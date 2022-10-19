Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 21st
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 21:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Film Club Showing Friday, October 28:
“The House on Haunted Hill” @ 9:00pm
COMING SOON:
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- The Fablemans”
- “Strange World”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
Community Events
Back on the streets, Front Royal’s Festival of Leaves celebrates a half century
Community Events
SAR participates in Woodstock Apple Festival
On October 8, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in the Apple Festival held at Mount Jackson. The festival has arts and crafts, food, music and other activities for the community.
The SAR set up a display table with items from the colonial era in Virginia. Compatriots told visitors about the Sons of the American Revolution and colonial living in the Shenandoah Valley from 1750-1800. This included the various programs sponsored by the SAR. We do community events, providing color guard and display activities. Citizens who have an impact on the community are recognized for their efforts. These include law enforcement, fire support, emergency medical technicians, life saving and acts of heroism in addition to good citizenship activities.
There are numerous youth programs, to include Poster, Brochure, Essay and Oration contests for school-age children of various ages. Eagle Scouts are recognized along with students who have shown outstanding citizenship.
The veterans program is a large part of the organization. Programs include placing flags on graves of veterans during holidays, recognition of patriot graves and support for Wreaths Across America. Veterans who served during WWII, Korea and Vietnam are recognized and support provided for the Honor Flight program. We provide presentations of many subjects pertaining to the colonial era in America to groups of all ages.
Participating for the chapter were Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Dennis Parmerter and Will Reynolds. Georganna Moore gave presentations on making corn husk dolls.
Community Events
Stephens City UMC to host free community Trunk or Treat event Saturday, October 29
Stephens City UMC will host their sixth Halloween Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, October 29 from 2-5 PM. A huge turnout is expected for the Trunk-or-Treat to be held at 5291 Main Street (back parking lot); Costume Parade scheduled for 5 PM. The event will include 15 decorated vehicles strategically parked in the lot adjacent to the church building one hour before the events begins. Newtown Heritage Festival and Toys for Tots will also have representative booths for distributing candy. Volunteers will direct traffic to guide vehicle flow to the back parking lot and also have a designated walking area away from traffic for children and parents moving around the parking lot.
According to Stephens City UMC event organizer Jacquetta Owen, Halloween should be a fun and free holiday that benefits both the children and young teens who relish participation and the adults who help them find healthy, constructive ways to celebrate. “ I am so pleased and excited to invite families to our annual Trunk or Treat. This is an opportunity to grow community and provide a safe venue for kids to dress up and collect treats. There is nothing better than watching families have fun, partake in kid’s games and experience a good time,” Owen said.
Trunk-or-Treat events can be a safer alternative to trick-or-treating. This is done by creating an environment that limits hazards and provides adequate supervision for youth. Additionally, the event provides access to Halloween festivities for families who do not live in a typical residential neighborhood. Everyone is invited and all residing within the town limits can easily bring their whole family and actually walk to the destination. “Halloween costumes are encouraged. The church organizers ask participants to use Halloween themes that will be suitable for young children with decorations kept to a scare-minimum,” added Owen.
Artist Michael Bulley, will create balloon animals for the kids. Children are always fascinated by the magic from the timeless art of balloon twisting and balloon animals. Lolo the Clown will provide entertainment for adults and children. Besides the usual Halloween themed games, there will be a Youth Fun House and a Costume Parade at 5 PM along Main, Filbert and Germain Streets. There are no competitive prizes, just a playful experience for the children. Parade oversight will be provided by Stephens City police cruiser escort. The cruisers, with lights flashing, will lead and trail the parade, offering caution to pedestrians and safety awareness to vehicle traffic along the short route.
The Stephens City fire and rescue department plans to provide an engine on site which includes tours of the customized equipment used during firefighting operations and members on-site to assist with the static display. Kids will meet firefighters and learn about fire safety basics and have an opportunity to take photos with Sparky the Fire Dog. The fire truck will blare its siren at precisely 2 PM to commence the Trunk-or-Treat activity and again at 5 PM to conclude the candy give-away.
