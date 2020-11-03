Connect with us

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 6th

Published

4 hours ago

on

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, November 6:

• Friday: 6:00 & 8:35
• Sat & Sun: 3:25, 6:00 & 8:35
• Mon – Thurs: 7:00
Rated R  |  Run Time: 1 hour 55 min

• Friday: 8:30
• Sat & Sun: 8:30
• Mon – Thurs: 7:10
Rated PG13  |  Run Time: 1 hour 40 min

• Friday: 6:15 & 8:45
• Sat & Sun: 3:45, 6:15 & 8:45
• Mon – Thurs: 7:20
Rated PG13  |  Run Time: 1 hour 40 min

• Friday: 6:05
• Sat & Sun: 3:35 & 6:05
Rated R  |  Run Time: 1 hour 45 min

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $9
  • Child (under 12): $6
  • Military: $7
  • Student (college): $7
  • Senior: $7
  • Matinees, All Seating: $6
  • RealD 3D Shows add $3

Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:

  • “Freaky”
  • “Croods 2”
  • “Free Guy”
Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Community Events

Successful grave marking ceremony for Charles and Elizabeth “Betty” Lewis Carter

Published

1 day ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

On October 31, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated with the Ketoctin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in a grave marking ceremony for Charles and Elizabeth “Betty” Lewis Carter.

The ceremony was held at the Carter Family Cemetery, North Hill Farm in Clarke County. Kecia Brown, Regent of the Ketoctin Chapter presided over the ceremony with the SAR presenting the colors, firing a musket salute and playing taps to commemorate Charles and Betty as a son and daughter of American Revolutionary War Patriots. Participating in the ceremony from the DAR were LeAnn Turbyfill, Virginia DAR State Regent, Margaret Stromberg, Virginia DAR District VIII Director, Sherryl Belinsky, Stonebridge Chapter Regent, Shawn Beyer, Cameron Parish Chapter and Sara Boppe, Fort Loudoun Chapter.

Flag bearers: Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Leamon Duncan, Bill Schwetke, Charles Jameson, Mike Weyler and Nathan Poe / Photo courtesy of Linda Christensen

Betty Lewis Carter was the daughter of Fielding Lewis and Elizabeth “Betty” Washington. Her mother was the only sister of George Washington who lived to adulthood and married Fielding Lewis, a successful Fredericksburg merchant. He owned and leased ships that traded with British Caribbean colonies and operated a family store. Fielding and Betty Washington were successful merchants who provided material support to the colonists, including funding a gun manufactory in 1775.

Betty Lewis was born in 1765 and married Charles Carter in 1781. Charles descended from a long line of Virginia gentry with roots back to the earliest settlements. He died and was buried at Deerwood Plantation in Culpeper in 1827. She died at her brother’s home, Audley Farm, just to the west of North Hill on April 9, 1830, and was interred at the North Hill Family Cemetery. Charles remains were moved to North Hill in the 1960s and is now buried next to his wife.

Musket squad marching to fire a salute: Doug Hall, Chip Daniel, Clay Robinson, Barry Schwoerer, Paul Christensen, Mike Dennis, Sean Carrigan, Allen Phillips, Art LaFlam, Ken Bonner and Brett Osborn / Photo courtesy of Cat Schwetke

The SAR color guard was led by Chapter President and Commander Marc Robinson. Participating were Virginia State SAR President William “Bill” Schwetke, Colonel William Grayson Chapter President Mike Weyler, and Culpeper Minutemen Chapter President Charles James. Other compatriots included Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Mike Dennis, Leamon Duncan, Art LaFlam, Brett Osborn, Nathan Poe, Will Reynolds, Clay Robinson and Jim Simmons. There were six DAR and six SAR wreaths presented to commemorate the Carter’s descendancy from Revolutionary War Patriots.

A composite of the CJWII Color Guard / Photo courtesy of Cat Schwetke

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

Why cancel Downtown Halloween 2020? – Everyone will be masked, right?

Published

2 days ago

on

November 1, 2020

By

It was a fun, scary and candy-gathering Halloween Saturday afternoon and evening in Historic Downtown Front Royal on the final walking mall weekend of the season. – See for yourselves how this Halloween transpired in our corner of the Northern Shenandoah Valley:

What’s not to LOVE about Downtown Halloween – even in 2020 – during Front Royal’s final weekend walking mall experiment? – Especially when you have escaped the clutches of a looming T-Rex as Amber and her costumed dog Quincy did. Royal Examiner Photos and Video by Roger Bianchini

Some other Trick or Treating K-9’s may be wondering exactly what is going on with that roaming dinosaur now playing camera-friendly with Bransen and Braygin Isner.

