Connect with us

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 21st

Published

5 hours ago

on

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 21:

• Friday: 6:10, 8:45
• Saturday: 3:30, 6:05, 8:45
• Sunday: 4:25, 7:05
• Mon-Thurs: 7:10
Rated PG  |  1 Hour 46 Minutes

• Friday: 6:00, 8:55
• Saturday: 3:00, 5:50, 8:40
• Sunday: 4:00, 6:55
• Mon-Thurs: 7:00
Rated PG13  |  2 Hours 4 Minutes


• Friday: 6:05, 8:50
• Saturday: 3:10, 5:45, 8:35
• Sunday: 4:15, 7:00
• Mon-Thurs: 7:20
Rated R  |  1 Hour 50 Minutes

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

Film Club Showing Friday, October 28:
“The House on Haunted Hill” @ 9:00pm

COMING SOON:

  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • The Fablemans”
  • “Strange World”
  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Related Topics:

Community Events

Back on the streets, Front Royal’s Festival of Leaves celebrates a half century

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

As Middletown’s Another Fine Mess band finishes a truly FINE set, Festival of Leaves Committee members Sue Laurence and Rick Novak, yellow event staff T-shirts, update the crowd on festival activities scheduling. – And by the way, the leaves in the Front Royal Village Commons event ground zero are cooperating with this 50th anniversary scheduling, as you can see. Royal Examiner Still Photos Roger Bianchini

Speaking of Another Fine Mess’s very fine set, who needs a light show when you’ve got Front Royal’s downtown fall setting for a backdrop.

And the weather added to the perfect fall ambiance as temperatures climbed into the 70s under clear, blue skies.

But not all of Front Royal’s trees are showing an early peak season, as vendors in all directions often had green leaves to shade under, or their own canopies – trust us, leaf season has JUST begun.


Since the partially obscured ‘Front Royal Train Company’ sign is now just a logo for the rail-locked Village Commons caboose, the kids were offered another mode of leaf-season sightseeing transportation.

The kids were drawn (pun intended) to hands-on art booths for a little face painting, not sure about the ‘stress free’ promise tho, as adults were to some more experienced artists booths. And some kids may have thought after a little practice – ‘Yea, I could get the hang of this art stuff.’

A harp makes its way into the arts-on-the-streets fray.

A little Five of a Kind Bluegrass gets the kids moving, and the adults attention.

Can we eat the flowers too, some may have wondered. If not, there were other options available.

A final panorama of the Front Royal Village Commons during the 50th Festival of Leaves anniversary, after some pandemic-related delays.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

SAR participates in Woodstock Apple Festival

Published

2 days ago

on

October 17, 2022

By

On October 8, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in the Apple Festival held at Mount Jackson. The festival has arts and crafts, food, music and other activities for the community.

The chapter participants from left to right: Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Georganna Moore, Will Reynolds and Dennis Parmerter.

The SAR set up a display table with items from the colonial era in Virginia. Compatriots told visitors about the Sons of the American Revolution and colonial living in the Shenandoah Valley from 1750-1800. This included the various programs sponsored by the SAR. We do community events, providing color guard and display activities. Citizens who have an impact on the community are recognized for their efforts. These include law enforcement, fire support, emergency medical technicians, life saving and acts of heroism in addition to good citizenship activities.

Georganna Moore giving a presentation on making cornhusk dolls.


Erick Moore discussing 18th century weaponry.

There are numerous youth programs, to include Poster, Brochure, Essay and Oration contests for school-age children of various ages. Eagle Scouts are recognized along with students who have shown outstanding citizenship.

The veterans program is a large part of the organization. Programs include placing flags on graves of veterans during holidays, recognition of patriot graves and support for Wreaths Across America. Veterans who served during WWII, Korea and Vietnam are recognized and support provided for the Honor Flight program. We provide presentations of many subjects pertaining to the colonial era in America to groups of all ages.

Participating for the chapter were Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Dennis Parmerter and Will Reynolds. Georganna Moore gave presentations on making corn husk dolls.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Stephens City UMC to host free community Trunk or Treat event Saturday, October 29

Published

2 days ago

on

October 17, 2022

By

Stephens City UMC will host their sixth Halloween Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, October 29 from 2-5 PM.   A huge turnout is expected for the Trunk-or-Treat to be held at 5291 Main Street (back parking lot); Costume Parade scheduled for 5 PM.  The event will include 15 decorated vehicles strategically parked in the lot adjacent to the church building one hour before the events begins.  Newtown Heritage Festival and Toys for Tots will also have representative booths for distributing candy.  Volunteers will direct traffic to guide vehicle flow to the back parking lot and also have a designated walking area away from traffic for children and parents moving around the parking lot.