Pastor Bertina Westley will be on site to welcome in Trunk or Treat families and inform them about other activities at the church to include the mammoth Easter Egg Hunt, pre-school, daycare, senior center, food pantry, vacation bible school, and STEM camp. “Visitors should be sure to register for the one hundred-dollar, fifty dollar and twenty-five-dollar gift cards while checking-in for photographs or other activities,“ Pastor Westley said. A Fall/Halloween backdrop set up will be available so parents can photograph their kids in costumes.
2021 attendance was estimated at between 300-400 people.
For more information, please contact Jacquetta Owen at Jacquettaowen@gmail.com or 540-450-4601.
Community Events
Calling Volunteers: White Post, Berryville tree plantings help make water cleaner in the Potomac watershed
The Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC) is seeking about 60 community volunteers from Clarke County and surrounding areas to help plant 570 native trees and shrubs at two family-friendly events in October and November. Scheduled at two locations in Clarke County, the tree plantings along Long Branch and Dog Run will help enhance water quality and wildlife habitat as part of the organization’s Potomac Planting Program. Volunteer activities include scalping (removing grass with a hoe), digging holes, planting, and pounding wooden stakes.
About 30 volunteers are needed to plant 270 trees at Long Branch Farm, 830 Long Branch Lane in White Post on October 31. Another 30+ volunteers will plant about 300 trees at Clermont Farm, 151 Clermont Land in Berryville on Nov. 12. Both days have two volunteer shifts: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. The plantings are family-friendly events and volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Learn more and sign up at pecva.org/trees.
“The goal of PEC’s Potomac Planting Program is to plant native tree and shrub species along waterways (also known as riparian buffers) in the Potomac River watershed in order to provide benefits for water, wildlife, and people. These buffers can help reduce erosion and the runoff of sediment and pollutants, improve water quality for aquatic ecosystems and drinking water downstream, and increase food, shelter, and habitat corridors for wildlife,” said Linnea Stewart, PEC’s tree planting and stewardship coordinator. “Volunteers play a pivotal role in achieving these outcomes by lending their hands and time to get plants in the ground. The hard work and generosity of our volunteers supports our mission to improve water quality locally, which ultimately improves the health of Chesapeake Bay.”
Tree plantings are rain or shine events, although in the event of dangerous weather, PEC will reschedule. PEC will provide all necessary tools for planting, extra water, and snacks. Volunteers are encouraged to wear boots or closed-toe shoes, as well as weather-appropriate clothing that they’re comfortable getting dirty. Volunteers should also bring lunch, bottled water, sunscreen, and bug spray if needed.
Through its Potomac Planting Program, PEC provides free technical assistance, project design, materials, and labor to landowners for the planting of native trees and shrubs in riparian zones in the Potomac River watershed in Clarke, Loudoun and Fauquier counties. The program follows guidelines provided by the Virginia Department of Forestry and other partners. Plantings generally include native hardwood trees and shrubs, as well as species that will provide additional wildlife benefits by bearing nuts and fruits.
The Potomac Planting Program is made possible with funding from a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Small Watershed Grant and Virginia Environmental Endowment grant. Partners include the Loudoun, John Marshall, and Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Virginia Department of Forestry and the Goose Creek Association.
Community Events
Upcoming Parks and Recreation programs for Warren County
The County of Warren Parks and Recreation Department announces upcoming programs, starting for the month of November. To see if any of these programs are eligible for online registration, visit their website at parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net.
Tiny Tykes Basketball League
Registration will be held through November 18, 2022
This program emphasizes learning basic skills, fundamental teamwork, sportsmanship, and positive participation with the goal of providing a fun and rewarding tiny tykes basketball experience. The young players will begin to develop a bond and love for the game while also learning what it takes to be successful off the court.
The Tiny Tykes Basketball League practices will be held on Sundays beginning December 4, 2022, at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School, located at 320 E. Criser Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Games are scheduled to begin on Sunday, January 15, 2023, and will also be held at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School.