Wait, is T-Rex trying to get a high-5 from these kids?

No, he’s trying to get some dancing partners to the Gazebo area recorded music – who suspected it was a funky dino-saur.

The pumpkins appear to have established a security perimeter around the musical base of operations …

… As well as around the White Picket Fence and Key Move Properties site.

However, no pumpkin security at Ellen Aders State Farm candy distribution table next to East Main Street’s new “I Want Candy” store.

Above, under the watchful eye of proprietor Ralph Waller, aka ‘the mayor of Main St.’ in white jacket to right, a ghoulish crowd begins gathering outside Main Street Pawn as even the local political committees got into the giving-away spirit. – Below we get a wave from now State Republican Committee official Steve Kurtz.

Just a few doors up East Main the Democrats were in full candy distribution mode as well.

And a little further west on East Main two independent local town council candidates continued the political giving spirit. Below, moved to their respective signs during a candy break – just in case you didn’t recognize Betty Showers and Josh Ingram in costume.

Uh oh, the Joker’s on the run – that CAN’T be good.

From bad to worse: Pennywise, Stephen King’s famous scary clown of our nightmares, and pals. ‘We all float down here, kids’.

Phunky Woodverx – buy or we’ll put a spell on you …

A Wizard of Oz family outing, from left, the Tin Man, Dorothy, the Straw Man and cowardly Lion being carried into the fray.

I don’t think we’re in Kansas anymore – lost in the clouds on Cloud Street at East Main.

And just when you thought you were safe again in the pumpkin perimeter …

… You run into ghosts ‘carrying’ people away from the safe zone.

Having escaped a short way up Chester Street we encountered this unexpected gathering of spirits on the porch of the Va. Beer Museum – a skeletal apparition, and a more comforting ‘spirit’ of the Beer Museum variety.

Well our skeletal spirit must not have been THAT scary, as she befriends a young unicorn over the promise of candy.

Sponge Bob and 3 of a 101 Dalmatians

Some Superheroes on the candy take

If some Ghostbusters are chasing a ghost up the street, that must be a wrap on this Downtown Halloween 2020 HORROR story. Well, it won’t be a REAL horror story as long as our pandemic case numbers don’t spike in its wake.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

Save Our Children Front Royal hosting a Color Run fundraiser on November 7th

Published

4 days ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

Save Our Children Front Royal is hosting a Color Run/Walk to raise money for The Child Safe Center, located in Winchester, Virginia. The Child Safe Center is a local non-profit who supports sexually abused victims and their families.

Registration will be in person upon arrival on the day of the event.

While attending this event, recommended garments are tennis shoes, eye protection, and a white shirt. If you do not want to walk, but would like to contribute or volunteer, please contact Brittany Lewis, President of Save Our Children Front Royal, at 540-692-9893 or by email: brilewis91@aol.com.

5k participants will be responsible for timing themselves.

  • What: Color Walk & 5K
  • When: Saturday, November 7th, 2020
  • Time: Registration starts @ 12:30pm. Walk starts at 1pm.
  • Where: The track: 465 W 15th Street | Front Royal, VA 22630
  • Tickets:
    • Adults – $15
    • Children – $5
    • 4 & under free
    • Group rate for 10+ people will be $5/person

CLICK HERE to join our Facebook event page and stay updated on the event!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

President of Save Our Children Front Royal shares pictures from recent march

Published

6 days ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

Brittany Lewis, president of Save Our Children Front Royal, shares a few pictures of the march hosted on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Warren County Government Center.

“We marched to bring awareness to sexual abuse. We marched for a better future for our children, and we marched to speak for those who can’t.

…We can make a change TOGETHER, one step at a time.”

Cyndi Settle and Riley Lewis. Photos courtesy of Brittany Lewis

Remington Lawson, Ben Henard, Riley Lewis and Jude Henard

Cyndi Settle, Elicia Henard and Jhana McCarthy

Riley Lewis, Brittany Lewis, Cyndi Settle, Ashley Settle, Brycen Settle, Elicia Henard, Ben Henard, Jude Henard, Jhana McCarthy, Phillip Bender, Samantha Lawson, Remington Lawson, Jeanie Bender, Ethan Bender, Robert Lawson and Stetson Lawson.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 30th

Published

6 days ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 30:

• Friday: 6:10 & 8:50
• Sat & Sun: 3:45, 6:10 & 8:50
• Mon – Thurs: 7:10
Rated PG13  |  Run Time: 1 hour 40 min

