This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 14th

Join us over four days in February 2023, all dedicated to wine. The Winter Wine Weekend is a one-of-a-kind event enjoyed by both beginners and connoisseurs alike that you do not want to miss.

This event will feature a grand tasting, wine pairing dinners and culinary experiences, educational classes and hands-on workshops, musical entertainment, vineyard excursions, and more. You will have access to some of Virginia’s finest winemakers and certified specialists as they teach you about growing, aging, blending, and drinking wine.

The Winter Wine Weekend 2023 will be hosted inside the Shenandoah Grand Ballroom, located in Hotel Madison. With 230 well-appointed rooms, your weekend stay will be comfortably sophisticated as you enjoy the elegance of Virginia wines and cuisine. We welcome you to stay one or two nights or the entire extended weekend to take full advantage of the variety of offerings. Information on purchasing tickets and making room reservations is coming soon.

SAVE THE DATE NOW (February 23 – 26, 2023) and experience this unique event. It has proven to be a favorite among the winemakers as well as our guests and community!

For more information, follow us at facebook.com/hotelmadisonva or instagram.com/hotelmadisonva

Hotel Madison: A Harrisonburg, VA Hotel