This league is open to boys and girls, 5 and 6 years old as of December 1, 2022; age verification is necessary to register for this activity.
The cost is $50.00 per participant.
Christmas Cards
Calling all young Elves! The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department is looking for several young elves to help spread a little cheer to our local elderly by decorating a Christmas card and writing a little note of cheer. We will provide the Christmas card; we just need your help to make their Christmas Day as special and as joyful as a Christmas morning Santa Gift!
Stop by the Warren County Community Center and pick up the Christmas card from Monday, November 1, 2022, through Friday, December 9, 2022, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Cards will need to be returned to the Warren County Community Center by Monday, December 12, 2022. We have a night drop box for your convenience.
Karate Program
This program will encompass the usual stances, kicking, punching techniques, stretching, weightlifting (2 to 4 lbs.), and an overall history and review of martial arts. Sensei Drago emphasizes the attitude of working with each other, not at each other.
The program is held on Saturdays, November through December 2022, at the Front Royal Karate Club, 7 Kidd Lane, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. for those ages 5 to 16.
The cost of the program is $120.00 per participant for ten (10) consecutive classes. This program is ongoing and starts the first week you register.
Piano Lessons
A fun and inspiring approach to piano, teaching the basics of music so you can learn to read music, play by ear, and be creative at the keyboard. Playing piano helps develop the life skills of discipline, goal-setting, and independent learning.
These lessons are for children and adults and will be held Mondays through Thursdays, November 1, 2022, through November 30, 2022; class time and cost varies.
All classes are held at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630. For more information on available classes, fees, or to register, contact Barbara Stepp at barbara@skylinepiano.com or (540) 635-1919.
Walking Club
This club is geared towards providing participants with a safe environment to walk and stay active and healthy throughout the year. This program is “self-paced” to fit everyone’s lifestyle.
Walking Club will be held on Monday through Friday, November 1, 2022, through December 29, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Gym, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630. The Walking Club is a free-to-join, drop-in program for all ages. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Square Dance Lessons
These classes are co-sponsored by the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and the Rivermont Rambler Square Dancers. Classes will be held on Tuesdays, November 1, 2022, through August 29, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Raymond E. Santmyers (RES) Youth Center, located at 200 East 8th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
First two lessons are FREE, then just $5.00 per class.
For more information or to register, contact Nick Capozio at (540) 636-2323.
Mah Jongg “Players Club”
Players will enjoy several hands of Mah Jongg against skilled opponents. Players must bring their own league card.
This club meets on Tuesdays, November 1, 2022, through November 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
The cost for the club is $10.00 for the month prepaid or $3.00 per day drop-in at the door.
For more information about the Mah Jongg “Players Club”, please contact Deb Jones at (540) 252-4252.
Spinning on Spindles
This class will teach participants how to use a top whorl drop spindle to turn fibers of all types into workable thread and yarn that can be used for anything from knitting and crocheting, to weaving and embroidery. A small demonstration on fiber prep will also be given.
Classes will be held on Mondays, November 7, 2022, through November 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
This class is open to seniors 55 years of age and older.
Each participant will be provided with all the tools needed for learning the basics during this class and get to take home their own spindle.
The cost for the class is $28.00 per participant, and the class is limited to 4 participants. Pre-registration is required; registration deadline is November 4, 2022.
Christmas Candle Making
This class will give beginners a chance to learn how to make soy candles in a hands-on environment. Each person will have their own workstation. The instructor will provide materials including trays, measuring/mixing cups, spoons, candle vessels, wooden wicks, all labeling, thermometer, fragrance oil, and soy wax. Wax will only be melted by instructor and distributed to each person at their workstation. Participants will be able to choose from 6 to 8 fragrance oils for their candle and take 1 candle home with them along with a room spray of a matching scent.
This class will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
This class is for those 18 years of age and older.
The cost of the class is $35.00 per participant. Materials are included in the registration fee. Pre-registration is required; deadline to register is November 14, 2022.
