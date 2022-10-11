Connect with us

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 14th

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 14:

• Friday: 6:00, 9:00
• Saturday: 3:05, 6:05, 8:40
• Sunday: 4:25, 7:10
• Mon-Wed: 7:20
Rated PG  |  1 Hour 46 Minutes

• Friday: 6:15
• Saturday: 3:10, 6:10, 8:45
• Sunday: 4:10, 6:45
• Mon-Thurs: 7:05
Rated R  |  1 Hour 55 Minutes


• Friday: 7:00, 9:15
• Saturday: 3:00, 6:00, 8:35
• Sunday: 4:05, 6:55
• Mon-Thurs: 7:10
Rated R  |  1 Hour 50 Minutes

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

Film Club Showing Friday, October 18:
“The Terror” @ 7:30

COMING SOON:

  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • The Fablemans”
  • “Strange World”
Hotel Madison presents our 3rd annual Winter Wine Weekend: A learning, tasting, and dining experience

Join us over four days in February 2023, all dedicated to wine. The Winter Wine Weekend is a one-of-a-kind event enjoyed by both beginners and connoisseurs alike that you do not want to miss.

This event will feature a grand tasting, wine pairing dinners and culinary experiences, educational classes and hands-on workshops, musical entertainment, vineyard excursions, and more. You will have access to some of Virginia’s finest winemakers and certified specialists as they teach you about growing, aging, blending, and drinking wine.

The Winter Wine Weekend 2023 will be hosted inside the Shenandoah Grand Ballroom, located in Hotel Madison. With 230 well-appointed rooms, your weekend stay will be comfortably sophisticated as you enjoy the elegance of Virginia wines and cuisine. We welcome you to stay one or two nights or the entire extended weekend to take full advantage of the variety of offerings. Information on purchasing tickets and making room reservations is coming soon.

SAVE THE DATE NOW (February 23 – 26, 2023) and experience this unique event. It has proven to be a favorite among the winemakers as well as our guests and community!


For more information, follow us at facebook.com/hotelmadisonva or instagram.com/hotelmadisonva

Hotel Madison: A Harrisonburg, VA Hotel

Located in idyllic Harrisonburg, Virginia in the gorgeous Shenandoah Valley, Hotel Madison blends a sophisticated style with relaxing comfort. Featuring well-appointed rooms and suites with mountain and historic downtown views, as well as compelling dining, facilities and meeting space, this Harrisonburg hotel is an elegant and inspiring choice. Regarded as a premier traveler’s destination when searching for hotels in Harrisonburg VA for leisure and business  travel, Hotel Madison provides superior accommodations, event spaces, and staff services, perfect for a quick visit or long-term stay in Harrisonburg, VA. Guests will be pleased to find the Montpelier Restaurant & Bar located on the property, as well as a specialty coffee shop, a fitness center, business center, indoor pool, and guest laundry—the essentials for feeling your best at all times at our Harrisonburg hotel.

WCHS Reunion – Class of ’82

On Saturday, October 8, 2022, the Warren County High School Class of 1982 held their 40th reunion at the Front Royal Fire Department Banquet Hall.

The Royal Examiner ‘crashed’ the party and talked to several of the reunion committee members and attendees.

 

United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale to be held October 29th

The United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale is scheduled for Saturday, October 29th from 9am-12 noon. The sale will be held at Belk at Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester (1850 Apple Blossom Dr. Winchester, VA 22601)! The sale benefits United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley.

The sale is made possible by a special partnership between United Way NSV, Rubbermaid Commercial Products and The Salvation Army. Product sales help the United Way and its partner agencies generate addition funds to meet local needs. The products available are returned goods, discontinued products and slightly damaged items.

Now accepting credit cards.

Humane Society of Warren County’s 11th annual Tails and Ales tickets on sale NOW!

Tails and Ales, one of our biggest fundraisers of the year, is next month! It will be held at the Front Royal Moose Lodge once again, with Devin Smith’s Delightful Foods catering the event. Tickets are just $40 and include your dinner, beer & wine, a souvenir glass and a chance at the $1000 grand prize! We give out door prizes throughout the night, have a 50/50 raffle along with other games and prizes.

HSWC’s Director of Operations Kayla says “This event is a favorite and the auction baskets are looking fantastic! Don’t wait until it’s too late, grab your tickets NOW! This event has sold-out the last several years, and remember, you MUST be 21+ to attend. You can stop by the shelter at 1245 Progress Drive or visit our website to purchase your ticket today! Come out for an evening of fun surrounded by your best animal loving friends in town!”

Our event sponsors this year include City National Bank, Shear Elegance Pet Boutique, Team Molly & Amy with CBM Mortgage, White Horse Auto Wash, Honey & Hops, Tana Hoffman – Realtor, Petty Betty Treats, The Apple House, Mac’s Roller Rink and longtime friend of the shelter Caroline Craig. Events like this wouldn’t be successful without their support!

The Humane Society of Warren County is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community.


This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 7th

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 7:

• Friday: 6:50 & 9:20
• Saturday: 2:55, 5:30 & 8:00
• Sunday: 4:10 & 6:45
• Mon-Wed: 7:10
Rated PG  |  1 Hour 46 Minutes

• Friday: 6:45 & 9:30
• Saturday: 2:45, 5:20 & 7:55
• Sunday: 4:05 & 6:40
• Mon-Wed: 7:05
• Thurs: 6:10 & 8:50
Rated R  |  1 Hour 55 Minutes


• Friday: 6:40 & 9:15
• Saturday: 2:45, 5:20 & 8:00
• Sunday: 4:00 & 6:45
• Mon-Wed: 7:00
• Thurs: 6:05 & 8:45
Rated R  |  2 Hours 10 Minutes

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

Film Club Showing Friday, October 18:
“The Terror” @ 7:30

Special Double-Feature of “Halloween” and “Halloween Ends” on Thursday 13th starting at 6:00 pm

COMING SOON:

  • “Halloween Ends”
  • “Black Adam”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “The Fablemans”
Samuels Public Library announces 44th Holiday Writing Contest

It’s that time of year again! Samuels Public Library is holding their 44th Holiday Writing Contest from October 3, 2022, through November 5, 2022, for children in grades K-12.  There will be a reception for winners and their families in December.  Entry forms and guidelines are available at the library.

Attention writers and artists! Submit your short story, poem or an illustration by November 5, 2022.

  • Winners receive their work in a professionally published keepsake book
  • First place winners will receive a certificate to the Royal Oak Bookstore
  • A celebratory reception is held for all winners and their families

