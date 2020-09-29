Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 2nd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 2:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Honest Thief”
- “2 Hearts”
- “Come Play”
- “007: No Time to Die”
Community Events
Virtual children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of October
These are the virtual events that are being hosted by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library for October. Most events can be viewed from the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
Thursday, October 1
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. We love dinos! Join Miss Pattie for some great stories about dinosaurs! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, October 3
- 11:00 Virtual Books and Barks. Join Finn and his owner Susan for a reverse Books and Barks session. Enjoy a good book with a very friendly dog! Children can watch on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Tuesday, October 6
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. Ready for a change? Our topic this week is metamorphosis. We’ll learn about butterflies and make a craft. Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, October 7
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, October 8
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Miss Pattie will feature some favorite fairy tales during this week’s story time. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, October 10
- 2:00 Virtual Aspiring Artists. Are you aged 7 or older? Do you enjoy art? If so, please join us for our children’s art class. In this class, artists will make Marvelous Mosaics. Choose your pattern and puzzle together your unique, colorful design! You can watch this program on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Monday, October 12
- 4:30 Tech Kids. Welcome to Tech Kids! In this series of programs, we will explore the history and function of many kinds of technology. Kids will learn about how technology impacts our lives as well as society, including our past, present, and future. This week will be all about robots! Intended for ages 6 – 11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Tuesday, October 13
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. This week, we will explore crystals and how they form. Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Monday, October 19
- 4:30 Wonders of the Sea. Head out to the open sea and explore the depths of lore and mysteries surrounding the ocean! Tour lighthouses, and learn how you can help the oceans thrive.
Wednesday, October 21
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, October 22
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Fall Fun will be the theme of our stories this week! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, October 24
- 2:00 Virtual Discuss This. Join Ms. Michal for a virtual teen discussion group. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. Sign up in advance to participate on a platform to be determined. For ages 12-18.
Monday, October 26
- 4:30 Tech Kids. Welcome to Tech Kids! In this series of programs, we will explore the history and function of many kinds of technology. Kids will learn about how technology impacts our lives as well as society, including our past, present, and future. We will learn about cloning during this week’s program. Intended for ages 6 – 11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Tuesday, October 27
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. This week, we will learn the how and why of elephant toothpaste! Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, October 28
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, October 29
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. When two things are so very different, we call them opposites. Enjoy some great stories about opposites with Miss Pattie. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, October 31
- 2:00 Boo to You! Virtual Story Time. Listen to some fun stories as you get ready for your evening celebrations!
Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for October
Books & Beyond Discussion
Join us for an informal book discussion group over Zoom! If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference Desk at (540) 635-3153 ext. 105. Wednesday, October 7th at 10 A.M.
Front Royal Writers Group
We’re a supportive, non-judgmental group of writers who meet and share our mutual love of writing and to help each other get better at it! Thursday, October 8th at 6:30 P.M.
Photography & Beyond
Come explore the world of photography and beyond. Our photography group meets virtually, every other week, using Zoom technology. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. During this session, we will exchange the best locations for enjoying autumn in the valley and share techniques for capturing the beauty of autumn in the valley and mountains. Photographers of all levels using any type of cameras are welcome to join us. Saturday, October 10th at 10 A.M.
Books & Beyond Discussion
Join us for an informal book discussion group over Zoom! If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference Desk at (540) 635-3153 ext 105. Wednesday, October 21st at 10 A.M.
Photography & Beyond
Abstracts: Colors, Shapes, and Textures. Come explore the world of photography and beyond. Our photography group meets virtually, every other week, using Zoom technology. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. During this session, we will explore techniques for capturing and editing images to create artist abstract designs. Photographers of all levels using any type of cameras are welcome to join us. Saturday, October 24th at 10 A.M.
Community Events
37th Anniversary of National Night Out to be held on October 6th
On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, citizens throughout Front Royal are invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the “37th Anniversary of National Night Out” (NNO) crime and drug prevention event. National Night Out, is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by the Front Royal Police Department and the Front Royal Police Foundation.