• Friday: 6:20 & 8:55
• Sat & Sun: 3:55, 6:20 & 8:55
• Mon – Thurs: 7:20
Rated PG13  |  Run Time: 1 hour 45 min

• Friday: 6:00 & 8:45
• Sat & Sun: 3:35, 6:00 & 8:45
• Mon – Thurs: 7:00
Rated R  |  Run Time: 1 hour 45 min

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $9
  • Child (under 12): $6
  • Military: $7
  • Student (college): $7
  • Senior: $7
  • Matinees, All Seating: $6

Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:

  • “Freaky”
  • “Croods 2”
  • “Free Guy”
  • “Let Him Go”
Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

Statewide pumpkin contest aims to keep youth and teens safe on Halloween night

Published

7 days ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) is joining with the Virginia State Police (VSP), Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety Office, and State Farm to encourage youth and teens to make good choices and celebrate responsibly as part of the statewide Halloween Safety Campaign and Pumpkin Carving Contest. The campaign’s focus is to prevent a tragedy on what is supposed to be a fun night for youth.

The peer-to-peer campaign traditionally involves activities planned through school and youth group programs across the Commonwealth, however, this year students will participate from their homes. YOVASO is taking the campaign virtual with the #ProtectYourPumpkin Pumpkin Carving Contest. The only requirement for participation is to include a safety message (i.e. Buckle Up, Slow Down, etc.) and “YOVASO” on the pumpkin, and tag @_yovaso_ on social media with #ProtectYourPumpkin. Those who do not have social media can submit their entry to YOVASO by completing a simple entry form.

All are welcome to participate, but only youth ages 11-20 are eligible for prizes. Pumpkin entries are due to YOVASO by October 31, 2020 at midnight. YOVASO will pick 10 pumpkins for public voting November 2-4, 2020. Voting will close at noon on the 4th. The five entries with the most votes will each receive a $25 Amazon Gift Card.

Schools and youth groups that plan to participate in trunk-or-treats or other Halloween safety events may request activity books, safety banners, and posters with the message: Staying Safe is the Trick, Having Fun is the Treat. Buckle Up, Be Seen, and Make Good Choices.

Nationwide, between 2014 and 2018, there were 145 drunk-driving fatalities on Halloween night (6 p.m. October 31 – 5:59 a.m. November 1).* According to NHTSA, 41% of all people killed in motor vehicle crashes on Halloween night from 2014 to 2018 were in crashes involving a drunk driver.

“Halloween falls on a weekend this year and that typically means more celebrations and an increase in risk for drivers and young trick-or-treaters,” said Mary King, YOVASO program manager.  “Poor decisions behind the wheel, such as texting and driving, underage drinking and drug use, speeding, and forgetting to buckle up can ruin what is supposed to be a fun occasion. Help keep this Halloween safe for all by celebrating responsibly and using extra caution when driving in neighborhoods.”

Here Are Some Suggested Safety Tips for Teens to Follow for a safe Halloween:

  • Avoid driving during “Halloween Rush Hour” from 5:30-9 p.m. when children are trick–or-treating.
  • Drive below the speed limit in residential neighborhoods and use alternate routes when possible.
  • Scan ahead for trick-or-treaters and yield to pedestrians.
  • Use caution around stopped vehicles in neighborhoods and proceed slowly.
  • Drive distraction-free.
  • Celebrate responsibly and resist any peer pressure to celebrate Halloween with alcohol and/or drugs or to drive while impaired—it’s illegal.
  • Do not ride with any drivers who may have used alcohol and/or drugs.
  • Be on the alert for drivers who could be under the influence of something other than sweets.
  • Remember to always buckle up.

Safety Tips for Youth to Follow for a Fun and Safe Halloween:

  • Avoid distractions and leave electronic devices at home while walking or biking
  • Wear reflective clothing
  • Carry a flashlight or glow stick
  • Walk on sidewalks when possible
  • Only trick-or-treat in well-lit neighborhoods
  • Older students should always travel in pairs or large groups and let parents know where you      are going
  • Younger students should always trick or treat with a parent or adult supervision
  • Never approach a stranger’s car
  • Make good decisions and avoid any mischief that could ruin a fun night
  • Stay alert and Be Seen on Halloween in case motorists are not be watching out for you

For more information on the Pumpkin Carving Contest and safety tips, visit the YOVASO website.

