heroes featured in the exhibit represent the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard. They have many different personal backgrounds and were from localities throughout the state. Those profiled served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
Virginia War Memorial Curator Jesse Smith, who heads the team responsible for the new exhibit, said that it features the profile of sailor John A. Hildebrand, Jr. of Augusta County, a victim of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. The exhibit also includes the story of two cousins, Alfred and Leslie Gregory from Buckingham County, who enlisted in the Army on the same day and who both died on the same day during the Korean War.
The youngest veteran profiled in the exhibit is Leslie Jackson from Richmond, who was only 18 years old when she was killed during Operation Iraqi Freedom on May 20, 2004.
Smith has a personal connection to one of those profiled – his great-uncle Robert Long from Buena Vista. Long was part of a US Army Air Forces crew who was lost in the English Channel when his badly-crippled B-17 bomber attempted to return to base after a mission over Germany.
“It is our hope that this exhibit will give visitors a better idea of who these heroes were when they see their photos, read their letters, and see their personal items,” Smith said. “We are also hoping that relatives and friends of other men and women honored in our Shrines will contact us and donate photos and artifacts they may have so that we can add these to our collection and perhaps feature more of them in future exhibits. Unfortunately, we simply don’t have photos for many of the heroes honored here.”
“Who They Were: Lives Worth Remembering” will be open from November 11 through 2022. There is no charge to visit the Virginia War Memorial to see this or the many other exhibits and documentary films in the Memorial’s Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center and C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion.
The exhibit is made possible in part by contributions from the Virginia War Memorial Foundation, TowneBank-Richmond, NewMarket Corporation, The Windsor Foundation Trust and The Peachtree House Foundation.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, the Korean, Vietnam, and Persian Gulf wars and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms. Every day is truly Memorial Day at the Virginia War Memorial. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About The Virginia War Memorial Foundation
Established in 2000, the Virginia War Memorial Foundation (VWMF) is the private, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation that provides financial support for the educational outreach, patriotic events, and historical programs, exhibits, and documentary films of the Virginia War Memorial. The Foundation depends on the generous support of individuals, corporations, military and veterans organizations, civic groups, and grants for its funding. For more information or to make a gift, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
Sons of the American Revolution participate in Flag Retirement Ceremony
On October 25, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Flag Retirement Ceremony conducted by the Ketoctin Chapter, Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution.
The United States Flag Code states “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” The Flag Code does not actually give specifics on how to destroy the flag. However, one should use common sense making sure the procedure is in good taste and shows no disrespect for the flag. During a burning ceremony, a flag that is worn is presented and verified that it has served and is to be retired with respect and honor. For some ceremonies, the flag is cut up to facilitate the burning. When the blue field is removed, it remains in one piece to show unity of the country.
The emcee for this event was Kecia Brown, Regent of the Ketoctin Chapter of the DAR. After calling the gathering to order, an invocation was presented and the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Color Guard presented the colors.
Loudoun Veterans of Foreign Wars Post Commander led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Joan Whitemer led the singing of God Bless America. The colors were then posted by the Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard. Flags were presented and then retired followed by the playing of Taps.
Participating for the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Barry Schwoerer and Jacob Schwoerer.
Royal Tumble & Cheer Halloween Bash to be held October 30th
ROYAL TUMBLE & CHEER will be hosting their big Halloween Bash on October 30, 2021, from 12pm to 8pm. Come on out and join the fun at 508 D Kendrick Lane, Front Royal, Virginia.
The event is featuring: Trunk or treat, cookout (6pm-8pm), moon bounces, face painting, hay ride, Halloween Contest, inside trick or treating for little ones and obstacle course.
Come one, come all, and wear your mask (after all who are you) …it’s Halloween! Enjoy bringing our community back together while being scared to death. BOO!
For more information call: 540-683-5030
Virginia War Memorial hosting Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony on November 11
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be held Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families. The Honorable Kathleen Jabs, Virginia’s Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, will serve as the keynote speaker.
The ceremony will be held outdoors in the Memorial’s E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater at 11 a.m. EST. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held indoors in Veterans Hall in the Memorial’s C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion and seating will be limited.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Those attending the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony should arrive at 10:30 a.m. to be seated. There is no charge to attend the ceremony or to visit the Memorial.
Patriotic music will be provided by the 380th Army Band, the Benedictine College Preparatory Chorus, and the bagpipes of the combined clans of Benedictine and St. Andrew’s Legion. The program will also include recognition of the winners of the Virginia War Memorial’s 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest.
The Memorial’s newest major exhibit, “Who They Were: Lives Worth Remembering” will open to the public following the conclusion of the Veterans Day Ceremony.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on WTVR-TV CBS6.1 and CBS6.3 in Richmond. It will also be livestreamed on the Facebook page of the Virginia War Memorial, the Facebook pages of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, WTVR CBS6, (Richmond) WTKR News Channel 3 (Norfolk) and other select social media channels.
“Veterans Day is a very special day of celebration here in the Commonwealth and especially here at the Virginia War Memorial,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, the Memorial’s Director. “As our Shrines of Memory, historical exhibits and documentary films showcase, Virginians have proudly and unselfishly answered the call to defend and protect our state and our nation for over 250 years. Veterans Days gives all of us the opportunity to remember, honor and thank these men and women for their service and sacrifice.”
“This year’s ceremony is our first opportunity to invite the public to commemorate Veterans Day in person at the Virginia War Memorial since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” noted John Maxwell, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “We are grateful that we can gather together to honor Virginia’s veterans and their service to our Nation.”
The Virginia War Memorial will be open to the public on November 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the ceremony and for regular visitation. Facemasks are encouraged for non-vaccinated visitors, as is social distancing. There are no limits for the number attendees at the outdoor ceremony or on the Memorial grounds this year. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov or call 804.786.2060 during regular business hours.
United Way Day of Caring 2021
The United Way has a scaled-down version of Day of Caring planned for Friday, November 5th, 2021. The organization has several great projects planned, including several to benefit local non-profits.
Here are some highlights for this year’s Day of Caring:
- Approximately 25 DECA students from Warren County High School volunteering
- Projects planned for five county non-profits
- Cleaning up parks in Warren County
Valley Health and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative are sponsors for this year’s event.
Since 1950, the United Way has worked to advance the common good in Front Royal-Warren County. The community wins when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, and when people are healthy. The United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of the challenges we face. Living United means being part of the change!
To donate to the United Way in order for us to continue to meet the most pressing needs in our community, please visit the following link: frontroyalunitedway.org/donate. To reach the United Way offices in Front Royal-Warren County (134-B Peyton Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630), please email info@frontroyalunitedway.org or call 540-635-3636.