“We look forward to hosting this great event every year, but due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety concerns, we have had to cancel the “block party” style event that we usually hold on the Town Commons,” said Front Royal Chief of Police Kahle Magalis. “This year we are going to take National Night Out mobile and caravan to different locations throughout the town and meet up with our citizens in smaller groups in areas where we can practice social distancing.”
We will host neighborhood visits throughout the Town with police officers, foundation members, and our other law enforcement partners. The evening will begin at the Front Royal Police Department with opening remarks starting at 5:00pm and the start of the parade at 5:20pm. The route will continue through town and will utilize 5 stopping points along the route and conclude at the Town Gazebo at 8:00pm.
National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement in our fight to build a safer nation. “Events like National Night Out are necessary to help strengthen the partnerships between the community and law enforcement,” said Brendan Murphy, Front Royal Police Foundation Vice Chair. This is the police department’s fourteenth year hosting NNO and without this partnership, law enforcement’s battle against crime would be limited.
Please watch for more information about times and locations on our numerous social media outlets.
Lastly, stop by the Front Royal Police Department and pick up blue lightbulbs and thin blue line flags, while supplies last, to help show your support during the parade!
- www.facebook.com/frontroyalpolice
- www.facebook.com/policefoundation
- www.instagram.com/frontroyalpolicefoundation
Parade Route Stops
|5:00 – 5:20
|Front Royal Police Department
|5:30 – 5:50
|Warren County Skate Park
|6:00 – 6:20
|Ressie Jeffries Elementary School
|6:30 – 6:50
|Warren County High School
|7:15 – 7:35
|Marlow Heights Baptist Church
|7:45 – 8:15
|Town Gazebo
Route:
FRPD, R on Virginia Ave, L on 1st, R on Union, R on W. Main, SKATE PARK, R on Kerfoot to W. Criser to E. Criser, L into RESSIE JEFFRIES, R on Beeden, L on Hill, R on South St., L on Westminster to WCHS, L on Westminster, R on Walker, L on John Marshall, L on Leach Run, L on Oden, L on Ewell, R on Imboden, R on Happy Ridge, L on Goodview, L on Meadow Court, R on Lewis, L on Happy Creek, L on Manassas Ave to MARLOW HEIGHTS BAPTIST CHURCH, L on Happy Creek to Laura Virginia Hale into TOWN GAZEBO.
Community Events
Shred your sensitive documents at Community Shred Day on October 17th
Have you been de-cluttering during the pandemic? Come shred your sensitive documents at our Community Shred Day on October 17th! There is no limit to the amount you can shred. Come out and take advantage of this service, and watch this video to learn more:
- WHEN: Saturday, October 17, 2020 · 10 AM – 1 PM
- WHERE: Front Royal Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department
- WHO: Open to the Public · Hosted by Rotary Club of Warren County
- EVENT LINK: Facebook
Community Events
Constitution Day at Commonwealth Senior Living Facility
On September 17, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution gave a reading presentation to celebrate the birthday of the Constitution of the United States at Commonwealth Senior Living Facility in Front Royal. Dale Corey, Brett Osborn, Chip Daniel and Art LaFlam provided an oversight of the birth of the Constitution and an overview of what the original document means.
The Articles of Confederation was the governing document for the federal government into the 1780s. It was woefully inadequate. It gave little power to the central government and lacked enforcement powers. Decisions required unanimous approval of all 13 State legislatures. Another problem was money. They could print money, but it was worthless. They borrow but couldn’t pay it back. They had little ability to defend its sovereignty. Many of the 625 man Army had not been paid, some were deserting and others were threatening mutiny. There was no international power to protect American interests from other nations. Overall, it was a failed document.
In 1787, a convention was called at Philadelphia to propose a plan of government. Original plans included 23 articles. After considerable discussion and debate, a final draft was approved with seven articles. By the end of July 1788, 11 States had ratified, and on September 13, 1788, a resolution was passed putting the new Constitution into operation. The new government was in place effective March 4, 1789. George Washington was inaugurated 8 weeks later as the first President of the United States.
There were 39 signers of the document, to include three from Virginia. These were John Blair, James Madison and George Washington. The Constitution with the Bill of Rights and the additional amendments are the basis of the governments structure and law and order in the United States of America.
King Cartoons
