Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 23rd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 23:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Come Play”
- “Freaky”
- “Croods 2”
- “Free Guy”
- “Let Him Go”
Community Events
Veteran benefits application assistance offered this Friday at Able Forces
Military and Veteran families are welcome to come by the Able Forces Foundation office if you have issues with VA benefits, or need assistance or guidance on issues. Andre Miller of the Department of Veterans Services, and Danielle Cullers, our area’s Homeless Advocate, will be at our office from 9AM to Noon on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Please call for an appointment if possible: 540-631-9600. Our office is located at 115 Chester Street, Suite B, in Front Royal. Strict COVID protocols will be followed.
Community Events
Make a dog’s day with a free bag of treats
Join the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties in celebrating Make A Dog’s Day. On Thursday, October 22, we invite you to mask up and stop by the adoption center at 111 Featherbed Lane, in Winchester, between 10AM and 5PM. You can pick up a free bag of treats for your special pooch, and make your dog’s day!
Doggie bags will be handed out while supplies last. One per pooch. Pooch need not be present.
This ‘all treats, no tricks’ event is made possible by our friends at CMA’s Subaru of Winchester and our local Petco Retailer.
Community Events
Samuels Public Library celebrating National Friends of Libraries Week with annual book sale
Samuels Public Library is joining libraries across the nation October 18th-24th to celebrate Friends organizations who do so much to support local libraries around the county.
The Friends of Samuels Library (FOSL) was established in 1994 and over the years has raised more than $75,000 to support library programs. Currently, FOSL boasts more than 200 members who contribute annually to FOSL, and nearly 30 of these members actively volunteer their time to assist the group with fundraising efforts that include operating Epilogue, a used-book store, sponsoring informative programs and Samuels Library’s annual fundraiser, A Taste for Books, and hosting an annual used book sale.
“The library is a priceless asset to the people of our community and our local friends’ organization is dedicated to supporting the very best library programming and resources that are available for free for everyone to enjoy,” said Melody Hotek, FOSL president.
This year, FOSL will host their annual fall Book Sale during National Friends of Library Week. The book sale will feature a variety of more than 4000 books and DVDs. The sale will run October 23rd – 24th from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm with a special preview night on October 22 for FOSL members only. Books range in price from $.50 – $3.00. A special Name-Your-Own-Price Day will be held October 26th from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm. Social distancing guidelines will be in place including a requirement of face coverings, only 10 people will be allowed in book sale area at a time, and entry/exit to the book sale will take place through patio door ONLY.
“This has been a challenging year for everyone with COVID19,” said Michelle Ross, library director. “We are so thankful for our very active FOSL group that supports our exceptional programming, but also volunteers at our library to help us provide the best services and resources to the citizens of Warren County.”
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves more than 200,000 community members, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Community Events
Rotary Club of Warren County Shred Day
This weekend, the Rotary Club of Warren County hosted Community Shred Day. Thank you to all of our community members who took advantage of this service and donated! A few successful stats:
- Over 100 cars
- $729.35 donated to the Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department from people dropping off their shred
- 4,840 lbs. of paper shredded
Thank you to all of our Rotarians who came out to support the event:
- Kahle Magalis
- Ellen Aders
- Gayle Hartman
- Melanie Hamel
- Melanie Barber
- Michelle Smeltzer
- Michael Williams
- Dave Hardy
- Carol Hardy
- MariJo Cochran
- Krista Beahm and husband
- Debbie Grove
- Hank Ecton
Community Events
Halloween 2020 Observance: Safety reminder from the Front Royal Police Department
The Town of Front Royal is not canceling Halloween and will leave it at the discretion of parents and homeowners whether they choose to participate. This year the Town of Front Royal will not be sponsoring the annual Hometown Halloween on Main Street due to COVID-19 concerns. However, there will be some businesses on Main Street planning to participate in Halloween festivities on that day.
It is highly recommended that everyone should use a flashlight and wear reflective clothing to increase their visibility. Trick-or-treaters should only approach residences that have porch lights on and are requested to be off the streets by 9:00pm. Motorists should use extreme caution when driving in neighborhoods where children are on the streets. The Front Royal Police Department will have additional officers on patrol to ensure safety in our community.
Community Events
Front Royal Unites to host “Heritage or Hate?” teach-in as part of Confederate statue relocation campaign
Does Front Royal’s Confederate statue represent our Southern heritage or our dark history of oppression? Local historians and experts will tackle this issue and more through a panel and Q&A on October 18, 2020, to help voters weigh in on the statue’s future. Featured speakers include James M. Gillispie, Dean of the School of Humanities & Social Sciences at Lord Fairfax Community College; Samuel Porter, President of Front Royal Unites (FRU); Gene Bétit, historian and author of Collective Amnesia: American Apartheid — African Americans’ 400 Years in North America, 1619-2019; and Suetta Freeman, Warren County High School student shut out by Massive Resistance to desegregation in 1958, later returning to graduate, and former President of the Warren-Page Branch of the NAACP.
The teach-in is the latest development in FRU’s campaign, whose petition has garnered over 2,500 signatures urging Warren County’s Board of Supervisors to remove and relocate Front Royal’s Confederate monument. After being overwhelmed by concerned citizens at recent meetings, in August the Board refused to continue hearing FRU’s request on its agenda—and instead put it up for referendum, while pledging to host a public forum for debate. With no signs of such an event on the horizon and voting now in full swing, FRU scheduled its own educational panel for the public to learn about the parallels between Confederate memorials and the institution of slavery. At the October 6 Board meeting, member Laura Lee Cascada urged the Supervisors to attend, stating, “Today we need to take action and not wait around for the majority to come around on issues of justice. If we did that, women would not have the right to vote; slaves would still be enslaved.”
This year, over 100 Confederate monuments have been removed nationwide, including in Virginia localities like Charlottesville, Norfolk, Richmond, and Loudoun (where Supervisor Kristen Umstattd stated, “This statue is like a knife to the heart of so many of our African American residents, and it is there every day. We have to be able to put ourselves in the shoes of other people.”) However, Warren County joins only five other Virginia counties in offloading the issue to voters: Lunenburg, Charles City, Franklin, Halifax, and Tazewell, as the Roanoke Times elucidates in an editorial against them.
According to FRU President and veteran Samuel Porter, “Confederate symbols on public land, in effect, endorse a movement founded on white supremacy. If our government continues to pay homage to the Confederacy, people of color can never be sure they will be treated fairly.” In speaking in favor of relocation of the monument, he has been joined by former Mayor Stan Brooks, who wrote in a recent letter to the editor, “I think it is an act of understanding, of love, of respect to remove it from its place of prominence, to understand its effect on our fellow citizens and on our own conscience; to move forward toward a slightly more just society.”
As part of the campaign, FRU supporters have also erected dozens of yard signs urging a “Yes on 3” vote around the County and will continue appealing to the Board for relocation at its October 20 (7 pm) and November 4 (9 am) meetings.
- DATE: Sunday, October 18, 2020
- TIME: 4:00 – 5:30 pm
- LOCATION: Bing Crosby Park, 50 Stadium Dr, Front Royal, VA (Pavilion 1) and live-streamed
King Cartoons
Wind: 5mph S
Humidity: 47%
Pressure: 30.17"Hg
UV index: 3
79/55°F
75/57°F