YOVASO is Virginia’s peer‐to‐peer education and prevention program for teen driver and passenger safety. Through YOVASO, teens work to advocate for safer driving among their peers and to develop positive prevention strategies for their schools and communities. The program, which currently has 115 active member schools and youth groups across Virginia, is administered by the Virginia State Police and funded through a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. YOVASO also receives support from State Farm.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
63°
Sunny
6:42am5:09pm EST
Feels like: 61°F
Wind: 12mph W
Humidity: 27%
Pressure: 30.14"Hg
UV index: 3
TueWedThu
63/36°F
68/41°F
70/45°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Oct
19
Mon
all-day WCHS Band Annual Fruit Sale @ ONLINE STORE
WCHS Band Annual Fruit Sale @ ONLINE STORE
Oct 19 – Nov 12 all-day
WCHS Band Annual Fruit Sale @ ONLINE STORE
Please show your support by purchasing fresh fruit for you, your family and friends to enjoy over the holidays! To place your order online, simply click here. Navel, Grapefruit, Juice Oranges — Whole Box $40, Half[...]
Nov
4
Wed
6:00 pm Annual Meeting of St. Luke Commu... @ Online Event
Annual Meeting of St. Luke Commu... @ Online Event
Nov 4 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Annual Meeting of St. Luke Community Clinic @ Online Event
St. Luke Community Clinic, Inc., of Front Royal, will hold its Annual Meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, by ZOOM. All members (those who donate $35 annually or volunteer at the clinic) are[...]
Nov
5
Thu
6:00 pm Fashion Show Fundraiser benefitt... @ West Oaks Farm Market Event Venue
Fashion Show Fundraiser benefitt... @ West Oaks Farm Market Event Venue
Nov 5 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Fashion Show Fundraiser benefitting Boy Scouts @ West Oaks Farm Market Event Venue
Fashion Show Fundraiser benefitting Shenandoah Area Council Boy Scouts Fashion, food, cash bar, silent auction, raffle, door prizes, vendors on-site. Sponsored by Anna Quinn Jewelers, Grove’s Winchester Harley Davidson and Firenza Pizza. Showcasing clothing by[...]
Nov
7
Sat
all-day Small Business Saturday @ Front Royal, Virginia
Small Business Saturday @ Front Royal, Virginia
Nov 7 all-day
Small Business Saturday @ Front Royal, Virginia
Why should Small Business Saturday just be celebrated on the Saturday after Thanksgiving? Buy Local – Shop Local – Eat Local – Support Front Royal’s Small Business Community and stay local! Small Business Saturdays –[...]
10:00 am Felt Pine Tree Class @ Downtown Market
Felt Pine Tree Class @ Downtown Market
Nov 7 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Felt Pine Tree Class @ Downtown Market
You’ve seen these popular felt trees in stores – learn how to make your own and personalize your home décor this holiday season! No craft or sewing experience needed. All supplies will provided in class[...]
12:00 pm Downtown Market Art Walk @ Downtown Market
Downtown Market Art Walk @ Downtown Market
Nov 7 @ 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Downtown Market Art Walk @ Downtown Market
Come join us Saturday for ART! We are working with local artists & artisans to bring art to our Main Street. We will have artists set up along Main Street creating, painting, and making! This[...]
12:30 pm Color Run Fundraiser @ Warren County Department of Social Services
Color Run Fundraiser @ Warren County Department of Social Services
Nov 7 @ 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm
Color Run Fundraiser @ Warren County Department of Social Services
Save Our Children Front Royal is hosting a Color Run/Walk to raise money for The Child Safe Center, located in Winchester, Virginia. The Child Safe Center is a local non-profit who supports sexually abused victims[...]
Nov
8
Sun
all-day 2021 Dare to Dream Enrichment Gr... @ Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
2021 Dare to Dream Enrichment Gr... @ Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
Nov 8 all-day
2021 Dare to Dream Enrichment Grant Application @ Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) Beginning on November 1, 2020, to accept Applications for 2021 DARE TO DREAM GRANTS (Take classes, start a business, purchase a computer, learn a new skill, train for a[...]
Nov
14
Sat
all-day Tails and Ales Virtual Fundraiser @ Online Event
Tails and Ales Virtual Fundraiser @ Online Event
Nov 14 – Nov 16 all-day
Tails and Ales Virtual Fundraiser @ Online Event
The Humane Society of Warren County… “Providing compassion and care for the animals of Warren County since 1947.” Join the Humane Society of Warren County on Saturday, November 14th, for our 9th annual Tails and[...]
Nov
15
Sun
all-day 2021 Dare to Dream Enrichment Gr... @ Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
2021 Dare to Dream Enrichment Gr... @ Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
Nov 15 all-day
2021 Dare to Dream Enrichment Grant Application @ Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) Beginning on November 1, 2020, to accept Applications for 2021 DARE TO DREAM GRANTS (Take classes, start a business, purchase a computer, learn a new skill, train for a[...]