Daycare Chair Debbie Jones (Queen Bee) hands out treats to eager children. Courtesy Scott Saylor.

According to Stephens City UMC event organizer Jacquetta Owen, Halloween should be a fun and free holiday that benefits both the children and young teens who relish participation and the adults who help them find healthy, constructive ways to celebrate. “ I am so pleased and excited to invite families to our annual Trunk or Treat.  This is an opportunity to grow community and provide a safe venue for kids to dress up and collect treats.  There is nothing better than watching families have fun, partake in kid’s games and experience a good time,” Owen said.

Trunk-or-Treat events can be a safer alternative to trick-or-treating.  This is done by creating an environment that limits hazards and provides adequate supervision for youth.  Additionally, the event provides access to Halloween festivities for families who do not live in a typical residential neighborhood. Everyone is invited and all residing within the town limits can easily bring their whole family and actually walk to the destination.  “Halloween costumes are encouraged.  The church organizers ask participants to use Halloween themes that will be suitable for young children with decorations kept to a scare-minimum,” added Owen.


Artist Michael Bulley, will create balloon animals for the kids.  Children are always fascinated by the magic from the timeless art of balloon twisting and balloon animals.  Lolo the Clown will provide entertainment for adults and children.  Besides the usual Halloween themed games, there will be a Youth Fun House and a Costume Parade at 5 PM along Main, Filbert and Germain Streets.  There are no competitive prizes, just a playful experience for the children.  Parade oversight will be provided by Stephens City police cruiser escort.  The cruisers, with lights flashing, will lead and trail the parade, offering caution to pedestrians and safety awareness to vehicle traffic along the short route.

Entire families attend in costume during the Trunk or Treat event. Courtesy Mary E. Powell

The Stephens City fire and rescue department plans to provide an engine on site which includes tours of the customized equipment used during firefighting operations and members on-site to assist with the static display.  Kids will meet firefighters and learn about fire safety basics and have an opportunity to take photos with Sparky the Fire Dog.  The fire truck will blare its siren at precisely 2 PM to commence the Trunk-or-Treat activity and again at 5 PM to conclude the candy give-away.

Pastor Bertina Westley will be on site to welcome in Trunk or Treat families and inform them about other activities at the church to include the mammoth Easter Egg Hunt, pre-school, daycare, senior center, food pantry, vacation bible school, and STEM camp. “Visitors should be sure to register for the one hundred-dollar, fifty dollar and twenty-five-dollar gift cards while checking-in for photographs or other activities,“ Pastor Westley said.  A Fall/Halloween backdrop set up will be available so parents can photograph their kids in costumes.

Halloween crowd milling about the candy laden vehicles at Stephens UMC parking lot. Courtesy Marty Barley.

2021 attendance was estimated at between 300-400 people.

For more information, please contact Jacquetta Owen at Jacquettaowen@gmail.com or 540-450-4601.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Calling Volunteers: White Post, Berryville tree plantings help make water cleaner in the Potomac watershed

Published

2 days ago

on

October 17, 2022

By

A volunteer plants a tree on a property in Culpeper during the spring. Photo by Hugh Kenny/PEC

The Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC) is seeking about 60 community volunteers from Clarke County and surrounding areas to help plant 570 native trees and shrubs at two family-friendly events in October and November. Scheduled at two locations in Clarke County, the tree plantings along Long Branch and Dog Run will help enhance water quality and wildlife habitat as part of the organization’s Potomac Planting Program. Volunteer activities include scalping (removing grass with a hoe), digging holes, planting, and pounding wooden stakes.

About 30 volunteers are needed to plant 270 trees at Long Branch Farm, 830 Long Branch Lane in White Post on October 31. Another 30+ volunteers will plant about 300 trees at Clermont Farm, 151 Clermont Land in Berryville on Nov. 12. Both days have two volunteer shifts: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. The plantings are family-friendly events and volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Learn more and sign up at pecva.org/trees.