There is a minimum of three (3) participants needed to hold this class with a maximum of twelve (12) participants.
Basic Pistol Shooting Class
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and Defensive Firearms of Virginia, LLC will be holding a Basic Pistol Shooting Class on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
This class is open to anyone 10 years of age and older; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
This class deals with the basic knowledge, skill, and attitude necessary for owning and using a firearm safely. Through this class, the student will learn the following:
- Firearm parts and operation
- Ammunition
- Gun safety
- Virginia laws regarding firearms
- Shooting fundamentals
This class satisfies all requirements for a Virginia Concealed Carry Permit.
The cost for the class is $75.00 per participant, and the class is limited to 12 participants. Pre-registration is required; registration deadline is October 20, 2022.
For more information about this class, please contact Rex King at DFV357@yahoo.com.
SCHOOL’S CLOSED, GYM’S OPEN
NO SCHOOL? No reason to sit at home wondering what to do! Grab some friends and come join some structured and non-structured activities such as pick-up basketball, volleyball, dodgeball, or take some swings in the batting cage. We will also have a game room with various video games as well as ping pong and pool tables.
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department will be holding School’s Closed, Gym’s Open for those interested on Monday, November 21, 2022, through Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Gym, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
This program is open to anyone 7 to 15 years old; those attending must have a permission slip signed by a parent or guardian. Permission slips can be picked up at the door or in advance at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
The cost is $10.00 per participant per day or $25.00 for all three (3) days if pre-paid. A wristband will be given so children can come in and out at no additional cost.
Youth Volleyball Winter Camp
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department will be offering a winter volleyball camp for those ages 9 to 15 years.
This camp is designed to help strengthen skills and techniques while gaining knowledge of the sport and building confidence. Participants will need to bring a water bottle to camp.
This camp will be held on Sundays, November 27, 2022 through December 11, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Warren County Middle School gymnasium, located at 522 Heritage Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
The cost is $45.00 per participant. Deadline to register is November 21, 2022.
There is a minimum of ten (10) participants needed to hold the camp with a maximum of 55 participants.
Community Events
Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” charges into second year, prepares for “No Tricks, Only Treats” Halloween
With 175 engaged members promoting community throughout Warren County, and nearly 1,000 members on the We See You, Warren County Facebook group, Warren Coalition charged into the second year of the We See You, Warren County campaign with renewed vigor.
After inspiring members with a theme of “Change takes courage” in September, the Coalition is now encouraging people with the October theme of “Respect yourself.” This falls in line with Youth Substance Use Prevention Month and the upcoming Red Ribbon Week (October 23-31). Taking good care of your health is an important part of respecting yourself and adhering to your own values and goals can boost your sense of self-respect. Respecting yourself enough to care for your mental and physical well-being can help you avoid the pitfalls of drug and alcohol misuse.
As a way to close out both Prevention month and Red Ribbon Week, the Coalition will have some extra fun on October 31st with a “No Tricks, Only Treats” Halloween Celebration. Throughout the day, the Coalition will give away gift cards to some of the We See You, Warren County members, including those on Facebook. The gift cards will be to local member stores of the We See You, Warren County program, such as I Want Candy, Down Home Comfort Bakery, or The Apple House. This day will also act as a kick-off for November’s theme of “Share kindness.” Throughout the month of November, the Coalition will continue to give out gift cards to We See You, Warren County members, as a way to thank them for their support of the campaign.
More about the We See You, Warren County Campaign
We See You, Warren County participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Organizations and individuals that register receive a window cling to show they are participating. Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization. You can also join the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/wecuwc.
In addition, the Warren Coalition features individuals of the Warren County community on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts. People do not have to be registered members to be featured. Anyone who lives, works, or plays in Warren County can submit a profile on the We See You website (weseeyou.warrencoalition.org)
About Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Wind: 6mph WSW
Humidity: 54%
Pressure: 29.97"Hg
UV index: 0
66/37°F
70/39°F