“The goal of PEC’s Potomac Planting Program is to plant native tree and shrub species along waterways (also known as riparian buffers) in the Potomac River watershed in order to provide benefits for water, wildlife, and people. These buffers can help reduce erosion and the runoff of sediment and pollutants, improve water quality for aquatic ecosystems and drinking water downstream, and increase food, shelter, and habitat corridors for wildlife,” said Linnea Stewart, PEC’s tree planting and stewardship coordinator. “Volunteers play a pivotal role in achieving these outcomes by lending their hands and time to get plants in the ground. The hard work and generosity of our volunteers supports our mission to improve water quality locally, which ultimately improves the health of Chesapeake Bay.”


Tree plantings are rain or shine events, although in the event of dangerous weather, PEC will reschedule. PEC will provide all necessary tools for planting, extra water, and snacks. Volunteers are encouraged to wear boots or closed-toe shoes, as well as weather-appropriate clothing that they’re comfortable getting dirty. Volunteers should also bring lunch, bottled water, sunscreen, and bug spray if needed.

Through its Potomac Planting Program, PEC provides free technical assistance, project design, materials, and labor to landowners for the planting of native trees and shrubs in riparian zones in the Potomac River watershed in Clarke, Loudoun and Fauquier counties. The program follows guidelines provided by the Virginia Department of Forestry and other partners. Plantings generally include native hardwood trees and shrubs, as well as species that will provide additional wildlife benefits by bearing nuts and fruits.

The Potomac Planting Program is made possible with funding from a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Small Watershed Grant and Virginia Environmental Endowment grant. Partners include the Loudoun, John Marshall, and Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Virginia Department of Forestry and the Goose Creek Association.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Upcoming Parks and Recreation programs for Warren County

Published

5 days ago

on

October 14, 2022

By

The County of Warren Parks and Recreation Department announces upcoming programs, starting for the month of November. To see if any of these programs are eligible for online registration, visit their website at parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net.

Tiny Tykes Basketball League

Registration will be held through November 18, 2022

This program emphasizes learning basic skills, fundamental teamwork, sportsmanship, and positive participation with the goal of providing a fun and rewarding tiny tykes basketball experience. The young players will begin to develop a bond and love for the game while also learning what it takes to be successful off the court.


The Tiny Tykes Basketball League practices will be held on Sundays beginning December 4, 2022, at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School, located at 320 E. Criser Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Games are scheduled to begin on Sunday, January 15, 2023, and will also be held at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School.

This league is open to boys and girls, 5 and 6 years old as of December 1, 2022; age verification is necessary to register for this activity.

The cost is $50.00 per participant.

Christmas Cards

Calling all young Elves!  The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department is looking for several young elves to help spread a little cheer to our local elderly by decorating a Christmas card and writing a little note of cheer. We will provide the Christmas card; we just need your help to make their Christmas Day as special and as joyful as a Christmas morning Santa Gift!

Stop by the Warren County Community Center and pick up the Christmas card from Monday, November 1, 2022, through Friday, December 9, 2022, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Cards will need to be returned to the Warren County Community Center by Monday, December 12, 2022. We have a night drop box for your convenience.

Karate Program

This program will encompass the usual stances, kicking, punching techniques, stretching, weightlifting (2 to 4 lbs.), and an overall history and review of martial arts. Sensei Drago emphasizes the attitude of working with each other, not at each other.

The program is held on Saturdays, November through December 2022, at the Front Royal Karate Club, 7 Kidd Lane, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. for those ages 5 to 16.

The cost of the program is $120.00 per participant for ten (10) consecutive classes. This program is ongoing and starts the first week you register.

Piano Lessons

A fun and inspiring approach to piano, teaching the basics of music so you can learn to read music, play by ear, and be creative at the keyboard. Playing piano helps develop the life skills of discipline, goal-setting, and independent learning.

These lessons are for children and adults and will be held Mondays through Thursdays, November 1, 2022, through November 30, 2022; class time and cost varies.

All classes are held at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630. For more information on available classes, fees, or to register, contact Barbara Stepp at barbara@skylinepiano.com or (540) 635-1919.

Walking Club

This club is geared towards providing participants with a safe environment to walk and stay active and healthy throughout the year. This program is “self-paced” to fit everyone’s lifestyle.

Walking Club will be held on Monday through Friday, November 1, 2022, through December 29, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Gym, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630. The Walking Club is a free-to-join, drop-in program for all ages. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Square Dance Lessons

These classes are co-sponsored by the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and the Rivermont Rambler Square Dancers. Classes will be held on Tuesdays, November 1, 2022, through August 29, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Raymond E. Santmyers (RES) Youth Center, located at 200 East 8th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

First two lessons are FREE, then just $5.00 per class.

For more information or to register, contact Nick Capozio at (540) 636-2323.

Mah Jongg “Players Club”

Players will enjoy several hands of Mah Jongg against skilled opponents. Players must bring their own league card.

This club meets on Tuesdays, November 1, 2022, through November 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

The cost for the club is $10.00 for the month prepaid or $3.00 per day drop-in at the door.

For more information about the Mah Jongg “Players Club”, please contact Deb Jones at (540) 252-4252.

Spinning on Spindles

This class will teach participants how to use a top whorl drop spindle to turn fibers of all types into workable thread and yarn that can be used for anything from knitting and crocheting, to weaving and embroidery. A small demonstration on fiber prep will also be given.

Classes will be held on Mondays, November 7, 2022, through November 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

This class is open to seniors 55 years of age and older.

Each participant will be provided with all the tools needed for learning the basics during this class and get to take home their own spindle.

The cost for the class is $28.00 per participant, and the class is limited to 4 participants. Pre-registration is required; registration deadline is November 4, 2022.

Christmas Candle Making

This class will give beginners a chance to learn how to make soy candles in a hands-on environment. Each person will have their own workstation. The instructor will provide materials including trays, measuring/mixing cups, spoons, candle vessels, wooden wicks, all labeling, thermometer, fragrance oil, and soy wax. Wax will only be melted by instructor and distributed to each person at their workstation. Participants will be able to choose from 6 to 8 fragrance oils for their candle and take 1 candle home with them along with a room spray of a matching scent.

This class will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

This class is for those 18 years of age and older.

The cost of the class is $35.00 per participant. Materials are included in the registration fee. Pre-registration is required; deadline to register is November 14, 2022.

There is a minimum of three (3) participants needed to hold this class with a maximum of twelve (12) participants.

Basic Pistol Shooting Class

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and Defensive Firearms of Virginia, LLC will be holding a Basic Pistol Shooting Class on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

This class is open to anyone 10 years of age and older; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

This class deals with the basic knowledge, skill, and attitude necessary for owning and using a firearm safely. Through this class, the student will learn the following:

  • Firearm parts and operation
  • Ammunition
  • Gun safety
  • Virginia laws regarding firearms
  • Shooting fundamentals

This class satisfies all requirements for a Virginia Concealed Carry Permit.

The cost for the class is $75.00 per participant, and the class is limited to 12 participants. Pre-registration is required; registration deadline is October 20, 2022.

For more information about this class, please contact Rex King at DFV357@yahoo.com.

SCHOOL’S CLOSED, GYM’S OPEN

NO SCHOOL? No reason to sit at home wondering what to do! Grab some friends and come join some structured and non-structured activities such as pick-up basketball, volleyball, dodgeball, or take some swings in the batting cage. We will also have a game room with various video games as well as ping pong and pool tables.

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department will be holding School’s Closed, Gym’s Open for those interested on Monday, November 21, 2022, through Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Gym, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

This program is open to anyone 7 to 15 years old; those attending must have a permission slip signed by a parent or guardian. Permission slips can be picked up at the door or in advance at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

The cost is $10.00 per participant per day or $25.00 for all three (3) days if pre-paid. A wristband will be given so children can come in and out at no additional cost.

Youth Volleyball Winter Camp

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department will be offering a winter volleyball camp for those ages 9 to 15 years.

This camp is designed to help strengthen skills and techniques while gaining knowledge of the sport and building confidence. Participants will need to bring a water bottle to camp.

This camp will be held on Sundays, November 27, 2022 through December 11, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Warren County Middle School gymnasium, located at 522 Heritage Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

The cost is $45.00 per participant. Deadline to register is November 21, 2022.

There is a minimum of ten (10) participants needed to hold the camp with a maximum of 55 participants.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” charges into second year, prepares for “No Tricks, Only Treats” Halloween

Published

5 days ago

on

October 14, 2022

By

With 175 engaged members promoting community throughout Warren County, and nearly 1,000 members on the We See You, Warren County Facebook group, Warren Coalition charged into the second year of the We See You, Warren County campaign with renewed vigor.

After inspiring members with a theme of “Change takes courage” in September, the Coalition is now encouraging people with the October theme of “Respect yourself.” This falls in line with Youth Substance Use Prevention Month and the upcoming Red Ribbon Week (October 23-31). Taking good care of your health is an important part of respecting yourself and adhering to your own values and goals can boost your sense of self-respect. Respecting yourself enough to care for your mental and physical well-being can help you avoid the pitfalls of drug and alcohol misuse.

As a way to close out both Prevention month and Red Ribbon Week, the Coalition will have some extra fun on October 31st with a “No Tricks, Only Treats” Halloween Celebration. Throughout the day, the Coalition will give away gift cards to some of the We See You, Warren County members, including those on Facebook. The gift cards will be to local member stores of the We See You, Warren County program, such as I Want Candy, Down Home Comfort Bakery, or The Apple House. This day will also act as a kick-off for November’s theme of “Share kindness.” Throughout the month of November, the Coalition will continue to give out gift cards to We See You, Warren County members, as a way to thank them for their support of the campaign.

More about the We See You, Warren County Campaign


We See You, Warren County participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Organizations and individuals that register receive a window cling to show they are participating. Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization. You can also join the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/wecuwc.

In addition, the Warren Coalition features individuals of the Warren County community on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts. People do not have to be registered members to be featured. Anyone who lives, works, or plays in Warren County can submit a profile on the We See You website (weseeyou.warrencoalition.org)

About Warren Coalition

Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001.  The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center.  Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
48°
Cloudy
7:26 am6:28 pm EDT
Feels like: 45°F
Wind: 6mph WSW
Humidity: 54%
Pressure: 29.97"Hg
UV index: 0
ThuFriSat
61/34°F
66/37°F
70/39°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Oct
19
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Oct 19 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Oct
20
Thu
5:00 pm 7th Annual Wine Pull @ Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club
7th Annual Wine Pull @ Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club
Oct 20 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
7th Annual Wine Pull @ Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club
Phoenix Project is excited to announce their Annual Wine Pull fundraising event once again this year. Come on out and socialize, have a glass of wine, enjoy good food and support a worthy cause. Tickets[...]
Oct
21
Fri
4:00 pm One Night Without A Home – Fundr... @ Marlow Heights Baptist Church
One Night Without A Home – Fundr... @ Marlow Heights Baptist Church
Oct 21 @ 4:00 pm – Oct 22 @ 8:00 am
One Night Without A Home - Fundraiser @ Marlow Heights Baptist Church
 
Oct
22
Sat
8:00 am Harvest Festival and Yard Sale @ Sonshine Bible Church
Harvest Festival and Yard Sale @ Sonshine Bible Church
Oct 22 @ 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
Harvest Festival and Yard Sale @ Sonshine Bible Church
 
9:00 am Flea Market & Craft Fair @ Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
Flea Market & Craft Fair @ Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
Oct 22 @ 9:00 am – 3:30 pm
Flea Market & Craft Fair @ Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Luray will hold a community Flea & Craft Fair, October 22nd from 9am-3:30pm, rain or shine! Vendor space is available outside for $10.00 – a 10×10 spot.[...]
9:00 am Greasy-Gooney 10K Run
Greasy-Gooney 10K Run
Oct 22 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Greasy-Gooney 10K Run
24th running of the Shenandoah Valley’s most scenic road race, held eight miles south of Front Royal in the tiny village of Browntown. Challenging 6.2 mile course, beautiful scenery, overall & age group awards. $30[...]
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 22 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. During Fall Farm Days History Weekend, step back in time and see history come to life. Stroll through the Historic Area buildings, interact with our living historians and take a tour of Mount[...]
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 22 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
1:00 pm Chili Cookoff @ Living Water Christian Church
Chili Cookoff @ Living Water Christian Church
Oct 22 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Chili Cookoff @ Living Water Christian Church
Contact Judy Gribble to Register at (540) 305-9432 or judy.gribble@comcast.net. Registration sheet will also be available in the Fellowship Hall. Enter your special chili, or just come and eat! Hear live gospel music, enjoy fellowship[...]
Oct
23
Sun
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 23 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. During Fall Farm Days History Weekend, step back in time and see history come to life. Stroll through the Historic Area buildings, interact with our living historians and take a tour of Mount[...]